GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar's parent company Take-Two confirms next date for game news

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to be in overdrive online with fans keen for any kind of update in the most highly-anticipated game of all time.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.

The GTA 6 map could be 'even bigger' than we thought The GTA 6 map could be twice the size of the GTA 5 map, and comparable to the Just Cause 2 map - according to reports online. As Gaming Bible reports, the GTA VI Mapping Project has been ongoing for some time, with gamers working off the trailer and leaked gameplay to create an approximation of the map's size. Fans have been working away at it for over a year now, and Reddit user Miserable-Way4048 showed the comparisons in size with other games. The user pointed out that it's around the size of Just Cause 2 - and while it's yet to be officially confirmed, the publication points out that a similar fan project was undertaken ahead of the release of GTA 5 and the results were pretty accurate. Fans seemed pretty pleased with the potential size of the map, with one user commenting on the post, saying: “If it’s [two times] the size of GTA V then that’s good enough for me. Just give good euphoria ragdoll, car physics, and detailed car customisation."

Songs fans do not want in GTA 6 from GTA6 A number of Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been sharing what songs they do not want to hear in the new game. QKOR1CA said: "The Weekend - 'Blinding Lights'. That was enough for the fake trailers." Worth-Wishbone7238 said: "Anything Ice Spice not just one." patrickrango said: "I want nothing from Taylor Swift and Beyonce." ZealousidealPrize456 said: "One? Where tf should I start? I just hope there will be classics radio like in GTA 5 and not only Justin Bieber, Major Lazer, Taylor Swift type of music." GoodGuyScott said: "Can we not have like seven stations dedicated to s****y nightclub music like GTA Online got? That'd be nice."

Water comparison between GTA 5 and GTA 6 from GTA6 A popular Reddit post has compared the water physics between GTA 5 and GTA 6. godsxm posted two different screenshots of how boats sitting on the water look in both games. And it's proving popular with 4.8k upvotes at the time of writing and a lot of comments. mo7akh said: "I suspect that is not how vanilla GTA 5 water looks like. Nonetheless GTA 6 water will definitely looks better in motion and volumetrics." NFmtzX1969 said: "We're still comparing GTA 5 to GTA 6, I get it, but we should compare it to RDR2 instead, I mean, everyone knows that GTA 6 looks better, but comparing it to GTA 5 is kinda unfair imo." VZ9LwS3GY48uL9NDk35a said: "Is it me or the water in GTA 5 looks better."

'This is wild' from GTA6 Redditor Decent-Leadership192 posted a popular graphics comparison in the GTA 6 Subreddit. The user posted a screenshot of in-game footage from the GTA 6 trailer alongside a screenshot of a cutscene from Far Cry 5 that released in 2018. The post has 4.9k upvotes at the time of writing and lots of Redditors have been commenting. Few_Individual5737 said: "Rockstar has never failed to surprise with graphics though." Rockstar_VR said: "A lot of people seem to forget that Rockstar always use in-game footage/graphics for their trailers. Just look at GTA 5 Trailer 1 vs how the game looks now. This is the main reason I’m so excited for this game." StingingGamer said: "Ngl the rendered scene still looks better but damn GTA 6 looks close."

No delay theory from GTA6 Redditor LundUniversity thinks there is "no delay" to GTA 6 because of Rockstar's recruitment push. A screenshot was shared in the GTA 6 Subreddit of an article saying Rockstar hiring a number of new employees and Take-Two executives being so vocal about the game are both good signs the game is on track. And others have shared their thoughts. Mw2pubstar said: "The silence means there is no delay." spaceyfate said: "Rockstar could be on a hiring spree because they need more people to finish the game because it's delayed. But that's also just random speculation. Nothing official." Droxcy said: "People acting like the game production stops as soon as the game launches lmao."

'This pic's gonna hit different once we complete the story' from GTA6 Redditor raimbault2013 posted the GTA 6 artwork of Jason and Lucia sitting on the hood of a car and said: "I bet this pic's gonna hit different once we complete the story." The GTA 6 Subreddit post has got a lot of people talking with 1.2k upvotes at the time of writing. MonsieurContour said: "Honestly such a dope image." Intelligent-Age2786 said: "I hope the game doesn't force us to kill one of them or both of them. I want an ending where they both live so I can keep playing as both." Crazy-Path-7929 said: "I remember a picture of the three protagonists from GTA 5 looking into a trunk and it was the same as ending C so who knows."

