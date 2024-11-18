GTA 6: Live updates as 'screenshot leaks' appear online

Fans are clamouring for any grain of new information about GTA 6 they can find and a number of 'leaked' screenshots are appearing online with some social media users believing they're real.

A X / Twitter user is posting 'screenshots' and videos claiming they're showing off new leaked GTA 6 content.

But the so-called screenshots appear to be altered and some images and videos the user posts are from the massive leak Rockstar Games had in 2022 when more than 90 videos of early gameplay development footage were shared online.

This is one example of the leaks GTA 6 has had so far, as well as the first trailer being leaked online hours before its official release.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

Rockstar Games dropped the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.

Brilliant meme about 'moon theory' reactions on Reddit A brilliant meme has been shared in the GTA 6 Subreddit of how fans who believe the 'moon theory' will likely react if there is, or isn't, any update from Rockstar on November 22. And Redditors have been sharing their thoughts. UnluckyGamer505 said: "Imagine they announce a delay. That would be funny as hell (I'd lose my mind)." -Saksham- said: "Five more days until we get disappointed again 🤣🤣🤣 (I really hope they release second trailer 😢)" cmaro112 said: "Cant wait for 22nd. They finally gonna show new big December DLC."

'Moon theory' explained There's a lot of chatter on social media about the 'moon theory' in relation to Rockstar's next announcement about GTA 6. To explain, it's thought by some that Rockstar teases when a huge announcement is coming by including an image of what the moon will look like on the day of that key announcement in an update for something like GTA Online. In September 2023, Rockstar posted an update for GTA Online which included a Waning Gibbous moon. On December 1 2023, when there was a Waning Gibbous moon, Rockstar revealed the date and time the GTA 6 trailer would drop. Because of this, there are a number of people that believe in the 'moon theory' and that Rockstar uses it as a way to tease big announcements. It's come up again because in a GTA Online update posted by Rockstar on November 1, a Waning Gibbous moon was used in a featured image and the next one that will appear in real life comes on November 22. So fans think that Rockstar is set to drop an update for the game on November 22, at the end of this week. Stay tuned folks.

GTA 6 'screenshots leaked' online A X / Twitter user is posting 'screenshots' and videos claiming they're showing off new leaked GTA 6 content which is fooling some on social media.

@PlayGTAOnlineV is regularly posting so-called screenshots and videos claiming they're from the development of GTA 6. But some of the screenshots and videos are from the massive leak Rockstar Games had in 2022 when more than 90 videos of early gameplay development footage were posted online. And others, such as the one above which has been seen more than 220k times, appear to be altered and not genuine; the majority of social media users have called these types of post out as fake but there is a handful that believe they're real.

GTA 6 wait for an update goes on - fans react It's almost a year since the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 dropped on December 5 2023 and Redditors have been commenting on Rockstar Games' radio silence on the game since then in the GTA 6 Subreddit. Dankhunt4Z0 said: "Holy f*** they seriously made us wait another year for another trailer?! 🥴" RogerRoger63358 said: "How fast time has flown by since then... Damn." jaimarston said: "Dang! Rockstar REALLY REALLY testing our patience out here this time!"

GTA Trilogy 'went from being one of worst remasters of all time to being not half bad' A staff writer at GTA Base has seemingly summed up the mood of GTA fans following the recent update for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. Liam posted on X / Twitter: "It's actually crazy how much a single patch changed the GTA Trilogy. Went from being one of the worst remasters of all time to actually being not half bad."

