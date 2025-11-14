GTA 6 LIVE: 'We got Red Dead Redemption on mobile before GTA 6'

Rockstar Games has confirmed Red Dead Redemption is releasing on mobile and next gen consoles, with fans mocking "we got RDR mobile before GTA 6".

The announcement arrives as players wait for new GTA 6 trailers, screenshots and official artwork following the recent release date delay to 19 November 2026.

GTA 6 is still the most highly anticipated video game in history and continues to surprise fans with new leaks, rumours and speculation.

Follow the indy100 live blog for all the latest GTA 6 news, leaks, updates and latest reaction.

'We got RDR on mobile before GTA 6' from GTA While gamers are rejoicing that Red Dead Redemption is releasing on mobile and next gen consoles, some are mocking that "we got RDR on mobile before GTA 6". Rockstar confirmed in a social media post: "Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare are coming to Netflix, iOS, Android, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2 on 2 December. "Experience these epic Western adventures with free upgrades, the ability to carry over game progress and more." On its Newswire, Rockstar said: "Players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S can look forward to a smooth 60 frames per second experience, enhanced image quality, HDR support and resolutions up to 4K. "On Nintendo Switch 2, we've taken full advantage of this new hardware with support for DLSS, HDR, mouse controls and the same fluid 60 frames per second gameplay at high resolution. "Current owners on PS4, Nintendo Switch or the digital backward compatible version on Xbox One will be able to upgrade digitally for free. Anyone who owns the PS4 version can utilise previous PS4 save data to pick up where they left off and Switch 2 players can continue with their previous save data from the previous Nintendo Switch console." The announcement was reposted into the GTA Subreddit, with Redditor Mean_Rent_2156 saying: "We got RDR on mobile before GTA 6." And others have been commenting with their thoughts, with a number hopeful this could pave the way for GTA 4 to get the same treatment. Illustrious_Mango_33 said: "GTA 4 next." RevolutionOfAlexs said: "Epic Western Adventures. Btw if they can port RDR to mobile I'm dead sure they can port GTA 4 too." sondersHo said: "Damn we living a time where smartphones can run Xbox 360 / PS3." JustDontbStupid said: "W." 80sTechKid said: "This proves GTA 4 on mobile isn't too far in the future."

Red Dead Redemption releasing on iOS and Android through Netflix A mobile port of Red Dead Redemption is confirmed for iOS and Android. The game can be seen on the App Store and Google Play Store. It can be pre-registered and in the App Store, it says the game is "expected 4 December 2025". It's being released through Netflix so a relevant subscription will be required to play it. Undead Nightmare will be included too. It's also been rumoured that Red Dead Redemption is also coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2 but this has not yet been confirmed.

Former GTA and RDR devs reveal updates on their own new open world games Lazlow and Dan Houser are working on two new open world action adventure games at Absurd Ventures Supplied & Lex Fridman Podcast, YouTube Lazlow, who was a writer, director, producer, radio show host and more at Rockstar Games for around 20 years, has shared an update on the open world action adventure games his new studio is working on. Lazlow worked at Rockstar on GTA 3 which released in 2001 right through to the studio's last full release in Red Dead Redemption 2. He left the studio in 2020 to focus on his family before teaming up with Dan Houser again, co-founding Absurd Ventures. The studio is working on two open world games simultaneously, one that's in the A Better Paradise sci-fi universe from the audio fiction series and another that's set in the Absurdaverse, a comedy satire world. Speaking to indy100 ahead of the release of Absurd Venture's first issue of American Caper, Lazlow shared an update on the development of both games. Read the full story here.

