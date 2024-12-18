GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 2 release date wait passes huge Rockstar Games milestone

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to be in overdrive online with fans keen for any kind of update in the most highly-anticipated game of all time.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.

Trailer 2 release date theory from GTA6 A viral Reddit posts claims Rockstar recently having a trademark registered for its GTA 6 logos in Brazil means trailer 2 could be close. MysteriousPractice85 said: "Rockstar and their copyright logo marks across countries, every single time when they are getting close to releasing a second trailer for a game, they always copyright and mark their game logo and name in countries across the globe, WHEN I SAY EVERY SINGLE TIME I MEAN IT, EVERY SINGLE TIME. "They have done it with RDR2; 12 days before releasing trailer 2, they started copyrighting their logo accross countries. Same with GTA 5 and many more." Screenshots were also shared supporting these claims and others think the theory may have legs. TomDH_9991 said: "I find this theory quite believable. And of all of them, it's the most sensible oneI've seen here." Illustrious-Plum7293 said: "This is the most believable theory so far." Majestic_Strike6832 said: "Accurate or not I respect solid evidence and effort put in." To confirm, this is all speculation and nothing has been confirmed.

The longest ever gap between Rockstar game trailers The wait for trailer 2 of GTA 6 has now passed a key Rockstar Games milestone. The longest gap the studio previously had between dropping the first and second trailer for a game was with GTA 5, where there was a 378 day wait between the two from 2 November 2011 to 14 November 2012. The first trailer for GTA 6 dropped on 5 December 2023 and with it being 18 December 2024, that now marks 379 days, surpassing the previous record. There has been nothing official from Rockstar since the first trailer released. The only update we've had on the game at all has been from Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, who revealed in May the game will release in Autumn 2025 and as recently as November confirmed that was still on track.

Fans frustrated at lack of any new GTA 6 content from GTA6 A viral Reddit post in the GTA 6 Subreddit asked: "Rockstar can't publish a single screenshot?" Fun_Accountant2900 posted: "For everyone saying: 'They'll release it when they're ready' - really? They couldn't aim the camera in a single direction and snap a picture? It could even be a spot from the trailer at a different angle and people would still lose their minds." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Dry-Fault-5557 said: "The 2022 leaks screwed up everything." ZOoNeR_ said: "It's actually crazy dropping a trailer and go radio silence for a year man." GiggityGooAlright said: "Lol I feel like at this point 3-4 screenshots would hold ppl over for a few months."

GTA 4 character 'will 100 per cent appear in GTA 6' A X / Twitter user claims Jerry Kapowitz from GTA 4 will "100 per cent appear in GTA 6". Kapowitz appeared in The Ballad of Gay Tony expansion and was a homeless Vietnam war veteran. He managed to find the famous diamonds and cashed them in, planning to open a gun shop and a liquor store in Vice City. @JustMeRyder said this means he will appear in GTA 6. This was also posted in the game's Subreddit and Redditors have been reacting. Minimum_Dentist_9105 said: "Hopefully." TheEagleWithNoName said: "I honestly thought when seeing the trailer that Jason and Lucia were gonna rob his shop." GamingWOW1 said: "Haven't played GTA 4 but it'll be interesting to meet him."

Reaction to trailer 2 wait Redditors have been reacting in the GTA 6 Subreddit to the trailer 2 release date wait milestone being reached. MeenoYT said: "It HAS to come out today, come on... (I can't take it any more 😭)" One user said: "Regardless if the trailer drops or not, I am so hyped that we are that far along in waiting already, it's almost 2025, they are about to build the hype even more in the next few months once their marketing campaign kicks in, about to see billboards and painted skyscrapers, can't wait!" AhsanDhindsa25 said: "Please just give us something at this point 😭🙏🏻"

Trailer 2 wait hits another Rockstar Games milestone from GTA6 The ongoing wait for Rockstar Games to release trailer 2 has hit another milestone. The longest the studio had gone between dropping the first and second trailer for a game was with GTA 5, where there was a 378 day wait between 2 November 2011 and 14 November 2012. However during that time the studio did share some screenshots. As of 17 December 2024, there has been 378 days since 5 December 2023 when the first trailer for GTA 6 released and in this case with no update at all from it from Rockstar since.

