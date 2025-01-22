GTA 6 LIVE: Parody game Grand Taking Ages releasing on new platform

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to be in overdrive online with fans keen for any kind of update in the most highly-anticipated game of all time.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

As always with leaks, rumours and speculation, take them with a pinch of salt until there is any official announcement.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens with our live blog below.

'GTA 6 discourse has never been more quiet' A content creator whose portfolio includes work in RockstarINTEL has said Rockstar's silence on GTA 6 is really starting to have an effect. @SynthPotato Tweeted: "GTA 6 discourse has literally never been more quiet. 13 months without a peep from Rockstar has really had an effect." Does Rockstar need to announce something soon to keep up the intense hype?

Parody game Grand Taking Ages releasing on new platform Parody game Grand Taking Ages has been taken down from the PlayStation Store by Sony but it's popped up on a new platform. The game, which is seems to be a parody of the development and reported internal delays of GTA 6, lets players live out life as a game developer and now it has appeared on Steam. The game's bio said: "Start your game dev journey in mom's garage! Battle angry fans, dodge ruthless journalists, and perfect the art of 'creative' deadlines. Survive on pizza and energy drinks while building your dream studio into... A slightly better garage!" Needless to say, the name of the game takes a cheeky swipe at how long GTA 6 has been in development too and the artwork takes subtleties from Rockstar. It first appeared on the PS Store with a release date of May 2025 and has since been taken down but it's popped up again on Steam after its creators made a few adjustments to show the project is valid, reports IGN. Developer Violarte told the publication Grand Taking Ages has been through a "thorough" review process. A Violarte representative told IGN: "We approached Steam differently by engaging with their team about the concept of our game before officially submitting it. This allowed us to get their perspective early on, ensuring alignment with their guidelines." The developer is now targeting for the game to be reinstated on PS Store.

'Worry' Rockstar Games remains silent on GTA 6 A prominent GTA 6 and Rockstar Games account on X / Twitter has expressed "worry" there has been no update from the studio about its upcoming game since it released the first trailer in December 2023. @that1detectiv3 said: "I know there's still time left but the fact that we're like nine months away from the GTA 6 launch and still haven't heard a single thing from Rockstar since 2023 is starting to get me worried. "I still think the game will release in 2025 but this silence is wild."

'Massive' map detail spotted Another detail from the GTA 6 trailer has been highlighted, showing how "massive" the map is set to be. X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly posts about the game and Rockstar Games, shared a screenshot of the scene of Jason driving a getaway car. The skyline of Vice City is highlighted in the distant background, which @GTAVI_Countdown says shows how "massive" the in-game map will be.

'If other companies follow suit then that's a huge issue' More X / Twitter users have been reacting to the analysis that GTA 6 potentially costing $80 or $100 would help to save the gaming industry and other publishers are "hoping" this will be the game's price point. @tervisscoot said: "GTA 6 can cost $100 and I won't care but if other companies follow suit then that's a huge issue." @ADoseofBuckley said: "The absurd thing about this is that GTA 6 isn't just another game and shouldn't be the game to set prices for ALL games moving forward, unless all studios are going to make their games as good as Rockstar's standard. $100 for GTA 6 may make sense. $100 for CoD doesn't." @ThePhoenixPress said: "I don't care if GTA 6 is the best game ever in the history of gaming. God himself could hand me the game and I still would scoff at any price over $60."

'Screw this noise' A number of social media users on X / Twitter have been reacting to the analysis that GTA 6 potentially costing $80 or $100 would help to save the gaming industry and other publishers are "hoping" this will be the game's price point so they can market their games at that cost to consumers. @CMoney4Ever said: "I don't know why anyone would believe that ANY game outside of GTA 6 (and VERY FEW other exceptions) could EVER justify costing any more than the standard industry base pricing. Hell, most games do not even justify costing $70. If anything, games need to explore LOWER pricing." @Th3birdman15 said: "While games costing $100 isn't novel, there is a line and making ALL games cost $100 crosses it. GTA 6 might (MIGHT) justify that price. The latest 2K and Call of Duty absolutely the f*** do NOT." @JesseCox said: "Anyone telling you to 'do the math' or 'worth it for the price considering all you get' is a shill for the corpos. Absolutely screw this noise. GTA 6 execs chose to dump a ludicrous load of cash into the game. It's not on the player to recoup their poor money management skills." To be clear, Rockstar Games has not yet confirmed the price of GTA 6.

