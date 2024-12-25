GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 2 release date rumours shut down by Rockstar Games

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to be in overdrive online with fans keen for any kind of update in the most highly-anticipated game of all time.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.

It might be Christmas, but GTA fans only want one thing

Rockstar's 2012 GTA 5 Christmas Eve post X / Twitter user @GTAVoclock has reposted what the Christmas Eve 2012 announcement was from Rockstar when sharing screenshots ahead of GTA 5 releasing in 2013. The post was simply titled "Happy Holidays - Enjoy" with in-game screenshots. Rockstar also did this on Christmas Eve 2007 with GTA 4 releasing the following year. Fans are hopeful Rockstar might do something the same this time around with GTA 6.

'Breaking or continuing tradition?' from GTA6 Redditor 147Wildboy asked the GTA 6 Subreddit if Rockstar Games will be "breaking or continuing tradition" with Christmas Eve screenshots this year. Peach-66 said: "You will get your answer in about two-to-three hours from now." TrevorTheSanta said: "Would be so funny if Rockstar only posted a screenshot with '27'." MoBB_17 said: "If it happened twice, there's a chance it happens again."

Christmas screenshots hope GTA 6 fans are hopeful of screenshots on Christmas Eve from Rockstar Games given the studio has shared these before on this day in years gone by previous GTA titles. As X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown pointed out, screenshots and artwork for GTA 4 was shared on 24 December 2007 and screenshots for GTA 5 were posted on the same day five years later. So fans are hopeful there could be an early Christmas present from the studio. However in a recent Rockstar post, the studio quoted a previous Tweet of a festive update for GTA Online and said: "Happy Holidays!" That seemingly indicates Rockstar is signing off over the festive period and there will not be any update on GTA 6 during that time. But we'll see...

Former Rockstar dev gives thoughts on all the '27' theories from GTA6 A former Rockstar Games developer has shared their thoughts on all the recent theories pointing to an update on the game landing on 27 December. YouTuber @YorkReacts regularly posts on his channel and he recently commented on one of his videos called 'Ex Rockstar Dev's Thoughts on GTA 6 Conspiracy Theories' and said: "I don't think the 27th will have anything announced by Rockstar. "Odds are they are all taking Christmas break with family and friends enjoying some time off."

New map reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the updated map from the Mapping Project community. electrostatik said: "The dramatic change to the north-eastern coastline (apparently based on 'new triangulation data') is super interesting." Ldawg03 said: "Even if it's not 100 per cent accurate, I love to see the sheer size of it. If the map is this big, then I'd hope for fast travel between airports like in San Andreas." 0uchCharlie said: "If this is legit... This map is gonna be insane."

New leaked map reveals just how huge game will be One of the leaders of the GTA 6 'Mapping Project' has shared the latest update as to what the community believes will be in the final map. The 'Mapping Project' is a community that's piecing together what players can expect to see in the final map based on co-ordinates from the trailer, what's been leaked and widespread speculation. A similar community did the same for GTA 5 which was said to be '90 per cent accurate' when the game released. DuPz0r posted a preview of it on social media along with a link to a much higher resolution version of the image and it shows just how big this community thinks the map will be. It's the first update from the 'Mapping Project' since 29 April when the panhandle was added which still remains.

Rockstar seemingly cools speculation of any announcement over the holidays Rockstar Games has seemingly cooled any speculation there will be any GTA 6 related content over the holidays with a simple two-word Tweet. On social media, the studio quoted a previous Tweet of a festive update for GTA Online and said: "Happy Holidays!" That seemingly indicates Rockstar is signing off over the festive period and there will not be any update on GTA 6 during that time.

'Insider' does not rule out screenshots over festive period The same 'insider' who said any speculation about trailer 2 releasing on 27 December is "pure delusion" has not ruled out Rockstar dropping any screenshots. @TezFunz2 is a X / Twitter user who is understood to have insider information on the studio through datamining. In 2012, Rockstar released GTA 5 screenshots on Christmas Eve. And when asked about that, @TezFunz2 reiterated that the screenshots were "automated", meaning they had been scheduled for then and would not have been posted actively while Rockstar employees are off for the holidays.