Hilarious plea to Rockstar for trailer 2 X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown has posted a hilarious plea to Rockstar Games for the studio to release trailer 2. In a post called "a message to Rockstar Games", a 20 second clip is set to the iconic 20th Century Fox film and TV intro complete with the unmistakable music - but instead of the logo saying 20th Century Fox, it instead says 'we want trailer two'. There's a message that shows up at the end that says: "It's been over a year Rockstar." Safe to say it's gone down incredibly well in the replies.

Monochrome logo reactions from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to the GTA 6 logo appearing in a Brazilian trademark in the game's Subreddit. Imsimon1236 said: "Honestly still hilarious to me that they went with a logo design almost deliberately different than any fan design posted on the internet (with the VI in the lower right corner)." 5ee_2410 said: "I mean the logo is not bad but I really wished they went with the tradition of having numbers in bottom right corner." And another user said: "The images used on these forms can vary from concept art, WIP art or the finalised version. Often they just put placeholder assets or concepts as it's the fine print that natters in this type of paperwork. I've submitted them before for my work and I am told I can use any appropriate photo I can find."

GTA 6 monochrome logo shown in Brazil trademark Rockstar Games appears to have filed a trademark for two logos in Brazil. X / Twitter user @PortalViciados posted two screenshots of filings that appear to show two different monochrome logos GTA 6 has registered. One is simply black and white with the logo in the traditional GTA logo style and the other has palm trees in the VI behind Grand Theft Auto. The same ones were registered in America in December 2023.

Install size speculated from GTA6 A Redditor posted a Tweet in the GTA 6 Subreddit about claims the install size of the game will be around 300GB. @remiremus_ posted: "GTA 6 is reportedly in intense development and reportedly standing at over 1.4TB uncompressed as of right now and might even double in the next eight-to-12 months depending on delays and when the game goes GOLD. Final product size expected at 300GB." And Redditors have been sharing their thoughts. One user said: "Wouldn't doubt the 300GB. RDR2 was 100+ at launch." Electrical_Room5091 said: "Not even Rockstar knows the final size yet." JellyfishSecure2046 said: "For GTA 6 I'm ready to wipe my whole f*****g PS5 clean."

GTA 6 $2billion cost rumours emerge again Speculation that GTA 6 has cost Rockstar Games a total of $2billion to make is swirling once again. Rumours started in 2023 that GTA 6 will be the most expensive video game made of all time, eclipsing the likes of Destiny ($500m), Cyberpunk 2077 ($330m) and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (the one that released in 2009, $310m), reports Insider Gaming. GTA 5 cost Rockstar an estimated $250m to make. This is speculation and has not been confirmed by Rockstar.

Is this 'leaked behind the scenes footage' from GTA 6 real? X/Upsomedia/Rockstar Games A post claiming to show 'behind-the-scenes' production footage from the making of GTA 6 has come to the attention of fans patiently waiting for the game – but all is not as it seems. The Twitter/X post from user ClandestineDee has been viewed more than 4.4 million times and came with the caption: “GTA VI (GTA 6) Behind-the-scenes footage revealed.” Read more here.

Reaction to Take-Two CEO's comments from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick's comments about GTA 6 in the game's Subreddit. Due-Photograph-7019 said: "He's seen the GTA 6 memes he knows 💀😭." ToughStudent4334 said: "Honestly wonder if Zelnick gets sick of talking about Rockstar and GTA games 😂" rolf344br said: "Bro does NOT want to be there." Per_Horses6 said: "Would love to interview Strauss Zelnick. Seems like a cool genuine dude." And another said: "They definitely do not like to be grilled about GTA 6 lol they got legal on their neck."

Take-Two CEO says GTA 6 is 'bigger and better than you could possibly think' Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has been interviewed by TikTok NPC content creator Conner Mather. Zelnick was asked about GTA 6 and while he gave little away, he ramped up the hype for the game. He said: "I think it'll be extraordinary and worth waiting for. "Our teams are focused on what's new that you haven't even thought about. You thought you were anticipating this thing but this is way bigger and way better and more exciting and more beautiful than you could possibly thought of." He also said Take-Two and Rockstar listen to feedback from fans.