American Caper: New comic from former GTA and RDR writers is one of the best you'll read this year Issue one of American Caper, founded by Lazlow and Dan Houser, is out now Supplied; Lex Fridman Podcast, YouTube; Absurd Ventures A lawyer with a huge gambling problem, a mormon hitman, a Wall Street billionaire who's now a cowboy. No, they don't all walk into a bar together (as far as we know at the moment), but they are just a handful of the undeniably unique and complex characters that star in American Caper. American Caper is a new crime fiction comic series from Absurd Ventues, a studio co-founded by Dan Houser and Lazlow who worked together at Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption studio Rockstar Games for around 20 years. Houser co-founded Rockstar. American Caper is set in the fictional town of Verona in the state of Wyoming and is all about people wanting to become heroes who don't know how and the American Dream gone wrong. Having read the first two comics, as you'd imagine from such brilliant minds, it's full of superb satire, tantalising twists at every turn and over-the-top comedic violence. As Lazlow says, there are also "bad choices, broken people, monetised misery, synthetic sugar, dogs fed donuts, maniacs, shady land developers and grown men aging badly by pretending to be cowboys". Because - well, why not? Read the full story here.

Red Dead Redemption next gen port 'rated' by ESRB It's been spotted online that a next gen port of Red Dead Redemption has been 'rated' by ESRB. @GameRoll_ noticed RDR has been given a rating for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2 specifically. That's the strongest hint yet that a next gen port or remaster of RDR is happening - although it officially remains unconfirmed at present.

Full story: GTA 6 delay - former Rockstar writer Lazlow has say on new release date Lazlow is a firm believer in 'don't release something until it's right' Supplied & Rockstar Games Referring to the GTA 6 delay, when indy100 asked Lazlow from his experience at Rockstar Games how far out he knew games such as GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 would not hit their initial release date target, he said "we've always been about 'don't release something until it's right'". Rockstar confirmed GTA 6 will now release on 19 November 2026, saying "these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve". Lazlow was a writer, director, producer, radio show host and more at Rockstar for around 20 years, working on GTA 3 which released in 2001 right through to the studio's last full release in Red Dead Redemption 2. He left the studio in 2020 to focus on his family before teaming up with Dan Houser again, co-founding Absurd Ventures. Speaking to indy100 ahead of the release of Absurd Venture's first issue of American Caper, we asked him from his time at Rockstar when he knew games wouldn't hit their intended release target. Read the full story here.

Full story: GTA 6 studio fired employees share their heartbreaking stories of being sacked Chris Bratt, co-founder of People Make Games, attended the protest in Edinburgh and captured some of the heartbreaking stories employees shared of what happened when they were fired Lesley Martin / PA Wire Employees who were fired by Rockstar Games, the developers of the Grand Theft Auto series, have shared their heartbreaking stories of what happened and how they're feeling. More than 30 employees were sacked with IWGB (The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain) trade union accusing Rockstar of "union busting", claiming staff members were dismissed over "trade union activity" - but Rockstar said those staff were dismissed due to "gross misconduct". A Rockstar spokesperson told Bloomberg: "We took action against a small number of individuals who were found to be distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum, a violation of our company policies. This was in no way related to people's right to join a union or engage in union activities." But IWGB has been "fighting back" against Rockstar and has held protests outside Take-Two's London offices and Rockstar North's offices in Edinburgh. Chris Bratt, co-founder of People Make Games, attended the protest in Edinburgh and captured some of the heartbreaking stories employees shared of what happened when they were fired. Read the full story here.

'Do you think GTA 6 will be the last GTA created?' from GTA Redditor BrianMaggion has sparked a popular discussion in the GTA Subreddit, asking "do you think GTA 6 will be the last GTA created?" And a number of Redditors have been commenting with their thoughts. AgitatedFly1182 said: "CEO said that as long as Red Dead and GTA keep making money they will keep happening." joe_khaJiit said: "No but it will be like GTA 5 or Skyrim, over 10 years before we can even realistically expect GTA 7." BestAd6459 said: "I don't know but I know that this GTA is going to last a long time, a really long time." Active-Drive-3795 said: "If generation wise yes because GTA 7 will be coming on 2050." themindisaweapon said: "Last in our lifetimes, sure."

