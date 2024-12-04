GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 2 'imminent' after Rockstar Games' triple post

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to be in overdrive online with fans keen for any kind of update in the most highly-anticipated game of all time.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

The latest rumours are that a long-awaited trailer 2 could be released as part of a speculated PlayStation event which has since swelled after it was spotted Rockstar recently 'updated' the YouTube playlist the first trailer sits in.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.

Rockstar co-founder's new studio gets investment from Lost Ark developer Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser's new studio Absurd Ventures has a new partner in Smilegate, the developer of MMORPG Lost Ark. In a release, Houser said: "This collaboration with Smilegate was born from a mutual respect and a philosophical alignment with founder Kwon and the great passion he and his team bring to making AAA games. We both want to build interesting worlds and new player experiences." Joonho Sung, CEO of Smilegate, added: "We are thrilled to collaborate with the developers behind globally renowned series that have millions of fans worldwide. Together with Absurd Ventures, Smilegate aims to deliver games that players across the globe will love. This partnership marks a critical milestone in Smilegate's journey toward becoming a global IP powerhouse." Absurd Ventures is working on a AAA third-person open world game.

French journalist brilliantly shuts down false trailer 2 rumour A French reporter has brilliantly shut down a false rumour about trailer 2 for GTA 6. X / Twitter account @GTASixJoker posted: "According to French journalist Chris Klippel, the second trailer for GTA 6 has been ready for a while now." Klippel spotted this and replied with the meme of Snoop Dogg lifting his sunglasses in amazement at the 2024 Paris Olympics, adding: "Thanks for telling me." There was a bit of back and forth after that with Klippel saying: "I just announced that, according to the information I had, yes, trailer 2 was almost ready, and that a second communication period was in preparation. I said I didn't know when it would happen. And that it could go on for days or weeks."

Triple post reaction from GTA6 Social media users have been reacting to Rockstar's triple post in the GTA 6 Subreddit. phsteve2000 said: "I am 100 per cent sure that the employee posting these is always giggling as they're pressing the 'post' button." Several-Sense-270 said: "Bro this is definitely not a coincidence, they're clearing a lot of stuff, makes me believe even more we're getting something on Thursday." theguythatguyknew said: "Believe me, this is not coincidental." YRGswobblyknees said: "They spewed out Tweets and IG posts last year right before the trailer, this isn't a normal thing for Rockstar to do." YounglingSlayer6944 said: "What is it with Rockstar and the number 3?"

Trailer 2 'imminent' after Rockstar Games' triple post A number of GTA 6 and Rockstar Games fans on social media think the studio could be "clearing the way" to reveal trailer 2 soon. It's now been a year since the first trailer for the most highly-anticipated game of all time released without a single update from the studio itself since. But after Rockstar shared updates on Red Dead Online, GTA Online and a sale for their store on the same day, it's led to speculation that Rockstar is getting minor announcements out of the way to make room for a big one... Which could be trailer 2.

GTA 6 teaser already spotted in GTA Online update An eagle-eyed X / Twitter user has already spotted what they claim is a GTA 6 teaser in the new GTA Online update. Two images show artwork used in the update of a man holding something that looks like a hidden package seen in GTA: Vice City and what that package looks like in the VC game.

Fans say the same thing on Rockstar's GTA Online update Fans hoping for any news on GTA 6 have all said the same thing in the comments on Rockstar's recent announcement on GTA Online. @KeshavBhat said: "This isn't GTA 6 news." @GTAVI_Countdown said: "This isn't the trailer we were expecting." @SynthPotato said: "GTA 6 trailer 2 bros we may be completely cooked." @GTAVInewz said: "Yea we ain't getting GTA 6 trailer 2 this year 💀" @Pupsker said: "Not GTA 6, but nice."

GTA 6 world goes away from classic Rockstar open world designs The open world in GTA 6 will move away from the traditional designs Rockstar Games uses for its titles, reports Comic Book. A Rockstar Games employee listing was found to have information on development tools being used in GTA 6 and part of a LinkedIn post found by sleuths keen for information on the game mentioned "procedural generation for objects and game environments" was being worked on. Obbe Vermeij, who spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City, San Andreas and 4 before leaving in 2009, previously said procedural generation was considered in games he worked on but was "given up on" as "they often feel a bit samey". Although procedural generation has been tried but not fully used at Rockstar for a long time, it's use in GTA 6 would mean a move away from the hand crafted worlds the studio is renowned for. It's what gives games like Red Dead Redemption 2 such an authentic and real feel, and fans online are worried a move away from this tried and tested successful method could mean that parts of GTA 6 might not be as good as expected. However if it is being used and given the vast scope of the game, it could be that it's used quite sparingly and only used where it's really needed, if at all. This is all speculation at this point and nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar.

