GTA 6 LIVE: Game news 'not far' after GTA 5 on PC gets free upgrade

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await any further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself so far is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call on February 6 when it was confirmed once more GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens with our live blog below.

What's included in GTA 5 free PC upgrade PC players of GTA 5 will be able to get a free upgrade of the game that's available on March 4, including features that are only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA Online. That will include "all the latest vehicles and performance upgrades available at Hao's Special Works, animal encounters, and access to purchase a GTA+ Membership — along with improved graphics options, faster loading times, and more", according to a post on Rockstar's newswire. All players that already own GTA 5 on PC can upgrade for free with all story mode and online progress carried over. There will be ray tracing, faster loading times, enhanced support for higher resolutions and better quality audio among the upgrades.

'Not far from GTA 6 news' A X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games thinks news on the game is "not far" away. Rockstar revealed a huge update for GTA 5 on PC, bringing all the features added in the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game to PC. And @GTAVInewz thinks because of this, "March clears the runway for anything GTA 5 related", adding "we are not far from GTA 6 news".

Rockstar finally reveals huge update - but it's not what fans really want Rockstar has finally revealed a huge update - but it's for PC players of GTA 5 and most fans are furious it's not GTA 6 news. In a Tweet linking to its Newswire, Rockstar said: "GTA 5 on PC is getting a free upgrade on March 4 with features previously only available in the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA Online. This upgrade also includes improved graphics options, faster loading times, and more." A number of PC players are very pleased about this, especially with the update being free. But the majority of comments are begging Rockstar for any kind of update on GTA 6.

'We have come a long way' from GTA6 A popular post in the GTA 6 Subreddit shows a comparison of the opening shot in the trailer for the game compared to the same setting from GTA: Vice City. seeeeeeeeeeeeeeed posted: "We have come a long way." And Redditors have been commenting with their thoughts. CalligrapherFalse511 said: "Cant wait. Glad I'm unmarried with no kids. All hail GTA."

Glittering_Hippo3667 said: "Not releasing trailer 2 by far is still a national felony." JT800100 said: "Nostalgic as f***."

'Something to keep in mind' from GTA6 A popular post in the GTA 6 Subreddit has posted "something you have to keep in mind when wondering why GTA 6 is taking so long". toxxspotted posted a screenshot from information shared by VG247 that said: "Red Dead Redemption 2 was in development for eight years. It took 700 voice actors, 300,000 animations, 500 motion-capture actors, 500,000 lines of dialogue and over 1,000 software developers to make it." It added "the main story alone is 2,000 pages of script". The post has 5k upvotes at the time of writing and others have been commenting with their thoughts. Baodo1511 said: "I think majority of people stopped wondering why GTA 6 took so long a while ago, they're now wondering why trailer 2 takes so long." No-Check-3691 said: "Been replaying RDR2 and yeah the more you play that game the more you realise how detailed GTA 6 will most likely be." one_white_shirt said: "The GTA series has become the standard for AAA games and people expect the upcoming game to be nothing less than that."

More user generated content report reaction from GTA6 More gamers in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the report from Digiday that claims Rockstar is planning to include user generated content in GTA 6. YoungAmazing313 asked "how we feeling bout this?" and others have shared their thoughts. Ant0n61 said: "Sounds like GTA Online is about to be even more of a milked asset and focus." TransitionOne3205 said: "I could see it happening, we know Rockstar wants this game to last as long as possible without getting stale. And keep in mind they did apparently start working with FiveM creators." avargeuser said: "This game is going to be milked for like 30 years."

DJ Khaled reaction from GTA6 Fans are reacting to a "reputable" Call of Duty leaker claiming DJ Khaled will have his very own radio station in GTA 6 in the game's Subreddit. Technerdretro2002 posted: "If this is true then we are soo cooked. Why DJ Khaled of all people??? 😭" And others have been sharing their thoughts. frank2077 said: "DJ Khaled is Miami based it kinda makes sense. I doubt this is true though." blackmcmillionz said: "All DJ Khaled means is you'll hear a bunch of radio made songs by the top artists in the industry. Sounds perfect for what it is." TheOriginalCharlie said: "So, a radio station where someone just shouts their own name? Sounds great."