No new trailer or screenshots as release date delay 'worst and most painful one' A prominent social media account has said the lack of a new trailer, screenshots or artwork makes the latest GTA 6 delay "by far the worst and most painful one". Rockstar confirmed GTA 6 will now release on 19 November 2026, saying "these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve". After the previous delay was announced earlier this year in May, Rockstar shared trailer 2, new screenshots, new artwork and a revamped website. But this has not yet happened this time around. On X / Twitter, @GTAVI_Countdown posted: "This GTA 6 delay is by far the worst and most painful one. "After we finally got a release date (26 May 2026), another delay happens in six months and Rockstar didn't even bother to release new content (trailer 3, screenshots or artwork) to make up for it."

Full story: Fans believe this is the reason Rockstar delayed the game again Fans believe there's a key reason why the game was delayed based on previous titles - even if they're not best pleased about it Rockstar Games An insider believes there's a key reason for Rockstar Games delaying GTA 6 again and although gamers seem to agree to an extent, they're not at all convinced or happy about it. Rockstar confirmed GTA 6 will now release on 19 November 2026, saying "these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve". Rockstar's titles are renowned for having incredible level of details scarcely found, if at all, in any other games. Looking back to the studio's last release of Red Dead Redemption 2, there are loads of examples that spring to mind - such as the renowned horse testicles shrinking in size when it's colder and the remarkable cloud and weather system Rockstar implemented. It was all quite simply mind blowing and details continue to be discovered. Read the full story here.

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update about Red Dead Online. A social media post said: "Outlaws have caught wind of Traders' rising fortunes in Red Dead Online and want their cut. "Guard a train loaded with goods in the Trade Route Free Roam Event for 3z RDO$ and XP."

Reaction to Rockstar Games 'unpinning' trailer 2 on YouTube from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Rockstar Games seemingly unpinning trailer 2 on its YouTube channel. jessemartin100 said: "I honestly don't think we are getting anything GTA 6 related until mid next year unless it's just screenshots." FastUser14 said: "Most likely GTA Online update trailer." Djdt2E agreed: "Get ready for the GTA Online Mansions trailer 😭" YogurtclosetIcy4328 said: "They would not have unpinned today if they were gonna update the trailer tomorrow. They most likely did this for the Online trailer releasing in December. I'm not expecting anything more than screenshots as an apology for another delay. The least they can do is a little transparacncy before the next trailer really does come out. I think they should do five screenshots a month until the final release." HedgehogAway6454 said: "Back to 2024 levels of cope."

Trailer 3 speculation sparks as official update spotted A YouTuber has spotted Rockstar Games "has seemingly unpinned GTA 6 trailer 2 for subscribers on YouTube". TGG added: "Don't get your hopes up too much though, they have done this before and it's meant nothing." That small tweak could pave the way for trailer 3 if Rockstar was to follow a similar pattern to what it did earlier in the year, releasing trailer 2 after the initial delay. There is some speculation online that this is what Rockstar could be gearing up towards with that granular change. But if it does mean anything, it's more likely there will be a trailer for the new GTA Online update coming in December, expected to be Mansions.

'Same energy' from GTA6 Fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit agree the release of GTA 6 has the "same energy" as RDR2. GTA 6 was initially scheduled to release in Autumn 2025 before being delayed to 26 May 2026 and again to 19 November 2026. RDR2 was initially scheduled to release in Autumn 2017, was delayed to Spring 2018 and then again to 26 October 2018.

Redditor MTH1138 posted a comparison of the "same energy" between the two titles and fans have had a lot to say in the comments. ZOoNeR_ said: "Notice how it says 'preorder now' on every RDR2 delay but not on the GTA 6 delays." nickonreddit210 said: "Well if it's as good as Red Dead 2 then it's worth the wait." TDS_Commando said: "Why do they do this 😭"

Status of game reaction from GamingLeaksAndRumours In the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit, gamers have been reacting to Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson saying the game has been "content-ready for a long time" on the most recent episode of Insider Gaming Weekly. On a post, A_O_J said: "So a year of polishing." Wolnight said: "It would be insane if it wasn't at just six months / one year away from release. With GTA 5 back in 2011, Rockstar showed a trailer that featured an incomplete map, Los Santos had many holes in the background. What we've seen in December 2023 was already very polished and even the leaks showed a good development status." Tank-ToP_Master said: "He also said he doesn't think it's gonna be delayed again." Thema03 said: "Can't wait for three days after release to watch people clipping out of bounds." EnlargedPhalange said: "It's probably to ensure the online isn't a massive flop like Red Dead Online. Rockstar made an almost impossible task of following up GTA Online that's had a decade of content updates."

