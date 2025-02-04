GTA 6 LIVE: Video games store that 'leaked' exact release date breaks silence

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await any further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself so far is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

Take-Two's next earnings call is on February 6 and there will be some sort of update on the game by then, even if it's just official confirmation the game remains on track.

Countdown is on for official GTA 6 update The countdown is on for an official update from Rockstar Games or its parent company Take-Two on GTA 6 with news about the game coming later this week. Take-Two is hosting a quarterly earnings call at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT on February 6. At the very least, either just before or during the call, Take-Two will confirm if the game is still on track to release in Autumn 2025 or it has been delayed. Rockstar has a history of dropping announcements on its titles in the run up to these earnings calls to help drive interest and investment. There could be news of a specific release date, or even screenshots or a new trailer, but to be clear this is speculative.

'Early game map restrictions?' from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been discussing if Lucia's ankle tag will mean Rockstar restricts how open the world is at the start of the game. LuxrOfficial posted: "Lucia's ankle monitor seems like an obvious way to limit early-game movement but what about Jason? If he doesn't have the same restriction, could he have more freedom to explore? As far as I know, GTA 5 was the only title that allowed full exploration from the get go. Will they do this again or maybe go back to their roots? One theory: Jason might be able to move freely while Lucia is confined to a specific area." And others have been sharing their thoughts. Commercial-Day8360 said: "Honestly this'd be a brilliant way to do it. Kind of like how black water and the desert were restricted in RDR2." littlestevebrule said: "I think we get a much longer prologue than GTA 5's and similar to RDR2's in length, ending with both characters getting arrested after the gas station robbery. Maybe the prison section is just some cutscenes or maybe we actually get a little gameplay inside. Jason and Lucia get released with ankle monitors that get taken off in Chapter 2. Feels Rockstar-ish to me." ChaoticKiwiNZ said: "I have a feeling we will be playing as Lucia for the first couple hours of GTA 6 and we will be limited because of her ankle monitor. We will be introduced to Jason when the game opens up after the main tutorial stuff is over."

Former Rockstar developer says GTA 6 likely playable 'all the way through' A former Rockstar animator has said GTA 6 is likely to be playable "all the way through" now. Mike York was an animator at the studio from 2012 to 2017 and in an interview with Kiwi Talkz on YouTube, which has since been delisted, he said he thinks a few people will be testing the game in its entirety, according to GamesRadar.

He said: "They're probably still making a few new things here and there or adding to things here and there, of course, but I would assume that the game's probably playable now and a bunch of people are testing the whole thing all the way through. "There's probably a ton of bugs and they're fixing all those bugs, and they're trying to find more bugs, and they're trying to find as many bugs as they can before they release because a game like GTA is unlike any other game." York worked on GTA 5, GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 but has not worked on GTA 6 - by his own admission in the interview, this is his opinion.

Absurd Ventures first look at new characters in Absurdaverse Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser and former director and writer Lazlow Jones left the studio and started Absurd Ventures, which aims to produce video games, TV, film and other multiplatform content. And a first look has been teased at new characters in the Absurdaverse. An update from Absurd Ventures said: "A very first look at just a few characters from the ABSURDAVERSE. Prepare to meet some new kinds of heroes (and watch them suffer). "More information to come this year about the first animation projects and about our original story-driven action-comedy adventure game set in the Absurdaverse, now in development at Absurd Ventures."

'Crazy / wild details in GTA 6 trailer' from GTA6 Following up their post in the GTA 6 Subreddit about "mistakes / glitches" in the game's trailer, godsxm has posted six "crazy / wild details" from it. Included are "tyre is highly pressed due to his weight", "looking at the accidental car", "drink spilled out when he jumped on the table", "recording a video", "throwing a can to other NPCs" and "veins in hand" of Jason while driving.