Full story: Every trailer and new announcement from The Game Awards 2024 Naughty Dog revealed their new IP called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Naughty Dog The Game Awards 2024 served up a lot of exciting new trailers and first glimpses at games that are coming out in the next 12 months and beyond. Astro Bot scooped the Game of the Year gong on the night as one of four awards it picked up with GTA 6 unsurprisingly winning Most Anticipated Game.

With these kind of award ceremonies though, fans are usually most interested in what's coming up and they were not disappointed with first looks at Naughty Dog's new project, The Witcher 4, Borderlands 4 and loads more. For every new announcement, along with every new trailer, that was revealed at The Game Awards 2024, read the full story here.

Former Rockstar Games developer says 'secrecy is good' A former Rockstar Games developer has said "secrecy is good" when asked about his feelings of the studio being so guarded with what they share. Obbe Vermeij who spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City, San Andreas and 4 before leaving in 2009. Responding on X / Twitter to a question about how he felt about Rockstar being secretive, he described it as a "good thing" and explained why. Vermeij said: "With upcoming games I think secrecy is a good thing. Knowing too much about a game long before it comes out ruins the experience. "A good example is the new Indiana Jones game. They kept a low profile and didn't do a lot of marketing. Then when the game comes out it is surprising and fresh. "This really works for Rockstar with GTA 6. Because there is not much info out there, anticipation grows and when the game comes out it will be truly exciting. "They could be a bit more relaxed when it comes to the older games. It would be nice to hear a bit more from the people still at Rockstar that worked on them."

GTA 6 wins Most Anticipated Game at The Game Awards As a number of people on social media have already said, we've got GTA 6 winning awards before GTA 6... GTA 6 scooped the prize for Most Anticipated Game at The Game Awards 2024. Little surprise there...

The game also won the same gong at the Golden Joystick Awards in November, where a Rockstar representative accepted the award and teased the studio is working on "mind-blowing things". However that was not the case this time around as no-one from Rockstar was present to accept the award and give a speech.

Full story: GTA 6 and Nintendo Switch are make or break for games industry in 2025 Analysts think the release of GTA 6 and Nintendo Switch 2 are make or break for the video games industry in 2025 Wachiwit, iStock & Rockstar Games GTA 6 and Nintendo Switch 2 will "determine how good or bad next year is" for the video games industry, according to analysts. Veteran analyst Mat Piscatella of Circana recently spoke with Games Radar about how it's pretty much unprecedented for there to be so much focus on just two things which could define a year for the industry and what to expect. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier also echoed this on a recent episode of Kinda Funny Games Daily too. Read the full story here.

Insider would be 'shocked' if GTA 6 Autumn 2025 release date is met GTA 6 insider Jason Schreier has said he would be "shocked" if the Autumn 2025 release date for the game is met and is not delayed.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Kinda Funny Games Daily podcast, he said: "I would be shocked if [GTA 6] actually made it next year. I think that it will probably slip again because Rockstar games always slip." He then cited Red Dead Redemption 2 as an example which was originally due to release in Autumn 2017. "RDR2 would slip to Spring 2018 and then Fall 2018," Schreier said. "And that was six years ago - games are even more complicated, even more moving pieces now, slipping even further now. "So I would be shocked if it doesn't slip to 2026. As of right now, Take-Two is saying they are on track, we'll see if that's still the case in a few months." This comes soon after Schreier revealed key new details about GTA 6 in a Bloomberg report, including that other game publishers are waiting for Rockstar to reveal a release date for GTA 6 so their games do not clash. Publishers are waiting to see if the Autumn 2025 will be met or if it will slip into 2026 before committing to anything. Schreier also said the game "will feature a significant online mode, selling in-game content designed to generate revenue for years into the future", similar to what the studio has done with GTA 5. An online mode has been heavily speculated for GTA 6, given the success Rockstar had with it in GTA 5 and to a lesser extent RDR2, but has not yet been officially confirmed by the studio. "GTA 6 has already missed multiple deadlines, a common practice at Rockstar, but Take-Two says it's now on track," Schreier added.

