GTA 6 LIVE: Release date 'confirmed' by 'developer' online

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await any further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself so far is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call on February 6 when it was confirmed once more GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens with our live blog below.

'What we actually know from the GTA 6 map' from GTA6 A Redditor has posted a screenshot in the GTA 6 Subreddit of "what we actually know from the GTA 6 map". The Mapping Project community has been piecing together what it expects the final map to look like based on leaks, co-ordinates from locations shown in the trailer and widespread speculation. However Redditor Dangerous_Title_7255 posted an image showing a scaled back version of that which seems to be based on just the co-ordinates from the trailer. It still shows large parts of Vice City and the wider state of Leonida. JKN1GHTxGKG said: "It's gonna be dense as f***." mahirbr said: "I just hope we have more than two cities." RevolutionaryPrice91 said: "I hope there'll be a printed version of the map on release."

Release date 'confirmed' by 'developer' online from GTA6 A Redditor has found a comment from someone who seems to be hinting they are a Rockstar Games developer 'confirming' the game will release in 2025. OkYogurtcloset8120 spotted a comment from someone online speaking about the rumoured Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 & 4 Remake and said about how leaks impact developers. The post from the 'developer' said: "They [leaks] don't discourage devs but it can be an absolute mood killer to work on something for years and have the reveal / announcement pulled out from under your feet by a leaker looking for some internet fame / clout. "I'm at a studio working on what will be 2025's biggest release and we had celebration plans for releasing our reveal trailer which were completely thwarted when the trailer leaked the night before." OkYogurtcloset8120 added: "User's claim to be a game dev also isn't a one-off mention according to their comment history, as they've mentioned their job in multiple communities as months have gone on. So, I doubt their comment was a lie. "In the chance that it is true, it sounds like the current dev timeline is still a 2025 release as of now. Take it with a huge grain of salt regardless." None of this has been confirmed by Rockstar.

'Why are people against realism?' from GTA6 A discussion in the GTA 6 Subreddit has been sparked by prodvortyx who asked: "Genuine question here, why are people against realism?" The user posted: "Like I genuinely want to be unable to drive a car after it flips, I want cops to be realistic and hard to lose, why do people NOT want this?" Others have been commenting with their thoughts. EffectzHD said: "You need a balance, refuelling never worked as it hindered gameplay. Download a mod for GTA 5 and play the story yourself and you'll see how tedious it quickly becomes." RecommendationNo1774 said: "It's still a game, too much realism would make it unfun." Feisty-Clue3482 said: "For me, the immersive world GTA 6 is said to have is gonna be so nice to have... Immersion not only pulls you into the story and world more, but makes for a far more enjoyable experience." RiskyRabitt said: "Father of two boys here. I have limited time to play. I want to relax, have a good time and have some progression when I do get the time to play. Some realistic features are okay, like not having 25 different weapons in my back pocket but don't make me eat, fill the cars with gas, put on a jacket if it is cold or rainy or go to the gym in a videogame." Ok_Peanut_611 said: "It's boring for most people. That's why sim games aren't more popular, they have an established playerbase that isn't enormous but has been growing over the years but it still is more of a niche genre. Adding too much realism to the game would lead to 'hassles' that most people just couldn't bother. Anything more realistic than what we had in RDR2 would be too much."

'Game must be in final testing stages' from GTA6 Redditor TokyoKazama posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit "it's crazy to think this game must be in final testing stages at this point in time". The user said: "Considering this game is still on target for last quarter release, it's highly likely in its final testing stages because Rockstar has not historically started active marketing prior to 100 per cent completion of development." And others have been sharing their thoughts. KuntaWuKnicks said: "Bug testing. Watched a video on what developers do during bug testing. God bless these patient b******s." BasseyImp said: "I live in Lincoln where they do the QA testing and language localisation. It's killing me to know I'm so close to where it's being played right now. 😅" En4cr said: "The QA process for any Rockstar game must be absolutely bonkers in terms of complexity."

Huge trailer 2 release date hint from Take-Two A prominent GTA 6 and Rockstar Games social media account has pointed out Take-Two may have given a hint about the release date for trailer 2 and Rockstar's marketing schedule for GTA 6. @GameRollGTA posted on X / Twitter about the schedule for Borderlands 4, which is published by 2K and is a sister company to Rockstar as it's also owned by Take-Two. "Borderlands 4 recently got its second trailer and it launches in seven months," the account said. "If GTA 6 was to follow this same pattern, then we can expect Rockstar to drop trailer 2 towards the end of March. We have no reason to worry. Take-Two just utilises shorter marketing cycles these days." This has not been confirmed by Rockstar and is speculation at this time.

Pre-orders already 'live' A store in Malaysia is understood to already be allowing GTA 6 fans to pre-order physical copies of the game ahead of its launch later this year. A pre-order price of RM 14.90 (just over $3) has been set so people can reserve a physical copy of GTA 6. This is commonplace in gaming stores although usually happens after the game has a specific release date. But it seems this store knows there will be so much demand for the product that it's allowing keen gamers to get in there early.

