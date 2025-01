GTA 6 LIVE: Take-Two earnings call 'crucial' for Autumn 2025 release

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await any further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself so far is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

Take-Two's next earnings call is on February 6 and there will be some sort of update on the game by then, even if it's just official confirmation the game remains on track.

As always with any leaks, rumours and speculation, take them with a pinch of salt until there is any official announcement.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens with our live blog below.

Take-Two earnings call 'crucial' for Autumn 2025 release Take-Two's upcoming earnings call is "crucial" for the release of GTA 6, according to a prominent X / Twitter account. @GTAVI_Countdown regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games. Take-Two's next earnings call is on February 6 at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm ET when Rockstar's parent company will at the very least confirm if the game is still on track to release in Autumn 2025 or has been delayed. There's usually a lot of chatter from the community about a potential update on the game just before these earnings calls as Take-Two has a history of making announcements just before them to drive interest and investment in the company. @GTAVI_Countdown said: "Take-Two's next earnings call is crucial to find out whether GTA 6 will launch this year or get delayed to 2026. "If Rockstar confirms an actual release date rather than just 'Fall 2025', the game is unlikely to be delayed, as they typically announce a release date only when they're 100 per cent certain about it, eight-to-nine months before launch."

Lucia siblings and surname 'spotted' in trailer from GTA6 A Redditor claims to have spotted pictures of Lucia's siblings from her very first appearance in prison uniform in the trailer along with her surname on a note on the warden's notebook. RudraRousseau shared a number of screenshots in the GTA 6 Subreddit which appear to show those pictures and that her surname is Mendes according to the note. Others couldn't believe what they saw. AtariYokohama42 said: "How did you even read that."

IDKForA said: "That's insane. How did you spot that?" hellboylevi said: "The bed is a bunk bed. One of these photos could easily belong to another prisoner. Lucia wouldn't leave photos of her family on someone else's bed."

Trailer 2 release date has a brand new moon theory Here we go again... The release date for trailer 2 of GTA 6 has a brand new moon theory. Rockstar Games announced there are three brand new Lunar New Year stunt races in an update for GTA Online "complete with exploding fireworks, cascading lanterns, and a serious test of skill" according to the studio's newswire. X / Twitter user Gtamen, a YouTuber and Twitch streamer, noticed the moon is different in one race compared to the other two and posted on social media: "Moon theorists are going to have a field day with this one. "The new Lunar New Year stunt races have the (dev) option to change the moon. And it just so happens one of them is different." The different moon is a crescent one compared to full moons seen in the other two races. Gtamen followed that up with a reply to his Tweet which said: "I find it hilarious Rockstar called the race with the different moon phase 'Spectacle'." For those that don't know what the moon theory is, brace yourselves. It's thought by some that Rockstar teases when a huge GTA 6 announcement is coming by including an image of what the moon will look like on the day of that key announcement in an update for something like GTA Online. In September 2023, Rockstar posted an update for GTA Online which included a Waning Gibbous moon. On December 1 2023, when there was a Waning Gibbous moon, Rockstar revealed the date and time the GTA 6 trailer would drop, with the trailer the only thing we've seen from the studio at all so far. Because of this, there are a number of people that believe in the 'moon theory' and that Rockstar uses it as a way to tease big announcements. This was speculated on a number of occasions towards the end of 2024 when a Waning Gibbous moon was featured in GTA Online updates but it turned out to be a false dawn each time.

Fans 'baffled' at Rockstar's radio silence from GTA6 More fans continue to question Rockstar Games being silent on GTA 6 with many growing concerned if the Autumn 2025 release will still be met. Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, last reassured the release was on track in November. The next update on the game will be on or before February 6, when there will be at the very least news around the time of an earnings call if the game remains on track or not. But, as a GTA 6 Subreddit post points out, it's now been 416 days since the only game trailer released on December 5 2023 and fans are not only worried the game's release might be slipping, but interest for some is dwindling too. Commenting on the post, SenoritaSpock said: "It still baffles me that they launched a trailer 400+ days ago and nothing to be heard of ever since." Sudden_Ad8610 said: "The silence is actually making me less excited for the game." Boberto1952 said: "Rockstar really said 'you'll get nothing and like it!' And they weren't wrong."

GTA 6 news speculated A X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games speculated if "unusual high discounts" on games from the studio on Steam could be leading to some sort of GTA 6 announcement. When a studio has news on a game it is working on, it usually discounts previous titles around the time of any update to drive up interest in the studio by enticing gamers to buy and play their products. And GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 both have big discounts on Steam at the moment. In a now deleted Tweet, @GTAVInewz said: "Could this be towards incoming GTA 6 news? 🤔"

Online mode to be sold separately at launch claims insider A GTA 6 dataminer has claimed the potential GTA Online 2 will be sold separately to GTA 6 at launch. Tez2, who also posts on X / Twitter as @TezFunz2, says this will be the first time Rockstar has done this for a title when it releases. GTA 4, GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 all have online modes that are included with the purchase of the base game.

