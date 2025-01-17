GTA 6 LIVE: Release date could be revealed sooner than you think

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to be in overdrive online with fans keen for any kind of update in the most highly-anticipated game of all time.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

As always with leaks, rumours and speculation, take them with a pinch of salt until there is any official announcement.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens with our live blog below.

Release date could be revealed sooner than you think The GTA 6 community is hopeful of a release date in the next few weeks because of Rockstar's pattern with previous announcements. Rockstar has previously announced the release dates for its most recent big titles in January just before Take-Two's earnings call. Games that fall into this theory include GTA 5, GTA 4, Max Payne 3 and LA Noire. RDR2's release date was revealed on February 1 in line with this theory too. This helps to drive investment and interest in the company ahead of the calls. While there is a lot of hope from some, others are more skeptical, saying a lot has changed since those games released and Rockstar has not been doing things the way it usually does. It's not been confirmed by Rockstar Games if this will be the case this time around.

'Look how far we've come' from GTA6 Redditor godsxm has posted another viral comparison in the GTA 6 Subreddit, this one of how the graphics from GTA 3, Rockstar's first 3D game, to the GTA 6 trailer. godsxm posted: "Look how far we've come." The post has 2.2k upvotes at the time of writing and there have been lots of comments too. f0r3aL84 said: "Games have come a really long way. I've seen every console release and it was always a dream to see games get more and more realistic and immersive." One user said: "20 years from now is gonna be wild." Consistent-End6525 said: "Just imagine what games will look like in just a decade... With how fast technologies are advancing."

GTA Online update Rockstar has posted its first GTA Online update for two weeks. A post on social media said: "Sneak into Fort Zancudo in The Brute Force File - the latest weekly Priority File from GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage offering an increased GTA$ payout. "Plus, Overtime Rumble returns and more this week."

GTA 5 mod with GTA 4's Liberty City in 'taken down' by Rockstar It's understood Rockstar has taken down a GTA 5 mod where players could travel to and play in GTA 4's Liberty City. The mod saw lots of GTA 4 content ported to GTA 5's engine and is said to have taken six years to make. But the creator of it said on Discord they had "mutually agreed" with Rockstar to take it down. nkjellman posted: "Due to the unexpected attention that our project received and after speaking with Rockstar Games, we have decided to take down the Liberty City Conservation Project. "This isn't a DMCA, rather a friendly takedown, mutually agreed by all parties involved. There is no negativity between us and Rockstar Games / Take-Two Interactive. "Downloading the mod from unofficial links is not recommended as they contain malware." This has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games.

Game developers 'being kept up at night' by GTA 6 Other game developers have said GTA 6 is "keeping them up at night" because of the impact it's likely to have on the industry. Mike Fischer, a professor and advisor at KRAFTON, told GameWorldObserver: "What actually keeps me up at night is the thought that GTA 6 is going to be so big and so successful it may suck up all of the time and all of the money of all gamers. "Whenever Rockstar ships GTA 6, there will never have been a game as big, as immersive, as incredible, as all-encompassing as GTA 6. It's an unknown territory and I'm a little concerned about what that will do for a lot of other AAA games in that space.

"On the plus side, people will be buying a lot of PlayStation, Xbox consoles and high-end PCs to play GTA 6. "When GTA 6 ships, it will be a challenging disruption. Hopefully, there will be a larger audience as a result, but it's literally an unknown territory, so we'll just have to wait and see."

$100 price for GTA 6 would help save gaming industry says expert An expert has said pricing GTA 6 at $100 could save the gaming industry. The industry has taken a bit of a battering in recent times as a number of studios have been forced to shut for good and even the bigger studios have been forced to make significant layoffs. But investment analyst and researcher Matthew Ball of Epyllion has released a huge 219 page report called The State of Video Gaming in 2025 and it includes how GTA 6 being priced at $80 or even $100 could help the whole industry. Ball said: "In 2025, GTA 6’s impact on player hours and revenues will be mixed as it launches console-only and severely cannibalises hours / spend that would go to other titles. "But there is hope that Take-Two will price GTA 6 at $80 or even $100, thereby breaking a key price barrier and enabling the rest of the market to move up too." Take-Two was among the first to raise the price of its AAA games from $60 to $70 in 2020 which is now currently the industry standard.

