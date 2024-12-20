GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar Games voice actor teases release date

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to be in overdrive online with fans keen for any kind of update in the most highly-anticipated game of all time.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.

GTA 6 themed 'swag' spotted It appears Rockstar employees have been given GTA 6 themed Christmas "swag" with images posted online. Pictures show a black Rockstar jumper with the logo having the same colour palette as GTA 6 and also a bag in similar colours too. Further images show umbrellas, pouches and t-shirts. Fans on social media want these to go on general sale with some hoping it means there could be some sort of GTA 6 announcement right around the corner.

'Moon theory' is back The 'moon theory' is back. It's thought by some that Rockstar teases when a huge GTA 6 announcement is coming by including an image of what the moon will look like on the day of that key announcement in an update for something like GTA Online. In September 2023, Rockstar posted an update for GTA Online which included a Waning Gibbous moon. On 1 December 2023, when there was a Waning Gibbous moon, Rockstar revealed the date and time the GTA 6 trailer would drop, with the trailer the only thing we've seen from the studio at all so far. Because of this, there are a number of people that believe in the 'moon theory' and that Rockstar uses it as a way to tease big announcements. It's come up again because in a GTA Online update posted by Rockstar on 1 November, a Waning Gibbous moon was used in a featured image. The last Waning Gibbous appeared on 22 November which is why fans thought there would be a second trailer on that day. The next one is on 20 December and X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown points out there were three Waning Gibbous moon cycles before further details of the first trailer were dropped. This is the second cycle since the second moon picture with the third cycle on 19 January 2025. However fans will be hoping Rockstar is in the mood to deliver some Christmas cheer.

GTA Online festive event Festive events have gone live in GTA Online. A Tweet from Rockstar said: "Happy Holidays! Get festive in GTA Online with gifts and bonuses. "Plus, two new newly decommissioned Law Enforcement Vehicles are available for purchase, get 2X Rewards on Dispatch Work and more."

Rockstar Games voice actor teases GTA 6 role and release date An actor that's been involved in previous Rockstar Games projects has hinted he's in a new one. Speaking with Check It TV on YouTube, Johnny Ray Gill, who is best known for his role in the TV series Cross, has hinted at involvement in GTA 6. Gill has previously done voice work for the "local population" in GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. "I think I was earlier in my career and so they put the little helmet on you and they're filming you and you're doing multiple voices of different characters and stuff like that," he said when asked about his previous work for the studio. "I will say this, stay on the lookout. I can't say anything but there's another situation happening in that world that may be coming out in 2025, 2026 that I'm really hyped about." Gill was asked if it's for GTA 6 specifically and he replied: "I don't know. Stay tuned, we'll see."

Release date theory 'debunked' by IP lawyer from GTA6 A Redditor that says they are an IP lawyer has "debunked" the latest theory that a recent trademark being registered for the GTA 6 logo in Brazil specifically means trailer 2 could be soon. In a lengthy post, Fly-Low- said: "I am not saying that trailer 2 isn't close but tbh if Take-Two is getting GTA 6 trademark registered then that really doesn't have much to do with trailer 2. It's just a company protecting its brand and mark!"

Trailer 2 release date theory from GTA6 A viral Reddit posts claims Rockstar recently having a trademark registered for its GTA 6 logos in Brazil means trailer 2 could be close. MysteriousPractice85 said: "Rockstar and their copyright logo marks across countries, every single time when they are getting close to releasing a second trailer for a game, they always copyright and mark their game logo and name in countries across the globe, WHEN I SAY EVERY SINGLE TIME I MEAN IT, EVERY SINGLE TIME. "They have done it with RDR2; 12 days before releasing trailer 2, they started copyrighting their logo accross countries. Same with GTA 5 and many more." Screenshots were also shared supporting these claims and others think the theory may have legs. TomDH_9991 said: "I find this theory quite believable. And of all of them, it's the most sensible oneI've seen here." Illustrious-Plum7293 said: "This is the most believable theory so far." Majestic_Strike6832 said: "Accurate or not I respect solid evidence and effort put in." To confirm, this is all speculation and nothing has been confirmed.

The longest ever gap between Rockstar game trailers The wait for trailer 2 of GTA 6 has now passed a key Rockstar Games milestone. The longest gap the studio previously had between dropping the first and second trailer for a game was with GTA 5, where there was a 378 day wait between the two from 2 November 2011 to 14 November 2012. The first trailer for GTA 6 dropped on 5 December 2023 and with it being 18 December 2024, that now marks 379 days, surpassing the previous record. There has been nothing official from Rockstar since the first trailer released. The only update we've had on the game at all has been from Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, who revealed in May the game will release in Autumn 2025 and as recently as November confirmed that was still on track.