First reveal shot comparison from GTA6 Redditor godsxm posted a comparison of the first official look at both GTA 5 and GTA 6 from their first reveal trailers. There have been a number of comments on the GTA 6 Subreddit post with 1.8k upvotes at the time of writing. Top_Woodpecker9023 said: "Rockstar loves their sunsets." minimumefforr said: "I remember people losing their s**t because it showed a dog." Dangerous_Many_3918 said: "That sky box <3"

Beach comparison from GTA6 Redditor godsxm has posted a comparison of screenshots of beaches in GTA: Vice City, GTA 5 and GTA 6. The post is proving to be popular with 2.7k upvotes at the time of writing and lots have been commenting with their thoughts. Powerate said: "I'll be amazed if GTA 6 beaches have this many NPCs, imagine the chaos if you make them panic." ExtensionExcellent55 said: "I'm just praying crowd density is a thing." Bicone said: "Almost no room to grow for GTA 7."

Why Rockstar did not post about GTA Online this week Another theory has emerged as to why Rockstar did not post about GTA Online on its newswire or social media this week for "the first time in years". There is a theory that Rockstar could be preparing an update of some sort which could contain new info on GTA 6 as the last time an update was not posted on a Thursday, it turned out Rockstar was seemingly preparing an announcement. But X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown said Rockstar may not have said anything this week out of respect for what is currently happening with the wildfires in LA, where Los Santos in GTA 5 and GTA Online is based on, and because of the name of a car that is understood was going to be included. @GTAVI_Countdown said: "They may have delayed the newswire, which includes a car called 'Firebolt' due to the LA fires, as any fire-related marketing would come off as insensitive." This has not been confirmed by Rockstar.

Rockstar could be preparing GTA 6 announcement says dataminer A GTA dataminer has said Rockstar could be preparing an update of some sort which could contain new info on GTA 6. @TezFunz2 went back through the archives of when there was last a regular GTA Online article that wasn't on a Thursday. The account said it was on January 14 2022 "when we were waiting for E&E (GTA 5: Expanded & Enhanced) info and received the Feb 2022 community update weeks after", speculating this time it could similar for the PC version of GTA 5 E&E. The account added: "Is this a coincidence? I'm not sure. What we do know is that Rockstar plans such articles weeks in advance, usually two-to-three weeks. "I can only assume they started preparing an announcement article yesterday. whether it's for GTA 5's PC Gen9 or a community update, which may provide an update on GTA 6." None of this has been confirmed by Rockstar.



More Take-Two earnings call reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Take-Two announcing the date of its next earnings call in another post. Giannisnumber1 said: "The only news this will give us is if they still believe they're on track to release in Fall. Other than that don't expect anything else." Fordfanatic2025 said: "I'll be honest, it's complete bulls***, but it would kinda be funny if this whole time we thought trailer 2 was on the 27th, but it was actually 2/7 and came out the day after the earnings call." arcspyder said: "This is big."

'Why February's earnings call is very important' X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, has explained why Take-Two's February earnings call "is very important". The account posted: "GTA 5 and RDR2 release dates were both confirmed before February's earnings call [in the year they released." Both of these games went on to release in Autumn. "Rockstar only confirms an exact release date when they're 100 per cent certain about it," @GTAVI_Countdown said. "The ball is now in Rockstar's court to announce a release date for GTA 6 in the coming weeks, otherwise a delay to 2026 will most likely be the case. "A general timeframe like 'Fall 2025' would mean they’re still not confident, which leaves room for a possible a delay."

'By Feb 6 we will know if GTA 6 is delayed or not' from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Take-Two announcing the date of its next earnings call. SkinnyPhoenix posted: "By Feb 6 we will know if GTA 6 is delayed or not. So we just have to wait, right?"

And others commented with their thoughts. Snoo_89262 said: "They don't even know themselves whether they will need more time or not." guifesta said: "Have faith boys... Have faith." HavenTheCat said: "I have faith that it won't be delayed. Hopefully they start the marketing soon, probably after this meeting."



Take-Two confirms date of next earnings call Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company, has revealed the date of its next quarterly earnings call. It will take place on February 6 at 9.30pm GMT/ 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. At the very least, Take-Two will confirm if GTA 6 is on track to release in Autumn 2025 or if it has been delayed. Rockstar Games has a history of making announcements in the run up to these earnings calls in order to drive interest and investment too.

