GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to be in overdrive online with fans keen for any kind of update in the most highly-anticipated game of all time.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.

Rockstar Games employee reassures release date is still on track A Rockstar Games employee has reassured fans the Autumn 2025 release date for GTA 6 remains on track. Eagle-eyed fans on social media spotted a LinkedIn post from Georgio Jankowski, a senior talent acquisition specialist at Rockstar Games. As well as advertising for positions at the studio, he said: "2025 [is] kicking off and shaping up to be one of the most exciting years ahead here at Rockstar." Also included was a GTA 6 banner with artwork for the game - and crucially the 'VI' logo with 'coming 2025' running through the middle of it. It was Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two, that narrowed the release window down to Autumn 2025, but a Rockstar employee promoting roles at the company under the banner that GTA 6 is still on track to release in 2025 is promising. It comes as insider Jason Schreier wrote in an opinion piece for Bloomberg he thinks the game will be delayed and will release in 2026. It's important to note here that although Schreier is an insider, this is an article that's called 'video-game industry predictions for 2025'.

Rockstar Games cheekily teases GTA 6 in GTA Online from GTA6 It seems Rockstar Games may have cheekily teased GTA 6 in GTA Online. Redditor VersusDeadLock spotted the car Jason drives in the trailer is now included in GTA Online as well as an NPC stood nearby it in sandals, shorts, a straw hat and shirt in the GTA 6 colour scheme. The user posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit and said: "This can't be a coincidence, can it?" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Lewcaster said: "Not a coincidence but it probably doesn’t mean anything, just devs messing around." Substantial-Gur-8191 said: "When it's the same colour scheme as what Jason is driving in the trailer not at all. If it was a different colour I'd say so but it's the same thing pretty much just not a soft top." Ok_Understanding7048 said: "Even if it is it's still kinda sick."

'Marketing strategy has been seen before' X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown has said Rockstar's marketing strategy for GTA 6 "has been seen before". The account cited Marvel's Spider-Man 2 as an example. The first trailer for that released in 2021 with no news at all coming through the whole of 2022. But then it was marketed heavily and launched all in 2023.

'Imagine how big the script of GTA 6 must be' from GTA6 A Redditor has posted an image in the GTA 6 Subreddit that Rockstar Games posted years ago of a small GTA 3 script next to a mammoth GTA 4 script. gustavo2335 said: "Imagine how big the script of GTA 6 must be." Others have been commenting with their thoughts. ELVEVERX said: "Really annoyed no one has done GTA 5 for comparison, if it's only like a few cms taller than 4, 6 might not be much bigger." Whitealroker1 said: "I played Vice City for years and Tommy Vercetti said 'kiss the pavement' once." Comfortable-Milk8397 said: "I could be wrong but I just really doubt video game storylines at the scale of GTA 6 are made on cartoon-looking paper stacks anymore."

GTA 5 Franklin actor says GTA 6 will 'set a lot of records' Franklin's actor in GTA 5 has predicted GTA 6 will "set a lot of records" when it's released. While recalling some of his most memorable lines in a video on the Fall Damage YouTube channel, Shawn Fonteno said: "A lot of people are not going to be going to work. "It's going to set a lot of records. I will bet my buck on it that it will."

Take-Two 'very confident' about Autumn 2025 release X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, reiterated that Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two which is Rockstar's parent company, "sounded very confident" about an Autumn 2025 release in recent interviews. The account cited "four different occasions" this window was mentioned by Take-Two through the year after the release was narrowed down in May. Ahead of the last earnings call in November, Take-Two confirmed the game's release was still on track.

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update on GTA Online on social media and its newswire. A post said: "Set your sights on The Black Box File — this week's Priority File from the new GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage update. "Plus, get an extra GTA$200K for completing any FIB File Finale as a Boss, and 3X Rewards for Associates and Bodyguards."

'Marketing phase should begin soon' X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, said: "The marketing phase should begin soon." This is where Rockstar Games will ramp up interest in the game by releasing trailers, screenshots and more to promote it ahead of release. The account also listed what's expected to happen during that time, with a confirmed release date, artworks and pre-order details among them.

More screenshot leak reaction from GTA6 Redditors who are part of the GTA 6 Subreddit have been forbidden from posting any links to or the content from the leaks but a moderator post warning about this has sparked a discussion. Postal010 said: "Either it's fake or the leaker has ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ wanted level." Onaterdem said: "It is rather funny/ironic that the entirety of 2024 went without a single word and the literal first day of 2025 we got a new leak (however useless it may be)." YogurtclosetIcy4328 said: "This is old footage. Only thing I grabbed from this is that there is a military base in the game." Substantial-Gur-8191 said: "I think it's legit. Game has been playable since 2021 so they are just polishing now. I'd say it could release tomorrow, they just need to market it and make millions of copies and merch now." guizocaa said: "This is the kind of leak that I hate because it shows us nothing and only hurts the game. If someone is willing to leak, just show us something cool. This is meaningless. Rockstar gets mad and we get nothing."