Renowned reporter hails 'pure genius' Rockstar marketing Renowned reporter Tom Henderson, the owner of Insider Gaming, has heaped praise on Rockstar Games for its marketing of GTA 6. He posted: "If you think about it, Rockstar Games' marketing for GTA 6 has been pure genius. Why release a trailer when fans can develop wild theories every week about when it will drop?" One X / Twitter user asked if it will help sell more copies to which Henderson replied: "Releasing a trailer this year vs before their next earnings call in Q1 will do nothing to pre-order numbers tbh." This comes after a number of GTA 6 fans have shared their own take on the '27' theory.

27 theory 'debunked' reaction from GTA6 The GTA 6 Subreddit has been reacting to @TezFunz2's comments that any theory about trailer 2 releasing on 27 December is "pure delusion". @TezFunz2 is a X / Twitter user who is understood to have insider Rockstar information. wes3214 said: "He doesn't really debunk it, he just states his opinion." ItsRobbSmark said: "Tez2 is a dataminer, he isn't debunking anything, he's giving an opinion lol." fallior said: "We've been delusional since the first trailer."

Trailer 2 release date theory blasted as 'pure delusion' by 'insider' Someone understood to be a Rockstar insider has blasted speculation trailer 2 will release on 27 December as "pure delusion". @TezFunz2 is a X / Twitter user who is understood to have insider information on the studio through datamining. 27 December has been heavily speculated as the release date for trailer 2 online due to a number of things. One is of a post from a Rockstar developer showing off the Christmas merch the studio gave them. Spotted at the bottom of the image is an A4 lined piece of paper with a number of references to the number 27 and GTA 6, and it even explicitly says '1227' on it too. @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly posts about Rockstar and GTA 6 on X / Twitter, summed this up and said: "There's a Florida hotel name written down and a number that lead to a dealership called '27 Auto' Sales on Highway '27' with a waffle house nearby, which was seen in the leaked footage. On the same road, there are two locations named 'Jason' Deli and Villa 'Lucia'. Rockstar also has '27' posts on Instagram." Another one is a number plate on a car that reads 6DW31980 was spotted in promo by Rockstar for GTA Online but this was scribbled out in other areas. All the numbers themselves add up to 27 and adding the position of D and W in the alphabet makes 27 too. And fans also spotted that at 27 seconds in the first trailer, there is a car with the number '27' on it. There have been many more posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit too. Pretty wild, right? But @TezFunz2 has blasted this as "pure delusion", adding: "Rockstar would have announced said trailer by now, because that generates more hype and have them break records like last time."

Some fans suspicious of the amount of Rockstar employee posts from GTA6 Friendly-Crow9247 asked in the GTA 6 Subreddit if it's "normal" for a lot of Rockstar employees to post images of the gifts they've received from the studio just before Christmas and said: "It's getting sus." Others have been sharing their thoughts. lechiffrebeats said: "They even trolling their own employees." --Bamboo said: "I do wonder if the terms of whatever NDAs they have to sign would typically have some sort of stipulation against this? The hoodie is obviously Vice City themed and it goes against the radio silence thing for a bunch of employees to suddenly post it. Hopefully it is an indication that promotional period will start now. Might not be but a man can dream." Humble_Rimuru said: "Maybe they are indicating that the trailer is coming on Christmas or something. And once again they will laugh after seeing us not getting a trailer after that day."

Merch reaction from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to Rockstar employees seemingly getting GTA 6 inspired merch ahead of Christmas. iBlindHD said: "Definitely something going on, don't recall the last time this many Rockstar devs posted at the same time." PapaYoppa said: "The best gift would be a trailer on Chirstmas or Christmas Eve." lovestosploosh said: "Besides the speculation, that is a really nice colour gradient for the shirt." Cooperclan12345 said: "Well at least this means Rockstar didn't forget about GTA 6 🙏" abhig535 said: "If they drop a trailer on Xmas, it would be bigger than the holiday itself." There's a lot of speculation on social media that so many Rockstar employees posting something similar means there could be something GTA 6 related soon...

What the GTA 6 inspired Rockstar jumper looks like A Rockstar Games employee has posted what the new GTA 6 inspired Rockstar Games jumper looks like. It appears Rockstar has given their employees gifts ahead of Christmas, including Rockstar branded merch. Zara, an associate gameplay systems engineer at the studio, posted a picture of herself wearing one.

Rockstar employees show off GTA 6 themed Christmas gifts A number of Rockstar Games employees have been showing off the Christmas gifts it seems the studio has given them. The one that's caught the most attention has been a black jumper with the Rockstar Games logo in the colour palette of GTA 6. There's been a viral post of a cat claiming a Rockstar branded bag as theirs too!

