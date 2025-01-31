GTA 6 LIVE: Video games store that 'leaked' exact release date breaks silence

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await any further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself so far is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

Take-Two's next earnings call is on February 6 and there will be some sort of update on the game by then, even if it's just official confirmation the game remains on track.

'Crazy / wild details in GTA 6 trailer' from GTA6 Following up their post in the GTA 6 Subreddit about "mistakes / glitches" in the game's trailer, godsxm has posted six "crazy / wild details" from it. Included are "tyre is highly pressed due to his weight", "looking at the accidental car", "drink spilled out when he jumped on the table", "recording a video", "throwing a can to other NPCs" and "veins in hand" of Jason while driving.

GTA 6 not expected to run at 60 fps reaction from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to former Rockstar animator Mike York saying he does not expect GTA 6 to run at 60fps (frames per second). In an interview with Kiwi Talkz on YouTube, which has since been made private, he said: "I think they're gonna be shooting for 30fps - and a locked 30fps, meaning it never dips below that." And social media users in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been sharing their thoughts after ZOoNeR_ posted: "Tbh if it's really stable 30fps without drops it's fine imo. Rockstar Knows how to make 30fps look smooth." Chazza354 said: "Locked 30 on console is fine as long as it's smooth and doesn't dip. 60fps is preferable but it's not the end of the world if we don't get it on consoles." rupal_hs said: "It's funny people are expecting 60fps GTA 6 on current consoles." DiscombobulatedAct63 said: "I'm sure Rockstar can manage a performance mode at 60fps and a quality mode for 4k 30fps. I'm fine with whatever we get, I'm sure Rockstar will optimise it as best they can. Either that or we'll have to wait for next gen consoles and PC." Safety19 said: "There's no way to make 30fps look smooth, sadly. I will play it but I will not be happy about it being 30. I'd rather it be 1080p 60fps than 4k 30. Thats just me tho." Alejxndro said: "Unless it's an online competitive game, FPS stability is not a big deal as long as it's smooth and playable. 30fps is totally fine."

'Mistakes / glitches' spotted in the GTA 6 trailer from GTA6 A Redditor has posted screenshots of what they say are six "mistakes / glitches" spotted in the GTA 6 trailer. These include "a side mirror not working", "hair moving through a car window frame", "a mismatched road texture", a "leg disappearing", "grass appearing only as [the] camera moves forward" and "closed [a car] door without touching it". And others have been commenting with their thoughts. rosso_saturno said: "Roads from where I live look like a mosaic." nombre-nombre said: "This means the trailer is actually running in the game engine, no CGI..." unwantedplayr said: "The road one is a bit silly, not sure where you live but can't go two seconds without it changing colour everywhere I drive."

Video games store that 'leaked' exact release date breaks silence XUruguay, the video games store that 'leaked' an exact release date for the game, has shared a lengthy statement saying "the only thing that is certain is that we were wrong". The store, based in the city of Montevideo, claimed the game will launch on September 17 2025 on an online listing. But now the link to the GTA 6 product page is no longer available. The statement said: "Like all fans, we are super excited and looking forward to the release of GTA 6, we take as a reference the release of the previous game GTA 5 which was on September 17 2013. "It was not our intention to generate confusion and we want to clarify that we did not receive at any time, from any of the brands, any official information about the release date of the game. Like you, the only rumors that we are aware of are that it may be in Fall 2025 (September, October or November) but there is nothing officially confirmed and we have no other additional information. "On behalf of the entire XUruguay team, we apologise if we excite any gamer or affect any person with the wrong release date of GTA 6, which was simply a mistake; a new guy tells us the release date of GTA on Google (it was GTA 5) and we said OK, then put it in (it was more of an internal joke that escalated) and then the speculation began, we know that it is not the correct date since the releases are on Tuesdays or Fridays and this date is a Wednesday. "The only thing that is certain is that we were wrong, one of the most important games in history is coming and we are eager to see it."

