GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 2 and release date hope during PlayStation State of Play event

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await any further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself so far is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call on February 6 when it was confirmed once more GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens with our live blog below.

Some fans hoping for GTA 6 news in PlayStation State of Play event from GTA6 Some fans are hoping for news on GTA 6 during the PlayStation State of Play event. PlayStation hosts these kind of events to show what new games are coming to PS5 over the next few months and beyond. The show is going to be 40+ minutes long and will start on February 12 and 10am GMT / 5pm ET / 2pm PT. There has been previous speculation PlayStation won the marketing rights for GTA 6 but this has not been confirmed. In the GTA 6 Subreddit, Any_Resident_5964 said: "I know some of you will say Rockstar never does that or they don't need that and I agree, however last time we were getting a GTA is a decade ago, if not more, so you can't really predict if Rockstar would use State of Play to announce news." However the most upvoted comments are not convinced about an announcement. Ordinary_Nobody_5902 said: "No, GTA 6 will not be presented in the State of Play." Subjectdelta44 said: "Mark my words, Rockstar will NOT release a trailer tied to any event. They never do. It will drop on some random Tuesday, or a week before their next earnings call." Red_Miky said: "Most likely not."

Release update reaction from GTA6 Redditors have been further reacting to Take-Two announcing on February 6 the release of GTA 6 is still on track for Autumn. AlaaXD posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "Just getting a confirmation that the game is still coming in 2025 is better than getting a trailer that ends with 'coming in 2026'." And others have been sharing their thoughts. AutumnTrainWatching said: "'Bro idc if the game comes out in 2037 let them have as much time as they need' incoming." FoalKid said: "The 'confirmation' that it's still coming in 2025 won't mean anything until a lot closer to the release date. There's plenty of time left for delays unfortunately." prettyboylee said: "We got as close to a confirmation that we can get. The released statement from the earnings call basically said 'it's confirmed for 2025 but I don't wanna say it's confirmed cause that might jinx it'."

'Would be great to have more control over your car' from GTA6 Redditor Jadardius has got people talking about if they want "more control" over cars in GTA 6. They also posted illustrations of holding down a button where options to indicate, put lights on, open the bonnet or put hazards on are shown. Jadardius posted: "I know we're not in School Driving Simulator but it would be so great to have much more control over your car." And others have been sharing their thoughts. Pure-Negotiation8019 said: "Imagine indicating at a traffic light and p*****g off the NPCs by going the other way." ColShotz said: "I've been wanting blinker controls since GTA 3. I know, dreaming big over here." Camdacrab said: "Having some cars be manual would be sweet."

Reaction to YouTuber making GTA 6 map in GTA 5 from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to YouTuber Dark Space recreating what's expected to be the GTA 6 in-game map in GTA 5. In the GTA 6 Subreddit, Swimming_Building_26 posted a screenshot of coverage of this with the caption: "Fine, I'll do it myself." And the post in going down well in the Subreddit with 1.5k upvotes at the time of writing. meezy_hrv said: "By the time this is finished GTA 6 will be out lol." JustUrAvg-Depresso said: "It'll get shut down too unfortunately." AtariYokohama42 said: "The fact there is superfan term now."

YouTuber is making GTA 6 map in GTA 5 A YouTuber is recreating the expected GTA 6 map in GTA 5 based on what's already been released along with information put together by the Mapping Project community, which is piecing together what the in-game map will look like based on official announcements, co-ordinates from the trailer and widespread speculation. The YouTuber Dark Space is sharing updates on their X / Twitter account When asked about Rockstar and Take-Two taking down mods recently, they told IGN: "This is just me making my own fan-made map myself. All within GTA 5 itself. Any assets are from GTA 5 itself. A typical practice." Dark Space is expected to release a video ch

Everglades comparison from GTA6 A popular GTA 6 Subreddit post compares what the Everglades look like in the game's trailer and in real life - and they look remarkably similar. Fresh-War5908 posted a side-by-side comparison and it's proved popular with 3.2k upvotes at the time of writing. Yawallek89 said: "Can't wait for this game 🥲" sassysheepy said: "Fog is the most noticeable thing in these. Although it still looks good, we've had beautiful looking games ruined by excessive fog, Hogwarts Legacy being the worst offender. RDR2 too in very rare occasions. I wonder if the purpose of increased fog in games is to make the game world feel bigger than it is." johnthedowe2 said: "Imagine how good this will look a couple years after the console version and gets released on PC. Sucks it's console only at first but I get it a lot of people will double buy. (Me included) Just like with GTA 5."

