GTA 6 LIVE: Official release date update revealed as part of Take-Two earnings call

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await any further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself so far is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

Take-Two's next earnings call is on February 6 and there will be some sort of update on the game by then, even if it's just official confirmation the game remains on track.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens with our live blog below.

More reaction to GTA 6 release date being on track for Autumn 2025 from GTA6 There has been further reaction on the GTA 6 Subreddit to Take-Two confirming the highly-anticipated game from Rockstar is still scheduled to release in Autumn 2025. spooderman7162 said: "MY FAITH STAYS STRONG! LETS GOOOOO." Bright_Sir_8783 said: "I think we should wait until the other conference in May, then we will really know if it is delayed or not like last year." DlanShfta said: "Hell yea."

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said the company "fully expects to support the Switch 2 going forward"

The boss of GTA 6 studio Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two has said the company "fully expects to support the Switch 2 going forward".

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick and other bosses took questions from investors at the end of the earnings call and one of them was around the Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Responding to it, Zelnick said: "We've had a long standing relationship with Nintendo and we've supported the platform when it made sense for individual releases.

"The Switch device can support any audience now. While we have nothing specific to report, we fully expect to support the Switch."

GTA 6 "results will speak for themselves" said Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick

The CEO of Rockstar Games' parent company seems pretty confident GTA 6 is going to be absolutely awesome when it releases, saying "results will speak for themselves".

Ahead of an earnings call on February 6, Take-Two confirmed the game remains on track to release in Autumn 2025 despite growing concerns from fans that continued silence meant a delay was looking likely.

But official documents said: "Looking ahead, this calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as we plan to launch Sid Meier's Civilization VII on February 11, Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, GTA 6 in the Fall, and Borderlands 4."

And speaking with Gamesindustry.biz ahead of the call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick sounded as confident as ever that GTA 6 will blow people's minds.

More reaction to GTA 6 still being on track for Autumn 2025 from GTA6 There's been more reaction in the GTA 6 Subreddit about the game being on track to release in Autumn 2025. Nice-Recognition4105 said: "Wait. They re-confirmed the Fall release? Thank f****** god." JasonAndLucia said: "This means advertising will start REALLY soon." JDanilo555 said: "What the f*** is Rockstar waiting to show it off then?" EmbattledRanger said: "GET IIIIIIIIIIIIIIN!!!!!"

Earnings call ends Take-Two's earnings call has come to an end now the investors have finished asking their questions. Stick with us as there's loads more still to come, including reaction and roundups of what's been said by Take-Two bosses during the call, as there are a few interesting comments to pick out.

'GTA 6 is a console release' Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two CEO, was asked about different generations wanting to play this games, as dads could now be playing it with their kids who will now be old enough to play it. He said: "Rockstar Games seeks perfection in everything they do. If we do that right and focus on delivering for our consumers, that's our best opportunity to succeed. "GTA 6 is a console release and we know what the current console base looks like." It doesn't seem the game will be coming to PC any time soon...

'Results will speak for themselves' Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke with Gamesindustry.biz before the earnings call and said the results of GTA 6 "will speak for themselves". He said: "I haven't heard any sort of gossip or worries, I think to the contrary, I've heard a lot of enthusiasm and as I like to say, we never claim success before we have it. "We have a mission that we take really seriously to create the best entertainment properties on earth of any type and Rockstar, I think, embodies that mission. But folks at Rockstar would say the same thing, which is we're doing the very best we can. We'll wait, we'll see, and the results will speak for themselves."

'There's different marketing compared to the past now' Lainie Goldstein, chief financial officer at Take-Two, was asked about marketing strategies going forward and what the company plans to do. She said: "In terms of marketing, it's around the launch of the title but in more recent years, it's spread over bigger time if there's an online element. "They're the same size as in the past, even new titles of previous releases. There's much importance in getting people excited and there's different marketing compared to the past now like in the digital space." GTA 6 was not specifically named.



Take-Two 'fully expects to support the Switch 2' When asked about Take-Two studio games supporting Nintendo Switch 2, Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two CEO, said: "We've had a long standing relationship with Nintendo and we've supported the platform when it made sense for individual releases. "The Switch device can support any audience now. While we have nothing specific to report, we fully expect to support the Switch."