Presentation feature excitement from GTA6 A Redditor has shared one aspect of the presentation they're really excited for in GTA 6. ao_uzzi posted in the game's Subreddit "sunsets after rain are going to be something special" along with an image of a pink sky with the sun setting after it has rained in real life. Others have been sharing their thoughts. NorthernPlastics said: "So looking forward to new weather and lighting. It's going to be immense." Time_Ad4258 said: "Sunsets are cool but a South Florida sunrise is unmatched, especially on the beach. If they manage to capture the vibe of that, this will be my favourite game of all time for that reason alone." Serious_Revolution77 said: "Can't wait to watch GTA 6's first sunset."

GTA 6 not expected to run at 60 fps says former Rockstar developer According to a former Rockstar animator, GTA 6 is not expected to run at 60fps (frames per second). Mike York was an animator at the studio from 2012 to 2017 and in an interview with Kiwi Talkz on YouTube, which has since been made private, he said the game will run at a "locked" 30fps according to GamesRadar. York said: "I think they're gonna be shooting for 30fps - and a locked 30fps, meaning it never dips below that. "I don't think [the] initial release will come out at 60fps unless it's getting those 60fps by [using] an AI upscaler thing like the PlayStation is doing, unless something is coming in and helping it get those 60fps. "I don't think it'll get the 60fps raw out the gate on a base console. PS5, for instance. Maybe PS5 Pro, or whatever, but I still don't think so." York worked on GTA 5, GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 but has not worked on GTA 6 - by his own admission in the interview, this is his opinion.

Exact release date accidentally 'leaked' by video games store A GTA 6 listing on the XUruguay website claims GTA 6 will release on September 17 XUruguay The exact release date of GTA 6 may have been leaked by an Uruguayan video games store called XUruguay. The store, based in the city of Montevideo, claims the game will launch on September 17 2025. 80 Level, a gaming industry website, reported: "XUruguay allegedly claimed they work directly with PlayStation, which provides them with information on what products to sell and when. "Presumably, some miscommunication between the store and the game's developers led to the unintended early reveal of a release date that was meant to remain secret."

80 Level added the store appears to be a "reputable establishment".

The listing is still live and can be seen here. One thing to bear in mind here is that GTA 5 released on the exact same date, September 17, in 2013. The release date for GTA 6 has not been confirmed by Rockstar and neither the studio or its parent company Take-Two have commented publicly about the listing.

Fans reminisce about GTA 6 trailer releasing from GTA6 We've got more GTA 6 nostalgia before GTA 6... Fans have been reminiscing about when the trailer for GTA 6 was leaked and then officially released by Rockstar. In the GTA 6 Subreddit, Yakiisauce said: "Feel bad that it ruined Rockstar's moment to reveal it themselves but holy s*** it was just such an unexpected and thrilling moment in gaming history. Such a memorable day that in my opinion, I feel like anybody that witnessed it on that day can recall where they were and what they were doing when it happened." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. SirLovesPeaches said: "I felt disappointed because I went to sleep expecting to experience the whole thing along with the countdown. When I woke up and saw that it had leaked - even though I ended up watching it on YouTube - I felt like I missed out on that shared moment of hype. As a developer myself, I also felt bad for the team." This_Juggernaut_9901 said: "I felt so bad for the social media worker who had to post that on Twitter ☠️☠️☠️☠️" Ok_Cardiologist_54 said: "I remember my friend texting me who often pulls my leg. I was like yeahhhhh right lmao." cepxico said: "I remember hopping on like 10 seconds after the trailer started because I was jumping in for the countdown. But yeah reading Tweets from the devs basically saying they didn't get to have that reveal moment together was a bummer. They deserve a victory after all those years of work." darealarusham said: "I remember. It was early morning for me and I was getting ready for school when I saw that notification. Had a watch party planned with my friends later that night but I guess the leaker had other plans 😂"

'One of the most exciting parts of the first playthrough' from GTA6 A Redditor has shared a post in the GTA 6 Subreddit of "one of the most exciting parts of the first playthrough" along with a screenshot from GTA 5 that says "press triangle to get in a vehicle". And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Makerlob said: "Can't wait to have to decide between keeping the car I just stole or stealing another one I'm seeing for the first time, one of the greatest feelings playing a new GTA." VancouverIslandMan said: "Yachting!" Glareah said: "Jumping off the tallest building."