Rockstar drops first look at Winter GTA Online update, confirms release date Rockstar has released a 30 second teaser trailer showing a first look at what to expect from the Winter update for GTA Online which releases on December 10. Called Agents of Sabotage, the bio on Rockstar's newswire said: "Former FIB operative turned rogue agent Jodi Marshall has a serious grudge against her former handlers. She's maintained backdoor access to the Bureau's files and is not above exploiting this privileged information for personal gain. "Take ownership of the Darnell Bros Garment Factory - where plans for some of Los Santos' most legendary crimes have been hatched - and use it as a covert ops installation in GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage. "Partner with Jodi, in addition to a familiar face, your first mate Pavel from The Cayo Perico Heist. Together, you'll utilise the latest clandestine tech to zero in on some of the city's preeminent scores in this thrilling new GTA Online update."

Rockstar leaker warns fans against getting PS5 Pro for GTA 6 A Rockstar leaker who successfully predicted there would be a PC port for Red Dead Redemption through datamining has warned GTA 6 fans against buying a PS5 Pro just for the game. Ben, who posts as @videotechuk_ on X / Twitter, said: "If you're a GTA fan, hold off until Rockstar announces details on PS5 Pro enhancements. It's mandatory for Rockstar to support PS5 Pro for GTA 6 since it's part of the new certification policy.

"It could be simple resolution enhancements or better ray tracing, so wait." Ben is someone who bought a PS5 Pro and is not happy with it. The PS5 Pro has seemingly had issues with upscaling graphics on certain games with some players on social media saying they actually look worse than when they run on a normal PS5.

Reaction to year gap to first trailer from GTA6 It's been a year since the first GTA 6 trailer dropped with no official update from Rockstar Games themselves since then and Redditors have been reacting in the game's Subreddit. azfreak332 posted: "I personally am hoping something will come out this month but I wouldn't be surprised if we have to wait until early 2025 for any news." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. louistske said: "A whole year without any word is wild." Competitive-Taxi9140 said: "Weirdly enough it doesn't feel like a year ago the trailer came out, feels shorter." -Good-Winter- said: "Sweet that year flew by."

Full story: What have we learned one whole year after the first trailer dropped? It's been a whole year since Rockstar Games released the first trailer for GTA 6 Rockstar Games It's been a whole year since Rockstar Games dropped the first trailer for GTA 6 which, it's safe to say, has since become the most highly-anticipated game of all time. There has been a very small handful of official announcements about GTA 6 but speculation has been swirling and the rumour mill has been in overdrive for years now. This is everything we've learned about GTA 6 in the past year - read the full story here.

Sony not mentioning GTA in 30th anniversary video slammed as 'odd' A number of social media users have spotted that PlayStation did not reference Grand Theft Auto in any way during its 30th anniversary video. Sony's snub has been blasted "odd" on X / Twitter. @that1detectiv3 posted: "Odd considering that Rockstar and Sony have a special partnership and that the GTA series has historically been one of the most successful franchises to ever release on the PlayStation." @billysliamgta added "they forgot arguably the most influential video game of all time" in reference to GTA 5. And @GTASeries said: "They really didn't include anything from GTA, huh?"

'Debunked': Fans say YouTube playlist update is 'false alarm' A number of GTA 6 fans say they have "debunked" talk about the potential for a second trailer after it appeared Rockstar updated the YouTube playlist the first one sits in. @that1detectiv3 said: "That doesn't mean Rockstar is preparing for trailer 2 to drop. The playlist has existed for a while and the updates to it happen regularly, so this is a false alarm. The wait continues." On Reddit, Tee-Gee-Gee posted a thread of images in the GTA 6 Subreddit saying the playlist is "bugged" and "debunked" speculation about any trailer 2 news.

Over a year since first GTA 6 trailer date was announced It's been more than a year since Rockstar Games announced the release date for the first trailer for GTA 6. The studio made the announcement on social media at 2pm GMT on 1 December 2023. It's not been a year and a day since then and the first anniversary of the trailer releasing is fast approaching.

