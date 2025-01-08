GTA 6 LIVE: 'Strong signs' Autumn 2025 release date is still on track

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to be in overdrive online with fans keen for any kind of update in the most highly-anticipated game of all time.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.

Full story: 'Strong signs' Autumn 2025 release will happen says gaming expert Video games expert George Osborn has spotted "strong signs" GTA 6's release currently remains on track Rockstar Games There are "strong signs" GTA 6 is on track to release as planned in Autumn 2025, according to a video games expert. Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two announced ahead of an earnings call in May last year the game would release in Autumn 2025, narrowing down the broader release window of 2025 Rockstar gave in the game's only trailer to date. Take-Two has reassured GTA 6 is on track for this date since then, with the company confirming this ahead of its last earnings call in November. Despite this, there have been concerns from some on social media the lack of updates on the game mean a delay is increasingly likely. But video games experts George Osborn has noticed "strong" signs the release window continues to be on track. Osborn is the creator of Video Games Industry Memo and the managing director of Half-Space Consulting with 15 years' experience in the industry, having also studied at the University of Cambridge. Speaking to indy100, he said: "The clues and the hints, like Take-Two's decision to speak about GTA 6 as confidently as it has been in its financials, is not a sure sign that it's going to launch, but it's a pretty strong one." Read the full story here.

'This community is insane' - Rockstar jumper sells for staggering sum A Rockstar leaker who successfully predicted there would be a PC port for Red Dead Redemption through datamining has described the GTA community as "insane" after spotting something on eBay. Ben, who posts as @videotechuk_ on X / Twitter, noticed a Rockstar jumper given out to studio employees over Christmas that was being auctioned on eBay has now sold. The sum it sold for? An eye-watering £1,750...

Key trailer details keep being shared by fans from GTA6 Since a higher resolution of the GTA 6 trailer was found on Chinese video sharing platform BiliBili, fans keep posting about details they've spotted. Redditor godsxm posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit "the first official look of taxi". Taxis have served a number of different roles in pretty well all GTA games and fans have been sharing their thoughts. Jayivey6 said: "I wonder if there is going to be an Uber parody in the game as well." DaVoiceOfTruth said: "How the hell do people find those things." Although the post has 2.7k upvotes at the time of writing, it seems it was already discovered shortly after the trailer was released.

'Interesting detail in boat scene' from GTA6 A Redditor has spotted an "interesting detail in the boat scene". AndyGamers998 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit a screenshot from the trailer and said: "You can spot a tan line on the woman's back from the bra strap she had on previously." And others have been commenting about the potential for main protagonists and NPCs to get tans over time from being in the sun. Informal_Pumpkin_706 said: "Imagine leaving the character in the sun for a while and he can tan, it wouldn't do any good but it would be a nice touch LOL." Ok_Cardiologist_54 replied: "Honestly I could see them doing that. Just like how your hair grows over time in RDR2. Spend more time in the sun and notice your character develop a more bronze tone or even hints of sunburn." throughthequad said: "I’m gonna be annoyed AF if I have to put on sun screen or my health just slowly and steadily deteriorates."

People love GTA RP gender reveal from GTA A video of a Brazilian streamer hosting a baby gender reveal in GTA RP has been posted in the GTA Subreddit - and people absolutely love it. No-Pineapple6487 said: "This is a good way to do a gender reveal. No wild fires, just a shared love of GTA. Awesome." OG-CJ-GSF said: "Ngl that's kinda wholesome and way better than a regular gender reveal." Small-Explorer7025 said: "The first gender reveal I have liked."

Brazilian streamer hosts gender reveal in GTA RP A Brazilian streamer hosted a gender reveal for his baby in GTA RP. GTA RP is a multiplayer mod for GTA 5 on PC that lets players create custom characters and live out virtual lives in Los Santos.

And a streamer decided to host a gender reveal in the game itself.

