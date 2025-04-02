GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 2 and marketing schedule revealed by Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call on February 6 when it was confirmed once more GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn. Its next earnings call is expected some time in May.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens with our live blog below.

Take-Two CEO reveals trailer 2 and marketing schedule Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has revealed Rockstar's plans for trailer 2 and its marketing schedule. In an interview with Bloomberg, Zelnick said: "The anticipation for that title may be the greatest I've ever seen for an entertainment property. "We want to maintain the anticipation and excitement... We found the better thing to do is provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on the one hand and balance that excitement with unmet anticipation."