GTA 6 themed 'swag' spotted It appears Rockstar employees have been given GTA 6 themed Christmas "swag" with images posted online. Pictures show a black Rockstar jumper with the logo having the same colour palette as GTA 6 and also a bag in similar colours too. Further images show umbrellas, pouches and t-shirts. Fans on social media want these to go on general sale with some hoping it means there could be some sort of GTA 6 announcement right around the corner.

'Moon theory' is back The 'moon theory' is back. It's thought by some that Rockstar teases when a huge GTA 6 announcement is coming by including an image of what the moon will look like on the day of that key announcement in an update for something like GTA Online. In September 2023, Rockstar posted an update for GTA Online which included a Waning Gibbous moon. On 1 December 2023, when there was a Waning Gibbous moon, Rockstar revealed the date and time the GTA 6 trailer would drop, with the trailer the only thing we've seen from the studio at all so far. Because of this, there are a number of people that believe in the 'moon theory' and that Rockstar uses it as a way to tease big announcements. It's come up again because in a GTA Online update posted by Rockstar on 1 November, a Waning Gibbous moon was used in a featured image. The last Waning Gibbous appeared on 22 November which is why fans thought there would be a second trailer on that day. The next one is on 20 December and X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown points out there were three Waning Gibbous moon cycles before further details of the first trailer were dropped. This is the second cycle since the second moon picture with the third cycle on 19 January 2025. However fans will be hoping Rockstar is in the mood to deliver some Christmas cheer.

GTA Online festive event Festive events have gone live in GTA Online. A Tweet from Rockstar said: "Happy Holidays! Get festive in GTA Online with gifts and bonuses. "Plus, two new newly decommissioned Law Enforcement Vehicles are available for purchase, get 2X Rewards on Dispatch Work and more."

Rockstar Games voice actor teases GTA 6 role and release date An actor that's been involved in previous Rockstar Games projects has hinted he's in a new one. Speaking with Check It TV on YouTube, Johnny Ray Gill, who is best known for his role in the TV series Cross, has hinted at involvement in GTA 6. Gill has previously done voice work for the "local population" in GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. "I think I was earlier in my career and so they put the little helmet on you and they're filming you and you're doing multiple voices of different characters and stuff like that," he said when asked about his previous work for the studio. "I will say this, stay on the lookout. I can't say anything but there's another situation happening in that world that may be coming out in 2025, 2026 that I'm really hyped about." Gill was asked if it's for GTA 6 specifically and he replied: "I don't know. Stay tuned, we'll see."

Release date theory 'debunked' by IP lawyer from GTA6 A Redditor that says they are an IP lawyer has "debunked" the latest theory that a recent trademark being registered for the GTA 6 logo in Brazil specifically means trailer 2 could be soon. In a lengthy post, Fly-Low- said: "I am not saying that trailer 2 isn't close but tbh if Take-Two is getting GTA 6 trademark registered then that really doesn't have much to do with trailer 2. It's just a company protecting its brand and mark!"

Trailer 2 release date theory from GTA6 A viral Reddit posts claims Rockstar recently having a trademark registered for its GTA 6 logos in Brazil means trailer 2 could be close. MysteriousPractice85 said: "Rockstar and their copyright logo marks across countries, every single time when they are getting close to releasing a second trailer for a game, they always copyright and mark their game logo and name in countries across the globe, WHEN I SAY EVERY SINGLE TIME I MEAN IT, EVERY SINGLE TIME. "They have done it with RDR2; 12 days before releasing trailer 2, they started copyrighting their logo accross countries. Same with GTA 5 and many more." Screenshots were also shared supporting these claims and others think the theory may have legs. TomDH_9991 said: "I find this theory quite believable. And of all of them, it's the most sensible oneI've seen here." Illustrious-Plum7293 said: "This is the most believable theory so far." Majestic_Strike6832 said: "Accurate or not I respect solid evidence and effort put in." To confirm, this is all speculation and nothing has been confirmed.

The longest ever gap between Rockstar game trailers The wait for trailer 2 of GTA 6 has now passed a key Rockstar Games milestone. The longest gap the studio previously had between dropping the first and second trailer for a game was with GTA 5, where there was a 378 day wait between the two from 2 November 2011 to 14 November 2012. The first trailer for GTA 6 dropped on 5 December 2023 and with it being 18 December 2024, that now marks 379 days, surpassing the previous record. There has been nothing official from Rockstar since the first trailer released. The only update we've had on the game at all has been from Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, who revealed in May the game will release in Autumn 2025 and as recently as November confirmed that was still on track.