Trailer 'mistake' spotted from GTA6 With a higher resolution version of the GTA 6 trailer being discovered in recent weeks, fans are busy going through it again and uncovering even more details. Redditor godsxm posted a clip in the GTA 6 Subreddit of an NPC appearing to close a car door - however he does it "without even touching it". And, as you can imagine, Redditors have neem poking fun at what seems to be a rare mistake. Theodore_Buckland_ said: "Cancelling my pre-order." gradschwimmgewesen said: "Yeah, unplayable s*** game." sweet-459 said: "We got GTA 6 collision mismatch before GTA 6."

ICYMI: Rockstar Games confirms release date window is still on track A Rockstar Games employee has reassured fans the Autumn 2025 release date for GTA 6 remains on track. Eagle-eyed fans on social media spotted a LinkedIn post from Georgio Jankowski, a senior talent acquisition specialist at Rockstar Games. As well as advertising for positions at the studio, he said: "2025 [is] kicking off and shaping up to be one of the most exciting years ahead here at Rockstar." Also included was a GTA 6 banner with artwork for the game - and crucially the 'VI' logo with 'coming 2025' running through the middle of it. It was Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two, that narrowed the release window down to Autumn 2025, but a Rockstar employee promoting roles at the company under the banner that GTA 6 is still on track to release in 2025 is promising. It comes as insider Jason Schreier wrote in an opinion piece for Bloomberg he thinks the game will be delayed and will release in 2026. It's important to note here that although Schreier is an insider, this is an article that's called 'video-game industry predictions for 2025'.

Tech expert reveals Rockstar's new technology from high-res GTA 6 trailer Oliver MacKenzie, contributor at Digital Foundry, identified technology in the high-res GTA 6 trailer he thinks Rockstar Games has never used before. He said: "One thing that's interesting based on Rockstar's history with shadow tech is there are some interesting things about the shadows. "At 46 seconds, you can see some pretty clear evidence of screen space shadows on the pedestrians which I don't think we've seen in prior Rockstar games. "Only some are shadowed there, some are not." MacKenzie went on to say "everything feels so lived in and that artistry is top notch". However he added while the graphics were groundbreaking for 2023, in 2025 there are some other games that look as good, if not better by current standards.

'One of the few things everyone wants to be in the game' from GTA6 Redditor SweatyH4ndz has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit "one of the few things everyone wants to be in the game". The user referenced gyms returning and others have been sharing their thoughts. X0-1Roman said: "I hope for body sliders so I can be the short King I am." Willing-Ad-6941 said: "I just wanna be able to control my weight depending on how much I work out and eat like San Andreas had it done before." DefaultUsername-_- said: "Strength system with many elements from 5 and San Andreas should be implemented."

'Let them take their time' from GTA6 A popular post in the GTA 6 Subreddit from Smart_Inspector3705 said they want to see Rockstar "take their time". The post said: "Rockstar gets it. I don't want an OK, half complete copy-paste game every year. I want an INCREDIBLE game every five-to-six years. Let them take their time because after RDR2 I trust them, they will deliver another masterpiece." And others have been sharing their thoughts. TheBishopDeeds said: "This October it will be a FULL seven years since they released RDR2. That is the longest they've ever gone without releasing a game. They've had their time. Now it's ours. You guys act like it's 2022 still." XSilentxOtakuX said: "After RDR2? They've always been delivering masterpieces." Oceanz08 said: "It's not as if Rockstar can't make games within a five year timespan. The time between San Andreas and GTA 4 was only four years and then only a five year span between GTA 4 and GTA 5."

Kai Cenat announces GTA 6 marathon stream until it's 100 per cent complete Kai Cenat, Twitch's most subscribed streamer and channel, has confirmed he will be doing a marathon stream of GTA 6 until it is 100 per cent complete when it releases. In a recent Twitch stream, he said: "I'm not talking about just the story and all this other s***, we're talking about 100 per cent complete." However 100 per cent completing any Rockstar game is no mean feat... That should keep him busy for a while.