GTA 6 not expected to run at 60 fps reaction from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to former Rockstar animator Mike York saying he does not expect GTA 6 to run at 60fps (frames per second). In an interview with Kiwi Talkz on YouTube, which has since been made private, he said: "I think they're gonna be shooting for 30fps - and a locked 30fps, meaning it never dips below that." And social media users in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been sharing their thoughts after ZOoNeR_ posted: "Tbh if it's really stable 30fps without drops it's fine imo. Rockstar Knows how to make 30fps look smooth." Chazza354 said: "Locked 30 on console is fine as long as it's smooth and doesn't dip. 60fps is preferable but it's not the end of the world if we don't get it on consoles." rupal_hs said: "It's funny people are expecting 60fps GTA 6 on current consoles." DiscombobulatedAct63 said: "I'm sure Rockstar can manage a performance mode at 60fps and a quality mode for 4k 30fps. I'm fine with whatever we get, I'm sure Rockstar will optimise it as best they can. Either that or we'll have to wait for next gen consoles and PC." Safety19 said: "There's no way to make 30fps look smooth, sadly. I will play it but I will not be happy about it being 30. I'd rather it be 1080p 60fps than 4k 30. Thats just me tho." Alejxndro said: "Unless it's an online competitive game, FPS stability is not a big deal as long as it's smooth and playable. 30fps is totally fine."

'Mistakes / glitches' spotted in the GTA 6 trailer from GTA6 A Redditor has posted screenshots of what they say are six "mistakes / glitches" spotted in the GTA 6 trailer. These include "a side mirror not working", "hair moving through a car window frame", "a mismatched road texture", a "leg disappearing", "grass appearing only as [the] camera moves forward" and "closed [a car] door without touching it". And others have been commenting with their thoughts. rosso_saturno said: "Roads from where I live look like a mosaic." nombre-nombre said: "This means the trailer is actually running in the game engine, no CGI..." unwantedplayr said: "The road one is a bit silly, not sure where you live but can't go two seconds without it changing colour everywhere I drive."

Video games store that 'leaked' exact release date breaks silence XUruguay, the video games store that 'leaked' an exact release date for the game, has shared a lengthy statement saying "the only thing that is certain is that we were wrong". The store, based in the city of Montevideo, claimed the game will launch on September 17 2025 on an online listing. But now the link to the GTA 6 product page is no longer available. The statement said: "Like all fans, we are super excited and looking forward to the release of GTA 6, we take as a reference the release of the previous game GTA 5 which was on September 17 2013. "It was not our intention to generate confusion and we want to clarify that we did not receive at any time, from any of the brands, any official information about the release date of the game. Like you, the only rumors that we are aware of are that it may be in Fall 2025 (September, October or November) but there is nothing officially confirmed and we have no other additional information. "On behalf of the entire XUruguay team, we apologise if we excite any gamer or affect any person with the wrong release date of GTA 6, which was simply a mistake; a new guy tells us the release date of GTA on Google (it was GTA 5) and we said OK, then put it in (it was more of an internal joke that escalated) and then the speculation began, we know that it is not the correct date since the releases are on Tuesdays or Fridays and this date is a Wednesday. "The only thing that is certain is that we were wrong, one of the most important games in history is coming and we are eager to see it."

Presentation feature excitement from GTA6 A Redditor has shared one aspect of the presentation they're really excited for in GTA 6. ao_uzzi posted in the game's Subreddit "sunsets after rain are going to be something special" along with an image of a pink sky with the sun setting after it has rained in real life. Others have been sharing their thoughts. NorthernPlastics said: "So looking forward to new weather and lighting. It's going to be immense." Time_Ad4258 said: "Sunsets are cool but a South Florida sunrise is unmatched, especially on the beach. If they manage to capture the vibe of that, this will be my favourite game of all time for that reason alone." Serious_Revolution77 said: "Can't wait to watch GTA 6's first sunset."

GTA 6 not expected to run at 60 fps says former Rockstar developer According to a former Rockstar animator, GTA 6 is not expected to run at 60fps (frames per second). Mike York was an animator at the studio from 2012 to 2017 and in an interview with Kiwi Talkz on YouTube, which has since been made private, he said the game will run at a "locked" 30fps according to GamesRadar. York said: "I think they're gonna be shooting for 30fps - and a locked 30fps, meaning it never dips below that. "I don't think [the] initial release will come out at 60fps unless it's getting those 60fps by [using] an AI upscaler thing like the PlayStation is doing, unless something is coming in and helping it get those 60fps. "I don't think it'll get the 60fps raw out the gate on a base console. PS5, for instance. Maybe PS5 Pro, or whatever, but I still don't think so." York worked on GTA 5, GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 but has not worked on GTA 6 - by his own admission in the interview, this is his opinion.