DJ Khaled to have own radio station in GTA 6 claims leaker A leaker who usually posts about Call of Duty has claimed DJ Khaled will have his very own radio station in GTA 6. There have previously been rumours DJ Khaled could be one of the in-game radio station hosts in the upcoming game as he was a heavy favourite with bookmakers to feature. And this has ramped up again as a leaker known on X / Twitter as @TheGhostOfHope claims DJ Khaled will have his own show. This has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games or DJ Khaled.

GTA 6 map '2.67 times bigger than GTA 5' If the current speculated GTA 6 map from the Mapping Project community turns out to be accurate, it will be "2.67 times bigger than GTA 5". The Mapping Project sees fans piece together what they think Leonida will be like in GTA 6 based off co-ordinates from the trailer as well as widespread speculation. The community did the same ahead of GTA 5 releasing and ended up getting the map of Los Santos 90 per cent correct. The expected GTA 6 map will continue to be updated by the community when more information is known.

GTA Online likely to continue after GTA 6 launch - on one condition In an interview with IGN, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked if the current iteration of GTA Online would carry on being supported following the release on GTA 6.

He seemed to hint that GTA Online in GTA 5 will continue - under one condition. "Generally speaking, we support our properties when the consumers are involved with those titles," he said. "As an example, we launched NBA 2K Online in China, I think originally in 2012 if I'm not mistaken. And then we launched NBA 2K Online 2 in China in 2017. If I'm not mistaken. We did not sunset Online 1. They both are still in the market and they serve consumers and they're alive and we have this massive audience. "So we've shown a willingness to support legacy titles when a community wants to be engaged with them." So as long as there is enough people playing it, GTA Online as it's known now will continue.

User generated content report reaction Gamers in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the report from Digiday that claims Rockstar is planning to include user generated content in GTA 6. MrUltraOnReddit said: "I think Rockstar realised that if they want to keep GTA 6 Online alive for even longer than GTA 5 Online, they need a way to give players more content without using actual Rockstar resources to create it themselves." Aegontheholy said: "Probably has something to do with the acquisition of FiveM." _L1nked_ said: "This has an incredible amount of potential if they get it right!"

Rockstar planning user generated content according to report Rockstar is planning to include user generated content in GTA 6, according to a report from Digiday. The publication said Rockstar Games has been talking with Roblox and Fortnite creators as well as those who create content in GTA about how to create custom experiences inside GTA 6, according to three industry insiders who know about such meetings. This would include modifying assets and environments in the game. Rockstar acquired FiveM in 2023, a popular GTA mod that's been around since 2015 that allows players to host and join multiplayer servers, with creators making money by charging subscription fees and FiveM taking a cut of this, according to Digiday. Rockstar has hot yet commented on this.

PC release window 'confirmed' reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to rumours the game could be releasing on PC in 2026. "I personally believe it will be later than early 2026 but we will see," flyingman13 posted. And others have been sharing their thoughts. NuPeakinc said: "I think we'll probably see it mid 2026 at the earliest." StefanM7 said: "True if huge." confusedbookperson said: "Bit soon considering console is expected around October - November probably, I'd have thought October 2026 for a full year, same as RDR2."

'Release date' reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Kotaku's prediction of an October 28 release. ToppleToes said: "No one knows when the game will release apart from Rockstar. Everyone else is just predicting just like us." Wiseman-tells said: "There are rumours everywhere and this will be one of them. GTA 6 will come out November - December IMO." Nas419 said: "Massive if true."

PC release window 'confirmed' GTA 6 will release on PC in "early 2026", according to a vice president at an accessories company. As spotted by VGC(Video Games Chronicle), while speaking about its latest financial results, Corsair Gaming's financial vice president Ronald van Veen said: "GTA 6 is probably the one everyone is talking about. "And we'll get a glimpse of that, I think, later on in the year for console. My understanding now it's going to come out in the Fall for console and then early 2026 for PC." It's not yet been confirmed if the game will release on PC and this is speculation at this time.

Release date 'leaked' Kotaku claims it has worked out when exactly GTA 6 will release in Autumn. The publication says based on Take-Two being adamant GTA 6 is still on track to release then and not in 2026, Borderlands 4 releasing on September 23 (which is published by 2K, a sister company to Rockstar with both owned by Take-Two) and the latest Call of Duty title expected to release sometime in November (even though Black Ops 6 released on October 25), that the most anticipated game of all time will release on October 28. "Probably. Or, like, right around there. Pretty close to that point," Kotaku added. It said Rockstar has a history of releasing titles in October and Call of Duty could be pushed back to mid November. However this is speculation and nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing.