Trevor's comments discussed on Reddit from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to Steven Ogg's comments about wanting to see his GTA 5 character Trevor return for a cameo at the beginning of GTA 6 so he can be killed off and "pass the torch ... and allow a new generation to take over". NotBashB said: "Surely it's far too late." Dry-Fault-5557 said: "He could easily just be killed off in a weasel news report." Little_Macaron6842 said: "I hope they don't kill any characters from the HD universe to try and make Jason look tough and crazy." RogerRoger63358 said: "I'm so tired after twelve years of GTA 5 I never wanna see or hear Trevor ever again man, please dont show up in GTA 6." Karceris said: "F*** that, we didn't pick the third way just for this to happen."

Trevor's actor wants his character to return in GTA 6 under one condition Steven Ogg, the actor who portrays Trevor in GTA 5, said he wants his character to return (briefly) in GTA 6. Speaking to ScreenRant, Ogg said: "I wish it would be fun if Trevor appeared in it just to be killed at the beginning. "I think that would be cool because it also acknowledges the fans of like, 'hey, thank you'. Pass the torch, stomp Trevor's head in and sort of put an end to that and allow a new generation to take over." However, as far as Ogg knows, Trevor will not be returning in GTA 6.

$100 price fears slammed by analyst - 'there's just no need' This is getting so much run but it's ridiculous. There's no need to make the base price of any game $100. Special editions, collector's editions, gold/silver editions, etc etc do the same thing, and a high % of day 1 buyers jump on those at their elevated price points. There's just no need.



[image or embed] — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 19 January 2025 at 16:30 An analyst has slammed rumours that GTA 6 will cost $100 at launch as "ridiculous", saying "there is just no need" for the game to cost this much. A different analyst recently said there is "hope" within the gaming industry GTA 6 will be priced at the three figure mark so other gaming companies can bump up the prices of their own products. This has gained a lot of traction recently but Mat Piscatella, executive director and video game industry analyst at Circana, hit out at this. He posted on Bluesky: "This is getting so much run but it's ridiculous. There's no need to make the base price of any game $100. "Special editions, collector's editions, gold / silver editions, etc etc do the same thing and a high percentage of day one buyers jump on those at their elevated price points. "There's just no need." Rockstar has not confirmed what the game will be priced at on release.

Fans pleading for GTA 6 update: 'At this rate, it's just sad' An account on X / Twitter that posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games has pleaded with the studio to release an update as "it's just sad" and a number of social media users have reacted with gifs signalling they're just waiting patiently now. @project_vice said: "This is the worst the GTA and Rockstar community have been in a very long time. "419 days since Trailer 1's release and nothing new is enough to make fans go insane... "@RockstarGames please come out with some new GTA 6 info so we can get hype and come together as a community again. At this rate, it's just sad..." And a lot of people agree they're just waiting around now and are hinting they are not engaging with fan theories as much.

More of how Leonida could look at night from GTA6 Following on from their previous post in the GTA 6 Subreddit, Fresh-War5908 posted a simulation of what a section of Leonida beach and the Vice City skyline could look like through a 24 hour cycle. H-Ali18 said: "Thank you for keeping us sane in these difficult times 🙏" LuxrOfficial said: "Amazing work once again." fromouterspace1 said: "That’s crazy dude. Good stuff."

How parts of Leonida could look at night from GTA6 A fan has simulated how a part of the Leonida map could look at night. Fresh-War5908 edited the shot of what appears to be a section of the Gator Keys in Leonida, the fictional state based on Florida. And people have been impressed with how it looks, with 4.3k upvotes at the time of writing. Fun_Accountant2900 said: "Whatever is in that water, is gunna be 50x scarier to run into at night. Looking at you bull sharks." Ok_Understanding7048 said: "Actually pretty rad damn." MYNAMEISHENDRIK said: "Looks pretty accurate to what Rockstar would do. I think they will go for really dark nights and not go the Ubisoft route where nights in games like AC Odyssey were way too bright with that blue tint."