'Do you think they will add the Scarface mansion?' from GTA6 Redditor Key_Statement_3151 posted an image of the iconic Scarface mansion in the GTA 6 Subreddit and asked if Rockstar will include it in the upcoming game. While the mansion is based in Florida in the film, it's actually located in California. However the Vercetti Estate in GTA: Vice City is based on the Scarface mansion and Redditors hope it will return in some way in GTA 6. PalekSow said: "I'd be surprised if not. I mean the Vercetti Estate is an iconic Vice City location (not Miami). It's like not having Grove Street in Los Santos. Even if it's not a player house or main location, it has to exist." Calbinan said: "Oh, try and stop them." _MyOnlineLife_ said: "I hope they bring back the hotel room with the chainsaw! I remember that was like one of my first easter eggs / references I personally found."

'Car physics will blow your mind' from GTA6 GTR_Rex, a Redditor who says they are "experienced in car chassis development", has explained why the in-game "car physics will blow your mind" in the GTA 6 Subreddit. Using the scene in the trailer of Jason drifting a red muscle car as an example, the user posted: "I can tell the body roll in GTA 6 is finely tuned. Tire deformation for the first time in a Rockstar game, the tires visibly flex under load. Wheels move independently across uneven terrain. Advanced damage modelling. "Rockstar is redefining driving physics to something we have never seen before!" GTR_Rex goes into a lot more detail than this in the post and it's proving popular with 1.5k upvotes at the time of writing and a lot of comments. Dennis1989denny said: "Really great analysis." Dear_Artist_8924 said: "Imagine all this talking and we get the GTA 5 arcade physics at the end." dobber72 said: "It's a cutscene, let us know your verdict once we've seen actual gameplay."

Reaction to potential January reveal from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to speculation the release date for the game will be revealed this month and ahead of Take-Two's next earnings call on February 6. Complete_River_6226 said: "Funny is that GTA 5 and RDR2 had their final official release date revealed on these days. Both on a Thursday and one week prior to the February earnings call..." Turbulent_Ad7780 said: "This is just a clear pattern, doesn't confirm anything but it does make sense for it to follow this pattern." Markos9999 said: "If Rockstar decides to reveal anything about it will be a week or two before Take-Two's investor call, nothing will please investors more than seeing the stock prices skyrocket."

Why release date is expected to be revealed this month X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown, who regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, has summed up why the community thinks the release date for the game will be revealed later this month. "Rockstar has historically announced the final release dates for most recent major titles in January and before Take-Two’s earnings call in February," the user posted. Games that fall into this theory include GTA 5, GTA 4, Max Payne 3 and LA Noire. RDR2's release date was revealed on February 1 in line with this theory too. Take-Two announced its next earnings call for February 6 and fans are hopeful a GTA 6 release date will be revealed ahead of it like it has been with previous titles. It's not been confirmed by Rockstar Games if this will be the case this time around.

The GTA 6 map could be 'even bigger' than we thought The GTA 6 map could be twice the size of the GTA 5 map, and comparable to the Just Cause 2 map - according to reports online. As Gaming Bible reports, the GTA VI Mapping Project has been ongoing for some time, with gamers working off the trailer and leaked gameplay to create an approximation of the map's size. Fans have been working away at it for over a year now, and Reddit user Miserable-Way4048 showed the comparisons in size with other games. The user pointed out that it's around the size of Just Cause 2 - and while it's yet to be officially confirmed, the publication points out that a similar fan project was undertaken ahead of the release of GTA 5 and the results were pretty accurate. Fans seemed pretty pleased with the potential size of the map, with one user commenting on the post, saying: “If it’s [two times] the size of GTA V then that’s good enough for me. Just give good euphoria ragdoll, car physics, and detailed car customisation."

Songs fans do not want in GTA 6 from GTA6 A number of Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been sharing what songs they do not want to hear in the new game. QKOR1CA said: "The Weekend - 'Blinding Lights'. That was enough for the fake trailers." Worth-Wishbone7238 said: "Anything Ice Spice not just one." patrickrango said: "I want nothing from Taylor Swift and Beyonce." ZealousidealPrize456 said: "One? Where tf should I start? I just hope there will be classics radio like in GTA 5 and not only Justin Bieber, Major Lazer, Taylor Swift type of music." GoodGuyScott said: "Can we not have like seven stations dedicated to s****y nightclub music like GTA Online got? That'd be nice."