GTA 6 officially on Discord Rockstar Games has started its own server on Discord ahead of GTA 6 releasing later this year and there's a dedicated GTA 6 channel. This feels like a surprise move given how secretive the studio can be but fans are welcoming the idea of being able to feel closer to Rockstar and more connected to each other. It's led to speculation Rockstar could drop GTA 6 news to its fans this way. The server isn't just for GTA 6 though, fans can chat about all of Rockstar's previous games.

Release date update as Take-Two narrows down window GTA 6's release date may just have got an update from Take-Two. At PlayStation's State of Play event, it was announced Borderlands 4 will release on September 23. Borderlands is a series published by 2K, which is owned by Take-Two and is a sister company to Rockstar Games.

With Borderlands 4 releasing on September 23, right at the start of Autumn, it seems highly unlikely GTA 6 would release close to it as it would take a lot of interest and sales away from Borderlands 4. With Take-Two recently reiterating GTA 6 remains on track to release in Autumn, it seems more likely it will release towards the end of October or some time in November, to give Borderlands 4 its own space before GTA 6 drops. To be clear, this has not been confirmed by Rockstar or Take-Two.

Take-Two boss says GTA 6 will spark 'meaningful uptick in console sales', hints at PC release in future In an interview with IGNIGN, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, has said the release of GTA 6 will spark a "meaningful uptick in console sales" and he also hinted at a PC release at some point in the future, as the game is only slated for release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at present. He said: "So with Civilization 7 it's available on console and PC and Switch right away. With regard to others in our lineup, we don't always go across all platforms simultaneously. Historically, Rockstar has started with some platforms and then moved to other platforms. "We have seen PC become a much more and more important part of what used to be a console business, and I wouldn't be surprised to see that trend continue. "I think there will be a meaningful uptick in console sales in calendar 25 because of the release schedule, not just coming from us, but coming from others."

Trailer 2 'could actually be revealed soon' A prominent X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games claims trailer 2 "could actually be revealed soon". @GTAVI_Countdown posted a screenshot of Take-Two financial documents which shows a huge rise in marketing budgets for fiscal year 2026, which starts in April 2025 and includes when GTA 6 is scheduled to release.

Some fans hoping for GTA 6 news in PlayStation State of Play event from GTA6 Some fans are hoping for news on GTA 6 during the PlayStation State of Play event. PlayStation hosts these kind of events to show what new games are coming to PS5 over the next few months and beyond. The show is going to be 40+ minutes long and will start on February 12 and 10am GMT / 5pm ET / 2pm PT. There has been previous speculation PlayStation won the marketing rights for GTA 6 but this has not been confirmed. In the GTA 6 Subreddit, Any_Resident_5964 said: "I know some of you will say Rockstar never does that or they don't need that and I agree, however last time we were getting a GTA is a decade ago, if not more, so you can't really predict if Rockstar would use State of Play to announce news." However the most upvoted comments are not convinced about an announcement. Ordinary_Nobody_5902 said: "No, GTA 6 will not be presented in the State of Play." Subjectdelta44 said: "Mark my words, Rockstar will NOT release a trailer tied to any event. They never do. It will drop on some random Tuesday, or a week before their next earnings call." Red_Miky said: "Most likely not."

Release update reaction from GTA6 Redditors have been further reacting to Take-Two announcing on February 6 the release of GTA 6 is still on track for Autumn. AlaaXD posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "Just getting a confirmation that the game is still coming in 2025 is better than getting a trailer that ends with 'coming in 2026'." And others have been sharing their thoughts. AutumnTrainWatching said: "'Bro idc if the game comes out in 2037 let them have as much time as they need' incoming." FoalKid said: "The 'confirmation' that it's still coming in 2025 won't mean anything until a lot closer to the release date. There's plenty of time left for delays unfortunately." prettyboylee said: "We got as close to a confirmation that we can get. The released statement from the earnings call basically said 'it's confirmed for 2025 but I don't wanna say it's confirmed cause that might jinx it'."

'Would be great to have more control over your car' from GTA6 Redditor Jadardius has got people talking about if they want "more control" over cars in GTA 6. They also posted illustrations of holding down a button where options to indicate, put lights on, open the bonnet or put hazards on are shown. Jadardius posted: "I know we're not in School Driving Simulator but it would be so great to have much more control over your car." And others have been sharing their thoughts. Pure-Negotiation8019 said: "Imagine indicating at a traffic light and p*****g off the NPCs by going the other way." ColShotz said: "I've been wanting blinker controls since GTA 3. I know, dreaming big over here." Camdacrab said: "Having some cars be manual would be sweet."

