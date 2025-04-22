GTA 6 LIVE: Release date update will be officially announced very soon

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 (which has since passed 250m views on YouTube alone) and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two is hosting its next earnings call on May 15 when there will be, at the very least, an update on if the game is still on track to release in Autumn or not.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens with our live blog below.

Release date update will be officially announced very soon With Take-Two revealing the date of its next earnings call will be on May 15 at 4.30pm ET (9.30pm BST / 1.30pm PT), that's the very latest fans will have to wait for an official update on GTA 6's release date. Ahead of all Take-Two earnings calls since the first trailer for the game was shared by Rockstar on December 4 2023, the company has shared an update on the release window for GTA 6. In May 2024, Take-Two narrowed down the release window from 2025 to Autumn 2025 and has reiterated the game's release remains on track ever since. In documentation made publicly available just before the calls themselves start, this reveals if the game is still on track or not, so that's the latest fans will have to wait for an official update on the game.

Huge gameplay details revealed by 'leaker' from GTA Huge GTA 6 gameplay details have been revealed by someone claiming to have worked on the game in a Reddit post. The user, which has since been deleted, posted in the GTA Subreddit some "insights on its design" claiming they "worked on GTA 6 for less than a year". The user said: "Certain teams focused on 'seasonal' or 'event-based' NPCs. For example, character density in areas like beaches or city centres varies depending on the day of the week. Mondays might see lower NPC volume at the beach compared to weekends and the trailer's crowd levels reflect typical weekend traffic. This dynamic applies across various in-game locations. "Some NPCs or tourists will appear only during specific days or windows. There will also be in-game events and concerts where tourists wear branded t-shirts, mirroring real-life event culture - think conferences, concerts and similar occasions."

They said they have "no knowledge" of the game's release date. None of this is official or has been confirmed by Rockstar.

GTA 6 trailer passes 250m views on YouTube The GTA 6 trailer has passed 250m views on YouTube alone. Rockstar Games released the trailer on December 4 2023, which is 505 days ago at the time of writing, with no update from the studio on the game since. GTA 6 is still currently on track to release in Autumn.



Take-Two's next earnings call date revealed Take-Two has revealed the date of its next earnings call when there will be at the very least an update on the release window of GTA 6. The company which owns Rockstar Games confirmed it will hold an earnings call on May 15 at 4.30pm ET (9.30pm BST / 1.30pm PT) to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025. Previously, since GTA 6 was announced, all of these earnings calls have had an update on the release window of the game. Ahead of an earnings call in May 2024, Take-Two narrowed down the release window from 2025 to Autumn 2025 and has reiterated the game's release remains on track ever since. In the imminent days before the call, or in documentation that's made publicly available just before the call itself starts, it will be known if GTA 6 remains on track to release in Autumn or not. If it remains on track now, there has been a lot of commentary online that this means it's highly likely the game will indeed release this year and not be pushed back. Take-Two also has a history of releasing trailers, screenshots or release information of its games ahead of earnings calls to drive interest and investment in the company.

