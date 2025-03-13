GTA 6 LIVE: Release date 'still this Fall' as other games give 'great indication'

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await any further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself so far is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call on February 6 when it was confirmed once more GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens with our live blog below.

Split Fiction director says it's 'fine' if GTA 6 'kicks [his game's] a**' Director of Split Fiction Josef Fares has said it's "fine" if GTA 6 released this year and "kicked Split Fiction's a**" at The Game Awards. In a viral clip, Fares was asked if he thinks Split Fiction could win the 2025 Game of the Year gong at The Game Awards and he replied: "Not if GTA 6 comes out. I love GTA, I would love it to come out." Fares was then asked if he'd "love for it to kick Split Fiction's a** at The Game Awards", to which he replied: "That's fine, that's fine. That's how much I love it."

ICYMI: Why GTA 6 is still on track @GTAVI_Countdown, a prominent X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, has shared why the recent release date announcements of other games "are great indications" GTA 6 remains on track. The user said: "Death Stranding 2 and Mafia: The Old Country launching this summer are great indications that GTA 6 is still releasing this fall, as the industry is clearing the way for it, knowing there's no competition." Death Stranding 2's release date was recently announced as June 26. The latest major game release date announced for 2025 so far is Directive 8020 which is releasing on October 2 and is a survival horror title set in space which would coincide well with spooky season.

Only three games have September specific release dates, with two at the start of the month and Borderlands 4 with a date of September 23. Borderlands 4 is published by 2K, a sister company to Rockstar as both are owned by Take-Two, so this could hint that GTA 6 is releasing later in Autumn than then.

Viral GTA 6 soundtrack 'Tweet' from Rockstar debunked A Tweet has gone viral that appears to show Rockstar posted a teaser on social media of songs appearing in its soundtrack which was said to be quickly deleted. Tracks from The Weeknd, Tyler the Creator, Doechii and loads more were mentioned. However this has been quickly debunked on X / Twitter. A community note said: "This is a fake Tweet. Rockstar Games hasn't posted anything related to GTA 6 since the first trailer they posted back in December of 2023. Rockstar's Tweets always go out at 7am PT, 8am PT or 9am PT."

'Stop saying you'll buy GTA 6 at any price' from GTA6 A Redditor has made a plea with others in the GTA 6 Subreddit to "stop saying you'll buy GTA 6 at any price". EdsonSnow's passionate post included a screenshot of the reputable Swiss retailer Brack's listing for GTA 6 preorders on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on its website for 99 Swiss Francs, which currently converts to £87 / $112 / €103. The user said: "You guys gotta stop saying you'll buy GTA 6 at any price, otherwise that $100 bulls*** will really come to be!! Take-Two for sure is aware of this nonsense and probably considering this price tag!" It comes after some on social media said they would pay anything to get a copy of the game and some analysts have said the standard edition of the game could cost up to $100. And others have been commenting with their thoughts. lz314dg said: "It will cost $70 like any other AAA game nowadays." Grupe_Sechs said: "I wouldn't care. This is probably a 10 year investment lol." CascadePlatinum said: "They already got $100 outta me cause I'm buying the super duper mega deluxe edition." It's not known if Take-Two is aware of Brack's listing and the price of the game has not yet been confirmed by Rockstar.

xQc defends leaked GTA 6 price Streamer xQc has defended if Rockstar does plan to price GTA 6 at the point reputable Swiss retailer Brack has. Brack has listedGTA 6 preorders for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on its website for 99 Swiss Francs, which currently converts to £87 / $112 / €103. While the price has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar, xQc has defended this if GTA 6 is widely sold for this cost. The streamer posted on social media: "Gamers will buy five early access, half-baked $140 games and sprinkle $300 worth of skins in a year but when a AAA company goes all out and take their time to make the most anticipated polished product we know they can make, suddenly $100 is too much? Stop talking." His post left fans divided in the comments.

Gamers furious after retailer listing preorders reveals price The Swiss retailer seemingly revealing the preorder price of GTA 6 has not gone down well with gamers because of how much it is charging. Reputable Swiss retailer Brack has listedGTA 6 preorders for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on its website for 99 Swiss Francs, which currently converts to £87 / $112 / €103.

And gamers took to the GTA 6 Subreddit to vent their anger. On a post that has since been removed by moderators, dawny1x said: "Nah $112 is crazy, imma still cop but damn I hope [this is] fake ✌️😭" Painted-Black-Roses converted is to Australian dollars and said: "$178AUD? Bruh, you're joking..." 89abdullah49 said: "Preorders for 112 dollars while we don't even have a cover photo or trailer 2 is STUPID."

Price revealed by retailer listing preorders The price of GTA 6 seems to have been revealed by a Swiss retailer listing preorders for the game. Gaming analysts have previously said the game could cost up to $100. Now, reputable Swiss retailer Brack has listedGTA 6 preorders for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on its website for quite a high amount. Preorders are available for 99 Swiss Francs, which currently converts to £87 / $112 / €103. That's significantly above the usual £70 that's charged for a top AAA game. However the preorder price has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar yet.