'Difference between NPCs' from GTA6 A Redditor has posted a screenshot of an NPC from GTA 5 compared to one from the GTA 6 trailer in the GTA 6 Subreddit and fans are stunned at just how different they look. VicettiSun posted the comparison which has got 5.9k upvotes at the time of writing. MrToaast said: "Damn, GTA 5 is indeed getting old huh." Maleficent-Repeat-13 said: "Impressive. Very nice. Now let's see the comparison between RDR2 and GTA 6." mo7akh said: "Yeah insane detail, almost too much detail."

Another Rockstar Games employee confirms Autumn 2025 release is on track Another Rockstar Games employee has confirmed the Autumn 2025 release date is still on track. A LinkedIn post from Eilidh MacInnes, talent acquisition specialist at Rockstar Games, advertised a number of positions at the studio along with the GTA 6 banner and artwork for the game with 'coming 2025' on it. It was Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two, that narrowed the release window down to Autumn 2025, but Rockstar employees promoting roles at the company under the banner that GTA 6 is still on track to release in 2025 is promising. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has been very vocal in the past few weeks about how "phenomenal" the game will be. A video games expert said this is one of a number of "strong signs" the game is on track to release later this year.

Full story: 'Strong signs' Autumn 2025 release will happen says gaming expert Video games expert George Osborn has spotted "strong signs" GTA 6's release currently remains on track Rockstar Games There are "strong signs" GTA 6 is on track to release as planned in Autumn 2025, according to a video games expert. Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two announced ahead of an earnings call in May last year the game would release in Autumn 2025, narrowing down the broader release window of 2025 Rockstar gave in the game's only trailer to date. Take-Two has reassured GTA 6 is on track for this date since then, with the company confirming this ahead of its last earnings call in November. Despite this, there have been concerns from some on social media the lack of updates on the game mean a delay is increasingly likely. But video games experts George Osborn has noticed "strong" signs the release window continues to be on track. Osborn is the creator of Video Games Industry Memo and the managing director of Half-Space Consulting with 15 years' experience in the industry, having also studied at the University of Cambridge. Speaking to indy100, he said: "The clues and the hints, like Take-Two's decision to speak about GTA 6 as confidently as it has been in its financials, is not a sure sign that it's going to launch, but it's a pretty strong one." Read the full story here.

'This community is insane' - Rockstar jumper sells for staggering sum A Rockstar leaker who successfully predicted there would be a PC port for Red Dead Redemption through datamining has described the GTA community as "insane" after spotting something on eBay. Ben, who posts as @videotechuk_ on X / Twitter, noticed a Rockstar jumper given out to studio employees over Christmas that was being auctioned on eBay has now sold. The sum it sold for? An eye-watering £1,750...

Key trailer details keep being shared by fans from GTA6 Since a higher resolution of the GTA 6 trailer was found on Chinese video sharing platform BiliBili, fans keep posting about details they've spotted. Redditor godsxm posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit "the first official look of taxi". Taxis have served a number of different roles in pretty well all GTA games and fans have been sharing their thoughts. Jayivey6 said: "I wonder if there is going to be an Uber parody in the game as well." DaVoiceOfTruth said: "How the hell do people find those things." Although the post has 2.7k upvotes at the time of writing, it seems it was already discovered shortly after the trailer was released.

'Interesting detail in boat scene' from GTA6 A Redditor has spotted an "interesting detail in the boat scene". AndyGamers998 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit a screenshot from the trailer and said: "You can spot a tan line on the woman's back from the bra strap she had on previously." And others have been commenting about the potential for main protagonists and NPCs to get tans over time from being in the sun. Informal_Pumpkin_706 said: "Imagine leaving the character in the sun for a while and he can tan, it wouldn't do any good but it would be a nice touch LOL." Ok_Cardiologist_54 replied: "Honestly I could see them doing that. Just like how your hair grows over time in RDR2. Spend more time in the sun and notice your character develop a more bronze tone or even hints of sunburn." throughthequad said: "I’m gonna be annoyed AF if I have to put on sun screen or my health just slowly and steadily deteriorates."

People love GTA RP gender reveal from GTA A video of a Brazilian streamer hosting a baby gender reveal in GTA RP has been posted in the GTA Subreddit - and people absolutely love it. No-Pineapple6487 said: "This is a good way to do a gender reveal. No wild fires, just a shared love of GTA. Awesome." OG-CJ-GSF said: "Ngl that's kinda wholesome and way better than a regular gender reveal." Small-Explorer7025 said: "The first gender reveal I have liked."

