GTA 6: Live updates as Rockstar Games releasing update in 2024 has 'one more scenario'

GTA 6 has won an award months ahead of the game even releasing - it's won the Most Anticipated Game at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024 and a Rockstar rep has teased the studio is working on "mind blowing things".



The game has also been nominated for Most Anticipated Game at The Game Awards 2024 too.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.



There have been a number of leaks though - there was a huge leak in 2022 when more than 90 videos of early gameplay development footage were shared online.

The trailer itself was also leaked hours before it was due to go live.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

'One more scenario' X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, believes there is "one more scenario" in which there could be an update from Rockstar Games on the game this year. When Rockstar dropped the trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023, a week or so later an update for GTA Online dropped. A huge update for GTA Online is scheduled for December 10 and @GTAVI_Countdown thinks there could be something GTA 6 related in the lead up this time around too in order to drive interest in GTA Online too.

'Let's be positive' It seems a number of GTA 6 fans are admitting defeat on the 'moon theory'. Far_Astronaut_4795 posted in the game's Subreddit: "Let's be positive, at least 2025 is only one month away." And others have been sharing their thoughts, most of them memes of people and famous characters being sad, annoyed or disappointed. Stallion_92 said: "When is Fall 2025 though its very vague 🤣" SiteRare5149 said: "Well that's a healthy attitude, for someone on Reddit ^^" cartislittlebrother said: "That's the thing, even if we get nothing today (which is pretty likely), it's really not long til we do get something. I'd say January at most but more likely next month." Prudent-Wall416 said: "Let's be honest, if we don't see a Trailer 2 by the end of the year, it's more than likely GTA 6 isn't coming out in 2025." TheReal2M said: "That's IF it comes in 2025."

'Past the time Rockstar usually makes big announcements' X / Twitter user @that1detectiv3 has cooled talk of the 'moon theory' in which some people believe Rockstar teased an update for November 22. The user posted: "Today is the long anticipated moon theory day and it's already past the time Rockstar usually makes big announcements (8am/9am EST) 😭 don't expect anything GTA 6 related today. If we were right and the theory was legit, a Trailer 2 announcement would've been out by now."

Why there 'might' be an announcement today X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown has explained why there "might" be an announcement from Rockstar today. The user posted: ".Moon is in the waning gibbous phase. Trailer 1 was teased in the same way. It's Friday (Trailer 1 was announced on a Friday). Character has the same pose as Jason. Trailer 1 song lyrics say 'I would wait for the moon'." Time will tell...

Second trailer imminent? A X / Twitter user has posted a screenshot of what they saw when they searched for 'RockstarGames' in the videos section on Google. The translated post said: "(Rumour) Rockstar Games may have made an update to their YouTube channel and it appears that Google indexed the trailer ahead of schedule. "When searching for 'Rockstar Games' in the 'Videos' tab now, a blank video is displayed." The link goes through to the Rockstar Games YouTube channel but now an image does appear when this is searched for. But that's not to say it wasn't like that before as captured by this Twitter user. All on the day when fans are hopeful of a second trailer, or any kind of update, too...

Bully fixes may be coming to PC X / Twitter user @TezFunz2 has spotted that Rockstar has added a development branch to the PC port of Bully: Scholarship Edition on Steam. The game has had a long history of crashing with Rockstar seemingly not having fixed it - but that could be about to change. The user added: "They may be working on addressing the crashes on the PC version in anticipation of GTA+ support once the GTA 5 Gen9 edition launches on PC." This has not been confirmed by Rockstar.

More reaction to award win There's another post in the GTA 6 Subreddit of reaction to GTA 6 winning the Most Anticipated Game at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024. A user posted: "This is crazy they actually had a spokesman, we have to be getting news this year." And others have been reacting. Claude_0283 said: "I didn't expect them to show up in person, this is the real news today." YogurtclosetIcy4328 said: "These award shows are not slick lol. They trying to give Rockstar stuff so that they can give us something in return. They better at least give a screenshot." LoyalKey92099 said: "I mean, at least we got something more, a little droplet. Props to them for actually having someone there to accept the award, that was unexpected to me."

