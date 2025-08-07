GTA 6 LIVE: An official release date update is coming

GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release in less than 10 months' time and leaks, rumours and speculation continue to swirl about what's arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time.

Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company, is hosting an earnings call on Thursday (7 August) when there will be an update on if GTA 6 remains on track to release on 26 May 2026 or not.

The last official update from Rockstar itself came at the start of May when the studio released trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

That followed the news GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

There's always something going on in the worlds of GTA 6, Rockstar Games and Take-Two so to stay up-to-date with all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 live blog below.

An official GTA 6 release date update is coming Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, is hosting a quarterly earnings call at 9.30pm BST (4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT). During these calls, the company shares updates on what's being worked on and its financial performance with investors and stakeholders. At the very least, the company will confirm if the release date of 26 May 2026 for GTA 6 remains on track or not. This is usually known just before the call gets underway, with accompanying documents usually made public just before it starts. Investors have the chance to ask questions at the end of the call and there is usually a handful about GTA 6. We'll be covering the event live so be sure to keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 GTA 6 live blog for all the latest as it happens. There are loads of talking points to get stuck into before that too.