Release date 'confirmed' comments clarified by Corsair Accessories company Corsair has explained what its financial president meant when he said his "understanding" was GTA 6 would release "in the Fall for console and then early 2026 for PC". As spotted by VGC(Video Games Chronicle), while speaking about its latest financial results, Corsair Gaming's financial vice president Ronald van Veen said: "GTA 6 is probably the one everyone is talking about. And we'll get a glimpse of that, I think, later on in the year for console." Commenting to IGN, Corsair confirmed van Veen's comments are speculation and the company does not have any further information from Rockstar or Take-Two about the release window.

'Huge part' of GTA 6 revealed? Rockstar Games reposted a Tweet from CircoLoco Records, the record label it owns, and a prominent GTA 6 account said it could be a "huge part" of the upcoming game. CircoLoco Records is a joint venture from CircoLoco, a renowned club night usually found at DC10 in Ibiza, and Rockstar. It releases club music and with GTA 6 expected to feature nightclubs fairly prominently if the trailer and Miami's nightlife is anything to go by, @GTAVI_Countdown replied to the post from Rockstar and said: "You can tell CircoLoco is gonna be a huge part of GTA 6."

'Marketing should start soon' Another prominent X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games has said the GTA 5 PC announcement means marketing for the new game "should start soon". The full post from @GTAVI_Countdown said: "With that out of the way, GTA 6 marketing should start soon as the game is officially set to launch this fall." The PC update is out March 4.

What's included in GTA 5 free PC upgrade PC players of GTA 5 will be able to get a free upgrade of the game that's available on March 4, including features that are only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA Online. That will include "all the latest vehicles and performance upgrades available at Hao's Special Works, animal encounters, and access to purchase a GTA+ Membership — along with improved graphics options, faster loading times, and more", according to a post on Rockstar's newswire. All players that already own GTA 5 on PC can upgrade for free with all story mode and online progress carried over. There will be ray tracing, faster loading times, enhanced support for higher resolutions and better quality audio among the upgrades.

'Not far from GTA 6 news' A X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games thinks news on the game is "not far" away. Rockstar revealed a huge update for GTA 5 on PC, bringing all the features added in the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game to PC. And @GTAVInewz thinks because of this, "March clears the runway for anything GTA 5 related", adding "we are not far from GTA 6 news".

Rockstar finally reveals huge update - but it's not what fans really want Rockstar has finally revealed a huge update - but it's for PC players of GTA 5 and most fans are furious it's not GTA 6 news. In a Tweet linking to its Newswire, Rockstar said: "GTA 5 on PC is getting a free upgrade on March 4 with features previously only available in the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA Online. This upgrade also includes improved graphics options, faster loading times, and more." A number of PC players are very pleased about this, especially with the update being free. But the majority of comments are begging Rockstar for any kind of update on GTA 6.

'We have come a long way' from GTA6 A popular post in the GTA 6 Subreddit shows a comparison of the opening shot in the trailer for the game compared to the same setting from GTA: Vice City. seeeeeeeeeeeeeeed posted: "We have come a long way." And Redditors have been commenting with their thoughts. CalligrapherFalse511 said: "Cant wait. Glad I'm unmarried with no kids. All hail GTA."

Glittering_Hippo3667 said: "Not releasing trailer 2 by far is still a national felony." JT800100 said: "Nostalgic as f***."

'Something to keep in mind' from GTA6 A popular post in the GTA 6 Subreddit has posted "something you have to keep in mind when wondering why GTA 6 is taking so long". toxxspotted posted a screenshot from information shared by VG247 that said: "Red Dead Redemption 2 was in development for eight years. It took 700 voice actors, 300,000 animations, 500 motion-capture actors, 500,000 lines of dialogue and over 1,000 software developers to make it." It added "the main story alone is 2,000 pages of script". The post has 5k upvotes at the time of writing and others have been commenting with their thoughts. Baodo1511 said: "I think majority of people stopped wondering why GTA 6 took so long a while ago, they're now wondering why trailer 2 takes so long." No-Check-3691 said: "Been replaying RDR2 and yeah the more you play that game the more you realise how detailed GTA 6 will most likely be." one_white_shirt said: "The GTA series has become the standard for AAA games and people expect the upcoming game to be nothing less than that."

More user generated content report reaction from GTA6 More gamers in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the report from Digiday that claims Rockstar is planning to include user generated content in GTA 6. YoungAmazing313 asked "how we feeling bout this?" and others have shared their thoughts. Ant0n61 said: "Sounds like GTA Online is about to be even more of a milked asset and focus." TransitionOne3205 said: "I could see it happening, we know Rockstar wants this game to last as long as possible without getting stale. And keep in mind they did apparently start working with FiveM creators." avargeuser said: "This game is going to be milked for like 30 years."