Presentation concludes - investor questions next The presentation, which largely went through what was outlined in the documents published ahead of the call, has now concluded. Now it's the turn of investor questions where there's usually a question or two about GTA 6.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hypes GTA 6 as 'groundbreaking' Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has delivered comments in line with what was mentioned in the official documents published ahead of the earnings call. He went on to hype up GTA 6, describing it as "groundbreaking".

Earnings call starts GTA 6's Autumn 2025 release date has been confirmed to be on track and there could still be more comments about the game during Take-Two's earnings call, which is starting now. This is likely to come from investor questions. Keep it locked at the live blog for all the latest as it happens

Reaction to GTA 6 still being on track from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the game still being on track to release in Autumn 2025. Latter_Commercial_52 said: "Massive W. Marketing should start up soon then. If we still hear nothing I guess we wait til the May call lol." art_mor_ said: "Give me a f****** pixel Rockstar." Soufiane040 said: "Take Two would never miss potential Holiday 2025 sales. This game is releasing September or October 100 per cent." RaidensWig said: "Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and GTA 6 this year? We eating good."

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick comments Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke to IGN ahead of its financial reports being published. He said: "Look, there's always a risk of slippage and I think as soon as you say words like absolutely, you jinx things. So we feel really good about it. "I think the game is eagerly anticipated both internally and externally. We know that Rockstar seeks perfection. I never claim success before it occurs. Our whole organisation is super excited."

GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025

The release date of GTA 6 remains on track for Autumn 2025, according to the latest official update from Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two.

Take-Two has reassured fans, a lot of whom were growing increasingly worried that radio silence on the game would lead it to be delayed, yet again the game remains on track as planned ahead of an earnings call on February 6.

Official documents said: "Looking ahead, this calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as we plan to launch Sid Meier's Civilization VII on February 11, Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, GTA 6 in the Fall, and Borderlands 4."

What Take-Two's official documents said The official documents shared by Take-Two ahead of its earnings call said: "Looking ahead, this calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as we plan to launch Sid Meier’s Civilization VII on February 11, Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, GTA 6 in the Fall, and Borderlands 4."

BREAKING: GTA 6 still on course for Autumn 2025 release Official documents publicly shared ahead by Take-Two ahead of its latest quarterly earnings call confirm GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025. More to follow.

30 minutes to earnings call start There's just 30 minutes until the start of Take-Two's latest quarterly earnings call, where there will be news on if the game is still on track to release in Autumn 2025 or it has been delayed. Usually, in the run up to it, Take-Two makes official documents from the call publicly available and news about the game's release schedule is included. Keep it locked with the live blog for all the latest as it happens.

Fans speculate about what Take-Two will announce from GTA6 Fans are speculating in the GTA 6 Subreddit about what Take-Two could imminently announce, with one praying the Autumn 2025 release remains on track. trillzexx posted: "WHO'S READY TO HEAR GTA 6 IS STILL RELEASING IN 2025 🦅🙏 We are definitely getting news that GTA 6 is not delayed and still releasing this year ‼️🙏... Right?" And others have been commenting with their thoughts and predictions. Kindly_Fix_6751 said: "Me because there has literally been no indication to believe otherwise. Don't listen to these losers who pretend there's a delay. They'll still believe there's a delay even after today's call confirming a Fall release." Dmmcw158 said: "Who's ready to hear literally anything about this game from Rockstar?!" Banaboy said: "I'm still hopeful it'll release this year. Unless we hear anything from Rockstar saying otherwise. I wouldn't worry about the radio silence."

'Extremely concerning silence' An account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games on X / Twitter has described the ongoing silence about the game as "extremely concerning". @GTAVInewz posted: "Extremely concerning silence from Rockstar. "The investors will be eager to hear something regarding the development so something has to be said."

Take-Two earnings call in less than two hours We're bringing you live coverage leading up to the earnings call and of the call itself to see what updates there will be on GTA 6. At the very least, there will be news as to whether or not the game's release window of Autumn 2025 remains on track or not. Usually, Take-Two makes official documents from the meeting publicly available before the call itself, which starts at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. Stay tuned for all the latest as it happens.

Another GTA Online update from Rockstar Rockstar has posted another update about GTA Online and the benefits its GTA+ subscription service members will get. The studio posted: "Take to the streets in style with a sleek Vapid FMJ, stick out in a Honkers apparel set and paint the town pink with vibrant new Chameleon Paints. "These lavish rewards and more await GTA+ Members."