Fans frustrated at lack of any new GTA 6 content from GTA6 A viral Reddit post in the GTA 6 Subreddit asked: "Rockstar can't publish a single screenshot?" Fun_Accountant2900 posted: "For everyone saying: 'They'll release it when they're ready' - really? They couldn't aim the camera in a single direction and snap a picture? It could even be a spot from the trailer at a different angle and people would still lose their minds." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Dry-Fault-5557 said: "The 2022 leaks screwed up everything." ZOoNeR_ said: "It's actually crazy dropping a trailer and go radio silence for a year man." GiggityGooAlright said: "Lol I feel like at this point 3-4 screenshots would hold ppl over for a few months."

GTA 4 character 'will 100 per cent appear in GTA 6' A X / Twitter user claims Jerry Kapowitz from GTA 4 will "100 per cent appear in GTA 6". Kapowitz appeared in The Ballad of Gay Tony expansion and was a homeless Vietnam war veteran. He managed to find the famous diamonds and cashed them in, planning to open a gun shop and a liquor store in Vice City. @JustMeRyder said this means he will appear in GTA 6. This was also posted in the game's Subreddit and Redditors have been reacting. Minimum_Dentist_9105 said: "Hopefully." TheEagleWithNoName said: "I honestly thought when seeing the trailer that Jason and Lucia were gonna rob his shop." GamingWOW1 said: "Haven't played GTA 4 but it'll be interesting to meet him."

Reaction to trailer 2 wait Redditors have been reacting in the GTA 6 Subreddit to the trailer 2 release date wait milestone being reached. MeenoYT said: "It HAS to come out today, come on... (I can't take it any more 😭)" One user said: "Regardless if the trailer drops or not, I am so hyped that we are that far along in waiting already, it's almost 2025, they are about to build the hype even more in the next few months once their marketing campaign kicks in, about to see billboards and painted skyscrapers, can't wait!" AhsanDhindsa25 said: "Please just give us something at this point 😭🙏🏻"

Trailer 2 wait hits another Rockstar Games milestone from GTA6 The ongoing wait for Rockstar Games to release trailer 2 has hit another milestone. The longest the studio had gone between dropping the first and second trailer for a game was with GTA 5, where there was a 378 day wait between 2 November 2011 and 14 November 2012. However during that time the studio did share some screenshots. As of 17 December 2024, there has been 378 days since 5 December 2023 when the first trailer for GTA 6 released and in this case with no update at all from it from Rockstar since.

Monochrome logo reactions from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to the GTA 6 logo appearing in a Brazilian trademark in the game's Subreddit. Imsimon1236 said: "Honestly still hilarious to me that they went with a logo design almost deliberately different than any fan design posted on the internet (with the VI in the lower right corner)." 5ee_2410 said: "I mean the logo is not bad but I really wished they went with the tradition of having numbers in bottom right corner." And another user said: "The images used on these forms can vary from concept art, WIP art or the finalised version. Often they just put placeholder assets or concepts as it's the fine print that natters in this type of paperwork. I've submitted them before for my work and I am told I can use any appropriate photo I can find."

GTA 6 monochrome logo shown in Brazil trademark Rockstar Games appears to have filed a trademark for two logos in Brazil. X / Twitter user @PortalViciados posted two screenshots of filings that appear to show two different monochrome logos GTA 6 has registered. One is simply black and white with the logo in the traditional GTA logo style and the other has palm trees in the VI behind Grand Theft Auto. The same ones were registered in America in December 2023.

Install size speculated from GTA6 A Redditor posted a Tweet in the GTA 6 Subreddit about claims the install size of the game will be around 300GB. @remiremus_ posted: "GTA 6 is reportedly in intense development and reportedly standing at over 1.4TB uncompressed as of right now and might even double in the next eight-to-12 months depending on delays and when the game goes GOLD. Final product size expected at 300GB." And Redditors have been sharing their thoughts. One user said: "Wouldn't doubt the 300GB. RDR2 was 100+ at launch." Electrical_Room5091 said: "Not even Rockstar knows the final size yet." JellyfishSecure2046 said: "For GTA 6 I'm ready to wipe my whole f*****g PS5 clean."

GTA 6 $2billion cost rumours emerge again Speculation that GTA 6 has cost Rockstar Games a total of $2billion to make is swirling once again. Rumours started in 2023 that GTA 6 will be the most expensive video game made of all time, eclipsing the likes of Destiny ($500m), Cyberpunk 2077 ($330m) and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (the one that released in 2009, $310m), reports Insider Gaming. GTA 5 cost Rockstar an estimated $250m to make. This is speculation and has not been confirmed by Rockstar.