$100 cost 'hope' reaction - 'you're not supposed to say this out loud' A Baldur's Gate 3 developer has reacted to an analyst saying the rest of the video game industry is "hoping" GTA 6 will cost $80 or $100. Investment analyst and researcher Matthew Ball of Epyllion released a huge 219 page report called The State of Video Gaming in 2025 and it includes how GTA 6 being priced at $80 or even $100 could help the whole industry. Ball said: "There is hope that Take-Two will price GTA 6 at $80 or even $100, thereby breaking a key price barrier and enabling the rest of the market to move up too." And Larian head of publishing Michael Douse quoted a report on Ball's analysis on X / Twitter and said: "You're not supposed to say this out loud!!!!" Continuing the thread, Douse said: "A good company raises salaries in line with inflation so that their staff don't die or something but games prices haven't risen with inflation. "This isn't the reason the industry is in the s*** for now but it is an uncomfortable truth. On the other hand, the responsibility for a game developer is to make sure that the game they show lives up to that promise and that investment from the player."

'Rockstar really thought of everything' from GTA6 Redditor MobileArie9918 posted a clip from the GTA 6 trailer of Lucia sitting forward holding cash while Jason is driving a car with the caption: "Rockstar really thought of everything: even Lucia's seat moved when she looked back." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. This_Juggernaut_9901 said: "Look at the cracked old leather and stitching on the seat. Jesus Christ." Fireboy759 said: "This is definitely gonna be just a cutscene thing and not something that'll happen in-game. Mark my words." Brief-Yard-7434 said: "This game's gonna be amazing."

Alcohol graphics comparison from GTA6 Redditor godsxm has posted another comparison in the GTA 6 Subreddit, this time of how different bottles of alcohol look in GTA 5 and GTA 6. The community can't seem to believe what it's seeing with 8.7k upvotes at the time of writing and a lot of comments. BabiestSnow5463 said: "Second one just looks like real life!" Limp_Resolution_1722 said: "At first glance I thought the first one was GTA 6 and the second one was real life." BlondieClashNirvana said: "The jump from GTA 5 to RDR2 was also impressive."

Insider shuts down $100 release price analysis A GTA 6 insider has shut down claims from an analyst there is "hope" in the gaming industry the release price of the most anticipated game of all time will be $100. Tom Henderson, owner of Insider Gaming, said: "The analyst who said there's 'hope' within the industry that GTA 6 will cost $100 so other publishers can follow suit needs to speak to a few more people in the industry."

'$100 is crazy for a game' from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit are discussing reports the game costing $100 could help to save the industry, according to an expert. Investment analyst and researcher Matthew Ball of Epyllion released a huge 219 page report called The State of Video Gaming in 2025 and it includes how GTA 6 being priced at $80 or even $100 could help the whole industry.

Ball said: "There is hope that Take-Two will price GTA 6 at $80 or even $100, thereby breaking a key price barrier and enabling the rest of the market to move up too." But it doesn't seem fans are keen on this, with RogerRoger63358 posting: "We don't want that do we. $100 for a game is crazy imo, $70 is pushing it." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. henningknows said: "GTA 6 will cost 70 bucks and Rockstar will spend the next decade making billions off GTA 6 Online. They are not going to risk reducing their potential player base for the online component by charging 100 bucks for the game." RedEvofromPurple said: "I'll pay whatever the price is... I am the problem." And another user said: "Companies are willing to raise the default price of their games but have no interest in raising the default 'standards' of their games. Half the games don't even run properly on modern hardware."

