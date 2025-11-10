GTA 6 LIVE: Status of game 'revealed' by insider after delay

GTA 6's development phase has been 'revealed' by an insider and a job ad posted by Rockstar Games. It comes soon after the studio delayed the game's release date - again - to 19 November 2026.

Fans are hoping for trailer 3, more screenshots of new artwork after Rockstar shared new GTA 6 content after announcing the previous delay in May earlier this year.

Despite the setback, GTA 6 remains the most highly anticipated video game in history and continues to surprise fans with new leaks, rumours and speculation.

Status of game reaction from GamingLeaksAndRumours In the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit, gamers have been reacting to Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson saying the game has been "content-ready for a long time" on the most recent episode of Insider Gaming Weekly. On a post, A_O_J said: "So a year of polishing." Wolnight said: "It would be insane if it wasn't at just six months / one year away from release. With GTA 5 back in 2011, Rockstar showed a trailer that featured an incomplete map, Los Santos had many holes in the background. What we've seen in December 2023 was already very polished and even the leaks showed a good development status." Tank-ToP_Master said: "He also said he doesn't think it's gonna be delayed again." Thema03 said: "Can't wait for three days after release to watch people clipping out of bounds." EnlargedPhalange said: "It's probably to ensure the online isn't a massive flop like Red Dead Online. Rockstar made an almost impossible task of following up GTA Online that's had a decade of content updates."

Development phase 'revealed' by insider and job ad GTA 6's development phase has been 'revealed' by a renowned insider and a job Rockstar Games is recruiting for.

Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson said on the most recent episode of Insider Gaming Weekly: "From what I've heard, it's been content-ready for a very long time."

That hints that Rockstar is in the final stages of production and is currently testing for bugs and fixes. This comes after it was spotted on social media Rockstar is recruiting for an Associate QA (Quality Assurance) Tester. The job description said responsibilities include: "Test and validate the technical performance of game features, content and systems. "Identify issues, gather supporting information and write comprehensive bug reports." To be clear, the development phase has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games and this is speculation at this time.

Full story: Gaming expert reaction to GTA 6 release date delay George Osborn says it's 'very disappointing' but not unexpected at all that GTA 6 has been delayed again Supplied & Rockstar Games A gaming expert says the GTA 6 release date delay from Rockstar Games is "very disappointing" but that "few are surprised this time". Speaking to indy100, gaming expert George Osborn said the delay is "very disappointing" but unexpected within the gaming industry itself. Osborn is the creator and editor of Video Games Industry Memo and the managing director of Half-Space Consulting with more than 15 years' experience in the industry, having also studied at the University of Cambridge. "The thing that's really standing out in the industry is how few people are surprised this time," he said. Read the full story here.

GTA 6 delay 'disappointing' but very 'few surprised this time' says gaming expert I caught up with George Osborn, creator and editor of the Video Games Industry Memo, about all things GTA 6. We chatted about GTA 6's delay, what it means for the wider industry and if Rockstar's dispute with IWGB (The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain) trade union after more than 30 employees were fired could affect the game's release again going forward. Check out the extended interview in the YouTube video above.

Full story: GTA 6 delays have fans fuming yet again - 'It ain't coming out' GTA 6 fans are understandably seething at the game's second delay Rockstar Games Understandably, GTA 6 fans have been losing their minds over the release date update from Rockstar Games, with one going as far as saying "it ain't coming out". The studio confirmed on Thursday (6 November) GTA 6 has been delayed yet again, this time to 19 November 2026. Fans have been losing their minds at the news, including IShowSpeed in a clip that's been posted on social media. Read the full story here.

Full story: GTA 6 release date finally gets official update - and it's not good news... GTA 6 has been delayed for a second time Rockstar Games After months of silence, there has finally been an official update about GTA 6 - it's about the game's release date but it's not good news. Rockstar Games has confirmed GTA 6 has been delayed again, this time to 19 November 2026. Read the full story here.

Full story: GTA 6 studio London offices hit with protests after more than 30 employees fired Protests have been taking place outside Take-Two offices in London Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images Protests have been taking place outside of Take-Two Interactive's London offices after more than 30 employees were sacked at Rockstar Games, the developers of the Grand Theft Auto series. Take-Two is the parent company of Rockstar. IWGB (The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain) trade union accused Rockstar of "union busting", claiming staff members were dismissed over "trade union activity" - but Rockstar said those staff were dismissed due to "gross misconduct". A Rockstar spokesperson told Bloomberg: "We took action against a small number of individuals who were found to be distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum, a violation of our company policies. "This was in no way related to people's right to join a union or engage in union activities." But IWGB has been "fighting back" against Rockstar and held a protest outside Take-Two's London offices on Thursday (6 November), adamant the dismissals have been "unlawful and retaliatory". Read the full story here.

