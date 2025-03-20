GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 2 release date hiding in plain sight 'all along'

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await any further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself so far is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call on February 6 when it was confirmed once more GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens with our live blog below.

ICYMI: 'Trailer 2 for April might've been Rockstar's plan all along' A prominent X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games has said the second trailer releasing in April "might've been Rockstar's plan all along". @GTAVI_Countdown cited a GTA Online promotional post from Rockstar in 2023, around six months before the first trailer released on December 5, where eagled-eyed fans spotted '12523' as part of a sequence of numbers on a t-shirt worn by a character. This translates as the American date for December 5 2023. It was also claimed the full number set was a cryptic message that translates as 'one day will reveal all'. Another set of numbers that could represent a date say '040125', referring to April 1 this year, it has been theorised. And @GTAVI_Countdown says this could have been Rockstar's plan all along and it has been hiding in plain sight. This has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar.

PlayStation 'insider' says 'big marketing deal' will be announced, GTA 6 speculated A X / Twitter user understood to be a PlayStation insider has claimed Sony has "two more Playstation partnerships that have not been announced yet and should happen before Summer show" and "another is a big marketing deal" on top of that. @DetectiveSeeds is understood to be someone that has insider information about PlayStation. The user first Tweeted about the partnerships before adding in response to a comment there's "another big marketing deal too" and there has been speculation online this could mean GTA 6. In September 2024, it was rumoured Sony had "locked down" a deal for exclusive marketing rights. During an episode of the XNC Podcast, MAGG, an industry insider, claimed the agreement would allow the company to advertise the game as its partner. He said: "It's more confirmation that you're going to hear about it in the second trailer for GTA 6 but Sony has locked down marketing rights for GTA 6 on the PS5 and PS5 Pro only." It would not impact the game's availability for Xbox Series X/S. None of this has been confirmed by Sony or Rockstar.

GTA 6 'definitely a big economic boost for industry' says indie developer A PlayStation indie developer boss has said GTA 6 is "definitely gonna be a big economic boost for the games industry" as even if GTA is the only game some players will play, those who haven't already will need to buy a current generation console and then they can explore what else is on offer too. Speaking to GamesRadar+, Greg Rice said: "I'm sure there's lots of gamers that [GTA 6 will be] the only thing they play. It'll be the opportunity to get in on the new console generation and see what else is out there. "So it's definitely gonna be a big economic boost for the games industry, and will be a multiple billion dollar title, but I don't think that it's at competition with [indie games]. "[GTA 6 is] going to be the best, awesome, giant game for the year, for sure."

Reaction to 30fps analysis from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to analysis from Digital Foundry that they further believe GTA 6 will run at 30fps on consoles because of the lighting techniques that are expected to be used. electrostatik said: "Correct. It's unlikely that consoles will run GTA 6 with global RTGI at 60fps. To get 60fps, they'll have to cut back on that feature (aka performance mode)." Ordinary_Nobody_5902 said: "Yes, I think so too, because of common sense." Dumbass-Dude1899 said: "Did people really think PS5 Pro would run GTA 6 at 60 fps? People forget PS5 Pro uses the same CPU as the base PS5." irrelevant_actions said: "Yes, many people in the industry have expressed that 60fps won't be possible even on the Pro. The mention of 60fps is mostly a stunt used to sell upgraded consoles for an absurd amount of money." Issyv00 said: "More than likely. But I believe Rockstar will make it a stable 30fps that looks and plays well." Mince_ said: "You could also look at every Rockstar game that has been released and was 30fps on launch to predict that."

Key feature has already been revealed through 'backport' says tech expert A tech expert says Rockstar may have already revealed the lighting techniques it plans to use in GTA 6 through a "backport". GTA 5's recent free PC upgrade includes ray traced global illumination (RTGI) and Alex Battaglia at Digital Foundry says this technology has likely been "backported" from GTA 6. In an article published by Eurogamer, Battaglia said: "A lot of care and developmental work has gone into it, which perhaps makes little sense for a free upgrade for just one version of an old game. "In fact, based on our analysis of GTA 6's first trailer, there's enough evidence here to suggest that this may well be tech for the upcoming Rockstar release backported to GTA 5 on PC. "So, perhaps we are actually getting a preview of the lighting technology found in GTA 6 both in terms of features we can expect and even the level of performance we can expect." Battaglia added the addition of RTGI in GTA 5 on PC has been "far more comprehensive" than other games that have been updated in a similar way. "It's clear from the GTA 6 trailer that RTGI is present, with a similar level of fidelity to the same effect found in the newly RT-enhanced GTA 5 for PC," he said. "We still don't think GTA 6 will be a 60fps game on consoles, however." RTGI is a technique that adds real-time interactive bounce lighting to areas of a scene not directly lit by a given light source. While this technology is available on PC, it is not available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

'Trailer 2 for April might've been Rockstar's plan all along' A prominent X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games has said the second trailer releasing in April "might've been Rockstar's plan all along". @GTAVI_Countdown cited a GTA Online promotional post from Rockstar in 2023, around six months before the first trailer released on December 5, where eagled-eyed fans spotted '12523' as part of a sequence of numbers on a t-shirt worn by a character. This translates as the American date for December 5 2023. It was also claimed the full number set was a cryptic message that translates as 'one day will reveal all'. Another set of numbers that could represent a date say '040125', referring to April 1 this year, it has been theorised. And @GTAVI_Countdown says this could have been Rockstar's plan all along and it has been hiding in plain sight. This has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar.