Grove Street Games CEO comments reaction Redditors have been reacting to Thomas Williamson, CEO of Grove Street Games which developed GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, lashing out at Rockstar Games for removing any mention of the studio on the splash screen, saying it's a "d**k move". Thoughts from social media users are mixed. MooseTetrino said: "Rumours were he negotiated to get all three done in a year when the original offer from Rockstar / Take-Two was one a year for three years. If this is true it's f***ing moronic. Thing is the devs themselves are obviously talented and capable. Hell they even managed to get ARK running on the Switch at decent click, let alone the pain of working with a 20-year-old codebase made by teams many times your size. They were just handed a s**t decision and told to make it work." kas-loc2 said: "So three years after only making a single tweet claiming he was 'enjoying the unparalleled level of scrutiny' his studio was receiving over GTA: The Trilogy, head of Grove Street Games, the mobile game studio responsible for remastering the old trilogy, has finally made a second tweet about the situation. Three years after the release." SidFarkus47 said: "I think he's right. It's weird to remove them from credits. The thing everyone always misses when complaining about this game is that Rockstar, a giant company with endless funds, asked like an eight person team to remaster three of the most popular games of all time. Why was it ever such a small project? What could that few people have possibly done?" Janus_Prospero said: "I don't think they should have been removed from the splash screen either but I think it's important to not let misinformation perpetuate. Evidently someone told him his team was removed from the credits and he's responding to that." Cowboy_God said: "LMAO this guy is acting salty about a release his team put together, a release that ran and looked worked worse than the version I had on my phone at the time. And hell, it still looks worse and has more bugs than the PS2 version I can emulate. Absolutely no sympathy from me. Maybe hire devs next time instead of running every single thing you can through AI texture and modelling filters."

GTA: The Trilogy boss says Rockstar removing Grove Street Games credit is 'd**k move' Thomas Williamson, CEO of Grove Street Games which developed GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, has lashed out at Rockstar Games for removing any mention of the studio on the splash screen. He posted on X / Twitter: "Speaking entire hypothetically: it's a d**k move to remove primary developers from credits in an update, especially when an update includes hundreds of fixes that were provided by those developers that stayed out of players' hands for years." A number of social media users have correctly pointed out that Grove Street Games is still mentioned in the final credits, it's the splash screen it has been removed from. Rockstar recently dropped an unannounced update for the bundle with loads of bug and lighting fixes across GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas.

'GTA 6 song poster has full moon on it' Redditor Pokepoiss has spotted and posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit a poster for Tom Perry's debut solo album Full Moon Fever which has the trailer's track 'Love Is a Long Road' on it. The user posted it as a "fun fact" as some members of the GTA 6 community are hopeful a 'moon theory' means there will be an update on the game later in November (more on that shortly). Reacting in the comments, SultyBoi said: "The moon will deliver upon our hopes and dreams, kifflom!" albamarx said: "Sensational album too. 'Zombie Zoo' is the s**t." Impressive_History73 said: "Game is driving us crazy." For those that don't know what the 'moon theory' is, it's thought by some that Rockstar teases when a huge announcement is coming by including an image of what the moon will look like on the day of that key announcement in an update for something like GTA Online. In September 2023, Rockstar posted an update for GTA Online which included a Waning Gibbous moon. On December 1 2023, when there was a Waning Gibbous moon, Rockstar revealed the date and time the GTA 6 trailer would drop. Because of this, there are a number of people that believe in the 'moon theory' and that Rockstar uses it as a way to tease big announcements. It's come up again because in a GTA Online update posted by Rockstar on November 1, a Waning Gibbous moon was used in a featured image and the next one that will appear in real life comes on November 22. So fans think that Rockstar is set to drop an update for the game on November 22...

Community patch notes for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition update A member of the GTA community has posted a comprehensive list of the updates Rockstar Games has made to GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. The patch notes Rockstar released didn't reveal much at all, just saying there are "numerous fixes and improvements" and that "classic lighting" had been added. But the GTA community has taken it upon itself to list all the adjustments that have been made - and there are loads.

Two remastered GTA games leaving Netflix Two of the three remastered GTA games available on mobile with a Netflix subscription will be leaving the service, according to a report. What's On Netflix has spotted the Netflix mobile ports of GTA 3 and Vice City will not be available to subscribers from December 13 onwards, exactly a year after they first became available.

San Andreas will still be available though and is understood to make up more than 25m of the trilogy's combined 36m downloads since Netflix acquired the license.

These games are all currently free to download and play as long as there's an active Netflix subscription. The report said: "Numerous reports suggest the games will become exclusive to the Trilogy Definitive Collection, which is a paid download in the Google Play and Apple App Store." This comes just days after Rockstar Games dropped an unexpected update for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition on consoles and PC. In a statement to What's On Netflix, a rep for Netflix Games said: "Just like with series and film, games will be removed from Netflix as licenses expire. Players will notice a 'leaving soon' badge and be notified by the app itself well in advance of removal."