The Game Awards could have 'generation-defining' game A prominent X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games has spotted a Saudi Arabian gaming journalist has said there could be a 'generation-defining' title revealed at The Game Awards. @GTAVI_Countdown posted a screenshot of a Tweet from Omar Alamoudi, editor-in-chief at True Gaming, which said: "If what I heard about one of the announcements for the Geoff Keighley awards show is true... Then I'm super, super, super excited! How can I not be, when we're talking about something that will 'define a generation'." @GTAVI_Countdown added: "Rockstar is also expected to be at the event." GTA 6 is nominated for Most Anticipated Game at this year's awards.



Game and trailer 2 release dates 'revealed' from GTA6 A Redditor has spotted that someone that seemed to have information about one of the first shots of the GTA 6 trailer showing Lucia in prison has posted an update on the release dates for the game itself and trailer 2. MehdiTW posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "I have no idea if this is reliable but it's really suspicious that this French fan page talked about the first shot being Lucia in prison in JULY 2023. The Tweet is not edited. Now they say that the same source gave them new information, trailer 2 would come out this month and the game next October." Screenshot of Tweets from X / Twitter account @GTAVIBESFR were shared alongside that, backing up what MehdiTW said. Peach-66 said: "This rumour was old but it was true she is in prison. There was also another rumour that she has a child she abandons at a deli but I am not really sure about that one." Full_Procedure6201 said: "Beware, this account also shares a lot of fake news, maybe there will be a few things this month but don't take this account as the absolute truth." Crusty_Bap said: "October sounds about right. Less than a year then guys, yasss!!"

Has Rockstar just hinted at GTA 6 trailer 2? from GTA6 Redditor unia_ has spotted that Rockstar Games has recently updated the playlist on YouTube the GTA 6 trailer sits in. It's fuelled speculation in the GTA 6 Subreddit that the studio could be ready to drop trailer 2. Other Redditors have been sharing their thoughts. FastUser14 said: "I don't think they pre uploaded the second trailer after the first one was leaked early." FirstV1 said: "They won't announce that 'trailer 2 is coming' they're just gonna drop it on us some Tuesday morning. Watch." Mitsurugi8 said: "This better be it 😭😭" ItsMeArkansas said: "This is it... Tuesday..." Someguy14201 said: "Okay come on guys, why would they even touch their playlist for no reason? Trailer 2 is definitely coming, I can feel it 😩" This is speculation at this stage and nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar.

GTA 6 at risk of feeling 'samey' says former Rockstar developer After a Rockstar Games employee listing was found to have information on development tools being used in GTA 6, former Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij says one of the features mentioned has actually been considered for a very long time but was previously "given up on" for feeling "samey". Part of a LinkedIn post found by GTA 6 sleuths mentioned "procedural generation for objects and game environments" was being worked on. But Vermeij, who spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City, San Andreas and 4 before leaving in 2009, said procedural generation was considered in games he worked on but was "given up on" as "they often feel a bit samey". In response to a Tweet, he said: "The thing with procedurally generated interiors is that they often feel a bit samey. We dabbled before for SA and 4 but ultimately gave up on the idea."

Grand Theft Auto turns 27 It's Grand Theft Auto's birthday as the very first game turned 27 on Thursday (28 November).

It first released on PC before being available on PS1 a month later and then Game Boy Color in October 1999. The gameplay is shown from a top-down perspective in an open world where players must complete missions to earn points to progress. It released to mixed reviews from critics but gamers loved it.

Rockstar teases "mind blowing things" to come in GTA 6 At the Golden Joystick Awards 2024, GTA 6 scooped the award for Most Anticipated Game. A Rockstar employee got on stage to accept the award and while he didn't introduce himself, he did tease the studio is working on "mind blowing things" for GTA 6, as per GamesRadar. The employee said: "Thank you so much for this incredible award. Also, a massive thank you to all the fans. They're the most important thing for us, they mean a lot to us at Rockstar. "There's an incredible amount of people doing amazing things on Grand Theft Auto 6. Absolutely mind-blowing things. "It's a real honour to be able to come up here and accept this award on everyone's behalf. I wish more of us could be here but thank you very much everybody and yeah, more to come. Thank you."

GTA 6 nominated for most anticipated game at The Game Awards GTA 6 has been nominated for most anticipated game at The Game Awards Rockstar Games GTA 6 has been nominated for the most anticipated game at The Game Awards. The category is defined as "recognising an announced game that has demonstrably illustrated potential to push the gaming medium forward". GTA 6 is up against Death Stranding 2, Ghost of Yotei, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Monster Hunter Wilds. Six games are up for 2024 Game of the Year, which are Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and Metaphor: Refantazio.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.