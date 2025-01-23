GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 2 release date has brand new theory - and it's very soon

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await any further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself so far is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

Take-Two's next earnings call is on February 6 and there will be some sort of update on the game by then, even if it's just official confirmation the game remains on track.

As always with any leaks, rumours and speculation, take them with a pinch of salt until there is any official announcement.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens with our live blog below.

Arthur Morgan actor calls out GTA 6 community Roger Clark, who portrays Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, has called out the GTA 6 community for continually trying to work out when the trailer 2 release date is. Clark posted on X / Twitter: "Please stop guessing when GTA 6 trailer 2 is dropping. Please. You haven't the first f***ing clue and it's beyond obvious now." Strong. And, as you can imagine, a number of his followers started to ironically create wild theories based on his Tweet.

'Rockstar has no excuse not to add snow' It's remarkably been snowing in Florida, and with GTA 6 set in the fictional state of Leonida (based on Florida), an X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games said the studio has "no excuse" to not include it now. @GTAVI_Countdown posted a number of images of Florida in the snow and said: "It's now snowing in Florida, so Rockstar has no excuse not to add snow to GTA 6, which is set in fictional Florida (Leonida)." Snow has previously been included in GTA Online in Los Santos over the festive period.

Trailer 2 release date has brand new theory - and it's very soon from GTA6 A release date for the long-awaited trailer 2 of GTA 6 has yet another fan theory. douknowwhyareuhere posted a screenshot of a theory in the GTA 6 Subreddit that referenced Take-Two's earnings call on February 6, which is on a Thursday, and said: "If we look back at the last tow major Rockstar Games releases, we can see an interesting pattern: both [GTA 5 and RDR2] were announced on a Thursday. "Now take this into consideration - look at Rockstar Games' recent post on X / Twitter. If you add the numbers they shared, 8+2+2+6+9+3+2=30, with the [final] number two standing out, perhaps hinting at a possible second trailer. "And guess what? January 30 falls on a Thursday. Here we go again." Indeed.