Brazilian streamer hosts gender reveal in GTA RP A Brazilian streamer hosted a gender reveal for his baby in GTA RP. GTA RP is a multiplayer mod for GTA 5 on PC that lets players create custom characters and live out virtual lives in Los Santos.

And a streamer decided to host a gender reveal in the game itself.

Trailer 'mistake' spotted from GTA6 With a higher resolution version of the GTA 6 trailer being discovered in recent weeks, fans are busy going through it again and uncovering even more details. Redditor godsxm posted a clip in the GTA 6 Subreddit of an NPC appearing to close a car door - however he does it "without even touching it". And, as you can imagine, Redditors have neem poking fun at what seems to be a rare mistake. Theodore_Buckland_ said: "Cancelling my pre-order." gradschwimmgewesen said: "Yeah, unplayable s*** game." sweet-459 said: "We got GTA 6 collision mismatch before GTA 6."

ICYMI: Rockstar Games confirms release date window is still on track A Rockstar Games employee has reassured fans the Autumn 2025 release date for GTA 6 remains on track. Eagle-eyed fans on social media spotted a LinkedIn post from Georgio Jankowski, a senior talent acquisition specialist at Rockstar Games. As well as advertising for positions at the studio, he said: "2025 [is] kicking off and shaping up to be one of the most exciting years ahead here at Rockstar." Also included was a GTA 6 banner with artwork for the game - and crucially the 'VI' logo with 'coming 2025' running through the middle of it. It was Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two, that narrowed the release window down to Autumn 2025, but a Rockstar employee promoting roles at the company under the banner that GTA 6 is still on track to release in 2025 is promising. It comes as insider Jason Schreier wrote in an opinion piece for Bloomberg he thinks the game will be delayed and will release in 2026. It's important to note here that although Schreier is an insider, this is an article that's called 'video-game industry predictions for 2025'.

Tech expert reveals Rockstar's new technology from high-res GTA 6 trailer Oliver MacKenzie, contributor at Digital Foundry, identified technology in the high-res GTA 6 trailer he thinks Rockstar Games has never used before. He said: "One thing that's interesting based on Rockstar's history with shadow tech is there are some interesting things about the shadows. "At 46 seconds, you can see some pretty clear evidence of screen space shadows on the pedestrians which I don't think we've seen in prior Rockstar games. "Only some are shadowed there, some are not." MacKenzie went on to say "everything feels so lived in and that artistry is top notch". However he added while the graphics were groundbreaking for 2023, in 2025 there are some other games that look as good, if not better by current standards.

'One of the few things everyone wants to be in the game' from GTA6 Redditor SweatyH4ndz has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit "one of the few things everyone wants to be in the game". The user referenced gyms returning and others have been sharing their thoughts. X0-1Roman said: "I hope for body sliders so I can be the short King I am." Willing-Ad-6941 said: "I just wanna be able to control my weight depending on how much I work out and eat like San Andreas had it done before." DefaultUsername-_- said: "Strength system with many elements from 5 and San Andreas should be implemented."

'Let them take their time' from GTA6 A popular post in the GTA 6 Subreddit from Smart_Inspector3705 said they want to see Rockstar "take their time". The post said: "Rockstar gets it. I don't want an OK, half complete copy-paste game every year. I want an INCREDIBLE game every five-to-six years. Let them take their time because after RDR2 I trust them, they will deliver another masterpiece." And others have been sharing their thoughts. TheBishopDeeds said: "This October it will be a FULL seven years since they released RDR2. That is the longest they've ever gone without releasing a game. They've had their time. Now it's ours. You guys act like it's 2022 still." XSilentxOtakuX said: "After RDR2? They've always been delivering masterpieces." Oceanz08 said: "It's not as if Rockstar can't make games within a five year timespan. The time between San Andreas and GTA 4 was only four years and then only a five year span between GTA 4 and GTA 5."

Kai Cenat announces GTA 6 marathon stream until it's 100 per cent complete Kai Cenat, Twitch's most subscribed streamer and channel, has confirmed he will be doing a marathon stream of GTA 6 until it is 100 per cent complete when it releases. In a recent Twitch stream, he said: "I'm not talking about just the story and all this other s***, we're talking about 100 per cent complete." However 100 per cent completing any Rockstar game is no mean feat... That should keep him busy for a while.