'The thing I'm afraid of in GTA 6' from GTA6 One Redditor has shared in the GTA 6 Subreddit "the thing [they're] afraid of" in the upcoming game and it seems this is shared by a lot of gamers as the post has 8.3k upvotes at the time of writing. Kryptonim69 said: "Something I think about is how Rockstar will handle the combination of large crowds of people with extremely realistic graphics. With the map of GTA 6, where at least half of it will be city or cities, I'm worried that no current console will be able to handle so many things at once." Others have been commenting with their thoughts. SaturnVFan said: "GTA 5 was released on a Xbox 360, this release will be on Xbox Series S at minimum. I think there will be a big difference but it will probably be a bit less than the trailer." piomat100 said: "Are you aware of just how much more powerful the PS5 is compared to the PS4 (which is what RDR2 was developed for)? Most games which are made for the system don't quite show it but the jump is insane. Rockstar are known for squeezing every last bit of power that a console is capable of for their titles, I don't think there's anything to worry about for GTA 6." Ordinary_Nobody_5902 said: "It will because Rockstar Games are genius as to how they push the capabilities of the consoles to their full limits."

GTA Online update Rockstar has shared an official update on GTA Online. A social media post said: "Cash in with 2x GTA$ and RP on new GTA Online Arms Trafficking Missions from Oscar Guzman Flies Again. "Plus, complete five Arms Trafficking Missions to fulfil the Weekly Challenge and earn the Buckingham Tee plus GTA$100k."

Split Fiction director says it's 'fine' if GTA 6 'kicks [his game's] a**' Director of Split Fiction Josef Fares has said it's "fine" if GTA 6 released this year and "kicked Split Fiction's a**" at The Game Awards. In a viral clip, Fares was asked if he thinks Split Fiction could win the 2025 Game of the Year gong at The Game Awards and he replied: "Not if GTA 6 comes out. I love GTA, I would love it to come out." Fares was then asked if he'd "love for it to kick Split Fiction's a** at The Game Awards", to which he replied: "That's fine, that's fine. That's how much I love it."

Viral GTA 6 soundtrack 'Tweet' from Rockstar debunked A Tweet has gone viral that appears to show Rockstar posted a teaser on social media of songs appearing in its soundtrack which was said to be quickly deleted. Tracks from The Weeknd, Tyler the Creator, Doechii and loads more were mentioned. However this has been quickly debunked on X / Twitter. A community note said: "This is a fake Tweet. Rockstar Games hasn't posted anything related to GTA 6 since the first trailer they posted back in December of 2023. Rockstar's Tweets always go out at 7am PT, 8am PT or 9am PT."

'Stop saying you'll buy GTA 6 at any price' from GTA6 A Redditor has made a plea with others in the GTA 6 Subreddit to "stop saying you'll buy GTA 6 at any price". EdsonSnow's passionate post included a screenshot of the reputable Swiss retailer Brack's listing for GTA 6 preorders on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on its website for 99 Swiss Francs, which currently converts to £87 / $112 / €103. The user said: "You guys gotta stop saying you'll buy GTA 6 at any price, otherwise that $100 bulls*** will really come to be!! Take-Two for sure is aware of this nonsense and probably considering this price tag!" It comes after some on social media said they would pay anything to get a copy of the game and some analysts have said the standard edition of the game could cost up to $100. And others have been commenting with their thoughts. lz314dg said: "It will cost $70 like any other AAA game nowadays." Grupe_Sechs said: "I wouldn't care. This is probably a 10 year investment lol." CascadePlatinum said: "They already got $100 outta me cause I'm buying the super duper mega deluxe edition." It's not known if Take-Two is aware of Brack's listing and the price of the game has not yet been confirmed by Rockstar.

Why GTA 6 is still on track @GTAVI_Countdown, a prominent X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, has shared why the recent release date announcements of other games "are great indications" GTA 6 remains on track. The user said: "Death Stranding 2 and Mafia: The Old Country launching this summer are great indications that GTA 6 is still releasing this fall, as the industry is clearing the way for it, knowing there's no competition." Death Stranding 2's release date was recently announced as June 26. The latest major game release date announced for 2025 so far is Directive 8020 which is releasing on October 2 and is a survival horror title set in space which would coincide well with spooky season.