Why publishers are waiting for GTA 6 release date A Bloomberg report penned by Jason Schreier revealed a number of game publishers are "waiting as long as possible to commit to their release dates for the Fall". He said that's according to those familiar with these kind of deliberations. Schreier added: "The publishers want to see whether GTA 6 will make its deadline or slip into 2026, these people say, and they're determined to keep their own games far, far away." This is because if games are released around the time GTA 6 lands, they surely would not perform as well in terms of sales and playtime because GTA 6 is arguably the most highly-anticipated game ever. Rockstar Games and GTA 6 really are seemingly dictating the entire industry.

Screenshots over Holidays? from GTA6 A Reddit user has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit that Rockstar gave fans a 'Happy Holidays' gift in 2012 in the form of GTA 5 screenshots on Christmas Eve. DestinYgo016 asked: "Screenshots incoming?" And others have been sharing their thoughts. P_R_I_M_A_T_A said: "This would keep this Subreddit busy for like five months." gus_lops said: "That would be great, given the absolute silence from Rockstar for more than a year now. Screenshots are always good to keep the community busy until they decide to drop trailer 2." jaxonboi said: "Marketing tactics from 12 years ago are unlikely to still be in use, though it would be cool as s**t." KratosHulk77 said: "Damn 2012 it was a whole different world back then."

Rockstar Games job ad reveals huge details about marketing plans from GTA6 A job ad posted by Rockstar Games has revealed huge details about the studio's plans for the marketing of GTA 6. Rockstar is hiring for an Illustrator and the job ad said: "Become part of a team working on some of the most rewarding, large-scale creative projects to be found in any entertainment medium. "The successful candidate will be working on a variety of exciting, creative, and cutting-edge projects." Responsibilities include "develop key art images for packaging, advertising, print and the web" and "closely mimic pre-existing art styles". This was posted by Wiseman-tells in the GTA 6 Subreddit who said: "Advertising will start VERY soon!" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Uncle_Andy666 said: "You guys need to be in the Secret Service. Every nook and cranny you guys are there finding it out. Good stuff." B994 said: "I love this community. Even after being down theory after theory, the detectives haven't lost their fire." Longjumping_Gap_339 said: "Detective Clueso type s**t." Several-Sense-270 said: "We're so back." hosseinhx77 said: "'Meticulous attention to details'. They know we go for every single pixel lol."

GTA 6 will have 'significant online mode' - report A report from Jason Schreier has said GTA 6 will have a "significant online mode" and that other publishers are waiting for a release date of the game before committing to anything themselves. Schreier revealed key new details about GTA 6 in a Bloomberg report. He said that the game "will feature a significant online mode, selling in-game content designed to generate revenue for years into the future", similar to what the studio has done with GTA 5. An online mode has been heavily speculated for GTA 6, given the success Rockstar had with it in GTA 5 and to a lesser extent RDR2, but has not yet been officially confirmed by the studio. "GTA 6 has already missed multiple deadlines, a common practice at Rockstar, but Take-Two says it's now on track," Schreier added. He also said other game publishers are waiting for Rockstar to reveal a release date for GTA 6 so their games do not clash, meaning GTA 6 will "rule" the industry. Publishers are waiting to see if the Autumn 2025 will be met or if it will slip into 2026 before committing anything themselves.

Reddit video shows scale of GTA 6 compared to GTA 5 from GTA6 A video posted on the GTA 6 Subreddit shows how big the map in the upcoming game is speculated to be when compared to GTA 5. The clip appears to show how long it takes to fly a helicopter across the map - GTA 5 is measured using the game itself and GTA 6 appears to have been measured using GTA 5 gameplay but with the latest edition of the speculated map from the mapping project community. That is a map put together by fans based on what's been announced, leaks and what has widely been speculated. And the video has impressed Redditors. wasservilla said: "With accurate co-ordinates and s**t? Unique content in the sub? I must be dreaming, this is some great s**t. Thank you!" Upset_Ambassador9413 said: "I love this kinda s**t. Gives me hope." BLANKTWGOK said: "We got GTA 6 map analysis before GTA 6."

