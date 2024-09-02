GTA 6: Live updates as trailer 'mistakes' revealed

Rockstar Games' GTA 6 is fast becoming, if it isn't already, the most highly-anticipated video game of all time and fans are continuing to post and speculate despite there being little in the way of official updates since the first trailer for it dropped in December 2023.

Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, hosted its most recent earnings call at the start of August and the company revealed GTA 6 is still on track to release as planned in Autumn 2025.

A video games expert said the game simply being on schedule is important for the industry as a whole.

Despite assurance the game is on track, speculation started soon after it could be delayed as it has been the longest gap between a first trailer and further content, such as another trailer or screenshots, for a Rockstar title.

A number of other titles being announced for 2025, such as Mafia: The Old Country, Borderlands 4 and Dying Light: The Beast, has already led some fans to declare next year the "greatest gaming year in history".

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.

Second trailer release date 'leaked' X / Twitter account @Nuro_Citrix, a user understood to have had insider information the game's first trailer would be revealed in December 2023, has said a second trailer will be released in November 2024. A Tweet simply said: "Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 - November 2024." This has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games and is speculation at this time.

Number of 'mistakes' revealed in trailer A X / Twitter user has posted a viral thread of a number of "mistakes" spotted in the GTA 6 trailer. These include "missing wind physics", rough polygons spotted in certain scenes, clothes going through character models and missing shadows. A number of "mistakes" have been spotted in the scene of a woman in a white bikini posing by a pool at the top of a huge high-rise building. These include pixellated hair, a shadow missing from the necklace and hair going through the character model.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.