Exact release date accidentally 'leaked' by video games store A GTA 6 listing on the XUruguay website claims GTA 6 will release on September 17 XUruguay The exact release date of GTA 6 may have been leaked by an Uruguayan video games store called XUruguay. The store, based in the city of Montevideo, claims the game will launch on September 17 2025. 80 Level, a gaming industry website, reported: "XUruguay allegedly claimed they work directly with PlayStation, which provides them with information on what products to sell and when. "Presumably, some miscommunication between the store and the game's developers led to the unintended early reveal of a release date that was meant to remain secret."

80 Level added the store appears to be a "reputable establishment".

The listing is still live and can be seen here. One thing to bear in mind here is that GTA 5 released on the exact same date, September 17, in 2013. The release date for GTA 6 has not been confirmed by Rockstar and neither the studio or its parent company Take-Two have commented publicly about the listing.

Fans reminisce about GTA 6 trailer releasing from GTA6 We've got more GTA 6 nostalgia before GTA 6... Fans have been reminiscing about when the trailer for GTA 6 was leaked and then officially released by Rockstar. In the GTA 6 Subreddit, Yakiisauce said: "Feel bad that it ruined Rockstar's moment to reveal it themselves but holy s*** it was just such an unexpected and thrilling moment in gaming history. Such a memorable day that in my opinion, I feel like anybody that witnessed it on that day can recall where they were and what they were doing when it happened." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. SirLovesPeaches said: "I felt disappointed because I went to sleep expecting to experience the whole thing along with the countdown. When I woke up and saw that it had leaked - even though I ended up watching it on YouTube - I felt like I missed out on that shared moment of hype. As a developer myself, I also felt bad for the team." This_Juggernaut_9901 said: "I felt so bad for the social media worker who had to post that on Twitter ☠️☠️☠️☠️" Ok_Cardiologist_54 said: "I remember my friend texting me who often pulls my leg. I was like yeahhhhh right lmao." cepxico said: "I remember hopping on like 10 seconds after the trailer started because I was jumping in for the countdown. But yeah reading Tweets from the devs basically saying they didn't get to have that reveal moment together was a bummer. They deserve a victory after all those years of work." darealarusham said: "I remember. It was early morning for me and I was getting ready for school when I saw that notification. Had a watch party planned with my friends later that night but I guess the leaker had other plans 😂"

'One of the most exciting parts of the first playthrough' from GTA6 A Redditor has shared a post in the GTA 6 Subreddit of "one of the most exciting parts of the first playthrough" along with a screenshot from GTA 5 that says "press triangle to get in a vehicle". And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Makerlob said: "Can't wait to have to decide between keeping the car I just stole or stealing another one I'm seeing for the first time, one of the greatest feelings playing a new GTA." VancouverIslandMan said: "Yachting!" Glareah said: "Jumping off the tallest building."

Trevor's comments discussed on Reddit from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to Steven Ogg's comments about wanting to see his GTA 5 character Trevor return for a cameo at the beginning of GTA 6 so he can be killed off and "pass the torch ... and allow a new generation to take over". NotBashB said: "Surely it's far too late." Dry-Fault-5557 said: "He could easily just be killed off in a weasel news report." Little_Macaron6842 said: "I hope they don't kill any characters from the HD universe to try and make Jason look tough and crazy." RogerRoger63358 said: "I'm so tired after twelve years of GTA 5 I never wanna see or hear Trevor ever again man, please dont show up in GTA 6." Karceris said: "F*** that, we didn't pick the third way just for this to happen."

Trevor's actor wants his character to return in GTA 6 under one condition Steven Ogg, the actor who portrays Trevor in GTA 5, said he wants his character to return (briefly) in GTA 6. Speaking to ScreenRant, Ogg said: "I wish it would be fun if Trevor appeared in it just to be killed at the beginning. "I think that would be cool because it also acknowledges the fans of like, 'hey, thank you'. Pass the torch, stomp Trevor's head in and sort of put an end to that and allow a new generation to take over." However, as far as Ogg knows, Trevor will not be returning in GTA 6.