'Rockstar needs to release trailer 2 NOW' from GTA6 A Redditor has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit why "Rockstar needs to release trailer 2 NOW". OK-Union1343 said: "It took more than one year to analyse every frame of trailer 1.How are we supposed to do the same with trailer 2 in just seven months? C'mon Rockstar. It's now or never." And others have been sharing their thoughts with some brilliant comments. Sbomsy said: "That's easy bud, they'll drop a 15 sec trailer and there will be plenty of time to see every detail on every frame again." PippinMcForrest said: "Nah don't worry we'll work overtime. Who's joining me in quitting their job and studies to operate on this beast just in time before the release? It's going to be tight but we can do it if we stick together!" Electrical_Room5091 said: "The next trailer probably marks the start of the market campaign. I expect updates every other month once the next trailer comes out."

GTA 6 cost meme from GTA6 Another meme that's proving popular in the GTA 6 Subreddit is one mocking gamers complaining about the game potentially costing $100. Gaming analysts have said the game could hit that price point and a number of gamers have vented their anger online. But there's a meme referencing this in the GTA 6 Subreddit that's got 8.9k upvotes at the time of writing and loads of comments saying the game will not cost that. O__18th said: "It will not be 100." YaBoiCJ99 said: "Why does everyone keep thinking it's gonna cost $100? It's gonna be $70 regardless of what anyone says." Rain_Zeros said: "It will not cost $100 it'll be $70." The price of GTA 6 has not yet been officially confirmed.

Popular meme mocking trailer 2 April release date rumours from GTA6 There's a popular meme in the GTA 6 Subreddit mocking speculation a second trailer will release in April. Gaming experts behind the GTA VI O'Clock show have said they've worked out what they believe to be the release date for the second game trailer of late March or early April with the latter being backed up by a "credible" insider. As with all rumours, until anything is announced, fans are skeptical and have been poking fun at this one, with one posting what appears to be an AI generated Tweet from Rockstar dated April 1 2025 that says: "Happy April Fools' Day everyone! GTA 6 was just a joke, we'll move forward with GTAO (GTA Online) and will give updates on GTA 7 in about 20 years." The post is proving popular with 4.1k upvotes at the time of writing and loads of comments. Dry-Fault-5557 said: "I hope that they actually drop the second trailer on the first. Nobody is actually going to believe it." LingonberryCurrent22 said: "I think they will announce a delay on April 1 then drop the trailer an hour later with a November 25 release date." AHily2316 said: "It's going to be another GTAO post. They'll be like 'business as usual' while we'll be raging." Nothing has yet been confirmed by Rockstar.

Reaction to trailer 2 release date reveal from 'credible' insiders according to experts from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to claims from experts a second trailer for the game will release in late March or early April based on previous Rockstar games marketing analysis and a "credible tip off" backing up the early April theory. One user said: "Here we go with the April theories. Just to receive nothing at all, once again. (Been here for seven years.)" MysteriousGrocery450 said: "This is my opinion but I think it's safe to assume that information will come out in April at this point if the game isn't actually delayed." callumkellly said: "I'm quicker to believe this than to believe dates based on the moon or an employee's hotel room number."

Trailer 2 release date revealed by 'credible' insider say experts Gaming experts behind the GTA VI O'Clock show have said they've worked out what they believe to be the release date for a second game trailer which has also been backed up by a "credible" insider. GTA VI O'Clock is hosted by veteran games journalist Dan Dawkins and award winning executive producer James Jarvis. In their latest newsletter, they said: "We created a timeline that overlays the GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 marketing campaigns (with all of their key media beats), to see what that might mean for GTA 6. "Broadly, Rockstar's last two big AAA games have run compressed five to six month campaigns in the lead up to launch. "Given that we've been told to expect a 'Fall 2025' release, which we're tipping for late October / early November, then that places the start of the compressed campaign as late March / early April. "We receive a lot of emails from people claiming to be insiders and this historical marketing pattern chimes with one of our more credible tip offs (which was more definitive in tipping April for trailer 2). "To paraphrase Nobel laureate Eugene Fama (in relation to the stock market), the past does not predict the future, but we are talking about a more controlled, tried-and-tested promotion strategy, potentially executed by a core group of the same Rockstar employees. "So, er, yeah: we're expecting GTA 6 trailer 2 by early April." This has not been confirmed by Rockstar.

Trailer 2 release date 'hint' from Rockstar resurfaces A theory about Rockstar Games dropping a 'hint' for when there may be news on GTA 6 has resurfaced. In a GTA Online promotional post from Rockstar in 2023, around six months before the first trailer released on December 5, eagled-eyed fans spotted '12523' as part of a sequence of numbers on a t-shirt worn by a character. This translates as the American date for December 5 2023. It was also claimed the full number set was a cryptic message that translates as 'one day will reveal all'. Another set of numbers that could represent a date say '040125', referring to April 1 this year, some social media users have theorised. As that date approaches, speculation has started back up again this could hint at the next date there will be news on the game from Rockstar, such as a second trailer, a release date or screenshots. This has not been officially confirmed.