Trailer 2 release date has another popular fan theory from GTA6 A release date for the long-awaited trailer 2 of GTA 6 has yet another fan theory. douknowwhyareuhere posted a screenshot of a theory in the GTA 6 Subreddit that referenced Take-Two's earnings call on February 6, which is on a Thursday, and said: "If we look back at the last tow major Rockstar Games releases, we can see an interesting pattern: both [GTA 5 and RDR2] were announced on a Thursday. "Now take this into consideration - look at Rockstar Games' recent post on X / Twitter. If you add the numbers they shared, 8+2+2+6+9+3+2=30, with the [final] number two standing out, perhaps hinting at a possible second trailer. "And guess what? January 30 falls on a Thursday. Here we go again." Indeed. Although the post has 1k upvotes at the time of writing, others have been commenting with their thoughts, mostly taking aim at another theory appearing. AdvantageHonest6584 said: "You never learn." Hanzala_Mehtab said: "Until Rockstar says otherwise I ain't gonna believe on any of this s**t." Responsible-Pool-323 said: "Wow this is so stupid." None of this has been confirmed by Rockstar.

Earnings call date discussion from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been discussing Take-Two's next earnings call date being set for February 6. That's the latest fans will have to wait for an official update, even if it's just that the game is on track. SplitOutside9081 said: "Someone had a post talking about that we could see something relatively soon based on prior announcements that circulated around Rockstar Games IPs. It's also been a year and some change since the last trailer. So everything is lining up for this theory to be correct." IAmGolfMan said: "I pray we get something by then 🙏🙏" Bright_Sir_8783 said: "I remember last year we did the same thing of speculating that some trailer or screenshots were coming before the investor calls and nothing happened haha but this time it's a little more likely if they still plan to release it this fall."

'Perfect locations for stunt jumps' X / Twitter account has noticed "perfect locations for stunt jumps" in GTA 6. The account said these can be seen in the trailer, including a drawbridge inspired by Brickell Avenue in Miami, a broken bridge in the Gator Keys area and a ramp in the mud club scene.

Release date could be revealed sooner than you think The GTA 6 community is hopeful of a release date in the next few weeks because of Rockstar's pattern with previous announcements. Rockstar has previously announced the release dates for its most recent big titles in January just before Take-Two's earnings call. Games that fall into this theory include GTA 5, GTA 4, Max Payne 3 and LA Noire. RDR2's release date was revealed on February 1 in line with this theory too. This helps to drive investment and interest in the company ahead of the calls. While there is a lot of hope from some, others are more skeptical, saying a lot has changed since those games released and Rockstar has not been doing things the way it usually does. It's not been confirmed by Rockstar Games if this will be the case this time around.

'Look how far we've come' from GTA6 Redditor godsxm has posted another viral comparison in the GTA 6 Subreddit, this one of how the graphics from GTA 3, Rockstar's first 3D game, to the GTA 6 trailer. godsxm posted: "Look how far we've come." The post has 2.2k upvotes at the time of writing and there have been lots of comments too. f0r3aL84 said: "Games have come a really long way. I've seen every console release and it was always a dream to see games get more and more realistic and immersive." One user said: "20 years from now is gonna be wild." Consistent-End6525 said: "Just imagine what games will look like in just a decade... With how fast technologies are advancing."

Game developers 'being kept up at night' by GTA 6 Other game developers have said GTA 6 is "keeping them up at night" because of the impact it's likely to have on the industry. Mike Fischer, a professor and advisor at KRAFTON, told GameWorldObserver: "What actually keeps me up at night is the thought that GTA 6 is going to be so big and so successful it may suck up all of the time and all of the money of all gamers. "Whenever Rockstar ships GTA 6, there will never have been a game as big, as immersive, as incredible, as all-encompassing as GTA 6. It's an unknown territory and I'm a little concerned about what that will do for a lot of other AAA games in that space.

