GTA 6: Live updates as 'mistakes' in trailer revealed

Rockstar Games' GTA 6 is fast becoming, if it isn't already, the most highly-anticipated video game of all time and fans are continuing to post and speculate despite there being little in the way of official updates since the first trailer for it dropped in December 2023.

Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, hosted its most recent earnings call at the start of August and the company revealed GTA 6 is still on track to release as planned in Autumn 2025.

A video games expert said the game simply being on schedule is important for the industry as a whole.

Despite assurance the game is on track, speculation started soon after it could be delayed as it has been the longest gap between a first trailer and further content, such as another trailer or screenshots, for a Rockstar title.

A number of other titles being announced for 2025, such as Mafia: The Old Country, Borderlands 4 and Dying Light: The Beast, has already led some fans to declare next year the "greatest gaming year in history".

'Is that the new trailer?' A popular Reddit post has got social media users asking if "the new trailer" has been posted. Jad_jd shared a registration video they're submitting for BGS24 of themself cosplaying as Jason and _raynhaa as Lucia. It starts with a drone cut to a red car in a car park in the style of if a character is being switched with 'Lucia' putting on a bandana, recreating her look out the back window from the trailer and getting out of the car. It then cuts to a similar character intro to Jason at the wheel and walking. And in the comments, Redditors were impressed with what they saw. Adventurous_Alarm_77 said: "Wait is that the new trailer look at the graphics 🔥🔥" hugefatmeat said: "Bravo! You guys f**ken nailed it 🙏" WentzToWawa said: "Pretty good!"

'Mistakes' in trailer revealed on social media A number of "mistakes" have been spotted in the GTA 6 trailer by a X / Twitter user. Among these include barrels in the car crash scene having similar levels of damage, "poorly rendered" NPCs and section of road and water reflections missing. This is in addition to claims of "missing wind physics", rough polygons spotted in certain scenes, clothes going through character models and missing shadows. A number of "mistakes" have been spotted in the scene of a woman in a white bikini posing by a pool at the top of a huge high-rise building. These include pixellated hair, a shadow missing from the necklace and hair going through the character model.

Developer thinks GTA 6 will change price of games A developer for the popular Baldur's Gate 3 has said he thinks "everyone's just waiting" for GTA 6 to raise the price of base games. Michael Douse, the Director of Publishing for Marian Studios, criticised the price of a number of different versions of Star Wars Outlaws that went on sale due to the various offerings of content players could purchase in addition to the base game if they wanted. "I think a game should be priced accordingly with its quality, breadth and depth," he said. "I'm not against higher prices but this arbitrary uniformity just doesn't make sense to me. It feels so unserious. "Almost all games should cost more at a base level because the cost of making them (inflation, for one) is outpacing pricing trends. But I don't think we'll get there with DLC promises so much as quality and communication. Everyone's just waiting for GTA 6 to do it lol."

"We got GTA 6 nostalgia before GTA 6" Redditor AJTOM98 posted an image in the GTA 6 Subreddit of the image Rockstar Games shared when revealing the release date for the first trailer. It was posted with the caption: "We're all gonna look back in five years and be like 'remember this?'" And schematic_boy posted an incredible comment which said "we got GTA 6 nostalgia before GTA 6" with the OP (original poster) replying "these before GTA 6 comments will never get old 🤣"

GTA 6: Everything we know so far Everything we know so far Rockstar Games How do you follow the biggest game of the last decade? That’s the dilemma Rockstar Games have to deal with as they prepare to release GTA 6. The last instalment of the hugely popular video game series was released in 2013 and has now sold more than 200 million copies, bringing us one of the most immersive open worlds ever created. It’s been a mainstay for gamers over the last decade and now fans are clamouring for anything they can find out about the latest instalment in the iconic franchise. Read the full story here.

Second trailer release date 'leaked' X / Twitter account @Nuro_Citrix, a user understood to have had insider information the game's first trailer would be revealed in December 2023, has said a second trailer will be released in November 2024. A Tweet simply said: "Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 - November 2024." This has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games and is speculation at this time.

