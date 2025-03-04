GTA 6 LIVE: Release date 'confirmed' by 'developer' online

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await any further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself so far is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call on February 6 when it was confirmed once more GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn.

'Alligators are gonna be sick in this game' from GTA6 Dlamm10 has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit about alligators featuring and their role in the game. The user said: "The alligators are gonna be sick in this game. They're a really cool part of the map in RDR2. I wonder if you'll be able to sell gators and snakes for $$ like they do in the south?" The post is proving popular with 7.7k upvotes at the time of writing and hundreds of comments. Ok_Experience_9851 said: "If they don't carry over the hunting and foraging mechanics from RDR2, I will be royally disappointed." ReverieXII said: "I'm honestly excited to explore the wildlife in this game. Rockstar is the best when it comes to designing immersive and interactive open worlds." Ok_Cardiologist_54 said: "I imagine they will make the golfing side activity a lot more interesting 😂"

'GTA 4 remaster next?' A prominent GTA 6 and Rockstar Games account has questioned what the studio acquiring Video Games Deluxe means going forward in terms of which titles could be remastered. @GTAVI_Countdown posted on X / Twitter: "GTA 4 remaster next? 👀" Specific games being remastered is currently nothing more than speculation at present but there is a lot of chatter online about this, especially with Video Games Deluxe having worked on LA Noire and the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition mobile port.

Rockstar Games buys remaster trilogy developer Video Games Deluxe Rockstar Games has acquired Video Games Deluxe, a developer that worked on the mobile ports of GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. That bundle was originally developed by Grove Street Games but it did not go down well when it launched in 2021 due to huge bugs and performance issues with a few fixes and improvements being rolled out slowly after that. Video Games Deluxe ported this trilogy onto mobile with a number of key fixes and upgrades, so much so that it ran better than the original console trilogy in many ways. It seems that when GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition was unexpectedly updated on consoles last year, this was delivered by Video Games Deluxe and not Grove Street Games, whose name was controversially removed from the opening credits. And Video Games Deluxe has now been acquired by Rockstar and has been rebranded as Rockstar Australia.

In a statement on Business Wire, Jennifer Kolbe, head of publishing at Rockstar Games, said: "After working together closely over many years, we are excited to have Video Games Deluxe join the team as Rockstar Australia." Brendan McNamara, Video Games Deluxe founder, added: "It's been an honour to work closely with Rockstar Games this past decade. We are thrilled to be a part of Rockstar Games and to continue our efforts to make the best games possible." Video Games Deluxe also worked with Rockstar on the 2017 re-releases of LA Noire and LA Noire: The VR Case Files.

Reddit reaction to John Cena's post from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to John Cena's post about GTA 6 in the game's Subreddit. ItsRobbSmark said: "He runs it himself. And the reason he posted it was because it's meant to signify 'we got a John Cena heel turn before we got GTA 6'." nickiecz said: "Bro the amount of crossover wrestling fans in here warms my heart." GTASimsWWE said: "This is literally my favourite thing about John Cena, that and his heel turn last night lol." Emotional_Site_7952 said: "Two things I cannot see: him and the game itself." cookie_flash said: "No joke, I can believe he could voice Jason. Of course he didn't but the leaked voice and his are similar."

John Cena's cryptic Instagram post sparks fan frenzy See on Instagram Fresh off a spectacular night at WWE Elimination Chamber, John Cena posted the official GTA 6 artwork on his Instagram account and fans have gone into meltdown. Cena turned heel (became a bad guy) by dropping Cody Rhodes and sold his soul to The Rock in one of the most shocking moments in WWE history. It's Cena's final year in pro wrestling and it seems he plans to go out with a bang. There was a huge frenzy on social media afterwards and Cena seemed to stir the pot even more and got involved in a long running GTA 6 joke. He posted the artwork for the upcoming game on his Instagram account with no caption or explanation. Some speculated if it means he will feature in the game in some way, what it means going forward or that a trailer could even drop but most fans spotted Cena seems to be saying we got him turning heel before GTA 6. The running joke is that something unlikely has happened before the release of GTA 6 and Cena's heel turn can now be added to an ever growing list.

GTA Online getting huge update, the way clear for GTA 6 marketing to start? GTA Online is getting a huge free update from Rockstar Games.

An update on Rockstar's newswire said: "Chart a new flight path for your arms trafficking business in Oscar Guzman Flies Again - the new GTA Online update coming on March 4. "Take over a historic airstrip to serve as the launchpad and landing zone for a series of new missions, with an accomplished arms trafficker as your wingman. "Oscar Guzman's glory days as part of Trevor Philips Enterprises may be behind him but he can see yours are still dead ahead and has hatched a scheme to make you both rich... Unless Eberhard Munitions has got something to say about it." The update releases on the same day the GTA 5 free PC upgrade goes live on March 4. Some fans on Reddit have speculated if this all means Rockstar paving the way for GTA 6 news in March.