More details spotted in trailer X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly posts about GTA and Rockstar Games, has posted a second part in a series of "details you missed in the GTA 6 trailer". The user has spotted the following: Realistic dust particle simulation and light that bounces off Lucia's face onto another surface as she turns around.

Jason's ear is pierced twice, hinting there will be a variety of character customisations.

Dynamic construction mechanic from RDR2 seemingly returns.

Portable toilets will be featured in the game that may also be used as a way to lose cops.

Muscle deformation physics as characters move.

Realistic wave simulation that interacts with the objects.

A blimp based on the real-life Florida Keys surveillance blimp used for border security to detect drug trafficking boats and aircraft coming from Cuba, which could also be a hint that Cuba will be featured in the game.

DJ TOKiMONSTA is the first celebrity featured in the game and possibly Rod Wave.

Fishing will be featured in the game, with various fishing gear found in the store.

Malls and shopping centres similar to the North Point Mall from Vice City will seemingly return.

Advanced hair physics showcased as an NPC jumps in the nightclub scene.

Real-time ray tracing effects and global illumination.

Multiple examples of extreme weather effects, including flooding, mentions of a waterspout and a heavy rainstorm.

Birds can be seen perched on power lines for the first time in the series, which could also mean cables will have their own collision physics.

Advanced AI showcased with NPCs' ability to parallel park, walk and ride in groups for the first time and the ability to interact in real time where an NPC tosses a drink to another.

GTA 6 graphics discussion Let's get back to GTA 6 now as there are loads of discussions happening online about the upcoming game. In the game's Subreddit, social media users are hyped at the level of graphics the game is likely to have. Emotional-Direction3 posted: "I still find it crazy to think GTA 6 will have RDR2's graphical quality at a bare minimum..." And others have been sharing their thoughts. avbrytarn said: "RDR2 could had been released Fall 2025 and still been a very impressive game. Can't imagine GTA 6 tbh." TheUnpopularOpine said: "What's crazier to me is this was a full generation ago at this point. How were they able to do that on that tech when even on modern consoles developers struggle to compete with a six-year-old game?" DrowsyMonster95437 said: "The only game that can top RDR2 is GTA 6."

Second GTA 5 trailer released 12 years ago today It's 12 years to the day since the second trailer for GTA 5 released. It offered fans a further look at the world of San Andreas and at the lives of the three main protagonists: Franklin, Michael and Trevor. 12 years...

Take-Two CEO says AI will not make game development 'cheaper, quicker, better or easier' In a live interview on CNBC, Strauss Zelnick, CEO and chair of Take-Two, said: "In terms of AI, the interactive entertainment business has been in AI forever. "AI stands for 'artificial intelligence' which is an oxymoron, there is no such thing, it's just a description of a digital toolset that will affect every part of our lives in the same way that we got with smartphones. "I would love to say it's going to make things cheaper, quicker, better or easier to make hits, I don't think that's the case. "What it means is our creative people will be able to do fewer mundane tasks and turn their attention to the really creative tasks. "The machines can't make creative decisions for you."

GTA 5 and GTA Online coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue GTA 5 and GTA Online have been named among the games joining the PS Plus Game Catalogue. That means PS Plus subscribers on the Extra and Premium tiers will be able to access and play these games at no extra cost. These along with other titles will be available on the service from November 19 onwards.

Franklin actor 'didn't know' he was working on GTA 5 In a stream with Kai Cenat, GTA 5's Franklin actor Shawn Fonteno revealed he didn't even know he was working on a Grand Theft Auto title for a year. Fonteno said: "I can't do nothing but pay homage to Rockstar for employing me, you know that they did pick me, it's insane. "They fought with me, I quit. I said 'I don't want to do this s**t, take this s**t off of me'. They sat me down and the director said 'man, trust me'. They didn’t tell us it was GTA 5, they told us it was another game when we went there called Paradise because they're secretive. "I didn’t know we were working on GTA 5 until a whole year later. And I was filming, I didn't know what the f*** I was doing."