Development phase 'revealed' by insider and job ad GTA 6's development phase has been 'revealed' by a renowned insider and a job Rockstar Games is recruiting for.

Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson said on the most recent episode of Insider Gaming Weekly: "From what I've heard, it's been content-ready for a very long time."

That hints that Rockstar is in the final stages of production and is currently testing for bugs and fixes. This comes after it was spotted on social media Rockstar is recruiting for an Associate QA (Quality Assurance) Tester. The job description said responsibilities include: "Test and validate the technical performance of game features, content and systems. "Identify issues, gather supporting information and write comprehensive bug reports." To be clear, the development phase has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games and this is speculation at this time.

Full story: Gaming expert reaction to GTA 6 release date delay George Osborn says it's 'very disappointing' but not unexpected at all that GTA 6 has been delayed again Supplied & Rockstar Games A gaming expert says the GTA 6 release date delay from Rockstar Games is "very disappointing" but that "few are surprised this time". Speaking to indy100, gaming expert George Osborn said the delay is "very disappointing" but unexpected within the gaming industry itself. Osborn is the creator and editor of Video Games Industry Memo and the managing director of Half-Space Consulting with more than 15 years' experience in the industry, having also studied at the University of Cambridge. "The thing that's really standing out in the industry is how few people are surprised this time," he said. Read the full story here.

GTA 6 delay 'disappointing' but very 'few surprised this time' says gaming expert I caught up with George Osborn, creator and editor of the Video Games Industry Memo, about all things GTA 6. We chatted about GTA 6's delay, what it means for the wider industry and if Rockstar's dispute with IWGB (The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain) trade union after more than 30 employees were fired could affect the game's release again going forward. Check out the extended interview in the YouTube video above.

Full story: GTA 6 delays have fans fuming yet again - 'It ain't coming out' GTA 6 fans are understandably seething at the game's second delay Rockstar Games Understandably, GTA 6 fans have been losing their minds over the release date update from Rockstar Games, with one going as far as saying "it ain't coming out". The studio confirmed on Thursday (6 November) GTA 6 has been delayed yet again, this time to 19 November 2026. Fans have been losing their minds at the news, including IShowSpeed in a clip that's been posted on social media. Read the full story here.

Full story: GTA 6 release date finally gets official update - and it's not good news... GTA 6 has been delayed for a second time Rockstar Games After months of silence, there has finally been an official update about GTA 6 - it's about the game's release date but it's not good news. Rockstar Games has confirmed GTA 6 has been delayed again, this time to 19 November 2026. Read the full story here.

Full story: GTA 6 studio London offices hit with protests after more than 30 employees fired Protests have been taking place outside Take-Two offices in London Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images Protests have been taking place outside of Take-Two Interactive's London offices after more than 30 employees were sacked at Rockstar Games, the developers of the Grand Theft Auto series. Take-Two is the parent company of Rockstar. IWGB (The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain) trade union accused Rockstar of "union busting", claiming staff members were dismissed over "trade union activity" - but Rockstar said those staff were dismissed due to "gross misconduct". A Rockstar spokesperson told Bloomberg: "We took action against a small number of individuals who were found to be distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum, a violation of our company policies. "This was in no way related to people's right to join a union or engage in union activities." But IWGB has been "fighting back" against Rockstar and held a protest outside Take-Two's London offices on Thursday (6 November), adamant the dismissals have been "unlawful and retaliatory". Read the full story here.

