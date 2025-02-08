GTA 6 LIVE: Official release date update revealed as part of Take-Two earnings call

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await any further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself so far is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

Take-Two's next earnings call is on February 6 and there will be some sort of update on the game by then, even if it's just official confirmation the game remains on track.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens with our live blog below.

Take-Two stock hits all-time high Take-Two's stock market price hit an all-time high shortly after it announced GTA 6 was still on track to release in Autumn. This was spotted by X / Twitter user @videotechuk_, who regularly posts about all things Rockstar and Take-Two. It reached a high of almost $213 and its price sits at just under $209 at the time of writing.

'I can't wait' from GTA6 Fans have said they "can't wait" until Autumn after Rockstar's parent company Take-Two confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release then. Unlikely_Benefit1507 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "This game gone [sic] be crazy I'm sure." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Every-Examination720 said: "Yeah dude this wait is painful but we've [sic] waiting for over 11 years so far. What's a few more months? I'm more hyped for Trailer 2 atp haha." gradschwimmgewesen said: "I'm hyped too bro but we're getting closer every day."

Original-Sky-3964 said: "I hope there will be no delays."

'Rockstar is going to have more to say' says Take-Two boss Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said Rockstar Games will have "more to say" when it's ready in an interview with Variety. Speaking ahead of the recent earnings call, he said: "We've announced a pretty narrow window. So I think our view is that right now, that's fine. "And then when it's appropriate, of course, Rockstar is going to have more to say."

Valentine's Day hint by Rockstar in GTA Online update? @GTAVInewz, a X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, speculates the studio could have hinted at a GTA 6 announcement in its latest GTA Online update. In a recent update, Rockstar said there is "a couples mode that'll help you get in the romantic mood before Valentine's Day" along with an image of two characters that seem to strike a similar pose to that of Jason and Lucia at the end of the GTA 6 trailer. @GTAVInewz quoted that update and said: "They're hinting at Jason and Lucia. Valentine's Day GTA 6 news?" Given the Bonnie and Clyde references the community has made for a while, there has long been speculation Rockstar could drop a GTA 6 update on Valentine's Day. None of this has been confirmed by Rockstar and is speculation at this time.

Rockstar GTA Online update Rockstar Games has posted an update about GTA Online. An update from the studio said: "Get Triple Rewards on a new batch of Community Series Jobs in GTA Online. "Featuring Hotring-style stock car racing, a chaotic face-to-face Transform Race and a couples mode that'll help you get in the romantic mood before Valentine's Day."

Lucia discussion from GTA6 Fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit are discussing how many times Lucia appears in the trailer, with one claiming it's a lot more than first thought through different appearances. DesperateRaisin506 said: "Rockstar could also surprise us with the fact that she has a twin sister, you never know." Remote-Second-3438 said: "I can almost guarantee she is Lucia." RetiredGrinder said: "So by that logic, no one else in Leonida can wear the same earrings?"

Full story: GTA 6 release date update confirmed The release date of GTA 6 remains on track for Autumn 2025, according to the latest official update from Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two. Take-Two has reassured fans, a lot of whom were growing increasingly worried that radio silence on the game would lead it to be delayed, yet again the game remains on track as planned ahead of an earnings call on February 6. Official documents said: "Looking ahead, this calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as we plan to launch Sid Meier’s Civilization VII on February 11, Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, GTA 6 in the Fall, and Borderlands 4." Read the full story here.

More reaction to GTA 6 release date being on track for Autumn 2025 from GTA6 There has been further reaction on the GTA 6 Subreddit to Take-Two confirming the highly-anticipated game from Rockstar is still scheduled to release in Autumn 2025. spooderman7162 said: "MY FAITH STAYS STRONG! LETS GOOOOO." Bright_Sir_8783 said: "I think we should wait until the other conference in May, then we will really know if it is delayed or not like last year." DlanShfta said: "Hell yea."

Full story: GTA 6's parent company 'fully expects to support Nintendo Switch 2' Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said the company "fully expects to support the Switch 2 going forward" Composite image from Rockstar Games & Nintendo The boss of GTA 6 studio Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two has said the company "fully expects to support the Switch 2 going forward". Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick and other bosses took questions from investors at the end of the earnings call and one of them was around the Nintendo Switch 2 console. Responding to it, Zelnick said: "We've had a long standing relationship with Nintendo and we've supported the platform when it made sense for individual releases. "The Switch device can support any audience now. While we have nothing specific to report, we fully expect to support the Switch." Read the full story here.