'Iconic cars are back' from GTA6 A Redditor has spotted two "iconic" cars that seem to be back in GTA 6. godsxm spotted an Admiral and Oceanic in the trailer and posted screenshots of this in the GTA 6 Subreddit, with fans also hyped for the cars. Pleasant_System8339 said: "The little white car was surprisingly fast in Vice City. Loved zipping around in it lol." ClydeCapybara said: "I hope we have different generations of cars in the game. Like an 80s Admiral and a modern one." Some have said the Admiral could actually be a Primo though. AnimeGokuSolos said: "Y'all got some good eyes! 👀"

'This Thursday is D-Day' from GTA6 A Redditor has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit explaining why they think release date "D-Day" is just around the corner. Arvosss posted a screenshot of a note theorising why January 30 could be a key date for knowing if GTA 6 will release in Autumn 2025 or be delayed and that they are "99 per cent sure" there will be an announcement on this front before February 6 if that date comes and goes. Arvosss said: "This Thursday, we will get the official release date of GTA 6 if the game is not delayed. If we don't get the release date, we can be 99 per cent sure the game is delayed." The user then cited a number of reasons, including investors wanting to know exactly what's happening before an earnings call (Take-Two's next one is on February 6) and ahead of the third quarter earnings calls in 2013 and 2018, specific release dates for GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 2 were announced. And the theory is gaining traction. Upset_Fondant4470 said: "This has always been the best theory, even before the 27 bs." LuxrOfficial said: "Fair analysis. I was generally thinking the same. If they are still on track, they will make an announcement, release a new trailer, or screenshots to get the information out before the earnings call. Many of us already planned to listen to the call and Rockstar knows this. If not, then Rockstar got us again and we wait longer lmao." aastinaa said: "Sounds plausible. We shall see."

'Typo' spotted in trailer sign from GTA6 A "typo" has been spotted in the GTA 6 trailer. When Jason and Lucia are walking through the store they're robbing with balaclavas on, there are a number of signs promoting products. However there's one for a fizzy drink where its slogan appears to say "spread tne fizz". ADITYAKING007 spotted this and posted it in the GTA 6 Subreddit and, as always, a number of Redditors have been having fun with it. toastronomny said: "N = November release confirmed." AlpacAKEK said: "This sign was created by a crocodile obviously." Astronomer-Timely said: "Probably just an artefact from anti aliasing and / or upscaling."

Massive gameplay change spotted for iconic series feature from GTA6 A fan has spotted what they believe is a "new wanted system" in the GTA 6 trailer. Posting a screenshot of Jason driving a getaway car with a police car speeding by them, in the GTA 6 Subreddit, clevererest_username said: "The cops must not have a description of the suspect so they just drive by Jason and Lucia here who are fleeing the scene of the crime the cops are headed to." Others have been sharing their thoughts. Automatic_Duty_386 said: "It's a cutscene. But it could work that way fosho." Twoocents said: "It's gonna be like none we seen before." Yakiisauce said: "This would work amazing as a cutscene during the start showing you how its plays out."

Fans split on next GTA 6 update Fans seem to be split on if there will be any update aside from the release being on track or delayed ahead of Take-Two's next earnings call. Replying to a Tweet from @GTAVInewz asking if there will be any news, @markzherdin said: "Given past experience, I think it's 50/50." @waeel33 said: "No." @Wolf101Gaming said: "I wish but we all know it'll be online DLC." @ArlindBlloshmi said: "I believe for an announcement about next trailer, screens or new information about the game's release date." @AlDANHUTCHlNSON said: "Nothing will happen."

Take-Two earnings call 'crucial' for Autumn 2025 release Take-Two's upcoming earnings call is "crucial" for the release of GTA 6, according to a prominent X / Twitter account. @GTAVI_Countdown regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games. Take-Two's next earnings call is on February 6 at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm ET when Rockstar's parent company will at the very least confirm if the game is still on track to release in Autumn 2025 or has been delayed. There's usually a lot of chatter from the community about a potential update on the game just before these earnings calls as Take-Two has a history of making announcements just before them to drive interest and investment in the company. @GTAVI_Countdown said: "Take-Two's next earnings call is crucial to find out whether GTA 6 will launch this year or get delayed to 2026. "If Rockstar confirms an actual release date rather than just 'Fall 2025', the game is unlikely to be delayed, as they typically announce a release date only when they're 100 per cent certain about it, eight-to-nine months before launch."