Screenshot leak reaction from GamingLeaksAndRumours GTA fans have been reacting to the leaked content on Reddit. Prestigious-Spite635 said: "The office outside actually matches a Rockstar office, it's 99 per cent real but f****** useless, there was already a 2022 video in a similar area with Lucia." Ajxtt said: "We got janitor GTA 6 leaks before GTA 6." PatHBT said: "Rockstar devs have desks leaked." Illbashyaheadinm8 said: "The devkits look more interesting to me than what's on the screen tbh." davidrevilla311 said: "Even if this is real, it's truly so inconsequential and minuscule that it's difficult to see much value in it."

Huge new leak as screenshot from Rockstar Games office reveals brand new details A new leak is doing the rounds on social media of what is claimed to be content captured at Rockstar San Diego. It's understood a janitor took photos and videos during the pandemic in 2021 which have now been leaked and they show early development GTA 6 footage, similar to the content that leaked in 2022. It shows Lucia standing outside what appears to be some kind of storage facility or military base with two hangers. The original leaker has already deleted the post but not before it has done the rounds on social media. PS5 and Xbox Series X dev kits were also captured. This has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games.

Game expected to make $3.2billion in revenue in first year Speaking recently with Financial Times, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said GTA 6 is expected to make a staggering $3.2billion in revenue in its first year alone. According to analysts at DFC Intelligence, the first billion is expected to come just from pre-orders, such is the anticipation and market for the game. If the game is priced at $69.99, it's reported it would take 40m sales in the first year to hit the $3.2billion mark. There has been widespread speculation that the budget for GTA 6 is around the $2billion mark but this has not been confirmed. GTA 5 has sold a total of 205million copies since it launched in 2013.

'Only thing I want in GTA 6' from GTA6 Doctor_Geniuz has shared "the only thing I want in GTA 6" in the game's Subreddit and a lot of people seem to agree. The post shows what the money counter looks like in GTA 5 with decimal places included in a version just below it to break up the thousands.

And a lot of people seemingly want this too as the post has 6.4k upvotes at the time of writing. Brayden_1274628 said: "On my soul, it's almost purposeful so you don't realise how much your spending 😭" ZestycloseAd6898 said: "This has been said since the OG GTA and I'd be very very surprised if this happens." Rae_Of_Light_919 said: "Having some sort of separator to make it easier to read money totals would be really nice."

'Get ready' An X / Twitter user that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games has called on fans to "get ready". @that1detectiv3 said: "We went through the entirety of 2024 without hearing a single word from Rockstar about GTA 6. Never would I have imagined in January that this would be such a bland and dry year for news but we made it. "2025 will be packed with trailers, screenshots, and info dumps. Get ready."

Reaction to Rockstar developer's post from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to the Rockstar employee's post saying that his image which sparked the '27' theories was him planning for a vacation. Raks- posted: "Ain't no way bruh. He actually went to vacation on holiday." And others have been commenting with their thoughts with some saying they think he had it planned out all along. EntrepreneurAny6399 said: "He knew what he was doing." DoeDon404 said: "He is clearly covering up, it was all planned from the beginning." Klatty said: "100 per cent everything in that picture was pre approved. He knew what he was doing." Sunless_Heaven said: "Important to note he seems to imply no delay planned (that he knows) lol. Anything can happen though." AndrewGerr said: "Who the hell writes out their vacation plans on a piece of paper?"

Rockstar developer whose post stirred '27' theory reveals all The Rockstar developer whose social media post had a big part to play in the '27' theory gaining so much traction has revealed what the notes were actually for. A post from Joe, a mission designer from Rockstar who posts as @Reckope on X / Twitter, showed off Christmas gifts from the studio but in the bottom of the image, a note was spotted. It had '12.27' on, 'Loews Portofino Bay Hotel' was written down which is a hotel in the 27th state of Florida and a phone number also led to a car dealership in Florida called 27 Auto Sales of Leon on Highway 27. On that road is also a waffle house that's seen in the GTA 6 trailer and there are two locations nearby called Jason's Deli and Villa Lucia. It whipped up fans into a frenzy that news about the game would be shared on 27 December. And now Joe has explained what the note was all about. He Tweeted: "Top tip for next year: don't accidentally leave notepads with vacation plans lying around when taking photos of merch 😅"

However some fans not convinced game will release in 2025 from GTA6 While one fan is hyped for GTA 6 releasing this year with a post in the game's Subreddit, others are not convinced the game will actually come out in 2025. Pratham_Nimo posted: "We have entered the Year of GTA 6!" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Revolutionary-Tune69 said: "Lets go. I can finally say GTA 6 is coming THIS year!!" Jung3boy said: "Until there's an actual date from Rockstar I'm not holding my breath." PhilinLeshed said: "As much as I'm really hoping it gets released this year I'm preparing myself to be disappointed." NsanelyCrazy said: "I'm still not convinced GTA 6 is coming out in 2025." Low-Sock7498 said: "I wish but I feel like they are going to delay it." The last official update came from a Take-Two earnings call in November when Rockstar Games' parent company confirmed the game is still on track to release in Autumn 2025. But the lack of any new game content from Rockstar in terms of a new trailer or screenshots has led to widespread speculation the game will be delayed.

GTA 6 2025 release date has fans celebrating the New Year A number of GTA 6 fans on social media are celebrating the game will release this year as 2025 is now underway. The last official update came from a Take-Two earnings call in November when Rockstar Games' parent company confirmed the game is still on track to release in Autumn 2025. There has not been any news from the studio since the first trailer dropped in December 2023 and fans are eagerly awaiting the game's release later this year.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.