GTA 6 LIVE: Online mode to be sold separately at launch claims insider

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await any further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself so far is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

Take-Two's next earnings call is on February 6 and there will be some sort of update on the game by then, even if it's just official confirmation the game remains on track.

As always with any leaks, rumours and speculation, take them with a pinch of salt until there is any official announcement.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens with our live blog below.

Online mode to be sold separately at launch claims insider A GTA 6 dataminer has claimed the potential GTA Online 2 will be sold separately to GTA 6 at launch. Tez2, who also posts on X / Twitter as @TezFunz2, says this will be the first time Rockstar has done this for a title when it releases. GTA 4, GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 all have online modes that are included with the purchase of the base game.

Later on in their life cycles, Rockstar made the online modes for GTA 5 and RDR2 available for separate purchase at a cheaper price if players wanted to just get stuck into that and were not bothered about the single-player campaign. However Tez2 claims the base game for GTA 6 at launch will not include a potential new online mode and will be sold separately. On GTA Forums, Tez2 said: "In addition, Rockstar / Take-Two already sell GTAO and RDO separately but GTA 6 will be the first game where online is sold separately at launch, while story mode will be part of the full package that covers both. They will have to factor the online standalone price into the total cost." This was met with a mixed reaction in the forum. One user declared: "That is highway robbery." Another said: "Going to guess the standard version will be $70 along with a $90-100 version that includes some extra side missions and weapons / bonuses in the story mode and some goodies for online. Basically like they did with RDR2 and the Rhodes bank robbery, a free horse and a few other bonuses." However one commented: "I'm ready to pay $150 which is what I expect the most expensive digital edition to be." Speculation in the forum says the base game could be priced at $70 with an online mode at $30, taking the total bundle up to $100. An analyst recently said there is "hope" within the gaming industry GTA 6 will cost $100 at launch so they can bump up the prices of their own products. Given the success of GTA Online, while an online mode set in GTA 6's universe is incredibly likely, none of this, including the speculated price, has been confirmed by Rockstar.

'Feels like the game hasn't been announced' from GTA6 Frustration is building among GTA 6 fans in the Subreddit at the lack of any official updates on the game. yeahmynathan27 posted: "The game is supposed to release in 10 months but Rockstar is awfully silent. No screenshots, no trailers, no press talks, no references. Nothing. Absolutely zero marketing. It feels like the game hasn't been even announced yet. Are we still sure that it's releasing this year?" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. bran_the_man93 said: "Have you ever heard the phrase no news is good news'? There's been literally endless free marketing via posts just like this, why would they bother? They know this thing needs four-to-six months of hard marketing and it'll sell like a billion copies." Moistycake said: "I heard when Rockstar is about to delay a game, they show pictures of the game to make up for it around a year after the first trailer. Since that hasn't happened yet, I think we are ok so far." Emergency-Chef3704 said: "I'm calm until May."

Roger Clark Tweet reaction: 'Tell em Arthur' from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting in the GTA 6 Subreddit to Roger Clark's Tweet about the GTA 6 community trying to figure out when trailer 2 is releasing. Clark portrayed Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2. michael99420 said: "Read it in his voice. Chef's kiss." Ok_Clock8249 said: "You're a good man Roger Clark." beehappy32 said: "There is a hidden message here. If you cut out some words you get: GTA 6 trailer 2 dropping clue beyond now. This must mean on his next post will contain the date of trailer 2."

Connor30302 said: "Roger Clark in GTA 6 would go hard as f*** as a cameo. Makes sense too considering Steven Ogg voiced a character in RDR2." Hzdya said: "He knows when it's dropping out."

Arthur Morgan actor calls out GTA 6 community Roger Clark, who portrays Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, has called out the GTA 6 community for continually trying to work out when the trailer 2 release date is. Clark posted on X / Twitter: "Please stop guessing when GTA 6 trailer 2 is dropping. Please. You haven't the first f***ing clue and it's beyond obvious now." Strong. And, as you can imagine, a number of his followers started to ironically create wild theories based on his Tweet.

'Rockstar has no excuse not to add snow' It's remarkably been snowing in Florida, and with GTA 6 set in the fictional state of Leonida (based on Florida), an X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games said the studio has "no excuse" to not include it now. @GTAVI_Countdown posted a number of images of Florida in the snow and said: "It's now snowing in Florida, so Rockstar has no excuse not to add snow to GTA 6, which is set in fictional Florida (Leonida)." Snow has previously been included in GTA Online in Los Santos over the festive period.

Trailer 2 release date has brand new theory - and it's very soon from GTA6 A release date for the long-awaited trailer 2 of GTA 6 has yet another fan theory. douknowwhyareuhere posted a screenshot of a theory in the GTA 6 Subreddit that referenced Take-Two's earnings call on February 6, which is on a Thursday, and said: "If we look back at the last tow major Rockstar Games releases, we can see an interesting pattern: both [GTA 5 and RDR2] were announced on a Thursday. "Now take this into consideration - look at Rockstar Games' recent post on X / Twitter. If you add the numbers they shared, 8+2+2+6+9+3+2=30, with the [final] number two standing out, perhaps hinting at a possible second trailer. "And guess what? January 30 falls on a Thursday. Here we go again." Indeed.