Fans frustrated at lack of any new GTA 6 content from GTA6 A viral Reddit post in the GTA 6 Subreddit asked: "Rockstar can't publish a single screenshot?" Fun_Accountant2900 posted: "For everyone saying: 'They'll release it when they're ready' - really? They couldn't aim the camera in a single direction and snap a picture? It could even be a spot from the trailer at a different angle and people would still lose their minds." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Dry-Fault-5557 said: "The 2022 leaks screwed up everything." ZOoNeR_ said: "It's actually crazy dropping a trailer and go radio silence for a year man." GiggityGooAlright said: "Lol I feel like at this point 3-4 screenshots would hold ppl over for a few months."

GTA 4 character 'will 100 per cent appear in GTA 6' A X / Twitter user claims Jerry Kapowitz from GTA 4 will "100 per cent appear in GTA 6". Kapowitz appeared in The Ballad of Gay Tony expansion and was a homeless Vietnam war veteran. He managed to find the famous diamonds and cashed them in, planning to open a gun shop and a liquor store in Vice City. @JustMeRyder said this means he will appear in GTA 6. This was also posted in the game's Subreddit and Redditors have been reacting. Minimum_Dentist_9105 said: "Hopefully." TheEagleWithNoName said: "I honestly thought when seeing the trailer that Jason and Lucia were gonna rob his shop." GamingWOW1 said: "Haven't played GTA 4 but it'll be interesting to meet him."

Reaction to trailer 2 wait Redditors have been reacting in the GTA 6 Subreddit to the trailer 2 release date wait milestone being reached. MeenoYT said: "It HAS to come out today, come on... (I can't take it any more 😭)" One user said: "Regardless if the trailer drops or not, I am so hyped that we are that far along in waiting already, it's almost 2025, they are about to build the hype even more in the next few months once their marketing campaign kicks in, about to see billboards and painted skyscrapers, can't wait!" AhsanDhindsa25 said: "Please just give us something at this point 😭🙏🏻"

Trailer 2 wait hits another Rockstar Games milestone from GTA6 The ongoing wait for Rockstar Games to release trailer 2 has hit another milestone. The longest the studio had gone between dropping the first and second trailer for a game was with GTA 5, where there was a 378 day wait between 2 November 2011 and 14 November 2012. However during that time the studio did share some screenshots. As of 17 December 2024, there has been 378 days since 5 December 2023 when the first trailer for GTA 6 released and in this case with no update at all from it from Rockstar since.

Monochrome logo reactions from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to the GTA 6 logo appearing in a Brazilian trademark in the game's Subreddit. Imsimon1236 said: "Honestly still hilarious to me that they went with a logo design almost deliberately different than any fan design posted on the internet (with the VI in the lower right corner)." 5ee_2410 said: "I mean the logo is not bad but I really wished they went with the tradition of having numbers in bottom right corner." And another user said: "The images used on these forms can vary from concept art, WIP art or the finalised version. Often they just put placeholder assets or concepts as it's the fine print that natters in this type of paperwork. I've submitted them before for my work and I am told I can use any appropriate photo I can find."

GTA 6 monochrome logo shown in Brazil trademark Rockstar Games appears to have filed a trademark for two logos in Brazil. X / Twitter user @PortalViciados posted two screenshots of filings that appear to show two different monochrome logos GTA 6 has registered. One is simply black and white with the logo in the traditional GTA logo style and the other has palm trees in the VI behind Grand Theft Auto. The same ones were registered in America in December 2023.

Install size speculated from GTA6 A Redditor posted a Tweet in the GTA 6 Subreddit about claims the install size of the game will be around 300GB. @remiremus_ posted: "GTA 6 is reportedly in intense development and reportedly standing at over 1.4TB uncompressed as of right now and might even double in the next eight-to-12 months depending on delays and when the game goes GOLD. Final product size expected at 300GB." And Redditors have been sharing their thoughts. One user said: "Wouldn't doubt the 300GB. RDR2 was 100+ at launch." Electrical_Room5091 said: "Not even Rockstar knows the final size yet." JellyfishSecure2046 said: "For GTA 6 I'm ready to wipe my whole f*****g PS5 clean."