DJ Khaled reaction from GTA6 Fans are reacting to a "reputable" Call of Duty leaker claiming DJ Khaled will have his very own radio station in GTA 6 in the game's Subreddit. Technerdretro2002 posted: "If this is true then we are soo cooked. Why DJ Khaled of all people??? 😭" And others have been sharing their thoughts. frank2077 said: "DJ Khaled is Miami based it kinda makes sense. I doubt this is true though." blackmcmillionz said: "All DJ Khaled means is you'll hear a bunch of radio made songs by the top artists in the industry. Sounds perfect for what it is." TheOriginalCharlie said: "So, a radio station where someone just shouts their own name? Sounds great."

DJ Khaled to have own radio station in GTA 6 claims leaker A leaker who usually posts about Call of Duty has claimed DJ Khaled will have his very own radio station in GTA 6. There have previously been rumours DJ Khaled could be one of the in-game radio station hosts in the upcoming game as he was a heavy favourite with bookmakers to feature. And this has ramped up again as a leaker known on X / Twitter as @TheGhostOfHope claims DJ Khaled will have his own show. This has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games or DJ Khaled.

GTA 6 map '2.67 times bigger than GTA 5' If the current speculated GTA 6 map from the Mapping Project community turns out to be accurate, it will be "2.67 times bigger than GTA 5". The Mapping Project sees fans piece together what they think Leonida will be like in GTA 6 based off co-ordinates from the trailer as well as widespread speculation. The community did the same ahead of GTA 5 releasing and ended up getting the map of Los Santos 90 per cent correct. The expected GTA 6 map will continue to be updated by the community when more information is known.

GTA Online likely to continue after GTA 6 launch - on one condition In an interview with IGN, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked if the current iteration of GTA Online would carry on being supported following the release on GTA 6.

He seemed to hint that GTA Online in GTA 5 will continue - under one condition. "Generally speaking, we support our properties when the consumers are involved with those titles," he said. "As an example, we launched NBA 2K Online in China, I think originally in 2012 if I'm not mistaken. And then we launched NBA 2K Online 2 in China in 2017. If I'm not mistaken. We did not sunset Online 1. They both are still in the market and they serve consumers and they're alive and we have this massive audience. "So we've shown a willingness to support legacy titles when a community wants to be engaged with them." So as long as there is enough people playing it, GTA Online as it's known now will continue.

User generated content report reaction Gamers in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the report from Digiday that claims Rockstar is planning to include user generated content in GTA 6. MrUltraOnReddit said: "I think Rockstar realised that if they want to keep GTA 6 Online alive for even longer than GTA 5 Online, they need a way to give players more content without using actual Rockstar resources to create it themselves." Aegontheholy said: "Probably has something to do with the acquisition of FiveM." _L1nked_ said: "This has an incredible amount of potential if they get it right!"

Rockstar planning user generated content according to report Rockstar is planning to include user generated content in GTA 6, according to a report from Digiday. The publication said Rockstar Games has been talking with Roblox and Fortnite creators as well as those who create content in GTA about how to create custom experiences inside GTA 6, according to three industry insiders who know about such meetings. This would include modifying assets and environments in the game. Rockstar acquired FiveM in 2023, a popular GTA mod that's been around since 2015 that allows players to host and join multiplayer servers, with creators making money by charging subscription fees and FiveM taking a cut of this, according to Digiday. Rockstar has hot yet commented on this.

PC release window 'confirmed' reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to rumours the game could be releasing on PC in 2026. "I personally believe it will be later than early 2026 but we will see," flyingman13 posted. And others have been sharing their thoughts. NuPeakinc said: "I think we'll probably see it mid 2026 at the earliest." StefanM7 said: "True if huge." confusedbookperson said: "Bit soon considering console is expected around October - November probably, I'd have thought October 2026 for a full year, same as RDR2."

'Release date' reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Kotaku's prediction of an October 28 release. ToppleToes said: "No one knows when the game will release apart from Rockstar. Everyone else is just predicting just like us." Wiseman-tells said: "There are rumours everywhere and this will be one of them. GTA 6 will come out November - December IMO." Nas419 said: "Massive if true."

PC release window 'confirmed' GTA 6 will release on PC in "early 2026", according to a vice president at an accessories company. As spotted by VGC(Video Games Chronicle), while speaking about its latest financial results, Corsair Gaming's financial vice president Ronald van Veen said: "GTA 6 is probably the one everyone is talking about. "And we'll get a glimpse of that, I think, later on in the year for console. My understanding now it's going to come out in the Fall for console and then early 2026 for PC." It's not yet been confirmed if the game will release on PC and this is speculation at this time.

Release date 'leaked' Kotaku claims it has worked out when exactly GTA 6 will release in Autumn. The publication says based on Take-Two being adamant GTA 6 is still on track to release then and not in 2026, Borderlands 4 releasing on September 23 (which is published by 2K, a sister company to Rockstar with both owned by Take-Two) and the latest Call of Duty title expected to release sometime in November (even though Black Ops 6 released on October 25), that the most anticipated game of all time will release on October 28. "Probably. Or, like, right around there. Pretty close to that point," Kotaku added. It said Rockstar has a history of releasing titles in October and Call of Duty could be pushed back to mid November. However this is speculation and nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing.

For more from indy100, check out our recent reviews of Monster Hunter Wilds and Avowed.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.