Rockstar Games pays tribute to Roy Ayers Rockstar Games has paid tribute to Roy Ayers who was the host of Fusion FM in GTA 4. In a statement on Facebook, Ayers' family said: "It is with great sadness that the family of legendary vibraphonist, composer and producer Roy Ayers announce his passing which occurred on March 4 in New York City after a long illness. He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed." Ayers was a pioneer of nu-soul and jazz funk, being a key figure in the 90s acid jazz movement, reports BBC. His biggest hit was 'Everybody Loves the Sunshine'. Rockstar paid tribute to Ayers and said: "Rest In Peace to the pioneer of jazz funk and host of Fusion FM, the legend Roy Ayers." Fusion FM is a radio station that plays acid jazz, jazz fusion and jazz funk.

'GTA 6 graphics are going to be insane' from GTA6 A Redditor in the GTA 6 Subreddit has said "GTA 6 graphics are going to be insane" if the recent GTA 5 PC upgrade is anything to go by. lopsidedawn posted comparisons of how GTA 5 looks before and after the update and said: "This new GTA 5 update brings global illumination to Los Santos and it looks so good, can you imagine this in Vice City?" And others have been sharing their thoughts. DoeDon404 said: "Lighting makes all the difference." AgitatedFly1182 said: "Remember, I think this is RAGE 7. They can't do much here. Imagine what they'll be able to do on 9." reef_fart said: "Lighting plays a big role and GTA 6 will have RTGI (ray traced global illumination) right at release, can't wait."

Game will cost "$100 or more" claims another analyst Another analyst has claimed Rockstar may be looking to sell individual copies of GTA 6 at "$100 or more". At the start of the year, investment analyst and researcher Matthew Ball of Epyllion released a huge 219 page report called The State of Video Gaming in 2025 and it included how GTA 6 being priced at $80 or even $100 could help the whole industry. Ball claimed this is being hoped by other developers. Now a research note by Michael Pachter, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, seen by Video Games Chronicle (VGC) claims Rockstar is planning a "previously unheard of price point". He wrote: "We think the company has plans to sell the game at a previously unheard of price point and suspect that management can offer consumers an incentive to pay $100 or more per unit by rewarding them with a large amount of in-game currency to be spent in GTA Online. "There is precedent for integrating an online game experience with a premium game, as Activision did so with both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile content prior to the release of its annual Call of Duty premium instalment. "In Activision's case, the integration led to a 40 per cent increase in sales of Call of Duty premium; in Take-Two's case, we think a successful integration of GTA Online and GTA 6 can lead to a $100 price point for the premium game." Take-Two was among the first to raise the price of its AAA games from $60 to $70 in 2020 which is now currently the industry standard. But with GTA 4, GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, the online mode for each comes with the purchase of the game. Players later had the option to buy and play GTA Online and RDR Online if they did not want to play through the single-player campaign. The price of GTA 6 has not been confirmed - this is all speculation at this time.

GTA 6 news imminent? Speculation seems to be swirling again about Rockstar Games gearing up for an announcement about GTA 6 of some sort. Fans are hopeful there will be news of a second trailer, a release date or screenshots soon. This is because some think with GTA 5's free PC upgrade and an update for GTA Online called Oscar Guzman Flies Again both being released on March 4, the way has been cleared for Rockstar to start fully marketing GTA 6 ahead of its release in Autumn. Rockstar's Instagram account has been "cleared" again too with the number of posts on its page back down to 12 and this always sparks speculation that the studio is gearing up to share news. Fans also think with Red Dead Redemption recently releasing for PC that Rockstar doesn't have much left to announce aside from GTA 6 content. To be clear, none of this has been confirmed by Rockstar.

Rockstar 'cleans up' Instagram from GTA6 Rockstar Games frequently deletes some of its Instagram posts, usually ones about GTA Online updates or older announcements. Every time the studio does so, it sparks speculation that Rockstar is preparing an announcement of some sort. The free upgrade for GTA 5 has just gone live for PC, along with new content for all players in the Oscar Guzman Flies Again update. With Rockstar "cleaning up" its Instagram once more and speculation swirling that recent announcements clear the way for GTA 6 news, hope seems to be building once again. A Redditor posted a screenshot of Rockstar's Instagram page in the Subreddit and a number of users have been commenting with their thoughts. But some are not convinced. Dund3rGuy said: "Making room for double XP event in GTA Online." Mk62013 said: "GTA Online post incoming." Others are more hopeful. ToppleToes said: "What else do they have to announce? They announced RDR for PC, new GTA Online DLC, Enhanced on PC. Surely the next big announcement is going to be for the second trailer. I honestly can't see Rockstar going past April without the second trailer." SWSIMTReverseFinn said: "They're gonna have to say something at some point. This thing is supposed to release in like seven months."