'GTA 6 won an award before GTA 6, it's crazy' Redditors have been reacting to GTA 6 winning the Most Anticipated Game at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024 and the comments from the Rockstar rep about the studio working on "mind blowing things" for the game. DlanShfta posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "'GTA 6 won an award before GTA 6, it's crazy." And others have been sharing their thoughts too. rikydat said: "NDA NDA NDA NDA that's all I heard." UnluckyGamer505 said: "Water is wet award." enecik said: "Award before trailer two is crazy." cjtangmi said: "Who even is this guy? I think the Housers and Benzies used to show up and accept awards like this. Now they just send Joe Rockstar." cracker4uok said: "There’s going to be 500 speculation videos on YouTube based on that 30 second speech within the next hour."

Rockstar teases "mind blowing things" to come in GTA 6 At the Golden Joystick Awards 2024, GTA 6 scooped the award for Most Anticipated Game. A Rockstar employee got on stage to accept the award and while he didn't introduce himself, he did tease the studio is working on "mind blowing things" for GTA 6, as per GamesRadar. The employee said: "Thank you so much for this incredible award. Also, a massive thank you to all the fans. They're the most important thing for us, they mean a lot to us at Rockstar. "There's an incredible amount of people doing amazing things on Grand Theft Auto 6. Absolutely mind-blowing things. "It's a real honour to be able to come up here and accept this award on everyone's behalf. I wish more of us could be here but thank you very much everybody and yeah, more to come. Thank you."

November 22 approaches... November 22 is fast approaching and this is the day fans are convinced there will be GTA 6 news from Rockstar Games because of the 'moon theory'. And fans have been giving their take on this in the GTA 6 Subreddit. Jade_Sugoi said: "Let me tell you exactly what's going to happen. Nothing is going to happen tomorrow." Sorry-Page-6545 said: "Excited for the possible trailer announcement tomorrow." Sorry-Stable-9554 said: "There's no way a trailer drops maybe just an announcement?"

'Moon theory' explained GTA 6 fans are hopeful there will be an update on the game tomorrow because of the 'moon theory'. It's thought by some that Rockstar teases when a huge GTA 6 announcement is coming by including an image of what the moon will look like on the day of that key announcement in an update for something like GTA Online. In September 2023, Rockstar posted an update for GTA Onlinewhich included a Waning Gibbous moon. On December 1 2023, when there was a Waning Gibbous moon, Rockstar revealed the date and time the GTA 6 trailer would drop, with the trailer the only thing we've seen from the studio at all so far. Because of this, there are a number of people that believe in the 'moon theory' and that Rockstar uses it as a way to tease big announcements. It's come up again because in a GTA Online update posted by Rockstar on November 1, a Waning Gibbous moon was used in a featured image. The next Waning Gibbous that will appear in real life comes on November 22 which is why fans think there will be a second trailer on that day.

Full story: Why are fans saying a second trailer will release tomorrow? Fans who believe in the 'moon theory' think a second GTA 6 trailer will release on November 22 Rockstar Games Fans are desperate for any nugget of new information about GTA 6 and they've come up with a theory that a second trailer will release on November 22. That's because there's a lot of chatter on social media about the 'moon theory' in relation to Rockstar Games' next announcement about GTA 6. To explain, it's thought by some that Rockstar teases when a huge GTA 6 announcement is coming by including an image of what the moon will look like on the day of that key announcement in an update for something like GTA Online. Read the full story here.

Huge PS5 Pro enhancements rumoured for GTA 6 An industry insider claims Rockstar is optimising GTA 6 for the PS5 Pro using the console's advanced PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology. According to HipHopGamer, Rockstar is even working on "PSSR 2.0" already but further details are not known at this stage. PSSR is Sony's AI-driven upscaling technology to improve resolution and frame rates and a beefier version of this could massively improve the performance of open world games like GTA 6. Rockstar has not confirmed this.

GTA Trilogy update sees rise in number of players Rockstar Games releasing an update for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition has resulted in a sharp rise in the number of people playing it, according to True Achievements. Using a sample size of more than 2.4 million Xbox accounts, the player count for San Andreas went up by 135 per cent following the patch. Vice City players went up by 300 per cent with GTA 3 players up by 398 per cent.

As well as the update, the game is also on sale through Xbox and it seems Rockstar has timed the update to coincide with Black Friday sales as a number of retailers have already started their events around this.

Rockstar 'seemingly confirms' another GTA Trilogy update Rockstar Games is said to have "seemingly confirmed" there will be a further update to GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition after the studio responded to questions about a bug. There seems to be a bug in GTA: San Andreas where the safe door does not blow up during 'Breaking the Bank at Caligula's mission'. Rockstar said it is "aware of the issue as is currently investigating a solution" before sharing a workaround. But fans have noticed the wording of its response may mean further updates to the title are due.