Rockstar posts GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an official update on GTA Online - not the kind of announcement GTA 6 fans were hoping for if the comments on the X / Twitter post are anything to go by. The social media post said: "Slide your way to victory around three new GTA Online Drift Races, awarding 2X GTA$ and RP through February 12 (4x for GTA+ members). "The Drift Tuning Upgrade is now available at the LS Car Meet for the Dinka Jester Classic, Karin Futo, and RUNE Cheburek." It doesn't seem the studio will be revealing any content surrounding the game ahead of Take-Two's earnings call, meaning it's looking increasingly likely the main update from it will confirm if the release window remains on track for Autumn 2025 or if it's been pushed back.

Rockstar removes social media posts, GTA 6 announcement speculation builds Rockstar Games is understood to have archived some social media posts, leading to speculation the studio could be preparing for something GTA 6 related. @GTAVInewz posted on X / Twitter: "Rockstar just archived about five posts right now hours before the Take-Two meeting. "This means in the coming hours we'll be hearing new stuff from Rockstar possibly regarding GTA 6 👀"

Official release date update imminent ahead of Take-Two earnings call In around six hours' time, there will be an official update as to whether or not GTA 6 remains on track to release in Autumn 2025 or it has been delayed. Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, is hosting a quarterly earnings call at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. At the very least, either just before or during the call, Take-Two will confirm if the game is still on track to release in Autumn 2025 or it has been delayed.

There could even be something before that as Rockstar has a history of dropping announcements on its titles in the run up to these earnings calls to help drive interest and investment. There could be news of a specific release date, or even screenshots or a new trailer, but to be clear this is speculative. But one thing is for certain - there will be an update on the release window. Keep it locked with the indy100 live blog as we'll be covering everything as it happens.

'NPCs using flashlights' from GTA6 Another trailer detail which Redditor HurtTaco says has not been spotted yet has been posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit. The user posted a short clip of the scene of Miami roadside at night and said: "You can see what appears to be an NPC using their phone flash light to read the restaurant menu. I think this level of realism is pretty next level and has me excited to see more." And others have commented with their thoughts. peeptheprinciple said: "Catch of the day." Prize-Elephant7566 said: "A lot of features from RDR2 will be coming back, like the insanely detailed eating animations, going to restaurants, probably a functional drive thru as well, getting drunk at the nightclub, smoking cigarettes, there's gonna be hella consumables in this game." Hot-Winter-487 said: "Yo imagine they let us use the flashlights on the phones."

'Two NPCs with the same pose in the beach scene' from GTA6 The GTA 6 trailer may now be 14 months old (can you believe that?!) but eagle-eyed Redditors keep spotting tiny details from it. Alex200496 posted a screenshot from the beach scene in the GTA 6 Subreddit of two NPCs relaxing on sunbeds "with the same pose" - and they're right next to each other. And Redditors have been sharing their thoughts. Railionn said: "Tbf if you walk on a real beach it's gonna have multiple people with the same pose too." Aegontheholy said: "Same NPC model too, just different clothing." Alhttani said: "If anything this tells me that it's actually in game and not pre-rendered. Which is mad impressive."

Adin Ross and FaZe Banks announce big GTA 6 plans - but there's a huge problem Streamers Adin Ross and FaZe Banks announced on a livestream they would be joining forces to create the biggest GTA 6 role-playing server out there. However there's a huge problem with that, reports Insider Gaming. GTA RP, a role-playing server in GTA 5 where players can carry out virtual lives in the world of Los Santos, is massively popular and continues to be so today.

The pair said they want to create such a server for GTA 6 to be backed by cryptocurrency that can be earned as the game is played. While Rockstar Games supports modding and RP communities, it does not permit cryptocurrencies to be integrated in any way with GTA RP servers, meaning the studio would likely take action if such a server was made.

'Official story 2025' from GTA6 Redditor Subjectdelta44 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit that despite loads of rumours circulating the game has been delayed, Rockstar Games' official YouTube channel banner still has that the game is coming in 2025 on it. The user posted: "What Rockstar is doing here isn't out of the ordinary. They drop a trailer a year or two before they release a game and then do 90 per cent of the marketing six months before it launches." And others have been sharing their thoughts. ItsRobbSmark said: "Yeah, they wouldn't remove this until they were ready to announce a delay... Whether you believe in a delay or not... Thinking they would change this before they announced a delay is so devoid of logic it's insane lol." Dense-Application181 said: "People assume the worst. Modern society is very much in an 'all or nothing' mindset." _gimgam_ said: "Honestly I think the only reason rockstar isn't releasing any screenshots is out of spite. All the leaks in 2020 and then the trailer being leaked early. Rockstar is telling us 'if you can't behave, we aren't gonna give you anything'."