'First quarter of 2025 serious things should start' A French reporter has said "serious things should start" in terms of GTA 6 marketing for the first quarter of 2025. Chris Klippel said in a long thread on social media that's when we can expect Rockstar to start ramping up announcements on the highly-anticipated game.

This comes after he has said on a number of occasions that trailer 2 is "almost ready".

Former Rockstar Games developer reveals why trailer 2 is not out yet A former Rockstar Games developer who worked on GTA 5 has revealed why trailer 2 for GTA 6 is not out yet and says it may be a deliberate marketing plan from the studio. Mike York spoke on a video on his YouTube channel and said: "Rockstar are very secretive about what they do and this is a really cool tactic in a sense because it creates allure, it creates mystery and it creates people talking about it without them having to do anything. "The more they're silent, the better it is because more people will be antsy and want to talk about it and have this feeling of not knowing what's going to happen. "They could easily release the trailer date and don't do it and do this on purpose because it's a really, really good marketing tactic in a sense. "It creates these really cool theories, like the one based off the moon."

GTA 6 teaser already spotted in GTA Online update An eagle-eyed X / Twitter user has already spotted what they claim is a GTA 6 teaser in the new GTA Online update. Two images show artwork used in the update of a man holding something that looks like a hidden package seen in GTA: Vice City and what that package looks like in the VC game.

Full story: What have we learned one whole year after the first trailer dropped? It's been a whole year since Rockstar Games released the first trailer for GTA 6 Rockstar Games It's been a whole year since Rockstar Games dropped the first trailer for GTA 6 which, it's safe to say, has since become the most highly-anticipated game of all time. There has been a very small handful of official announcements about GTA 6 but speculation has been swirling and the rumour mill has been in overdrive for years now. This is everything we've learned about GTA 6 in the past year - read the full story here.

GTA 6 at risk of feeling 'samey' says former Rockstar developer After a Rockstar Games employee listing was found to have information on development tools being used in GTA 6, former Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij says one of the features mentioned has actually been considered for a very long time but was previously "given up on" for feeling "samey". Part of a LinkedIn post found by GTA 6 sleuths mentioned "procedural generation for objects and game environments" was being worked on. But Vermeij, who spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City, San Andreas and 4 before leaving in 2009, said procedural generation was considered in games he worked on but was "given up on" as "they often feel a bit samey". In response to a Tweet, he said: "The thing with procedurally generated interiors is that they often feel a bit samey. We dabbled before for SA and 4 but ultimately gave up on the idea."

Grand Theft Auto turns 27 It's Grand Theft Auto's birthday as the very first game turned 27 on Thursday (28 November).

It first released on PC before being available on PS1 a month later and then Game Boy Color in October 1999. The gameplay is shown from a top-down perspective in an open world where players must complete missions to earn points to progress. It released to mixed reviews from critics but gamers loved it.

Rockstar teases "mind blowing things" to come in GTA 6 At the Golden Joystick Awards 2024, GTA 6 scooped the award for Most Anticipated Game. A Rockstar employee got on stage to accept the award and while he didn't introduce himself, he did tease the studio is working on "mind blowing things" for GTA 6, as per GamesRadar. The employee said: "Thank you so much for this incredible award. Also, a massive thank you to all the fans. They're the most important thing for us, they mean a lot to us at Rockstar. "There's an incredible amount of people doing amazing things on Grand Theft Auto 6. Absolutely mind-blowing things. "It's a real honour to be able to come up here and accept this award on everyone's behalf. I wish more of us could be here but thank you very much everybody and yeah, more to come. Thank you."

GTA 6 nominated for most anticipated game at The Game Awards GTA 6 has been nominated for most anticipated game at The Game Awards Rockstar Games GTA 6 has been nominated for the most anticipated game at The Game Awards. The category is defined as "recognising an announced game that has demonstrably illustrated potential to push the gaming medium forward". GTA 6 is up against Death Stranding 2, Ghost of Yotei, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Monster Hunter Wilds. Six games are up for 2024 Game of the Year, which are Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and Metaphor: Refantazio.