'Jason and Lucia bandana patterns found in GTA Online' A Redditor claims to have spotted the same bandana patterns that Jason and Lucia can be seen wearing in the GTA 6 trailer are available as cosmetics to GTA Online players. Jad_jd went on to say Jason's bandana, like the LS Customs one, is not available to purchase but can be worn by GTA+ members who logged in between 2 May and 5 June earlier this year whereas Lucia's are not available anywhere anymore. Saerkal said: "How much you wanna bet they become available on this year's online update." ReplyNotficationsOff said: "That's... What a paisley decoration bandana looks like..." minimumefforr said: "Just looks like a generic bandana to me, if I was drawing one I'd probably draw that exact pattern too."

April theory emerges There's another theory that's doing the rounds on social media in terms of dates Rockstar may (or may not) have teased regarding releasing any new GTA 6 content. Last year, there was a GTA Online shirt that was spotted with a series of numbers on it which included the date of the first GTA 6 trailer. And another theory is doing the rounds that another date has been spotted on it, of 1 April 2025. It's led to speculation on social media this could be a date there will be an update on GTA 6, although that is April Fools' Day...

November second trailer theory A X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games has come up with another theory as to why a second trailer could release later this month. There is speculation swirling social media that a second trailer could drop on November 22 because of the 'moon theory'. And @GTAVI_Countdown has looked at what GTA 5 and GTA Online being available through PS Plus could mean, along with the upcoming update for GTA Online. The user said: "The last time GTA 5 was added to PS Plus Extra was in December last year, the same month GTA 6 Trailer 1 was revealed. It's now returned in November's lineup. Also last December, Trailer 1 came out a week before GTA Online's winter update which led to it being one of the most successful updates with 26 million views. The next winter update comes out in early December." To reiterate, this is all speculation and nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar.

New GTA Trilogy developer thanks fans Video Games Deluxe, the studio Rockstar tasked with delivering the latest update for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition on consoles and PC which has been mostly praised, has thanked fans for their feedback on the latest update. A post on LinkedIn said: "We are proud of the work we have put into these titles and it's great to see everyone enjoying them." Video Games Deluxe developed the mobile ports of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas and brought over these fixes to console and PC players instead of Grove Street Games.

GTA 5 and GTA Online now live on PS Plus GTA 5 and GTA Online are now available to play for those who are subscribed to the premium and extra tiers of PS Plus. PlayStation announced the two Rockstar titles were among those joining the PS Plus service in November. And both games are now available to download and play at no extra cost for those subscribers.

GTA 6 in The Game Awards reaction - 'We got GTA 6 winning an award before GTA 6' Redditors have been sharing their reactions to GTA 6 being nominated for the most anticipated game at The Game Awards 2024. JFedzor said: "Quite possibly the easiest win ever." VitMeR said: "At this point category shouldn't even exist. Easiest win ever." Prestigious-Spite635 said: "'The winner is... Grand Theft Auto 6' the fact we are going to hear those words is amazing." yung_trihard said: "This game will dominate the TGA after its release." And one user said: "We got GTA 6 winning an award before GTA 6."

GTA 6 nominated for most anticipated game at The Game Awards GTA 6 has been nominated for most anticipated game at The Game Awards Rockstar Games GTA 6 has been nominated for the most anticipated game at The Game Awards. The category is defined as "recognising an announced game that has demonstrably illustrated potential to push the gaming medium forward". GTA 6 is up against Death Stranding 2, Ghost of Yotei, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Monster Hunter Wilds. Six games are up for 2024 Game of the Year, which are Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and Metaphor: Refantazio.

'Time to admit these were all GTA 6 teases' A X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar games has posted a thread that said: "It's time to admit these were all GTA 6 teases." @that1detectiv3 has posted 10 examples of what they claim are teases Rockstar has included over the past couple of years or so. Some seem to make a lot of sense whereas others are a little bit of a stretch. None of these have been confirmed by Rockstar.

Rockstar job listing suggests game is in bug-fixing stage A Rockstar job listing has got Redditors saying GTA 6 is in the bug-fixing stage. The studio is on the lookout for an Associate QA Tester: Online Services (Night Shift) which has led a number of social media users to say the game is being tested at night and fixed during the day. Dry-Fault-5557 said: "Big companies bug test at night so that daytime workers can fix any issues the following day. Boosting productivity." adamcookie26 said: "This boosts my confidence that the game will release in 2025. Testing day and night is insane. They want as many bugs to be found as possible and general feedback even if it comes from someone possibly tired." VolcanoPlant said: "They must be pretty serious about delivering the best game quality. I praise that. Thank you Rockstar."