Water comparison between GTA 5 and GTA 6 from GTA6 A popular Reddit post has compared the water physics between GTA 5 and GTA 6. godsxm posted two different screenshots of how boats sitting on the water look in both games. And it's proving popular with 4.8k upvotes at the time of writing and a lot of comments. mo7akh said: "I suspect that is not how vanilla GTA 5 water looks like. Nonetheless GTA 6 water will definitely looks better in motion and volumetrics." NFmtzX1969 said: "We're still comparing GTA 5 to GTA 6, I get it, but we should compare it to RDR2 instead, I mean, everyone knows that GTA 6 looks better, but comparing it to GTA 5 is kinda unfair imo." VZ9LwS3GY48uL9NDk35a said: "Is it me or the water in GTA 5 looks better."

'This is wild' from GTA6 Redditor Decent-Leadership192 posted a popular graphics comparison in the GTA 6 Subreddit. The user posted a screenshot of in-game footage from the GTA 6 trailer alongside a screenshot of a cutscene from Far Cry 5 that released in 2018. The post has 4.9k upvotes at the time of writing and lots of Redditors have been commenting. Few_Individual5737 said: "Rockstar has never failed to surprise with graphics though." Rockstar_VR said: "A lot of people seem to forget that Rockstar always use in-game footage/graphics for their trailers. Just look at GTA 5 Trailer 1 vs how the game looks now. This is the main reason I’m so excited for this game." StingingGamer said: "Ngl the rendered scene still looks better but damn GTA 6 looks close."

No delay theory from GTA6 Redditor LundUniversity thinks there is "no delay" to GTA 6 because of Rockstar's recruitment push. A screenshot was shared in the GTA 6 Subreddit of an article saying Rockstar hiring a number of new employees and Take-Two executives being so vocal about the game are both good signs the game is on track. And others have shared their thoughts. Mw2pubstar said: "The silence means there is no delay." spaceyfate said: "Rockstar could be on a hiring spree because they need more people to finish the game because it's delayed. But that's also just random speculation. Nothing official." Droxcy said: "People acting like the game production stops as soon as the game launches lmao."

'This pic's gonna hit different once we complete the story' from GTA6 Redditor raimbault2013 posted the GTA 6 artwork of Jason and Lucia sitting on the hood of a car and said: "I bet this pic's gonna hit different once we complete the story." The GTA 6 Subreddit post has got a lot of people talking with 1.2k upvotes at the time of writing. MonsieurContour said: "Honestly such a dope image." Intelligent-Age2786 said: "I hope the game doesn't force us to kill one of them or both of them. I want an ending where they both live so I can keep playing as both." Crazy-Path-7929 said: "I remember a picture of the three protagonists from GTA 5 looking into a trunk and it was the same as ending C so who knows."

First reveal shot comparison from GTA6 Redditor godsxm posted a comparison of the first official look at both GTA 5 and GTA 6 from their first reveal trailers. There have been a number of comments on the GTA 6 Subreddit post with 1.8k upvotes at the time of writing. Top_Woodpecker9023 said: "Rockstar loves their sunsets." minimumefforr said: "I remember people losing their s**t because it showed a dog." Dangerous_Many_3918 said: "That sky box <3"

Beach comparison from GTA6 Redditor godsxm has posted a comparison of screenshots of beaches in GTA: Vice City, GTA 5 and GTA 6. The post is proving to be popular with 2.7k upvotes at the time of writing and lots have been commenting with their thoughts. Powerate said: "I'll be amazed if GTA 6 beaches have this many NPCs, imagine the chaos if you make them panic." ExtensionExcellent55 said: "I'm just praying crowd density is a thing." Bicone said: "Almost no room to grow for GTA 7."

Why Rockstar did not post about GTA Online this week Another theory has emerged as to why Rockstar did not post about GTA Online on its newswire or social media this week for "the first time in years". There is a theory that Rockstar could be preparing an update of some sort which could contain new info on GTA 6 as the last time an update was not posted on a Thursday, it turned out Rockstar was seemingly preparing an announcement. But X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown said Rockstar may not have said anything this week out of respect for what is currently happening with the wildfires in LA, where Los Santos in GTA 5 and GTA Online is based on, and because of the name of a car that is understood was going to be included. @GTAVI_Countdown said: "They may have delayed the newswire, which includes a car called 'Firebolt' due to the LA fires, as any fire-related marketing would come off as insensitive." This has not been confirmed by Rockstar.

Rockstar could be preparing GTA 6 announcement says dataminer A GTA dataminer has said Rockstar could be preparing an update of some sort which could contain new info on GTA 6. @TezFunz2 went back through the archives of when there was last a regular GTA Online article that wasn't on a Thursday. The account said it was on January 14 2022 "when we were waiting for E&E (GTA 5: Expanded & Enhanced) info and received the Feb 2022 community update weeks after", speculating this time it could similar for the PC version of GTA 5 E&E. The account added: "Is this a coincidence? I'm not sure. What we do know is that Rockstar plans such articles weeks in advance, usually two-to-three weeks. "I can only assume they started preparing an announcement article yesterday. whether it's for GTA 5's PC Gen9 or a community update, which may provide an update on GTA 6." None of this has been confirmed by Rockstar.