Full story: Take-Two boss already knows it's going to be awesome - 'results will speak for themselves' GTA 6 "results will speak for themselves" said Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick Rockstar Games The CEO of Rockstar Games' parent company seems pretty confident GTA 6 is going to be absolutely awesome when it releases, saying "results will speak for themselves". Ahead of an earnings call on February 6, Take-Two confirmed the game remains on track to release in Autumn 2025 despite growing concerns from fans that continued silence meant a delay was looking likely. But official documents said: "Looking ahead, this calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as we plan to launch Sid Meier’s Civilization VII on February 11, Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, GTA 6 in the Fall, and Borderlands 4." And speaking with Gamesindustry.biz ahead of the call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick sounded as confident as ever that GTA 6 will blow people's minds. Read the full story here.

More reaction to GTA 6 still being on track for Autumn 2025 from GTA6 There's been more reaction in the GTA 6 Subreddit about the game being on track to release in Autumn 2025. Nice-Recognition4105 said: "Wait. They re-confirmed the Fall release? Thank f****** god." JasonAndLucia said: "This means advertising will start REALLY soon." JDanilo555 said: "What the f*** is Rockstar waiting to show it off then?" EmbattledRanger said: "GET IIIIIIIIIIIIIIN!!!!!"

Earnings call ends Take-Two's earnings call has come to an end now the investors have finished asking their questions. Stick with us as there's loads more still to come, including reaction and roundups of what's been said by Take-Two bosses during the call, as there are a few interesting comments to pick out.

'GTA 6 is a console release' Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two CEO, was asked about different generations wanting to play this games, as dads could now be playing it with their kids who will now be old enough to play it. He said: "Rockstar Games seeks perfection in everything they do. If we do that right and focus on delivering for our consumers, that's our best opportunity to succeed. "GTA 6 is a console release and we know what the current console base looks like." It doesn't seem the game will be coming to PC any time soon...

'Results will speak for themselves' Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke with Gamesindustry.biz before the earnings call and said the results of GTA 6 "will speak for themselves". He said: "I haven't heard any sort of gossip or worries, I think to the contrary, I've heard a lot of enthusiasm and as I like to say, we never claim success before we have it. "We have a mission that we take really seriously to create the best entertainment properties on earth of any type and Rockstar, I think, embodies that mission. But folks at Rockstar would say the same thing, which is we're doing the very best we can. We'll wait, we'll see, and the results will speak for themselves."

'There's different marketing compared to the past now' Lainie Goldstein, chief financial officer at Take-Two, was asked about marketing strategies going forward and what the company plans to do. She said: "In terms of marketing, it's around the launch of the title but in more recent years, it's spread over bigger time if there's an online element. "They're the same size as in the past, even new titles of previous releases. There's much importance in getting people excited and there's different marketing compared to the past now like in the digital space." GTA 6 was not specifically named.



Take-Two 'fully expects to support the Switch 2' When asked about Take-Two studio games supporting Nintendo Switch 2, Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two CEO, said: "We've had a long standing relationship with Nintendo and we've supported the platform when it made sense for individual releases. "The Switch device can support any audience now. While we have nothing specific to report, we fully expect to support the Switch."

Presentation concludes - investor questions next The presentation, which largely went through what was outlined in the documents published ahead of the call, has now concluded. Now it's the turn of investor questions where there's usually a question or two about GTA 6.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hypes GTA 6 as 'groundbreaking' Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has delivered comments in line with what was mentioned in the official documents published ahead of the earnings call. He went on to hype up GTA 6, describing it as "groundbreaking".

Earnings call starts GTA 6's Autumn 2025 release date has been confirmed to be on track and there could still be more comments about the game during Take-Two's earnings call, which is starting now. This is likely to come from investor questions. Keep it locked at the live blog for all the latest as it happens

Reaction to GTA 6 still being on track from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the game still being on track to release in Autumn 2025. Latter_Commercial_52 said: "Massive W. Marketing should start up soon then. If we still hear nothing I guess we wait til the May call lol." art_mor_ said: "Give me a f****** pixel Rockstar." Soufiane040 said: "Take Two would never miss potential Holiday 2025 sales. This game is releasing September or October 100 per cent." RaidensWig said: "Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and GTA 6 this year? We eating good."

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick comments Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke to IGN ahead of its financial reports being published. He said: "Look, there's always a risk of slippage and I think as soon as you say words like absolutely, you jinx things. So we feel really good about it. "I think the game is eagerly anticipated both internally and externally. We know that Rockstar seeks perfection. I never claim success before it occurs. Our whole organisation is super excited."

