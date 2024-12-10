GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar Games job ad reveals huge details about marketing plans

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to be in overdrive online with fans keen for any kind of update in the most highly-anticipated game of all time.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

Rockstar Games job ad reveals huge details about marketing plans from GTA6 A job ad posted by Rockstar Games has revealed huge details about the studio's plans for the marketing of GTA 6. Rockstar is hiring for an Illustrator and the job ad said: "Become part of a team working on some of the most rewarding, large-scale creative projects to be found in any entertainment medium. "The successful candidate will be working on a variety of exciting, creative, and cutting-edge projects." Responsibilities include "develop key art images for packaging, advertising, print and the web" and "closely mimic pre-existing art styles". This was posted by Wiseman-tells in the GTA 6 Subreddit who said: "Advertising will start VERY soon!" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Uncle_Andy666 said: "You guys need to be in the Secret Service. Every nook and cranny you guys are there finding it out. Good stuff." B994 said: "I love this community. Even after being down theory after theory, the detectives haven't lost their fire." Longjumping_Gap_339 said: "Detective Clueso type s**t." Several-Sense-270 said: "We're so back." hosseinhx77 said: "'Meticulous attention to details'. They know we go for every single pixel lol."

Age rating 'no surprise' from GTA6 A post in the GTA 6 Subreddit shows the game has a provisional PEGI 18 rating. PEGI is a European video game content rater, similar to what the ESRB is in North America. While on the American site this can't be seen, 50HellsofPain noted: "Go Google Poland/Spanish Rockstar site and then click on GTA 6, then scroll down from trailer 1 and you will get the PEGI rating which is 18+; different from ESRB which is still RP." Additional_Return313 posted this and said: "No surprise really." But others have pointed out this rating has been there on those editions of the Rockstar website for a while.

Reddit reaction from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to the new information published about GTA 6 by Jason Schreier. w-rxnn said: "A whole lot of nothing, really, aside from this: 'GTA 6 has already missed multiple deadlines, a common practice at Rockstar, but Take-Two says it's now on track.'" InvestigatorDue7765 said: "No news, just publicism and opinions everyone else has stated on this Subreddit."

Visara57 said: "Of course they're high and that's Rockstar's fault, not ours. It's been a f*****g decade." Electrical_Room501 said: "The hype train is building up. Once we get more solid confirmation it is coming in 2025, things will get crazy."

dbezzy1010 said: "The expectations can be as high as they want because I think they will be exceeded no matter what."

GTA 6 will have 'significant online mode' - report A report from Jason Schreier has said GTA 6 will have a "significant online mode" and that other publishers are waiting for a release date of the game before committing to anything themselves. Schreier revealed key new details about GTA 6 in a Bloomberg report. He said that the game "will feature a significant online mode, selling in-game content designed to generate revenue for years into the future", similar to what the studio has done with GTA 5. An online mode has been heavily speculated for GTA 6, given the success Rockstar had with it in GTA 5 and to a lesser extent RDR2, but has not yet been officially confirmed by the studio. "GTA 6 has already missed multiple deadlines, a common practice at Rockstar, but Take-Two says it's now on track," Schreier added. He also said other game publishers are waiting for Rockstar to reveal a release date for GTA 6 so their games do not clash, meaning GTA 6 will "rule" the industry. Publishers are waiting to see if the Autumn 2025 will be met or if it will slip into 2026 before committing anything themselves.

Is Stafanie the new Dave Norton? Fans are speculating about the role Stefanie could play in GTA 6 - and one believes she could play a similar part in the plot to Dave Norton from GTA 5. One social media user commented on the post, saying: "She’s gotta be important to the story considering she delivers the first line of dialogue in Trailer 1"

Another said: "i’m just saying she got the first line ever, i just feel like that’s important for some reason."