Former Rockstar developer hints at RDR2-style NPC interactions in GTA 6 A former Rockstar Games designer has hinted GTA 6 could have similar NPC interactions to those seen in Red Dead Redemption 2. RDR2 has a system where players can interact with any NPC and speaking with IGN, Ben Hinchcliffe has hinted this could be seen in GTA 6.

"From a theoretical standpoint, and what you might be able to do if you had the budget and the team size, I don't see any reason why you couldn't have RDR2 level of NPC interaction in a much larger scale game," he said. IGN reports Hinchcliffe could not say anything specific about GTA 6 as he has signed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement).

'Moon theory' explained There's a lot of chatter on social media about the 'moon theory' in relation to Rockstar's next announcement about GTA 6. To explain, it's thought by some that Rockstar teases when a huge announcement is coming by including an image of what the moon will look like on the day of that key announcement in an update for something like GTA Online. In September 2023, Rockstar posted an update for GTA Online which included a Waning Gibbous moon. On December 1 2023, when there was a Waning Gibbous moon, Rockstar revealed the date and time the GTA 6 trailer would drop. Because of this, there are a number of people that believe in the 'moon theory' and that Rockstar uses it as a way to tease big announcements. It's come up again because in a GTA Online update posted by Rockstar on November 1, a Waning Gibbous moon was used in a featured image and the next one that will appear in real life comes on November 22. So fans think that Rockstar is set to drop an update for the game on November 22, at the end of this week. Stay tuned folks.

GTA 6 'screenshots leaked' online A X / Twitter user is posting 'screenshots' and videos claiming they're showing off new leaked GTA 6 content which is fooling some on social media.

@PlayGTAOnlineV is regularly posting so-called screenshots and videos claiming they're from the development of GTA 6. But some of the screenshots and videos are from the massive leak Rockstar Games had in 2022 when more than 90 videos of early gameplay development footage were posted online. And others, such as the one above which has been seen more than 220k times, appear to be altered and not genuine; the majority of social media users have called these types of post out as fake but there is a handful that believe they're real.

GTA: The Trilogy boss says Rockstar removing Grove Street Games credit is 'd**k move' Thomas Williamson, CEO of Grove Street Games which developed GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, has lashed out at Rockstar Games for removing any mention of the studio on the splash screen. He posted on X / Twitter: "Speaking entire hypothetically: it's a d**k move to remove primary developers from credits in an update, especially when an update includes hundreds of fixes that were provided by those developers that stayed out of players' hands for years." A number of social media users have correctly pointed out that Grove Street Games is still mentioned in the final credits, it's the splash screen it has been removed from. Rockstar recently dropped an unannounced update for the bundle with loads of bug and lighting fixes across GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas.

Community patch notes for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition update A member of the GTA community has posted a comprehensive list of the updates Rockstar Games has made to GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. The patch notes Rockstar released didn't reveal much at all, just saying there are "numerous fixes and improvements" and that "classic lighting" had been added. But the GTA community has taken it upon itself to list all the adjustments that have been made - and there are loads.

More details spotted in trailer X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly posts about GTA and Rockstar Games, has posted a second part in a series of "details you missed in the GTA 6 trailer". The user has spotted the following: Realistic dust particle simulation and light that bounces off Lucia's face onto another surface as she turns around.

Jason's ear is pierced twice, hinting there will be a variety of character customisations.

Dynamic construction mechanic from RDR2 seemingly returns.

Portable toilets will be featured in the game that may also be used as a way to lose cops.

Muscle deformation physics as characters move.

Realistic wave simulation that interacts with the objects.

A blimp based on the real-life Florida Keys surveillance blimp used for border security to detect drug trafficking boats and aircraft coming from Cuba, which could also be a hint that Cuba will be featured in the game.

DJ TOKiMONSTA is the first celebrity featured in the game and possibly Rod Wave.

Fishing will be featured in the game, with various fishing gear found in the store.

Malls and shopping centres similar to the North Point Mall from Vice City will seemingly return.

Advanced hair physics showcased as an NPC jumps in the nightclub scene.

Real-time ray tracing effects and global illumination.

Multiple examples of extreme weather effects, including flooding, mentions of a waterspout and a heavy rainstorm.

Birds can be seen perched on power lines for the first time in the series, which could also mean cables will have their own collision physics.