'Crazy how it's been over three years since first look at GTA 6' from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to the image of the Florida house appearing in GTA: San Andreas - Definitive Edition seemingly giving fans their first look at GTA 6 more than three years ago. Nas419 posted that it's "crazy" with others sharing their thoughts. core_d_tore said: "Only OGs remember this." uNecKI said: "This the first place I’ll find when the game finally comes out." Rotk815 said: "I do love the random rock floating in the air, lmao."

Fans got first 'official' GTA 6 screenshot 'without even knowing it' The GTA 6 community has shared the first "official" look at the game actually came years ago and fans didn't even know about it. A screenshot posted online from GTA: San Andreas - Definitive Edition shows main character CJ standing in front of a wall of pictures from different Rockstar games, including one seemingly of a house in Florida that was not included in the original game and has not featured in any other Rockstar title. Fans have since said this is a similar house to the one spotted of a man getting a crocodile out of a swimming pool in the GTA 6 trailer and could be the first official look Rockstar gave fans of the upcoming game. A few speculated at the time this could be the first look at GTA 6 as they couldn't work out which game the picture was from and the alligator pool trailer scene strengthened their case. This has not been confirmed by Rockstar.

Rockstar Games employee reassures release date is still on track A Rockstar Games employee has reassured fans the Autumn 2025 release date for GTA 6 remains on track. Eagle-eyed fans on social media spotted a LinkedIn post from Georgio Jankowski, a senior talent acquisition specialist at Rockstar Games. As well as advertising for positions at the studio, he said: "2025 [is] kicking off and shaping up to be one of the most exciting years ahead here at Rockstar." Also included was a GTA 6 banner with artwork for the game - and crucially the 'VI' logo with 'coming 2025' running through the middle of it. It was Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two, that narrowed the release window down to Autumn 2025, but a Rockstar employee promoting roles at the company under the banner that GTA 6 is still on track to release in 2025 is promising. It comes as insider Jason Schreier wrote in an opinion piece for Bloomberg he thinks the game will be delayed and will release in 2026. It's important to note here that although Schreier is an insider, this is an article that's called 'video-game industry predictions for 2025'.

Rockstar Games cheekily teases GTA 6 in GTA Online from GTA6 It seems Rockstar Games may have cheekily teased GTA 6 in GTA Online. Redditor VersusDeadLock spotted the car Jason drives in the trailer is now included in GTA Online as well as an NPC stood nearby it in sandals, shorts, a straw hat and shirt in the GTA 6 colour scheme. The user posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit and said: "This can't be a coincidence, can it?" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Lewcaster said: "Not a coincidence but it probably doesn’t mean anything, just devs messing around." Substantial-Gur-8191 said: "When it's the same colour scheme as what Jason is driving in the trailer not at all. If it was a different colour I'd say so but it's the same thing pretty much just not a soft top." Ok_Understanding7048 said: "Even if it is it's still kinda sick."

'Marketing strategy has been seen before' X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown has said Rockstar's marketing strategy for GTA 6 "has been seen before". The account cited Marvel's Spider-Man 2 as an example. The first trailer for that released in 2021 with no news at all coming through the whole of 2022. But then it was marketed heavily and launched all in 2023.

'Imagine how big the script of GTA 6 must be' from GTA6 A Redditor has posted an image in the GTA 6 Subreddit that Rockstar Games posted years ago of a small GTA 3 script next to a mammoth GTA 4 script. gustavo2335 said: "Imagine how big the script of GTA 6 must be." Others have been commenting with their thoughts. ELVEVERX said: "Really annoyed no one has done GTA 5 for comparison, if it's only like a few cms taller than 4, 6 might not be much bigger." Whitealroker1 said: "I played Vice City for years and Tommy Vercetti said 'kiss the pavement' once." Comfortable-Milk8397 said: "I could be wrong but I just really doubt video game storylines at the scale of GTA 6 are made on cartoon-looking paper stacks anymore."

GTA 5 Franklin actor says GTA 6 will 'set a lot of records' Franklin's actor in GTA 5 has predicted GTA 6 will "set a lot of records" when it's released. While recalling some of his most memorable lines in a video on the Fall Damage YouTube channel, Shawn Fonteno said: "A lot of people are not going to be going to work. "It's going to set a lot of records. I will bet my buck on it that it will."

Take-Two 'very confident' about Autumn 2025 release X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, reiterated that Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two which is Rockstar's parent company, "sounded very confident" about an Autumn 2025 release in recent interviews. The account cited "four different occasions" this window was mentioned by Take-Two through the year after the release was narrowed down in May. Ahead of the last earnings call in November, Take-Two confirmed the game's release was still on track.