Later on in their life cycles, Rockstar made the online modes for GTA 5 and RDR2 available for separate purchase at a cheaper price if players wanted to just get stuck into that and were not bothered about the single-player campaign. However Tez2 claims the base game for GTA 6 at launch will not include a potential new online mode and will be sold separately. On GTA Forums, Tez2 said: "In addition, Rockstar / Take-Two already sell GTAO and RDO separately but GTA 6 will be the first game where online is sold separately at launch, while story mode will be part of the full package that covers both. They will have to factor the online standalone price into the total cost." This was met with a mixed reaction in the forum. One user declared: "That is highway robbery." Another said: "Going to guess the standard version will be $70 along with a $90-100 version that includes some extra side missions and weapons / bonuses in the story mode and some goodies for online. Basically like they did with RDR2 and the Rhodes bank robbery, a free horse and a few other bonuses." However one commented: "I'm ready to pay $150 which is what I expect the most expensive digital edition to be." Speculation in the forum says the base game could be priced at $70 with an online mode at $30, taking the total bundle up to $100. An analyst recently said there is "hope" within the gaming industry GTA 6 will cost $100 at launch so they can bump up the prices of their own products. Given the success of GTA Online, while an online mode set in GTA 6's universe is incredibly likely, none of this, including the speculated price, has been confirmed by Rockstar.

'Feels like the game hasn't been announced' from GTA6 Frustration is building among GTA 6 fans in the Subreddit at the lack of any official updates on the game. yeahmynathan27 posted: "The game is supposed to release in 10 months but Rockstar is awfully silent. No screenshots, no trailers, no press talks, no references. Nothing. Absolutely zero marketing. It feels like the game hasn't been even announced yet. Are we still sure that it's releasing this year?" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. bran_the_man93 said: "Have you ever heard the phrase no news is good news'? There's been literally endless free marketing via posts just like this, why would they bother? They know this thing needs four-to-six months of hard marketing and it'll sell like a billion copies." Moistycake said: "I heard when Rockstar is about to delay a game, they show pictures of the game to make up for it around a year after the first trailer. Since that hasn't happened yet, I think we are ok so far." Emergency-Chef3704 said: "I'm calm until May."

Roger Clark Tweet reaction: 'Tell em Arthur' from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting in the GTA 6 Subreddit to Roger Clark's Tweet about the GTA 6 community trying to figure out when trailer 2 is releasing. Clark portrayed Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2. michael99420 said: "Read it in his voice. Chef's kiss." Ok_Clock8249 said: "You're a good man Roger Clark." beehappy32 said: "There is a hidden message here. If you cut out some words you get: GTA 6 trailer 2 dropping clue beyond now. This must mean on his next post will contain the date of trailer 2."

Connor30302 said: "Roger Clark in GTA 6 would go hard as f*** as a cameo. Makes sense too considering Steven Ogg voiced a character in RDR2." Hzdya said: "He knows when it's dropping out."

Arthur Morgan actor calls out GTA 6 community Roger Clark, who portrays Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, has called out the GTA 6 community for continually trying to work out when the trailer 2 release date is. Clark posted on X / Twitter: "Please stop guessing when GTA 6 trailer 2 is dropping. Please. You haven't the first f***ing clue and it's beyond obvious now." Strong. And, as you can imagine, a number of his followers started to ironically create wild theories based on his Tweet.

'Rockstar has no excuse not to add snow' It's remarkably been snowing in Florida, and with GTA 6 set in the fictional state of Leonida (based on Florida), an X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games said the studio has "no excuse" to not include it now. @GTAVI_Countdown posted a number of images of Florida in the snow and said: "It's now snowing in Florida, so Rockstar has no excuse not to add snow to GTA 6, which is set in fictional Florida (Leonida)." Snow has previously been included in GTA Online in Los Santos over the festive period.

Trailer 2 release date has brand new theory - and it's very soon from GTA6 A release date for the long-awaited trailer 2 of GTA 6 has yet another fan theory. douknowwhyareuhere posted a screenshot of a theory in the GTA 6 Subreddit that referenced Take-Two's earnings call on February 6, which is on a Thursday, and said: "If we look back at the last tow major Rockstar Games releases, we can see an interesting pattern: both [GTA 5 and RDR2] were announced on a Thursday. "Now take this into consideration - look at Rockstar Games' recent post on X / Twitter. If you add the numbers they shared, 8+2+2+6+9+3+2=30, with the [final] number two standing out, perhaps hinting at a possible second trailer. "And guess what? January 30 falls on a Thursday. Here we go again." Indeed.