What Take-Two's official documents said The official documents shared by Take-Two ahead of its earnings call said: "Looking ahead, this calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as we plan to launch Sid Meier’s Civilization VII on February 11, Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, GTA 6 in the Fall, and Borderlands 4."

BREAKING: GTA 6 still on course for Autumn 2025 release Official documents publicly shared ahead by Take-Two ahead of its latest quarterly earnings call confirm GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025. More to follow.

30 minutes to earnings call start There's just 30 minutes until the start of Take-Two's latest quarterly earnings call, where there will be news on if the game is still on track to release in Autumn 2025 or it has been delayed. Usually, in the run up to it, Take-Two makes official documents from the call publicly available and news about the game's release schedule is included. Keep it locked with the live blog for all the latest as it happens.

Fans speculate about what Take-Two will announce from GTA6 Fans are speculating in the GTA 6 Subreddit about what Take-Two could imminently announce, with one praying the Autumn 2025 release remains on track. trillzexx posted: "WHO'S READY TO HEAR GTA 6 IS STILL RELEASING IN 2025 🦅🙏 We are definitely getting news that GTA 6 is not delayed and still releasing this year ‼️🙏... Right?" And others have been commenting with their thoughts and predictions. Kindly_Fix_6751 said: "Me because there has literally been no indication to believe otherwise. Don't listen to these losers who pretend there's a delay. They'll still believe there's a delay even after today's call confirming a Fall release." Dmmcw158 said: "Who's ready to hear literally anything about this game from Rockstar?!" Banaboy said: "I'm still hopeful it'll release this year. Unless we hear anything from Rockstar saying otherwise. I wouldn't worry about the radio silence."

'Extremely concerning silence' An account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games on X / Twitter has described the ongoing silence about the game as "extremely concerning". @GTAVInewz posted: "Extremely concerning silence from Rockstar. "The investors will be eager to hear something regarding the development so something has to be said."

Take-Two earnings call in less than two hours We're bringing you live coverage leading up to the earnings call and of the call itself to see what updates there will be on GTA 6. At the very least, there will be news as to whether or not the game's release window of Autumn 2025 remains on track or not. Usually, Take-Two makes official documents from the meeting publicly available before the call itself, which starts at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. Stay tuned for all the latest as it happens.

Another GTA Online update from Rockstar Rockstar has posted another update about GTA Online and the benefits its GTA+ subscription service members will get. The studio posted: "Take to the streets in style with a sleek Vapid FMJ, stick out in a Honkers apparel set and paint the town pink with vibrant new Chameleon Paints. "These lavish rewards and more await GTA+ Members."

Rockstar posts GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an official update on GTA Online - not the kind of announcement GTA 6 fans were hoping for if the comments on the X / Twitter post are anything to go by. The social media post said: "Slide your way to victory around three new GTA Online Drift Races, awarding 2X GTA$ and RP through February 12 (4x for GTA+ members). "The Drift Tuning Upgrade is now available at the LS Car Meet for the Dinka Jester Classic, Karin Futo, and RUNE Cheburek." It doesn't seem the studio will be revealing any content surrounding the game ahead of Take-Two's earnings call, meaning it's looking increasingly likely the main update from it will confirm if the release window remains on track for Autumn 2025 or if it's been pushed back.

Rockstar removes social media posts, GTA 6 announcement speculation builds Rockstar Games is understood to have archived some social media posts, leading to speculation the studio could be preparing for something GTA 6 related. @GTAVInewz posted on X / Twitter: "Rockstar just archived about five posts right now hours before the Take-Two meeting. "This means in the coming hours we'll be hearing new stuff from Rockstar possibly regarding GTA 6 👀"

Official release date update imminent ahead of Take-Two earnings call In around six hours' time, there will be an official update as to whether or not GTA 6 remains on track to release in Autumn 2025 or it has been delayed. Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, is hosting a quarterly earnings call at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. At the very least, either just before or during the call, Take-Two will confirm if the game is still on track to release in Autumn 2025 or it has been delayed.

There could even be something before that as Rockstar has a history of dropping announcements on its titles in the run up to these earnings calls to help drive interest and investment. There could be news of a specific release date, or even screenshots or a new trailer, but to be clear this is speculative. But one thing is for certain - there will be an update on the release window. Keep it locked with the indy100 live blog as we'll be covering everything as it happens.