Joe Hendry has offer for Rockstar Scottish pro-wrestler Joe Hendry has said in a X / Twitter post that Rockstar can use his iconic track 'I Believe in Joe Hendry'. The TNA World Champion's theme has become a huge hit with wrestling fans and Hendry seems keen for it to make the crossover into gaming. Hendry posted: "Dear Rockstar Games. You can use my song. Send me the paperwork." He recently made a surprise appearance in the WWE Royal Rumble.

GTA 6 trailer reimagined in 1989 A YouTube channel has shared its interpretation of what the GTA 6 trailer may have looked like if it released in 1989. Welcome to the 80s posts "original retrowave games, music, animations and pixel art", its bio said. And they've reimagined what the GTA 6 trailer would have been like if it released in the 80s. Simply brilliant.

Take-Two stock hits all-time high Take-Two's stock market price hit an all-time high shortly after it announced GTA 6 was still on track to release in Autumn. This was spotted by X / Twitter user @videotechuk_, who regularly posts about all things Rockstar and Take-Two. It reached a high of almost $213 and its price sits at just under $209 at the time of writing.

'I can't wait' from GTA6 Fans have said they "can't wait" until Autumn after Rockstar's parent company Take-Two confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release then. Unlikely_Benefit1507 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "This game gone [sic] be crazy I'm sure." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Every-Examination720 said: "Yeah dude this wait is painful but we've [sic] waiting for over 11 years so far. What's a few more months? I'm more hyped for Trailer 2 atp haha." gradschwimmgewesen said: "I'm hyped too bro but we're getting closer every day."

Original-Sky-3964 said: "I hope there will be no delays."

'Rockstar is going to have more to say' says Take-Two boss Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said Rockstar Games will have "more to say" when it's ready in an interview with Variety. Speaking ahead of the recent earnings call, he said: "We've announced a pretty narrow window. So I think our view is that right now, that's fine. "And then when it's appropriate, of course, Rockstar is going to have more to say."

Valentine's Day hint by Rockstar in GTA Online update? @GTAVInewz, a X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, speculates the studio could have hinted at a GTA 6 announcement in its latest GTA Online update. In a recent update, Rockstar said there is "a couples mode that'll help you get in the romantic mood before Valentine's Day" along with an image of two characters that seem to strike a similar pose to that of Jason and Lucia at the end of the GTA 6 trailer. @GTAVInewz quoted that update and said: "They're hinting at Jason and Lucia. Valentine's Day GTA 6 news?" Given the Bonnie and Clyde references the community has made for a while, there has long been speculation Rockstar could drop a GTA 6 update on Valentine's Day. None of this has been confirmed by Rockstar and is speculation at this time.

Rockstar GTA Online update Rockstar Games has posted an update about GTA Online. An update from the studio said: "Get Triple Rewards on a new batch of Community Series Jobs in GTA Online. "Featuring Hotring-style stock car racing, a chaotic face-to-face Transform Race and a couples mode that'll help you get in the romantic mood before Valentine's Day."

Lucia discussion from GTA6 Fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit are discussing how many times Lucia appears in the trailer, with one claiming it's a lot more than first thought through different appearances. DesperateRaisin506 said: "Rockstar could also surprise us with the fact that she has a twin sister, you never know." Remote-Second-3438 said: "I can almost guarantee she is Lucia." RetiredGrinder said: "So by that logic, no one else in Leonida can wear the same earrings?"

More reaction to GTA 6 release date being on track for Autumn 2025 from GTA6 There has been further reaction on the GTA 6 Subreddit to Take-Two confirming the highly-anticipated game from Rockstar is still scheduled to release in Autumn 2025. spooderman7162 said: "MY FAITH STAYS STRONG! LETS GOOOOO." Bright_Sir_8783 said: "I think we should wait until the other conference in May, then we will really know if it is delayed or not like last year." DlanShfta said: "Hell yea."

