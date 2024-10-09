GTA 6: Live updates as fans are gutted about latest Rockstar Games announcement

It's now officially under a year until the release window of GTA 6 and hype for the game is as high as it ever has been.

Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two recently confirmed in an annual report that GTA 6 is currently on track to release in Autumn 2025.

The studio dropped the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from Rockstar about it since.



GTA 6 has been at the centre of a number of huge leaks including the 90+ videos of early development footage that were posted in 2022 and the trailer getting leaked on social media shortly before it was due to drop.

Rockstar recently hinted it could be starting its marketing campaign for the game soon as it is on the lookout for a "Screenshot Capture Artist" to "capture footage of gameplay for use in marketing campaigns and in game".

And a number of story details have been 'confirmed' as legit.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.

Leaked GTA 6 story details 'confirmed' as legit A popular GTA 6 account that regularly posts on X/Twitter has boasted that leaks it previously shared about story details and features of the upcoming game have been "confirmed". @GTAVI_Countdown, which has more than 183,000 followers at the time of writing, shares news, rumours, speculation and leaks on GTA 6 and Rockstar Games. In September, the account reposted details from YouTuber LegacyKillaHD about rumours of what to expect from the story mode in GTA 6 along with some gameplay features. And @GTAVI_Countdown claims these leaks have "been pretty much confirmed as we just received a DMCA takedown from Rockstar's parent company Take-Two". Read the full story here.

Rockstar announcement gives GTA fans 'doubt' Rockstar Games has given Red Dead Redemption fans a huge update with the PC version of the game and its expansion, Undead Nightmare, coming to the platform on October 29. It's something PC and RDR fans have wanted for a very long time, ever since the game first released back in 2010 so they can play it on PC for the first time or have an excuse to jump back into it. But there are some GTA 6 fans who think Rockstar focusing on this means there will not be an update on the highly-anticipated title anytime soon. RamonRamos__ posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "With Red Dead 1 being ported to PC this month, I doubt it that rockstar will release any info for GTA 6 this October." There is hope there will be some sort of update during this month which is dubbed 'Rocktober', the name given by fans to the month of October as Rockstar has a history of making announcements and sharing updates during this month in years gone by. This year has proven to be no exception with the news of Red Dead Redemption on PC but fans are split about what this means for GTA 6 in the comments on the Reddit post. Sharp-Effective-2030 said: "Why did this idea come from that we would get a trailer this month, after all in the case of GTA 5 or RDR2, Rockstar added the second trailer a year or later after the first trailer." Gaggarmach said: "We were never getting a trailer this month, not next month or the month after either." DayDreamer1300 said: "All these years to get RDR and Undead on PC and they do it when one of their biggest games has been announced." Hopeful_Ad7376 said: "They really waited 14 years to re-release it for 60 dollars???" Not everyone can be pleased!

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.