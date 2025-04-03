GTA 6 LIVE: Release and trailer 2 details revealed by Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call on February 6 when it was confirmed once more GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn. Its next earnings call is expected some time in May.

'GTA 6 could run on Switch 2' A X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games claims the upcoming game could run on the Nintendo Switch 2 because a key third-party game is releasing on the console at its launch on June 5. @GTASixInfo posted: "Cyberpunk 2077 is officially launching on the Switch 2 later this year. This basically confirms GTA 6 could run on the Switch 2 at the cost of graphics to run at a locked 30 fps. Let's just hope Rockstar considers porting to the Switch 2." The user added: "Rockstar is definitely interested in porting their games to Nintendo's consoles with the recent RDR1 and GTA Definitive Trilogy ports. Even if we don't get GTA 6, I'm sure they would love to port GTA 5 or RDR2!"

'I can totally see $80 for GTA 6 happening' A number of prominent X / Twitter accounts that regularly post about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games think Nintendo pricing standard digital games at $80 is likely to set a precedent for GTA 6. @GTAVI_Countdown said: "Nintendo is officially the first publisher to raise the standard price of digital games to $80. Industry analysts believe GTA 6 could raise the price even more to $100." @GameRollGTA said: "With Nintendo pricing their new games at $80, I think this drastically increases the chances of GTA 6 also being this price. There is no chance of Rockstar / Take-Two pricing it at $100. But $80? I can totally see that happening and becoming the new industry standard." @GTASixInfo said: "Mario Kart World coming to Switch 2 is going to be $80. Imagine the price tag for base GTA 6, it may even be more than that if this is where we’re heading towards."

GTA 6 not mentioned in Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event GTA 6 was not mentioned in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event. There was speculation from some that the most highly anticipated game could release on Switch 2, with the console itself releasing on June 5. However GTA 6 was not mentioned during the hour-long broadcast from Nintendo so as it stands, GTA 6 is still only releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Rockstar's sister studio, 2K, is having a number of games released on the console though, including Sid Meier's Civilization VII, NBA 2K and WWE 2K. However Rockstar's GTA 5 was not mentioned either. For everything that was announced during the jam-packed Switch 2 event, check out our live blog for what was announced as it happened, including detailed roundups of new details and confirmed games, here.

Take-Two CEO reveals trailer 2 and marketing schedule Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has revealed Rockstar's plans for trailer 2 and its marketing schedule. In an interview with Bloomberg, Zelnick said: "The anticipation for that title may be the greatest I've ever seen for an entertainment property. "We want to maintain the anticipation and excitement... We found the better thing to do is provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on the one hand and balance that excitement with unmet anticipation."

