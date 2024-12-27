GTA 6 LIVE: Fans convinced trailer 2 release date is today

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to be in overdrive online with fans keen for any kind of update in the most highly-anticipated game of all time.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.

27 December theories reaction from GTA6 Redditor Kwint456 has warned social media users in the GTA 6 Subreddit to "get ready" as 27 December is here. BigChez1477 said: "Some of these add up but a lot of these are reaching really hard." Ok_Understanding7048 said: "In five years 27 is just going to be a thing at the bottom of GTA 6 iceberg videos lol." xKESSINGER said: "Prepare to get absolutely NOTHING 🖐😌🤚" WeeklySavings said: "The Bonnie and Clyde one might be the best one." TopBee83 said: "Regardless of whether or not we get something you've gotta admit that is a lot of 27."

27 December trailer 2 release date theories A lot of GTA 6 fans are convinced trailer 2 will release on 27 December due to a number of theories all pointing towards the number 27. On a post from a Rockstar developer showing off their Christmas gifts from the studio, a note was spotted with '12.27' on, 'Loews Portofino Bay Hotel' is written down which is a hotel in the 27th state of Florida and a phone number also leads to a car dealership in Florida called 27 Auto Sales of Leon on Highway 27. On that road is also a waffle house that's seen in the GTA 6 trailer and there are two locations nearby called Jason's Deli and Villa Lucia. Rockstar recently censored a car license plate on promo for GTA Online where all the numbers on it added up to 27 and the number of posts on its Instagram page has grown to 27, up from the usual 15 or so the studio normally keeps it at. This has all led fans to be convinced that trailer 2 will be released, or announced, on 27 December.

It might be Christmas, but GTA fans only want one thing

Rockstar's 2012 GTA 5 Christmas Eve post X / Twitter user @GTAVoclock has reposted what the Christmas Eve 2012 announcement was from Rockstar when sharing screenshots ahead of GTA 5 releasing in 2013. The post was simply titled "Happy Holidays - Enjoy" with in-game screenshots. Rockstar also did this on Christmas Eve 2007 with GTA 4 releasing the following year. Fans are hopeful Rockstar might do something the same this time around with GTA 6.

'Breaking or continuing tradition?' from GTA6 Redditor 147Wildboy asked the GTA 6 Subreddit if Rockstar Games will be "breaking or continuing tradition" with Christmas Eve screenshots this year. Peach-66 said: "You will get your answer in about two-to-three hours from now." TrevorTheSanta said: "Would be so funny if Rockstar only posted a screenshot with '27'." MoBB_17 said: "If it happened twice, there's a chance it happens again."

Christmas screenshots hope GTA 6 fans are hopeful of screenshots on Christmas Eve from Rockstar Games given the studio has shared these before on this day in years gone by previous GTA titles. As X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown pointed out, screenshots and artwork for GTA 4 was shared on 24 December 2007 and screenshots for GTA 5 were posted on the same day five years later. So fans are hopeful there could be an early Christmas present from the studio. However in a recent Rockstar post, the studio quoted a previous Tweet of a festive update for GTA Online and said: "Happy Holidays!" That seemingly indicates Rockstar is signing off over the festive period and there will not be any update on GTA 6 during that time. But we'll see...

Former Rockstar dev gives thoughts on all the '27' theories from GTA6 A former Rockstar Games developer has shared their thoughts on all the recent theories pointing to an update on the game landing on 27 December. YouTuber @YorkReacts regularly posts on his channel and he recently commented on one of his videos called 'Ex Rockstar Dev's Thoughts on GTA 6 Conspiracy Theories' and said: "I don't think the 27th will have anything announced by Rockstar. "Odds are they are all taking Christmas break with family and friends enjoying some time off."

New map reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the updated map from the Mapping Project community. electrostatik said: "The dramatic change to the north-eastern coastline (apparently based on 'new triangulation data') is super interesting." Ldawg03 said: "Even if it's not 100 per cent accurate, I love to see the sheer size of it. If the map is this big, then I'd hope for fast travel between airports like in San Andreas." 0uchCharlie said: "If this is legit... This map is gonna be insane."

New leaked map reveals just how huge game will be One of the leaders of the GTA 6 'Mapping Project' has shared the latest update as to what the community believes will be in the final map. The 'Mapping Project' is a community that's piecing together what players can expect to see in the final map based on co-ordinates from the trailer, what's been leaked and widespread speculation. A similar community did the same for GTA 5 which was said to be '90 per cent accurate' when the game released. DuPz0r posted a preview of it on social media along with a link to a much higher resolution version of the image and it shows just how big this community thinks the map will be. It's the first update from the 'Mapping Project' since 29 April when the panhandle was added which still remains.

Rockstar seemingly cools speculation of any announcement over the holidays Rockstar Games has seemingly cooled any speculation there will be any GTA 6 related content over the holidays with a simple two-word Tweet. On social media, the studio quoted a previous Tweet of a festive update for GTA Online and said: "Happy Holidays!" That seemingly indicates Rockstar is signing off over the festive period and there will not be any update on GTA 6 during that time.

'Insider' does not rule out screenshots over festive period The same 'insider' who said any speculation about trailer 2 releasing on 27 December is "pure delusion" has not ruled out Rockstar dropping any screenshots. @TezFunz2 is a X / Twitter user who is understood to have insider information on the studio through datamining. In 2012, Rockstar released GTA 5 screenshots on Christmas Eve. And when asked about that, @TezFunz2 reiterated that the screenshots were "automated", meaning they had been scheduled for then and would not have been posted actively while Rockstar employees are off for the holidays.