Is this 'leaked behind the scenes footage' from GTA 6 real? X/Upsomedia/Rockstar Games A post claiming to show 'behind-the-scenes' production footage from the making of GTA 6 has come to the attention of fans patiently waiting for the game – but all is not as it seems. The Twitter/X post from user ClandestineDee has been viewed more than 4.4 million times and came with the caption: “GTA VI (GTA 6) Behind-the-scenes footage revealed.” Read more here.

Reaction to Take-Two CEO's comments from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick's comments about GTA 6 in the game's Subreddit. Due-Photograph-7019 said: "He's seen the GTA 6 memes he knows 💀😭." ToughStudent4334 said: "Honestly wonder if Zelnick gets sick of talking about Rockstar and GTA games 😂" rolf344br said: "Bro does NOT want to be there." Per_Horses6 said: "Would love to interview Strauss Zelnick. Seems like a cool genuine dude." And another said: "They definitely do not like to be grilled about GTA 6 lol they got legal on their neck."

Take-Two CEO says GTA 6 is 'bigger and better than you could possibly think' Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has been interviewed by TikTok NPC content creator Conner Mather. Zelnick was asked about GTA 6 and while he gave little away, he ramped up the hype for the game. He said: "I think it'll be extraordinary and worth waiting for. "Our teams are focused on what's new that you haven't even thought about. You thought you were anticipating this thing but this is way bigger and way better and more exciting and more beautiful than you could possibly thought of." He also said Take-Two and Rockstar listen to feedback from fans.

Former Rockstar Games developer says 'secrecy is good' A former Rockstar Games developer has said "secrecy is good" when asked about his feelings of the studio being so guarded with what they share. Obbe Vermeij who spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City, San Andreas and 4 before leaving in 2009. Responding on X / Twitter to a question about how he felt about Rockstar being secretive, he described it as a "good thing" and explained why. Vermeij said: "With upcoming games I think secrecy is a good thing. Knowing too much about a game long before it comes out ruins the experience. "A good example is the new Indiana Jones game. They kept a low profile and didn't do a lot of marketing. Then when the game comes out it is surprising and fresh. "This really works for Rockstar with GTA 6. Because there is not much info out there, anticipation grows and when the game comes out it will be truly exciting. "They could be a bit more relaxed when it comes to the older games. It would be nice to hear a bit more from the people still at Rockstar that worked on them."

GTA 6 wins Most Anticipated Game at The Game Awards As a number of people on social media have already said, we've got GTA 6 winning awards before GTA 6... GTA 6 scooped the prize for Most Anticipated Game at The Game Awards 2024. Little surprise there...

The game also won the same gong at the Golden Joystick Awards in November, where a Rockstar representative accepted the award and teased the studio is working on "mind-blowing things". However that was not the case this time around as no-one from Rockstar was present to accept the award and give a speech.

Full story: GTA 6 and Nintendo Switch are make or break for games industry in 2025 Analysts think the release of GTA 6 and Nintendo Switch 2 are make or break for the video games industry in 2025 Wachiwit, iStock & Rockstar Games GTA 6 and Nintendo Switch 2 will "determine how good or bad next year is" for the video games industry, according to analysts. Veteran analyst Mat Piscatella of Circana recently spoke with Games Radar about how it's pretty much unprecedented for there to be so much focus on just two things which could define a year for the industry and what to expect. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier also echoed this on a recent episode of Kinda Funny Games Daily too. Read the full story here.

Insider would be 'shocked' if GTA 6 Autumn 2025 release date is met GTA 6 insider Jason Schreier has said he would be "shocked" if the Autumn 2025 release date for the game is met and is not delayed.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Kinda Funny Games Daily podcast, he said: "I would be shocked if [GTA 6] actually made it next year. I think that it will probably slip again because Rockstar games always slip." He then cited Red Dead Redemption 2 as an example which was originally due to release in Autumn 2017. "RDR2 would slip to Spring 2018 and then Fall 2018," Schreier said. "And that was six years ago - games are even more complicated, even more moving pieces now, slipping even further now. "So I would be shocked if it doesn't slip to 2026. As of right now, Take-Two is saying they are on track, we'll see if that's still the case in a few months." This comes soon after Schreier revealed key new details about GTA 6 in a Bloomberg report, including that other game publishers are waiting for Rockstar to reveal a release date for GTA 6 so their games do not clash. Publishers are waiting to see if the Autumn 2025 will be met or if it will slip into 2026 before committing to anything. Schreier also said the game "will feature a significant online mode, selling in-game content designed to generate revenue for years into the future", similar to what the studio has done with GTA 5. An online mode has been heavily speculated for GTA 6, given the success Rockstar had with it in GTA 5 and to a lesser extent RDR2, but has not yet been officially confirmed by the studio. "GTA 6 has already missed multiple deadlines, a common practice at Rockstar, but Take-Two says it's now on track," Schreier added.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.