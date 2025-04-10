GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 2 release details have fans saying the same thing

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

Fans growing even more frustrated at wait for trailer 2 from GTA6 Fans seem to be growing increasingly impatient as the wait for GTA 6 trailer 2 goes on. There's a popular post in the GTA 6 Subreddit of a brilliant meme summing up how people are feeling as it has now been 493 days without an update from Rockstar. One user said: "Love is a long road." Odd-Collection-2575 said: "Bruh it is killing me how long it's taking. I'm not gonna hold my breath tho, got plenty of other things to keep my mind occupied in the meantime." Master_Inspector1450 said: "I am more excited for the actual game to be honest which if not delayed is only between five and nine months away."

Nintendo Switch 2 and GTA 6 to boost gaming industry to record levels Nintendo & Rockstar Games Newzoo, a games marketing intelligence firm, has shared a report claiming that the release of Nintendo Switch 2 and GTA 6 this year will boost revenue in the gaming industry to record levels. According to the firm, by 2027, the gaming industry revenue will climb to $92.7bn, the highest it has ever been. Nintendo fully revealed the Switch 2 during its livestream event on 2 April and preorders are currently live in the UK, with some retailers struggling to keep up with demand. As for GTA 6, it is the most highly anticipated video game of all time, with some analysts going as far as declaring it the most anticipated form of media ever. Read the full story here.

'I can only imagine how GTA 6 will look' from GTA6 A popular post in the GTA 6 Subreddit is from Redditor GiraffeMiserable8350 who posted screenshots of Red Dead Redemption 2 on the PS5 and said: "I can only imagine how GTA 6 will look and it's crazy how all of these are 1440p." And others have been sharing their thoughts. ForsenBruh said: "I hope it will be better but here's a MASSIVE challenge in bringing RDR2 graphics to GTA 6 on PS5: the console must be able to render all of these graphics and NPCs while also flying at mega jet speeds through the air and roads. Not to say it isn't possible but they can't go that much beyond RDR2 where rendering had tons of time to catch up to your horseback speeds." ItalianoMilkBoy said: "And the game looks 2x better than this on PC, which got it in 2019. With the full power of PS5, I'm excited with how it'll make this game look old, even though it's still one of the best looking games today." VictorConrad95 said: "GTA 6 is definitely going to blow our ever loving minds."

Trailer 2 release details have fans saying the same thing from GTA6 Comments recently made by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick seem to have united fans in their thoughts over when trailer 2 is likely to release. In an interview with Bloomberg, Zelnick said: "The anticipation for that title may be the greatest I've ever seen for an entertainment property. "We want to maintain the anticipation and excitement... We found the better thing to do is provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on the one hand and balance that excitement with unmet anticipation." In a GTA 6 Subreddit post, Latter-Diet1127 said: "At this point, will the announcement / release of trailer 2 be completely random? I mean, is there anything that could tell us it might come one specific day? I have not seen a single theory or leak that said it could potentially come out within the next weeks." And others have accepted they're going to have to wait until Rockstar is ready and are unlikely to be able to work it out beforehand. Sneaux_ said: "It's quite literally in the air. There's no pattern from previous games, no leaks. NOTHING. We just live our lives and wait and it will be here before we know it." IlgnerJuan said: "I prefer no announcement, just the trailer dropping on the day they decide to. It's gonna be epic and the world will stop to watch it." Historical_Leg5998 said: "Announcing release dates for trailers would be below them at this point. It's probably not an exaggeration to say this is the most anticipated release in media. Not just gaming. The next 'thing' (provided there are no leaks) will be without fanfare, and will melt the internet."

'Would you still pay that much for it?' With reputable Swiss retailer Brack previously listing GTA 6 preorders for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on its website for 99 Swiss Francs, which converts to £87 / $112 / €103, some Nintendo Switch 2 games costing up to $90 for physical copies and Donald Trump's tariffs sending shockwaves through the gaming industry, X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown asked if social media users would "still pay that much for it [GTA 6]". @BelovedBone said: "GTA 6 and 2K are the only games I'd spend $100 on." @ygofresh said: "I would more than willingly pay 100 billys for this game only though. It'll be that good of a game, so worth it." @Muffin_Man_CHI said: "It's the only game that is worth it but let me tell ya Nintendo I swear I am not buying a game worth 80 or 90 just for Mario Kart. I could literally get my Wii out and have more fun than that but other than that this game is like the only exception for a price like that." @iCrazyTeddy said: "I’m buying it no matter what!" @SLIGHTMAREEE said: "If nobody bought it they would be forced to put the price down."

Price leak resurfaces as Nintendo Switch 2 games cost causes uproar The leaked price of GTA 6 from a reputable Swiss retailer that listed preorders for the game has resurfaced because of the furore surrounding the cost Nintendo Switch 2 games. Nintendo is bumping up the prices of games on its new console, with Mario Kart World that's releasing at launch with the console on June 5 retailing digitally for $80, $10 above the current industry standard for top AAA games. The price of GTA 6 has long been speculated, with gaming analysts previously saying the game could cost up to $100. In March, reputable Swiss retailer Brack listedGTA 6 preorders for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on its website for 99 Swiss Francs, which converts to £87 / $112 / €103. The listing has since been taken down but with the cost of Switch 2 games causing uproar on social media, there has been widespread speculation this could pave the way for GTA 6 to cost a similar amount or maybe even more. The preorder price has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar yet.