More reaction to GTA 6 still being on track for Autumn 2025 from GTA6 There's been more reaction in the GTA 6 Subreddit about the game being on track to release in Autumn 2025. Nice-Recognition4105 said: "Wait. They re-confirmed the Fall release? Thank f****** god." JasonAndLucia said: "This means advertising will start REALLY soon." JDanilo555 said: "What the f*** is Rockstar waiting to show it off then?" EmbattledRanger said: "GET IIIIIIIIIIIIIIN!!!!!"

Earnings call ends Take-Two's earnings call has come to an end now the investors have finished asking their questions. Stick with us as there's loads more still to come, including reaction and roundups of what's been said by Take-Two bosses during the call, as there are a few interesting comments to pick out.

'GTA 6 is a console release' Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two CEO, was asked about different generations wanting to play this games, as dads could now be playing it with their kids who will now be old enough to play it. He said: "Rockstar Games seeks perfection in everything they do. If we do that right and focus on delivering for our consumers, that's our best opportunity to succeed. "GTA 6 is a console release and we know what the current console base looks like." It doesn't seem the game will be coming to PC any time soon...

'Results will speak for themselves' Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke with Gamesindustry.biz before the earnings call and said the results of GTA 6 "will speak for themselves". He said: "I haven't heard any sort of gossip or worries, I think to the contrary, I've heard a lot of enthusiasm and as I like to say, we never claim success before we have it. "We have a mission that we take really seriously to create the best entertainment properties on earth of any type and Rockstar, I think, embodies that mission. But folks at Rockstar would say the same thing, which is we're doing the very best we can. We'll wait, we'll see, and the results will speak for themselves."

'There's different marketing compared to the past now' Lainie Goldstein, chief financial officer at Take-Two, was asked about marketing strategies going forward and what the company plans to do. She said: "In terms of marketing, it's around the launch of the title but in more recent years, it's spread over bigger time if there's an online element. "They're the same size as in the past, even new titles of previous releases. There's much importance in getting people excited and there's different marketing compared to the past now like in the digital space." GTA 6 was not specifically named.



Take-Two 'fully expects to support the Switch 2' When asked about Take-Two studio games supporting Nintendo Switch 2, Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two CEO, said: "We've had a long standing relationship with Nintendo and we've supported the platform when it made sense for individual releases. "The Switch device can support any audience now. While we have nothing specific to report, we fully expect to support the Switch."

Presentation concludes - investor questions next The presentation, which largely went through what was outlined in the documents published ahead of the call, has now concluded. Now it's the turn of investor questions where there's usually a question or two about GTA 6.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hypes GTA 6 as 'groundbreaking' Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has delivered comments in line with what was mentioned in the official documents published ahead of the earnings call. He went on to hype up GTA 6, describing it as "groundbreaking".

Earnings call starts GTA 6's Autumn 2025 release date has been confirmed to be on track and there could still be more comments about the game during Take-Two's earnings call, which is starting now. This is likely to come from investor questions. Keep it locked at the live blog for all the latest as it happens

Reaction to GTA 6 still being on track from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the game still being on track to release in Autumn 2025. Latter_Commercial_52 said: "Massive W. Marketing should start up soon then. If we still hear nothing I guess we wait til the May call lol." art_mor_ said: "Give me a f****** pixel Rockstar." Soufiane040 said: "Take Two would never miss potential Holiday 2025 sales. This game is releasing September or October 100 per cent." RaidensWig said: "Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and GTA 6 this year? We eating good."

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick comments Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke to IGN ahead of its financial reports being published. He said: "Look, there's always a risk of slippage and I think as soon as you say words like absolutely, you jinx things. So we feel really good about it. "I think the game is eagerly anticipated both internally and externally. We know that Rockstar seeks perfection. I never claim success before it occurs. Our whole organisation is super excited."

What Take-Two's official documents said The official documents shared by Take-Two ahead of its earnings call said: "Looking ahead, this calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as we plan to launch Sid Meier’s Civilization VII on February 11, Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, GTA 6 in the Fall, and Borderlands 4."