Renowned reporter hails 'pure genius' Rockstar marketing Renowned reporter Tom Henderson, the owner of Insider Gaming, has heaped praise on Rockstar Games for its marketing of GTA 6. He posted: "If you think about it, Rockstar Games' marketing for GTA 6 has been pure genius. Why release a trailer when fans can develop wild theories every week about when it will drop?" One X / Twitter user asked if it will help sell more copies to which Henderson replied: "Releasing a trailer this year vs before their next earnings call in Q1 will do nothing to pre-order numbers tbh." This comes after a number of GTA 6 fans have shared their own take on the '27' theory.

27 theory 'debunked' reaction from GTA6 The GTA 6 Subreddit has been reacting to @TezFunz2's comments that any theory about trailer 2 releasing on 27 December is "pure delusion". @TezFunz2 is a X / Twitter user who is understood to have insider Rockstar information. wes3214 said: "He doesn't really debunk it, he just states his opinion." ItsRobbSmark said: "Tez2 is a dataminer, he isn't debunking anything, he's giving an opinion lol." fallior said: "We've been delusional since the first trailer."

Trailer 2 release date theory blasted as 'pure delusion' by 'insider' Someone understood to be a Rockstar insider has blasted speculation trailer 2 will release on 27 December as "pure delusion". @TezFunz2 is a X / Twitter user who is understood to have insider information on the studio through datamining. 27 December has been heavily speculated as the release date for trailer 2 online due to a number of things. One is of a post from a Rockstar developer showing off the Christmas merch the studio gave them. Spotted at the bottom of the image is an A4 lined piece of paper with a number of references to the number 27 and GTA 6, and it even explicitly says '1227' on it too. @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly posts about Rockstar and GTA 6 on X / Twitter, summed this up and said: "There's a Florida hotel name written down and a number that lead to a dealership called '27 Auto' Sales on Highway '27' with a waffle house nearby, which was seen in the leaked footage. On the same road, there are two locations named 'Jason' Deli and Villa 'Lucia'. Rockstar also has '27' posts on Instagram." Another one is a number plate on a car that reads 6DW31980 was spotted in promo by Rockstar for GTA Online but this was scribbled out in other areas. All the numbers themselves add up to 27 and adding the position of D and W in the alphabet makes 27 too. And fans also spotted that at 27 seconds in the first trailer, there is a car with the number '27' on it. There have been many more posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit too. Pretty wild, right? But @TezFunz2 has blasted this as "pure delusion", adding: "Rockstar would have announced said trailer by now, because that generates more hype and have them break records like last time."

Some fans suspicious of the amount of Rockstar employee posts from GTA6 Friendly-Crow9247 asked in the GTA 6 Subreddit if it's "normal" for a lot of Rockstar employees to post images of the gifts they've received from the studio just before Christmas and said: "It's getting sus." Others have been sharing their thoughts. lechiffrebeats said: "They even trolling their own employees." --Bamboo said: "I do wonder if the terms of whatever NDAs they have to sign would typically have some sort of stipulation against this? The hoodie is obviously Vice City themed and it goes against the radio silence thing for a bunch of employees to suddenly post it. Hopefully it is an indication that promotional period will start now. Might not be but a man can dream." Humble_Rimuru said: "Maybe they are indicating that the trailer is coming on Christmas or something. And once again they will laugh after seeing us not getting a trailer after that day."

Merch reaction from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to Rockstar employees seemingly getting GTA 6 inspired merch ahead of Christmas. iBlindHD said: "Definitely something going on, don't recall the last time this many Rockstar devs posted at the same time." PapaYoppa said: "The best gift would be a trailer on Chirstmas or Christmas Eve." lovestosploosh said: "Besides the speculation, that is a really nice colour gradient for the shirt." Cooperclan12345 said: "Well at least this means Rockstar didn't forget about GTA 6 🙏" abhig535 said: "If they drop a trailer on Xmas, it would be bigger than the holiday itself." There's a lot of speculation on social media that so many Rockstar employees posting something similar means there could be something GTA 6 related soon...

What the GTA 6 inspired Rockstar jumper looks like A Rockstar Games employee has posted what the new GTA 6 inspired Rockstar Games jumper looks like. It appears Rockstar has given their employees gifts ahead of Christmas, including Rockstar branded merch. Zara, an associate gameplay systems engineer at the studio, posted a picture of herself wearing one.

Rockstar employees show off GTA 6 themed Christmas gifts A number of Rockstar Games employees have been showing off the Christmas gifts it seems the studio has given them. The one that's caught the most attention has been a black jumper with the Rockstar Games logo in the colour palette of GTA 6. There's been a viral post of a cat claiming a Rockstar branded bag as theirs too!

GTA 6 themed 'swag' spotted It appears Rockstar employees have been given GTA 6 themed Christmas "swag" with images posted online. Pictures show a black Rockstar jumper with the logo having the same colour palette as GTA 6 and also a bag in similar colours too. Further images show umbrellas, pouches and t-shirts. Fans on social media want these to go on general sale with some hoping it means there could be some sort of GTA 6 announcement right around the corner.