'Crazy how it's been over three years since first look at GTA 6' from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to the image of the Florida house appearing in GTA: San Andreas - Definitive Edition seemingly giving fans their first look at GTA 6 more than three years ago. Nas419 posted that it's "crazy" with others sharing their thoughts. core_d_tore said: "Only OGs remember this." uNecKI said: "This the first place I’ll find when the game finally comes out." Rotk815 said: "I do love the random rock floating in the air, lmao."

Fans got first 'official' GTA 6 screenshot 'without even knowing it' The GTA 6 community has shared the first "official" look at the game actually came years ago and fans didn't even know about it. A screenshot posted online from GTA: San Andreas - Definitive Edition shows main character CJ standing in front of a wall of pictures from different Rockstar games, including one seemingly of a house in Florida that was not included in the original game and has not featured in any other Rockstar title. Fans have since said this is a similar house to the one spotted of a man getting a crocodile out of a swimming pool in the GTA 6 trailer and could be the first official look Rockstar gave fans of the upcoming game. A few speculated at the time this could be the first look at GTA 6 as they couldn't work out which game the picture was from and the alligator pool trailer scene strengthened their case. This has not been confirmed by Rockstar.

Rockstar Games employee reassures release date is still on track A Rockstar Games employee has reassured fans the Autumn 2025 release date for GTA 6 remains on track. Eagle-eyed fans on social media spotted a LinkedIn post from Georgio Jankowski, a senior talent acquisition specialist at Rockstar Games. As well as advertising for positions at the studio, he said: "2025 [is] kicking off and shaping up to be one of the most exciting years ahead here at Rockstar." Also included was a GTA 6 banner with artwork for the game - and crucially the 'VI' logo with 'coming 2025' running through the middle of it. It was Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two, that narrowed the release window down to Autumn 2025, but a Rockstar employee promoting roles at the company under the banner that GTA 6 is still on track to release in 2025 is promising. It comes as insider Jason Schreier wrote in an opinion piece for Bloomberg he thinks the game will be delayed and will release in 2026. It's important to note here that although Schreier is an insider, this is an article that's called 'video-game industry predictions for 2025'.

Rockstar Games cheekily teases GTA 6 in GTA Online from GTA6 It seems Rockstar Games may have cheekily teased GTA 6 in GTA Online. Redditor VersusDeadLock spotted the car Jason drives in the trailer is now included in GTA Online as well as an NPC stood nearby it in sandals, shorts, a straw hat and shirt in the GTA 6 colour scheme. The user posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit and said: "This can't be a coincidence, can it?" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Lewcaster said: "Not a coincidence but it probably doesn’t mean anything, just devs messing around." Substantial-Gur-8191 said: "When it's the same colour scheme as what Jason is driving in the trailer not at all. If it was a different colour I'd say so but it's the same thing pretty much just not a soft top." Ok_Understanding7048 said: "Even if it is it's still kinda sick."

'Marketing strategy has been seen before' X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown has said Rockstar's marketing strategy for GTA 6 "has been seen before". The account cited Marvel's Spider-Man 2 as an example. The first trailer for that released in 2021 with no news at all coming through the whole of 2022. But then it was marketed heavily and launched all in 2023.

'Imagine how big the script of GTA 6 must be' from GTA6 A Redditor has posted an image in the GTA 6 Subreddit that Rockstar Games posted years ago of a small GTA 3 script next to a mammoth GTA 4 script. gustavo2335 said: "Imagine how big the script of GTA 6 must be." Others have been commenting with their thoughts. ELVEVERX said: "Really annoyed no one has done GTA 5 for comparison, if it's only like a few cms taller than 4, 6 might not be much bigger." Whitealroker1 said: "I played Vice City for years and Tommy Vercetti said 'kiss the pavement' once." Comfortable-Milk8397 said: "I could be wrong but I just really doubt video game storylines at the scale of GTA 6 are made on cartoon-looking paper stacks anymore."