Advanced AI showcased with NPCs' ability to parallel park, walk and ride in groups for the first time and the ability to interact in real time where an NPC tosses a drink to another.

Take-Two CEO says AI will not make game development 'cheaper, quicker, better or easier' In a live interview on CNBC, Strauss Zelnick, CEO and chair of Take-Two, said: "In terms of AI, the interactive entertainment business has been in AI forever. "AI stands for 'artificial intelligence' which is an oxymoron, there is no such thing, it's just a description of a digital toolset that will affect every part of our lives in the same way that we got with smartphones. "I would love to say it's going to make things cheaper, quicker, better or easier to make hits, I don't think that's the case. "What it means is our creative people will be able to do fewer mundane tasks and turn their attention to the really creative tasks. "The machines can't make creative decisions for you."

Franklin actor 'didn't know' he was working on GTA 5 In a stream with Kai Cenat, GTA 5's Franklin actor Shawn Fonteno revealed he didn't even know he was working on a Grand Theft Auto title for a year. Fonteno said: "I can't do nothing but pay homage to Rockstar for employing me, you know that they did pick me, it's insane. "They fought with me, I quit. I said 'I don't want to do this s**t, take this s**t off of me'. They sat me down and the director said 'man, trust me'. They didn’t tell us it was GTA 5, they told us it was another game when we went there called Paradise because they're secretive. "I didn’t know we were working on GTA 5 until a whole year later. And I was filming, I didn't know what the f*** I was doing."

Grove Street Games fallout continues Grove Street Games was the developer that initially worked on the remasters for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. However in the latest update, it seems Rockstar has taken matters into their own hands and has removed any mention of Grove Street Games from any of the titles. It doesn't seem Grove Street Games has taken this well and has unfollowed Rockstar from X / Twitter, according to social media posts. Grove Street Games still follows a number of unofficial Rockstar and GTA accounts on the platform.

Rockstar's GTA Trilogy update available on all platforms According to a number of social media posts, the update for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition has rolled out across last generation consoles and Nintendo Switch now. In its patch notes, Rockstar said the update was for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. There was no mention of the update coming to PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. But it appears older generation console players just had to wait a little longer for the update to drop. Indy100 can confirm the update is available on the PS4 version of the game now.



CJ actor delivers iconic line on Kai Cenat stream The actor that played CJ in GTA: San Andreas said his iconic "ah s**t, here we go again" line live on a Kai Cenat stream. Cenat had Shawn Fonteno, who plays Franklin in GTA 5, on a stream during his month-long Twitch 'subathon' and he called Chris Bellard, better known as Young Maylay. Fonteno passed the phone to Cenat who asked Bellard to deliver the iconic line. "I didn't know y'all was gonna call me, I'm eating a burrito like a motherf****r," Bellard said. But then he paused and delivered it - and, of course, he absolutely smashed it.

Rockstar unexpectedly releases massive GTA: The Trilogy update Rockstar Games has unexpectedly released an update for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. The studio released the bundle of remastered PS2 classics GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas from the PS2 era in November 2021 and it was panned pretty well universally because of how it looked and the sheer number of bugs across all three games. Developer Grove Street Games worked on the ports of these titles. There were updates in the year or so after release but they never seemed to quite capture the magic of the original PS2 titles. But Rockstar seemingly does not want a title that didn't live up to expectations on its books and has dropped a huge update for GTA: The Trilogy almost two years since the last one. The update brings a number of bug fixes and visual improvements, such as the ability to toggle on and off a 'classic lighting' mode which faithfully recreates the atmosphere from the original games that was sorely missing. These features were present in the Netflix mobile versions of the games and the current console generation and PC versions of the games have been updating to include and improve on these. The patch notes Rockstar released didn't reveal much at all, just saying there are "numerous fixes and improvements" and that "classic lighting" had been added. But content creators have been sharing videos of fixes they've found and comparing what the games looked like before to how they look now, with the differences very noticeable. There have been some gameplay tweaks too, such as the ability to move and shoot in GTA 3 and Vice City with a number of weather effects improved across all three games as well, particularly in San Andreas. Interestingly, Grove Street Games has been removed from the opening credit screens of the game, seemingly hinting that Rockstar has taken matters into its own hands with this big update. It's understood this update is only available on current generation consoles and PC though, and not older generation consoles - so players on PS4 and Xbox One will not have access to these updates at all. On current generation consoles, the title is only available digitally.