The influence of GTA 6 is everywhere GTA 6 is the most highly-anticipated game of all time, and it's no surprise that other games are taking inspiration even before it is released. Lego Fortnite is having fun by embodying the look of the GTA 6 shots we've seen so far, while others have been pointing out how teasers for upcoming game trailers look very similar to the one used for GTA 6.

Reddit video shows scale of GTA 6 compared to GTA 5 from GTA6 A video posted on the GTA 6 Subreddit shows how big the map in the upcoming game is speculated to be when compared to GTA 5. The clip appears to show how long it takes to fly a helicopter across the map - GTA 5 is measured using the game itself and GTA 6 appears to have been measured using GTA 5 gameplay but with the latest edition of the speculated map from the mapping project community. That is a map put together by fans based on what's been announced, leaks and what has widely been speculated. And the video has impressed Redditors. wasservilla said: "With accurate co-ordinates and s**t? Unique content in the sub? I must be dreaming, this is some great s**t. Thank you!" Upset_Ambassador9413 said: "I love this kinda s**t. Gives me hope." BLANKTWGOK said: "We got GTA 6 map analysis before GTA 6."

Early GTA exclusivity deal on PS2 games was reaction to Xbox 'worry' A former PlayStation boss has revealed that Grand Theft Auto's exclusivity on PS2 for GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas was actually a reaction to Microsoft launching Xbox. The three games all first released on PS2 before later releasing on Xbox and PC. Chris Deering, who ran the PlayStation European business until the PS3 launched, told Gamesindustry.biz: "We were worried when we saw Xbox coming. "We knew exclusivity was the name of the game in a lot of fields, like Sky TV with sports. "Just as Christmas was approaching when Xbox would launch, a few of us went out to our favourite third-party publishers and developers and we asked them 'how would you like a special deal if you keep your next generation game on PlayStation exclusive for a two-year period?' "And one of the deals we made was with Take-Two for the next three Grand Theft Auto games.

"It was very lucky for us. And actually lucky for them because they got a discount on the royalty they paid."

'First quarter of 2025 serious things should start' A French reporter has said "serious things should start" in terms of GTA 6 marketing for the first quarter of 2025. Chris Klippel said in a long thread on social media that's when we can expect Rockstar to start ramping up announcements on the highly-anticipated game.

This comes after he has said on a number of occasions that trailer 2 is "almost ready".

Former Rockstar Games developer reveals why trailer 2 is not out yet A former Rockstar Games developer who worked on GTA 5 has revealed why trailer 2 for GTA 6 is not out yet and says it may be a deliberate marketing plan from the studio. Mike York spoke on a video on his YouTube channel and said: "Rockstar are very secretive about what they do and this is a really cool tactic in a sense because it creates allure, it creates mystery and it creates people talking about it without them having to do anything. "The more they're silent, the better it is because more people will be antsy and want to talk about it and have this feeling of not knowing what's going to happen. "They could easily release the trailer date and don't do it and do this on purpose because it's a really, really good marketing tactic in a sense. "It creates these really cool theories, like the one based off the moon."

One year since GTA 6 trailer 1 dropped You've probably seen it loads already - but it can't hurt to watch it again, right? It's a whole year now since Rockstar officially released the GTA 6 trailer earlier than planned after it was leaked online. In the first 24 hours after release, it smashed the YouTube record for most watched video that wasn't music and stands at more than 223.7m views. And there's been nothing from the studio since... The only official update we've had at any point since then is Rockstar's parent company narrowing the release window down to Autumn 2025.

GTA 6 teaser already spotted in GTA Online update An eagle-eyed X / Twitter user has already spotted what they claim is a GTA 6 teaser in the new GTA Online update. Two images show artwork used in the update of a man holding something that looks like a hidden package seen in GTA: Vice City and what that package looks like in the VC game.