GTA 5 Franklin actor says GTA 6 will 'set a lot of records' Franklin's actor in GTA 5 has predicted GTA 6 will "set a lot of records" when it's released. While recalling some of his most memorable lines in a video on the Fall Damage YouTube channel, Shawn Fonteno said: "A lot of people are not going to be going to work. "It's going to set a lot of records. I will bet my buck on it that it will."

Take-Two 'very confident' about Autumn 2025 release X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, reiterated that Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two which is Rockstar's parent company, "sounded very confident" about an Autumn 2025 release in recent interviews. The account cited "four different occasions" this window was mentioned by Take-Two through the year after the release was narrowed down in May. Ahead of the last earnings call in November, Take-Two confirmed the game's release was still on track.

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update on GTA Online on social media and its newswire. A post said: "Set your sights on The Black Box File — this week's Priority File from the new GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage update. "Plus, get an extra GTA$200K for completing any FIB File Finale as a Boss, and 3X Rewards for Associates and Bodyguards."

'Marketing phase should begin soon' X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, said: "The marketing phase should begin soon." This is where Rockstar Games will ramp up interest in the game by releasing trailers, screenshots and more to promote it ahead of release. The account also listed what's expected to happen during that time, with a confirmed release date, artworks and pre-order details among them.

More screenshot leak reaction from GTA6 Redditors who are part of the GTA 6 Subreddit have been forbidden from posting any links to or the content from the leaks but a moderator post warning about this has sparked a discussion. Postal010 said: "Either it's fake or the leaker has ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ wanted level." Onaterdem said: "It is rather funny/ironic that the entirety of 2024 went without a single word and the literal first day of 2025 we got a new leak (however useless it may be)." YogurtclosetIcy4328 said: "This is old footage. Only thing I grabbed from this is that there is a military base in the game." Substantial-Gur-8191 said: "I think it's legit. Game has been playable since 2021 so they are just polishing now. I'd say it could release tomorrow, they just need to market it and make millions of copies and merch now." guizocaa said: "This is the kind of leak that I hate because it shows us nothing and only hurts the game. If someone is willing to leak, just show us something cool. This is meaningless. Rockstar gets mad and we get nothing."

Screenshot leak reaction from GamingLeaksAndRumours GTA fans have been reacting to the leaked content on Reddit. Prestigious-Spite635 said: "The office outside actually matches a Rockstar office, it's 99 per cent real but f****** useless, there was already a 2022 video in a similar area with Lucia." Ajxtt said: "We got janitor GTA 6 leaks before GTA 6." PatHBT said: "Rockstar devs have desks leaked." Illbashyaheadinm8 said: "The devkits look more interesting to me than what's on the screen tbh." davidrevilla311 said: "Even if this is real, it's truly so inconsequential and minuscule that it's difficult to see much value in it."

Huge new leak as screenshot from Rockstar Games office reveals brand new details A new leak is doing the rounds on social media of what is claimed to be content captured at Rockstar San Diego. It's understood a janitor took photos and videos during the pandemic in 2021 which have now been leaked and they show early development GTA 6 footage, similar to the content that leaked in 2022. It shows Lucia standing outside what appears to be some kind of storage facility or military base with two hangers. The original leaker has already deleted the post but not before it has done the rounds on social media. PS5 and Xbox Series X dev kits were also captured. This has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games.

Game expected to make $3.2billion in revenue in first year Speaking recently with Financial Times, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said GTA 6 is expected to make a staggering $3.2billion in revenue in its first year alone. According to analysts at DFC Intelligence, the first billion is expected to come just from pre-orders, such is the anticipation and market for the game. If the game is priced at $69.99, it's reported it would take 40m sales in the first year to hit the $3.2billion mark. There has been widespread speculation that the budget for GTA 6 is around the $2billion mark but this has not been confirmed. GTA 5 has sold a total of 205million copies since it launched in 2013.