GTA 6 release date news 'so close' as earnings call nears A prominent X / Twitter account has said release date news on GTA 6 is "so close" as an expected Take-Two earnings call draws closer. Take-Two hosts quarterly earnings calls where it shares its financial performance and company updates with shareholders and stakeholders. In its portfolio, Take-Two owns Rockstar Games and 2K among others, and regularly shares updates on the release dates or windows of games. Take-Two revealed in May 2024 during an earnings call that GTA 6 was scheduled to release in Autumn 2025 and at the time of writing, that officially remains on track. If previous years are anything to go by, Take-Two will host its next earnings call in May and there will be news at the very least about if GTA 6 remains on track or not. And @GameRollGTA said they think if the release window remains on track, "in my opinion it is 100 per cent NOT being delayed at any point". @GameRollGTA posted: "If GTA 6 is going to be delayed, it will happen next month at the investors call. If Take-Two / Rockstar still reiterates Fall 2025, then in my opinion it is 100 per cent NOT being delayed at any point. Rockstar will have a very good idea of where they're at by then. We're so close." This ties in with former Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij saying Rockstar would not know if it would need to delay GTA 6 until a few months out from the initial release date. In September 2024, he Tweeted: "The decision to delay GTA 4 was made four months or so before the original release date. Any further and it's hard to make the call.

"Rockstar is probably not in a position to determine whether they will hit 2025 until May-ish."

'We were robbed of very historic moment' from GTA6 A Redditor claims "we were robbed of a very historic moment" when the GTA 6 trailer leaked hours before its official reveal. The first and so far only trailer for the game was due to be premiered by Rockstar on December 5 2023 but it was leaked online before then, forcing the studio to publish it early itself. Redditor ToppleToes posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "36k people waiting 24 hours before the premiere. At least one million people could have been watching the trailer together at the same time. What a moment that could have been." And others have been sharing their thoughts. Zuijd said: "That one guy who leaked the trailer disappointed Rockstar. Now we are all being punished." MidnightPulse69 said: "Lol I still remember when it dropped I was talking to my mom and noticed it started playing so I started freaking out and she starts panicking like somebody died." Drakula_is_mine said: "True, it would've been cool if we had all watched it together live." coltvfx said: "I had my best buddy invited over with snacks and drinks ready with my TV setup to watch trailer live with him and dissect piece by piece afterwards, everything was ready, until the morning I woke up and saw trailer got posted the moment I picked up the phone, had the greatest notification of Rockstar games youtube and I didn't even brush my teeth and just panicked and played the trailer. Well the plan was ruined but it was a unique experience. F*** the leaker in particular. I hope Rockstar games release / schedule trailer 2 one hour before airing so we could all watch together in peace." KingEVIL95 said: "Thats why they're silent. They were robbed of their moment too."

Rockstar's Switch games will start up fine on Switch 2 at launch It seems all of the games Rockstar has released so far on the Switch will start up on the Switch 2 without any problems. Nintendo shared a document detailing all of the Switch games with start up issues on the Switch 2 and said these are all being investigated. Switch 2 has backward compatibility with certain Switch games. With no Rockstar games mentioned, that means it seems GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, Red Dead Redemption and LA Noire should all start up on the Switch 2 console as planned at launch for players wanting to play these titles.

GTA 5 returning to Game Pass GTA 5 is returning to Game Pass on April 15 on both Xbox and PC. The enhanced version of the game will be available to subscribers of all tiers of Game Pass so if players have a subscription, they will be able to play the game at no added cost. All versions of the game will be available to all subscribers so players can play the same version as their friends across Xbox and PC.

'GTA 6 could run on Switch 2' A X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games claims the upcoming game could run on the Nintendo Switch 2 because a key third-party game is releasing on the console at its launch on June 5. @GTASixInfo posted: "Cyberpunk 2077 is officially launching on the Switch 2 later this year. This basically confirms GTA 6 could run on the Switch 2 at the cost of graphics to run at a locked 30 fps. Let's just hope Rockstar considers porting to the Switch 2." The user added: "Rockstar is definitely interested in porting their games to Nintendo's consoles with the recent RDR1 and GTA Definitive Trilogy ports. Even if we don't get GTA 6, I'm sure they would love to port GTA 5 or RDR2!"

'I can totally see $80 for GTA 6 happening' A number of prominent X / Twitter accounts that regularly post about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games think Nintendo pricing standard digital games at $80 is likely to set a precedent for GTA 6. @GTAVI_Countdown said: "Nintendo is officially the first publisher to raise the standard price of digital games to $80. Industry analysts believe GTA 6 could raise the price even more to $100." @GameRollGTA said: "With Nintendo pricing their new games at $80, I think this drastically increases the chances of GTA 6 also being this price. There is no chance of Rockstar / Take-Two pricing it at $100. But $80? I can totally see that happening and becoming the new industry standard." @GTASixInfo said: "Mario Kart World coming to Switch 2 is going to be $80. Imagine the price tag for base GTA 6, it may even be more than that if this is where we’re heading towards."

GTA 6 not mentioned in Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event GTA 6 was not mentioned in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event. There was speculation from some that the most highly anticipated game could release on Switch 2, with the console itself releasing on June 5. However GTA 6 was not mentioned during the hour-long broadcast from Nintendo so as it stands, GTA 6 is still only releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Rockstar's sister studio, 2K, is having a number of games released on the console though, including Sid Meier's Civilization VII, NBA 2K and WWE 2K. However Rockstar's GTA 5 was not mentioned either. For everything that was announced during the jam-packed Switch 2 event, check out our live blog for what was announced as it happened, including detailed roundups of new details and confirmed games, here.

Take-Two CEO reveals trailer 2 and marketing schedule Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has revealed Rockstar's plans for trailer 2 and its marketing schedule. In an interview with Bloomberg, Zelnick said: "The anticipation for that title may be the greatest I've ever seen for an entertainment property. "We want to maintain the anticipation and excitement... We found the better thing to do is provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on the one hand and balance that excitement with unmet anticipation."