Grove Street Games fallout continues Grove Street Games was the developer that initially worked on the remasters for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. However in the latest update, it seems Rockstar has taken matters into their own hands and has removed any mention of Grove Street Games from any of the titles. It doesn't seem Grove Street Games has taken this well and has unfollowed Rockstar from X / Twitter, according to social media posts. Grove Street Games still follows a number of unofficial Rockstar and GTA accounts on the platform.

Rockstar's GTA Trilogy update available on all platforms According to a number of social media posts, the update for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition has rolled out across last generation consoles and Nintendo Switch now. In its patch notes, Rockstar said the update was for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. There was no mention of the update coming to PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. But it appears older generation console players just had to wait a little longer for the update to drop. Indy100 can confirm the update is available on the PS4 version of the game now.



CJ actor delivers iconic line on Kai Cenat stream The actor that played CJ in GTA: San Andreas said his iconic "ah s**t, here we go again" line live on a Kai Cenat stream. Cenat had Shawn Fonteno, who plays Franklin in GTA 5, on a stream during his month-long Twitch 'subathon' and he called Chris Bellard, better known as Young Maylay. Fonteno passed the phone to Cenat who asked Bellard to deliver the iconic line. "I didn't know y'all was gonna call me, I'm eating a burrito like a motherf****r," Bellard said. But then he paused and delivered it - and, of course, he absolutely smashed it.

Update seemingly available on older generations A post in the GTA Subreddit shows a PS4 user updating GTA: The Trilogy with the latest huge update, even though Rockstar did not mention in its patch notes it would be available for this platform. Another user commented saying the update is available for Nintendo Switch too. Rockstar's patch notes said the update would be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC but did not mention anything about PS4, Xbox One or Switch. The update being accessible on older consoles has not yet been confirmed by Rockstar.

GTA: The Trilogy update reaction Redditors have been reacting to the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition update. biggestcheese456 said: "Holy s**t. They removed the 'made by Grove Street games' bit as well." V404_ said: "F*** yeah!!!!!! I thought they abandoned the PC versions." ThisizLeon said: "I can confirm it's live on Xbox, it looks fantastic with the classic lighting." sh4dowProwl3r said: "They added all the improvements from the Netflix versions to PC, that's pretty epic." Zephyr_v1 said: "It's missing a s**t ton of weather lighting from the OG San Andreas. San Andreas wasn't just that iconic orange glow. It has probably the most varied sky colors and weathers of any Rockstar [game] to date. It's all missing even in the Netflix updates 😦"

Rockstar unexpectedly releases massive GTA: The Trilogy update Rockstar Games has unexpectedly released an update for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. The studio released the bundle of remastered PS2 classics GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas from the PS2 era in November 2021 and it was panned pretty well universally because of how it looked and the sheer number of bugs across all three games. Developer Grove Street Games worked on the ports of these titles. There were updates in the year or so after release but they never seemed to quite capture the magic of the original PS2 titles. But Rockstar seemingly does not want a title that didn't live up to expectations on its books and has dropped a huge update for GTA: The Trilogy almost two years since the last one. The update brings a number of bug fixes and visual improvements, such as the ability to toggle on and off a 'classic lighting' mode which faithfully recreates the atmosphere from the original games that was sorely missing. These features were present in the Netflix mobile versions of the games and the current console generation and PC versions of the games have been updating to include and improve on these. The patch notes Rockstar released didn't reveal much at all, just saying there are "numerous fixes and improvements" and that "classic lighting" had been added. But content creators have been sharing videos of fixes they've found and comparing what the games looked like before to how they look now, with the differences very noticeable. There have been some gameplay tweaks too, such as the ability to move and shoot in GTA 3 and Vice City with a number of weather effects improved across all three games as well, particularly in San Andreas. Interestingly, Grove Street Games has been removed from the opening credit screens of the game, seemingly hinting that Rockstar has taken matters into its own hands with this big update. It's understood this update is only available on current generation consoles and PC though, and not older generation consoles - so players on PS4 and Xbox One will not have access to these updates at all. On current generation consoles, the title is only available digitally.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.