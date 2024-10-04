GTA 6 trailer 2 day? If Rockstar Games theory is true, it lands today

If a theory about Rockstar Games teasing the date for a second GTA 6 trailer in an update for GTA Online back in July miraculously proves to be true, then October 4 is the day fans have all been waiting for.



In that update, there were new Pizza Delivery odd jobs where players can visit Pizza This... locations across Los Santos and act as a delivery rider for rewards and it caused speculation Rockstar may have hidden the date of a second trailer.

Four seconds into the teaser, there was a slow pan of the number plate on the back of a delivery scooter.

On the number plate, it says 'Oct' in the top left corner and the plate itself says 'PIZZ4'.

That led to speculation a second trailer for GTA 6 could release on October 4.

There is hope this could be the case as it ties in to 'Rocktober', the name given by fans to the month of October as Rockstar has a history of making announcements and sharing updates during this month in years gone by.

X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown posted a thread of what Rockstar has shared during past October months.

As nice as it would be to see a second trailer imminently, this is all speculation and rumour and nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar at the time of writing.



Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two recently confirmed in an annual report that GTA 6 is still currently on track to release in Autumn 2025.

The document was made public on the same day of a shareholder meeting in which it was being discussed with the crucial detail that bosses are still planning for the game to come out as planned.

Rockstar dropped the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and confirmed the game would release at some point in 2025.

Ahead of an earnings call in May, Take-Two narrowed that release window down to Autumn 2025 and ahead of its most recent earnings call in August, the company confirmed the release was on track.

And this remains true as the annual report mentions GTA 6 is still scheduled for Autumn 2025 – twice.

Recently, a popular X / Twitter account boasted that leaks it previously shared about story details and features of the upcoming game have been "confirmed".