"On the plus side, people will be buying a lot of PlayStation, Xbox consoles and high-end PCs to play GTA 6. "When GTA 6 ships, it will be a challenging disruption. Hopefully, there will be a larger audience as a result, but it's literally an unknown territory, so we'll just have to wait and see."

$100 price for GTA 6 would help save gaming industry says expert An expert has said pricing GTA 6 at $100 could save the gaming industry. The industry has taken a bit of a battering in recent times as a number of studios have been forced to shut for good and even the bigger studios have been forced to make significant layoffs. But investment analyst and researcher Matthew Ball of Epyllion has released a huge 219 page report called The State of Video Gaming in 2025 and it includes how GTA 6 being priced at $80 or even $100 could help the whole industry. Ball said: "In 2025, GTA 6’s impact on player hours and revenues will be mixed as it launches console-only and severely cannibalises hours / spend that would go to other titles. "But there is hope that Take-Two will price GTA 6 at $80 or even $100, thereby breaking a key price barrier and enabling the rest of the market to move up too." Take-Two was among the first to raise the price of its AAA games from $60 to $70 in 2020 which is now currently the industry standard.

'Do you think they will add the Scarface mansion?' from GTA6 Redditor Key_Statement_3151 posted an image of the iconic Scarface mansion in the GTA 6 Subreddit and asked if Rockstar will include it in the upcoming game. While the mansion is based in Florida in the film, it's actually located in California. However the Vercetti Estate in GTA: Vice City is based on the Scarface mansion and Redditors hope it will return in some way in GTA 6. PalekSow said: "I'd be surprised if not. I mean the Vercetti Estate is an iconic Vice City location (not Miami). It's like not having Grove Street in Los Santos. Even if it's not a player house or main location, it has to exist." Calbinan said: "Oh, try and stop them." _MyOnlineLife_ said: "I hope they bring back the hotel room with the chainsaw! I remember that was like one of my first easter eggs / references I personally found."

'Car physics will blow your mind' from GTA6 GTR_Rex, a Redditor who says they are "experienced in car chassis development", has explained why the in-game "car physics will blow your mind" in the GTA 6 Subreddit. Using the scene in the trailer of Jason drifting a red muscle car as an example, the user posted: "I can tell the body roll in GTA 6 is finely tuned. Tire deformation for the first time in a Rockstar game, the tires visibly flex under load. Wheels move independently across uneven terrain. Advanced damage modelling. "Rockstar is redefining driving physics to something we have never seen before!" GTR_Rex goes into a lot more detail than this in the post and it's proving popular with 1.5k upvotes at the time of writing and a lot of comments. Dennis1989denny said: "Really great analysis." Dear_Artist_8924 said: "Imagine all this talking and we get the GTA 5 arcade physics at the end." dobber72 said: "It's a cutscene, let us know your verdict once we've seen actual gameplay."

Reaction to potential January reveal from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to speculation the release date for the game will be revealed this month and ahead of Take-Two's next earnings call on February 6. Complete_River_6226 said: "Funny is that GTA 5 and RDR2 had their final official release date revealed on these days. Both on a Thursday and one week prior to the February earnings call..." Turbulent_Ad7780 said: "This is just a clear pattern, doesn't confirm anything but it does make sense for it to follow this pattern." Markos9999 said: "If Rockstar decides to reveal anything about it will be a week or two before Take-Two's investor call, nothing will please investors more than seeing the stock prices skyrocket."

Why release date is expected to be revealed this month X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown, who regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, has summed up why the community thinks the release date for the game will be revealed later this month. "Rockstar has historically announced the final release dates for most recent major titles in January and before Take-Two’s earnings call in February," the user posted. Games that fall into this theory include GTA 5, GTA 4, Max Payne 3 and LA Noire. RDR2's release date was revealed on February 1 in line with this theory too. Take-Two announced its next earnings call for February 6 and fans are hopeful a GTA 6 release date will be revealed ahead of it like it has been with previous titles. It's not been confirmed by Rockstar Games if this will be the case this time around.