More Take-Two earnings call reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Take-Two announcing the date of its next earnings call in another post. Giannisnumber1 said: "The only news this will give us is if they still believe they're on track to release in Fall. Other than that don't expect anything else." Fordfanatic2025 said: "I'll be honest, it's complete bulls***, but it would kinda be funny if this whole time we thought trailer 2 was on the 27th, but it was actually 2/7 and came out the day after the earnings call." arcspyder said: "This is big."

'Why February's earnings call is very important' X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, has explained why Take-Two's February earnings call "is very important". The account posted: "GTA 5 and RDR2 release dates were both confirmed before February's earnings call [in the year they released." Both of these games went on to release in Autumn. "Rockstar only confirms an exact release date when they're 100 per cent certain about it," @GTAVI_Countdown said. "The ball is now in Rockstar's court to announce a release date for GTA 6 in the coming weeks, otherwise a delay to 2026 will most likely be the case. "A general timeframe like 'Fall 2025' would mean they’re still not confident, which leaves room for a possible a delay."

'By Feb 6 we will know if GTA 6 is delayed or not' from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Take-Two announcing the date of its next earnings call. SkinnyPhoenix posted: "By Feb 6 we will know if GTA 6 is delayed or not. So we just have to wait, right?"

And others commented with their thoughts. Snoo_89262 said: "They don't even know themselves whether they will need more time or not." guifesta said: "Have faith boys... Have faith." HavenTheCat said: "I have faith that it won't be delayed. Hopefully they start the marketing soon, probably after this meeting."



Take-Two confirms date of next earnings call Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company, has revealed the date of its next quarterly earnings call. It will take place on February 6 at 9.30pm GMT/ 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. At the very least, Take-Two will confirm if GTA 6 is on track to release in Autumn 2025 or if it has been delayed. Rockstar Games has a history of making announcements in the run up to these earnings calls in order to drive interest and investment too.

'Difference between NPCs' from GTA6 A Redditor has posted a screenshot of an NPC from GTA 5 compared to one from the GTA 6 trailer in the GTA 6 Subreddit and fans are stunned at just how different they look. VicettiSun posted the comparison which has got 5.9k upvotes at the time of writing. MrToaast said: "Damn, GTA 5 is indeed getting old huh." Maleficent-Repeat-13 said: "Impressive. Very nice. Now let's see the comparison between RDR2 and GTA 6." mo7akh said: "Yeah insane detail, almost too much detail."

Another Rockstar Games employee confirms Autumn 2025 release is on track Another Rockstar Games employee has confirmed the Autumn 2025 release date is still on track. A LinkedIn post from Eilidh MacInnes, talent acquisition specialist at Rockstar Games, advertised a number of positions at the studio along with the GTA 6 banner and artwork for the game with 'coming 2025' on it. It was Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two, that narrowed the release window down to Autumn 2025, but Rockstar employees promoting roles at the company under the banner that GTA 6 is still on track to release in 2025 is promising. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has been very vocal in the past few weeks about how "phenomenal" the game will be. A video games expert said this is one of a number of "strong signs" the game is on track to release later this year.

Full story: 'Strong signs' Autumn 2025 release will happen says gaming expert Video games expert George Osborn has spotted "strong signs" GTA 6's release currently remains on track Rockstar Games There are "strong signs" GTA 6 is on track to release as planned in Autumn 2025, according to a video games expert. Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two announced ahead of an earnings call in May last year the game would release in Autumn 2025, narrowing down the broader release window of 2025 Rockstar gave in the game's only trailer to date. Take-Two has reassured GTA 6 is on track for this date since then, with the company confirming this ahead of its last earnings call in November. Despite this, there have been concerns from some on social media the lack of updates on the game mean a delay is increasingly likely. But video games experts George Osborn has noticed "strong" signs the release window continues to be on track. Osborn is the creator of Video Games Industry Memo and the managing director of Half-Space Consulting with 15 years' experience in the industry, having also studied at the University of Cambridge. Speaking to indy100, he said: "The clues and the hints, like Take-Two's decision to speak about GTA 6 as confidently as it has been in its financials, is not a sure sign that it's going to launch, but it's a pretty strong one." Read the full story here.