Only three games have September specific release dates, with two at the start of the month and Borderlands 4 with a date of September 23. Borderlands 4 is published by 2K, a sister company to Rockstar as both are owned by Take-Two, so this could hint that GTA 6 is releasing later in Autumn than then.



xQc defends leaked GTA 6 price Streamer xQc has defended if Rockstar does plan to price GTA 6 at the point reputable Swiss retailer Brack has. Brack has listedGTA 6 preorders for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on its website for 99 Swiss Francs, which currently converts to £87 / $112 / €103. While the price has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar, xQc has defended this if GTA 6 is widely sold for this cost. The streamer posted on social media: "Gamers will buy five early access, half-baked $140 games and sprinkle $300 worth of skins in a year but when a AAA company goes all out and take their time to make the most anticipated polished product we know they can make, suddenly $100 is too much? Stop talking." His post left fans divided in the comments.

Gamers furious after retailer listing preorders reveals price The Swiss retailer seemingly revealing the preorder price of GTA 6 has not gone down well with gamers because of how much it is charging. Reputable Swiss retailer Brack has listedGTA 6 preorders for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on its website for 99 Swiss Francs, which currently converts to £87 / $112 / €103.

And gamers took to the GTA 6 Subreddit to vent their anger. On a post that has since been removed by moderators, dawny1x said: "Nah $112 is crazy, imma still cop but damn I hope [this is] fake ✌️😭" Painted-Black-Roses converted is to Australian dollars and said: "$178AUD? Bruh, you're joking..." 89abdullah49 said: "Preorders for 112 dollars while we don't even have a cover photo or trailer 2 is STUPID."

Price revealed by retailer listing preorders The price of GTA 6 seems to have been revealed by a Swiss retailer listing preorders for the game. Gaming analysts have previously said the game could cost up to $100. Now, reputable Swiss retailer Brack has listedGTA 6 preorders for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on its website for quite a high amount. Preorders are available for 99 Swiss Francs, which currently converts to £87 / $112 / €103. That's significantly above the usual £70 that's charged for a top AAA game. However the preorder price has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar yet.

'Rockstar needs to release trailer 2 NOW' from GTA6 A Redditor has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit why "Rockstar needs to release trailer 2 NOW". OK-Union1343 said: "It took more than one year to analyse every frame of trailer 1.How are we supposed to do the same with trailer 2 in just seven months? C'mon Rockstar. It's now or never." And others have been sharing their thoughts with some brilliant comments. Sbomsy said: "That's easy bud, they'll drop a 15 sec trailer and there will be plenty of time to see every detail on every frame again." PippinMcForrest said: "Nah don't worry we'll work overtime. Who's joining me in quitting their job and studies to operate on this beast just in time before the release? It's going to be tight but we can do it if we stick together!" Electrical_Room5091 said: "The next trailer probably marks the start of the market campaign. I expect updates every other month once the next trailer comes out."

GTA 6 cost meme from GTA6 Another meme that's proving popular in the GTA 6 Subreddit is one mocking gamers complaining about the game potentially costing $100. Gaming analysts have said the game could hit that price point and a number of gamers have vented their anger online. But there's a meme referencing this in the GTA 6 Subreddit that's got 8.9k upvotes at the time of writing and loads of comments saying the game will not cost that. O__18th said: "It will not be 100." YaBoiCJ99 said: "Why does everyone keep thinking it's gonna cost $100? It's gonna be $70 regardless of what anyone says." Rain_Zeros said: "It will not cost $100 it'll be $70." The price of GTA 6 has not yet been officially confirmed.

Popular meme mocking trailer 2 April release date rumours from GTA6 There's a popular meme in the GTA 6 Subreddit mocking speculation a second trailer will release in April. Gaming experts behind the GTA VI O'Clock show have said they've worked out what they believe to be the release date for the second game trailer of late March or early April with the latter being backed up by a "credible" insider. As with all rumours, until anything is announced, fans are skeptical and have been poking fun at this one, with one posting what appears to be an AI generated Tweet from Rockstar dated April 1 2025 that says: "Happy April Fools' Day everyone! GTA 6 was just a joke, we'll move forward with GTAO (GTA Online) and will give updates on GTA 7 in about 20 years." The post is proving popular with 4.1k upvotes at the time of writing and loads of comments. Dry-Fault-5557 said: "I hope that they actually drop the second trailer on the first. Nobody is actually going to believe it." LingonberryCurrent22 said: "I think they will announce a delay on April 1 then drop the trailer an hour later with a November 25 release date." AHily2316 said: "It's going to be another GTAO post. They'll be like 'business as usual' while we'll be raging." Nothing has yet been confirmed by Rockstar.

The best 100 video games of all time Three Grand Theft Auto games rank in the top 20 of indy100's best 100 video games of all time - but which ones and where? Nintendo, PlayStation & Xbox What is the best video game of all time? It's a question that's often asked and debated yet, frankly, there isn't really a right or wrong answer. Everyone has different opinions and tastes - some games that have brilliant reviews and are hugely successful commercially just don't click with some people. On the other hand, some games that were panned and flopped in terms of sales are among some people's favourites. But attempting to take everything into consideration, indy100 has compiled a huge list of what we believe are the best games ever. This is all just a bit of fun so don't take anything to heart if one of your favourites has been missed out, or isn't as high as you think it should be! Read the full story here.

For more from indy100, check out our best 100 video games of all time and our recent review of Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.