'Only thing I want in GTA 6' from GTA6 Doctor_Geniuz has shared "the only thing I want in GTA 6" in the game's Subreddit and a lot of people seem to agree. The post shows what the money counter looks like in GTA 5 with decimal places included in a version just below it to break up the thousands.

And a lot of people seemingly want this too as the post has 6.4k upvotes at the time of writing. Brayden_1274628 said: "On my soul, it's almost purposeful so you don't realise how much your spending 😭" ZestycloseAd6898 said: "This has been said since the OG GTA and I'd be very very surprised if this happens." Rae_Of_Light_919 said: "Having some sort of separator to make it easier to read money totals would be really nice."

'Get ready' An X / Twitter user that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games has called on fans to "get ready". @that1detectiv3 said: "We went through the entirety of 2024 without hearing a single word from Rockstar about GTA 6. Never would I have imagined in January that this would be such a bland and dry year for news but we made it. "2025 will be packed with trailers, screenshots, and info dumps. Get ready."

Reaction to Rockstar developer's post from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to the Rockstar employee's post saying that his image which sparked the '27' theories was him planning for a vacation. Raks- posted: "Ain't no way bruh. He actually went to vacation on holiday." And others have been commenting with their thoughts with some saying they think he had it planned out all along. EntrepreneurAny6399 said: "He knew what he was doing." DoeDon404 said: "He is clearly covering up, it was all planned from the beginning." Klatty said: "100 per cent everything in that picture was pre approved. He knew what he was doing." Sunless_Heaven said: "Important to note he seems to imply no delay planned (that he knows) lol. Anything can happen though." AndrewGerr said: "Who the hell writes out their vacation plans on a piece of paper?"

Rockstar developer whose post stirred '27' theory reveals all The Rockstar developer whose social media post had a big part to play in the '27' theory gaining so much traction has revealed what the notes were actually for. A post from Joe, a mission designer from Rockstar who posts as @Reckope on X / Twitter, showed off Christmas gifts from the studio but in the bottom of the image, a note was spotted. It had '12.27' on, 'Loews Portofino Bay Hotel' was written down which is a hotel in the 27th state of Florida and a phone number also led to a car dealership in Florida called 27 Auto Sales of Leon on Highway 27. On that road is also a waffle house that's seen in the GTA 6 trailer and there are two locations nearby called Jason's Deli and Villa Lucia. It whipped up fans into a frenzy that news about the game would be shared on 27 December. And now Joe has explained what the note was all about. He Tweeted: "Top tip for next year: don't accidentally leave notepads with vacation plans lying around when taking photos of merch 😅"

However some fans not convinced game will release in 2025 from GTA6 While one fan is hyped for GTA 6 releasing this year with a post in the game's Subreddit, others are not convinced the game will actually come out in 2025. Pratham_Nimo posted: "We have entered the Year of GTA 6!" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Revolutionary-Tune69 said: "Lets go. I can finally say GTA 6 is coming THIS year!!" Jung3boy said: "Until there's an actual date from Rockstar I'm not holding my breath." PhilinLeshed said: "As much as I'm really hoping it gets released this year I'm preparing myself to be disappointed." NsanelyCrazy said: "I'm still not convinced GTA 6 is coming out in 2025." Low-Sock7498 said: "I wish but I feel like they are going to delay it." The last official update came from a Take-Two earnings call in November when Rockstar Games' parent company confirmed the game is still on track to release in Autumn 2025. But the lack of any new game content from Rockstar in terms of a new trailer or screenshots has led to widespread speculation the game will be delayed.

GTA 6 2025 release date has fans celebrating the New Year A number of GTA 6 fans on social media are celebrating the game will release this year as 2025 is now underway. The last official update came from a Take-Two earnings call in November when Rockstar Games' parent company confirmed the game is still on track to release in Autumn 2025. There has not been any news from the studio since the first trailer dropped in December 2023 and fans are eagerly awaiting the game's release later this year.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.