GTA 6 world goes away from classic Rockstar open world designs The open world in GTA 6 will move away from the traditional designs Rockstar Games uses for its titles, reports Comic Book. A Rockstar Games employee listing was found to have information on development tools being used in GTA 6 and part of a LinkedIn post found by sleuths keen for information on the game mentioned "procedural generation for objects and game environments" was being worked on. Obbe Vermeij, who spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City, San Andreas and 4 before leaving in 2009, previously said procedural generation was considered in games he worked on but was "given up on" as "they often feel a bit samey". Although procedural generation has been tried but not fully used at Rockstar for a long time, it's use in GTA 6 would mean a move away from the hand crafted worlds the studio is renowned for. It's what gives games like Red Dead Redemption 2 such an authentic and real feel, and fans online are worried a move away from this tried and tested successful method could mean that parts of GTA 6 might not be as good as expected. However if it is being used and given the vast scope of the game, it could be that it's used quite sparingly and only used where it's really needed, if at all. This is all speculation at this point and nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar.

Full story: What have we learned one whole year after the first trailer dropped? It's been a whole year since Rockstar Games released the first trailer for GTA 6 Rockstar Games It's been a whole year since Rockstar Games dropped the first trailer for GTA 6 which, it's safe to say, has since become the most highly-anticipated game of all time. There has been a very small handful of official announcements about GTA 6 but speculation has been swirling and the rumour mill has been in overdrive for years now. This is everything we've learned about GTA 6 in the past year - read the full story here.

Over a year since first GTA 6 trailer date was announced It's been more than a year since Rockstar Games announced the release date for the first trailer for GTA 6. The studio made the announcement on social media at 2pm GMT on 1 December 2023. It's not been a year and a day since then and the first anniversary of the trailer releasing is fast approaching.

GTA 6 at risk of feeling 'samey' says former Rockstar developer After a Rockstar Games employee listing was found to have information on development tools being used in GTA 6, former Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij says one of the features mentioned has actually been considered for a very long time but was previously "given up on" for feeling "samey". Part of a LinkedIn post found by GTA 6 sleuths mentioned "procedural generation for objects and game environments" was being worked on. But Vermeij, who spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City, San Andreas and 4 before leaving in 2009, said procedural generation was considered in games he worked on but was "given up on" as "they often feel a bit samey". In response to a Tweet, he said: "The thing with procedurally generated interiors is that they often feel a bit samey. We dabbled before for SA and 4 but ultimately gave up on the idea."

Grand Theft Auto turns 27 It's Grand Theft Auto's birthday as the very first game turned 27 on Thursday (28 November).

It first released on PC before being available on PS1 a month later and then Game Boy Color in October 1999. The gameplay is shown from a top-down perspective in an open world where players must complete missions to earn points to progress. It released to mixed reviews from critics but gamers loved it.

Rockstar teases "mind blowing things" to come in GTA 6 At the Golden Joystick Awards 2024, GTA 6 scooped the award for Most Anticipated Game. A Rockstar employee got on stage to accept the award and while he didn't introduce himself, he did tease the studio is working on "mind blowing things" for GTA 6, as per GamesRadar. The employee said: "Thank you so much for this incredible award. Also, a massive thank you to all the fans. They're the most important thing for us, they mean a lot to us at Rockstar. "There's an incredible amount of people doing amazing things on Grand Theft Auto 6. Absolutely mind-blowing things. "It's a real honour to be able to come up here and accept this award on everyone's behalf. I wish more of us could be here but thank you very much everybody and yeah, more to come. Thank you."

GTA 6 nominated for most anticipated game at The Game Awards GTA 6 has been nominated for most anticipated game at The Game Awards Rockstar Games GTA 6 has been nominated for the most anticipated game at The Game Awards. The category is defined as "recognising an announced game that has demonstrably illustrated potential to push the gaming medium forward". GTA 6 is up against Death Stranding 2, Ghost of Yotei, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Monster Hunter Wilds. Six games are up for 2024 Game of the Year, which are Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and Metaphor: Refantazio.