BREAKING: GTA 6 still on course for Autumn 2025 release Official documents publicly shared ahead by Take-Two ahead of its latest quarterly earnings call confirm GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025. More to follow.

30 minutes to earnings call start There's just 30 minutes until the start of Take-Two's latest quarterly earnings call, where there will be news on if the game is still on track to release in Autumn 2025 or it has been delayed. Usually, in the run up to it, Take-Two makes official documents from the call publicly available and news about the game's release schedule is included. Keep it locked with the live blog for all the latest as it happens.

Fans speculate about what Take-Two will announce from GTA6 Fans are speculating in the GTA 6 Subreddit about what Take-Two could imminently announce, with one praying the Autumn 2025 release remains on track. trillzexx posted: "WHO'S READY TO HEAR GTA 6 IS STILL RELEASING IN 2025 🦅🙏 We are definitely getting news that GTA 6 is not delayed and still releasing this year ‼️🙏... Right?" And others have been commenting with their thoughts and predictions. Kindly_Fix_6751 said: "Me because there has literally been no indication to believe otherwise. Don't listen to these losers who pretend there's a delay. They'll still believe there's a delay even after today's call confirming a Fall release." Dmmcw158 said: "Who's ready to hear literally anything about this game from Rockstar?!" Banaboy said: "I'm still hopeful it'll release this year. Unless we hear anything from Rockstar saying otherwise. I wouldn't worry about the radio silence."

'Extremely concerning silence' An account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games on X / Twitter has described the ongoing silence about the game as "extremely concerning". @GTAVInewz posted: "Extremely concerning silence from Rockstar. "The investors will be eager to hear something regarding the development so something has to be said."

Take-Two earnings call in less than two hours We're bringing you live coverage leading up to the earnings call and of the call itself to see what updates there will be on GTA 6. At the very least, there will be news as to whether or not the game's release window of Autumn 2025 remains on track or not. Usually, Take-Two makes official documents from the meeting publicly available before the call itself, which starts at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. Stay tuned for all the latest as it happens.

Another GTA Online update from Rockstar Rockstar has posted another update about GTA Online and the benefits its GTA+ subscription service members will get. The studio posted: "Take to the streets in style with a sleek Vapid FMJ, stick out in a Honkers apparel set and paint the town pink with vibrant new Chameleon Paints. "These lavish rewards and more await GTA+ Members."

Rockstar posts GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an official update on GTA Online - not the kind of announcement GTA 6 fans were hoping for if the comments on the X / Twitter post are anything to go by. The social media post said: "Slide your way to victory around three new GTA Online Drift Races, awarding 2X GTA$ and RP through February 12 (4x for GTA+ members). "The Drift Tuning Upgrade is now available at the LS Car Meet for the Dinka Jester Classic, Karin Futo, and RUNE Cheburek." It doesn't seem the studio will be revealing any content surrounding the game ahead of Take-Two's earnings call, meaning it's looking increasingly likely the main update from it will confirm if the release window remains on track for Autumn 2025 or if it's been pushed back.

Rockstar removes social media posts, GTA 6 announcement speculation builds Rockstar Games is understood to have archived some social media posts, leading to speculation the studio could be preparing for something GTA 6 related. @GTAVInewz posted on X / Twitter: "Rockstar just archived about five posts right now hours before the Take-Two meeting. "This means in the coming hours we'll be hearing new stuff from Rockstar possibly regarding GTA 6 👀"

Official release date update imminent ahead of Take-Two earnings call In around six hours' time, there will be an official update as to whether or not GTA 6 remains on track to release in Autumn 2025 or it has been delayed. Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, is hosting a quarterly earnings call at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. At the very least, either just before or during the call, Take-Two will confirm if the game is still on track to release in Autumn 2025 or it has been delayed.

There could even be something before that as Rockstar has a history of dropping announcements on its titles in the run up to these earnings calls to help drive interest and investment. There could be news of a specific release date, or even screenshots or a new trailer, but to be clear this is speculative. But one thing is for certain - there will be an update on the release window. Keep it locked with the indy100 live blog as we'll be covering everything as it happens.