Reaction to YouTuber making GTA 6 map in GTA 5 from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to YouTuber Dark Space recreating what's expected to be the GTA 6 in-game map in GTA 5. In the GTA 6 Subreddit, Swimming_Building_26 posted a screenshot of coverage of this with the caption: "Fine, I'll do it myself." And the post in going down well in the Subreddit with 1.5k upvotes at the time of writing. meezy_hrv said: "By the time this is finished GTA 6 will be out lol." JustUrAvg-Depresso said: "It'll get shut down too unfortunately." AtariYokohama42 said: "The fact there is superfan term now."

YouTuber is making GTA 6 map in GTA 5 A YouTuber is recreating the expected GTA 6 map in GTA 5 based on what's already been released along with information put together by the Mapping Project community, which is piecing together what the in-game map will look like based on official announcements, co-ordinates from the trailer and widespread speculation. The YouTuber Dark Space is sharing updates on their X / Twitter account When asked about Rockstar and Take-Two taking down mods recently, they told IGN: "This is just me making my own fan-made map myself. All within GTA 5 itself. Any assets are from GTA 5 itself. A typical practice." Dark Space is expected to release a video ch

Everglades comparison from GTA6 A popular GTA 6 Subreddit post compares what the Everglades look like in the game's trailer and in real life - and they look remarkably similar. Fresh-War5908 posted a side-by-side comparison and it's proved popular with 3.2k upvotes at the time of writing. Yawallek89 said: "Can't wait for this game 🥲" sassysheepy said: "Fog is the most noticeable thing in these. Although it still looks good, we've had beautiful looking games ruined by excessive fog, Hogwarts Legacy being the worst offender. RDR2 too in very rare occasions. I wonder if the purpose of increased fog in games is to make the game world feel bigger than it is." johnthedowe2 said: "Imagine how good this will look a couple years after the console version and gets released on PC. Sucks it's console only at first but I get it a lot of people will double buy. (Me included) Just like with GTA 5."

Joe Hendry has offer for Rockstar Scottish pro-wrestler Joe Hendry has said in a X / Twitter post that Rockstar can use his iconic track 'I Believe in Joe Hendry'. The TNA World Champion's theme has become a huge hit with wrestling fans and Hendry seems keen for it to make the crossover into gaming. Hendry posted: "Dear Rockstar Games. You can use my song. Send me the paperwork." He recently made a surprise appearance in the WWE Royal Rumble.

GTA 6 trailer reimagined in 1989 A YouTube channel has shared its interpretation of what the GTA 6 trailer may have looked like if it released in 1989. Welcome to the 80s posts "original retrowave games, music, animations and pixel art", its bio said. And they've reimagined what the GTA 6 trailer would have been like if it released in the 80s. Simply brilliant.

Take-Two stock hits all-time high Take-Two's stock market price hit an all-time high shortly after it announced GTA 6 was still on track to release in Autumn. This was spotted by X / Twitter user @videotechuk_, who regularly posts about all things Rockstar and Take-Two. It reached a high of almost $213 and its price sits at just under $209 at the time of writing.

'I can't wait' from GTA6 Fans have said they "can't wait" until Autumn after Rockstar's parent company Take-Two confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release then. Unlikely_Benefit1507 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "This game gone [sic] be crazy I'm sure." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Every-Examination720 said: "Yeah dude this wait is painful but we've [sic] waiting for over 11 years so far. What's a few more months? I'm more hyped for Trailer 2 atp haha." gradschwimmgewesen said: "I'm hyped too bro but we're getting closer every day."

Original-Sky-3964 said: "I hope there will be no delays."

Full story: GTA 6 release date update confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025 Rockstar Games The release date of GTA 6 remains on track for Autumn 2025, according to the latest official update from Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two. Take-Two has reassured fans, a lot of whom were growing increasingly worried that radio silence on the game would lead it to be delayed, yet again the game remains on track as planned ahead of an earnings call on February 6. Official documents said: "Looking ahead, this calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as we plan to launch Sid Meier’s Civilization VII on February 11, Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, GTA 6 in the Fall, and Borderlands 4." Read the full story here.