ICYMI: Release date 'confirmed' by 'developer' online from GTA6 A Redditor has found a comment from someone who seems to be hinting they are a Rockstar Games developer 'confirming' the game will release in 2025. OkYogurtcloset8120 spotted a comment from someone online speaking about the rumoured Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 & 4 Remake and said about how leaks impact developers. The post from the 'developer' said: "They [leaks] don't discourage devs but it can be an absolute mood killer to work on something for years and have the reveal / announcement pulled out from under your feet by a leaker looking for some internet fame / clout. "I'm at a studio working on what will be 2025's biggest release and we had celebration plans for releasing our reveal trailer which were completely thwarted when the trailer leaked the night before." OkYogurtcloset8120 added: "User's claim to be a game dev also isn't a one-off mention according to their comment history, as they've mentioned their job in multiple communities as months have gone on. So, I doubt their comment was a lie. "In the chance that it is true, it sounds like the current dev timeline is still a 2025 release as of now. Take it with a huge grain of salt regardless." None of this has been confirmed by Rockstar.

GTA Online update Rockstar has shared its weekly update for GTA Online. A social media post said: "Gunrunning pays dividends this week in GTA Online. "Bunker Sell Missions offer 2x GTA$ and RP and doubled Bunker Research Speed. Plus, get 2x GTA$ and RP on Special Vehicle Races and more."

'What we actually know from the GTA 6 map' from GTA6 A Redditor has posted a screenshot in the GTA 6 Subreddit of "what we actually know from the GTA 6 map". The Mapping Project community has been piecing together what it expects the final map to look like based on leaks, co-ordinates from locations shown in the trailer and widespread speculation. However Redditor Dangerous_Title_7255 posted an image showing a scaled back version of that which seems to be based on just the co-ordinates from the trailer. It still shows large parts of Vice City and the wider state of Leonida. JKN1GHTxGKG said: "It's gonna be dense as f***." mahirbr said: "I just hope we have more than two cities." RevolutionaryPrice91 said: "I hope there'll be a printed version of the map on release."

'Why are people against realism?' from GTA6 A discussion in the GTA 6 Subreddit has been sparked by prodvortyx who asked: "Genuine question here, why are people against realism?" The user posted: "Like I genuinely want to be unable to drive a car after it flips, I want cops to be realistic and hard to lose, why do people NOT want this?" Others have been commenting with their thoughts. EffectzHD said: "You need a balance, refuelling never worked as it hindered gameplay. Download a mod for GTA 5 and play the story yourself and you'll see how tedious it quickly becomes." RecommendationNo1774 said: "It's still a game, too much realism would make it unfun." Feisty-Clue3482 said: "For me, the immersive world GTA 6 is said to have is gonna be so nice to have... Immersion not only pulls you into the story and world more, but makes for a far more enjoyable experience." RiskyRabitt said: "Father of two boys here. I have limited time to play. I want to relax, have a good time and have some progression when I do get the time to play. Some realistic features are okay, like not having 25 different weapons in my back pocket but don't make me eat, fill the cars with gas, put on a jacket if it is cold or rainy or go to the gym in a videogame." Ok_Peanut_611 said: "It's boring for most people. That's why sim games aren't more popular, they have an established playerbase that isn't enormous but has been growing over the years but it still is more of a niche genre. Adding too much realism to the game would lead to 'hassles' that most people just couldn't bother. Anything more realistic than what we had in RDR2 would be too much."

'Game must be in final testing stages' from GTA6 Redditor TokyoKazama posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit "it's crazy to think this game must be in final testing stages at this point in time". The user said: "Considering this game is still on target for last quarter release, it's highly likely in its final testing stages because Rockstar has not historically started active marketing prior to 100 per cent completion of development." And others have been sharing their thoughts. KuntaWuKnicks said: "Bug testing. Watched a video on what developers do during bug testing. God bless these patient b******s." BasseyImp said: "I live in Lincoln where they do the QA testing and language localisation. It's killing me to know I'm so close to where it's being played right now. 😅" En4cr said: "The QA process for any Rockstar game must be absolutely bonkers in terms of complexity."

Huge trailer 2 release date hint from Take-Two A prominent GTA 6 and Rockstar Games social media account has pointed out Take-Two may have given a hint about the release date for trailer 2 and Rockstar's marketing schedule for GTA 6. @GameRollGTA posted on X / Twitter about the schedule for Borderlands 4, which is published by 2K and is a sister company to Rockstar as it's also owned by Take-Two. "Borderlands 4 recently got its second trailer and it launches in seven months," the account said. "If GTA 6 was to follow this same pattern, then we can expect Rockstar to drop trailer 2 towards the end of March. We have no reason to worry. Take-Two just utilises shorter marketing cycles these days." This has not been confirmed by Rockstar and is speculation at this time.

Pre-orders already 'live' A store in Malaysia is understood to already be allowing GTA 6 fans to pre-order physical copies of the game ahead of its launch later this year. A pre-order price of RM 14.90 (just over $3) has been set so people can reserve a physical copy of GTA 6. This is commonplace in gaming stores although usually happens after the game has a specific release date. But it seems this store knows there will be so much demand for the product that it's allowing keen gamers to get in there early.

Release date 'confirmed' comments clarified by Corsair Accessories company Corsair has explained what its financial president meant when he said his "understanding" was GTA 6 would release "in the Fall for console and then early 2026 for PC". As spotted by VGC(Video Games Chronicle), while speaking about its latest financial results, Corsair Gaming's financial vice president Ronald van Veen said: "GTA 6 is probably the one everyone is talking about. And we'll get a glimpse of that, I think, later on in the year for console." Commenting to IGN, Corsair confirmed van Veen's comments are speculation and the company does not have any further information from Rockstar or Take-Two about the release window.