Donald Trump has been blasted by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) for his tariffs having the potential to have a negative effect on the gaming industry.

Trump said he would impose tariffs, which are taxes on goods imported from other countries, on products from Canada, Mexico and China. He has since paused these on Canadian and Mexican goods but is still targeting Chinese products and this is now in effect, meaning gaming hardware and physical discs could be among those affected, and China has retaliated by imposing tariffs on certain American products.

The ESA, which represents several major video game companies including Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, Take-Two and a number of big publishers, hit out at the effect this could have on the gaming industry.

'Most realistic outcome' from GTA6 Redditor OkieClipper posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit their thoughts on what the "most realistic outcome" from Take-Two's upcoming earnings call will be. At the very least, either just before or during the call, Take-Two will confirm if the game is still on track to release in Autumn 2025 or it has been delayed. Rockstar has a history of dropping announcements on its titles in the run up to these earnings calls to help drive interest and investment. There could be news of a specific release date, or even screenshots or a new trailer, but to be clear this is speculative. OkieClipper shared a screenshot of a Tweet that mentioned at the very least it will be known if the release date remains on track. SnooAvocados9139 said: "Hoping for them to say big profits in Fall." shotwideopen said: "Feb 6 call prediction: "We're still anticipating a 2025 release for GTA 6. That is the only update we are making regarding that project.'" Unlikely-Finding-349 said: "I've never been so excited / nervous for a company's earnings calling in my f****** life 😅"

Three years since GTA 6 was confirmed reaction from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to it now being three years since Rockstar Games confirmed GTA 6 was in "active development". On a post in the GTA 6 Subreddit, DramaticRock_ said: "Three f****** years ago? Time be flying man." Kevmejia13 said: "Still remember it like it was yesterday." SadAthleticsFan said: "I remember being so excited after seeing this. God time flies. Only feels like yesterday."

Three years since GTA 6 was confirmed It's been three years to the day since Rockstar Games confirmed it was working on GTA 6. The studio posted on February 4 2022: "Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway." How time flies...

'Early game map restrictions?' from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been discussing if Lucia's ankle tag will mean Rockstar restricts how open the world is at the start of the game. LuxrOfficial posted: "Lucia's ankle monitor seems like an obvious way to limit early-game movement but what about Jason? If he doesn't have the same restriction, could he have more freedom to explore? As far as I know, GTA 5 was the only title that allowed full exploration from the get go. Will they do this again or maybe go back to their roots? One theory: Jason might be able to move freely while Lucia is confined to a specific area." And others have been sharing their thoughts. Commercial-Day8360 said: "Honestly this'd be a brilliant way to do it. Kind of like how black water and the desert were restricted in RDR2." littlestevebrule said: "I think we get a much longer prologue than GTA 5's and similar to RDR2's in length, ending with both characters getting arrested after the gas station robbery. Maybe the prison section is just some cutscenes or maybe we actually get a little gameplay inside. Jason and Lucia get released with ankle monitors that get taken off in Chapter 2. Feels Rockstar-ish to me." ChaoticKiwiNZ said: "I have a feeling we will be playing as Lucia for the first couple hours of GTA 6 and we will be limited because of her ankle monitor. We will be introduced to Jason when the game opens up after the main tutorial stuff is over."

Former Rockstar developer says GTA 6 likely playable 'all the way through' A former Rockstar animator has said GTA 6 is likely to be playable "all the way through" now. Mike York was an animator at the studio from 2012 to 2017 and in an interview with Kiwi Talkz on YouTube, which has since been delisted, he said he thinks a few people will be testing the game in its entirety, according to GamesRadar.

He said: "They're probably still making a few new things here and there or adding to things here and there, of course, but I would assume that the game's probably playable now and a bunch of people are testing the whole thing all the way through. "There's probably a ton of bugs and they're fixing all those bugs, and they're trying to find more bugs, and they're trying to find as many bugs as they can before they release because a game like GTA is unlike any other game." York worked on GTA 5, GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 but has not worked on GTA 6 - by his own admission in the interview, this is his opinion.

