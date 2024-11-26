Nintendo Switch 2 LIVE: Rumoured launch date, screenshots and reveal

Nintendo Switch 2 rumours and speculation are swirling ahead of the Japanese video games company officially unveiling the successor to the Switch by the end of March.

Nintendo has confirmed it is still on track to make an announcement on the Switch 2 before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

The latest rumour is that Nintendo is set to announce the Switch 2 in January and release it in March but this has not been confirmed.

Leaker of announcements and release dates revealed Nintendo Direct content correctly According to X / Twitter user @CentroLeaks, the Chinese insider who is one of the sources where the latest Switch 2 reveal and release date rumours have come from has had history in successfully leaking Nintendo information before. A post said: "This person leaked in Weibo correctly pretty much everything regarding the last Nintendo Direct but was largely ignored in the west."

Leak reveals mega new details for Nintendo Switch 2 launch Nintendo Switch 2 will have a "massive launch" with a leak claiming the number of consoles available when it releases will be "roughly 2.5 times the volume from March 2017", which is when the original console went on sale. The coded leak was posted on Famiboards by the same user who drew a sketch of what they claimed to the upcoming console, reports Nintendo Life. The leaker said: "The initial stock quantity has been finalised and the factory will plan production accordingly. I can't disclose the exact number but for the US market alone, it's roughly 2.5 times the volume from March 2017." Read the full story here.

Full story: Nintendo Switch 2 rumoured to be announced and released very soon A stock image of the Nintendo Switch O-LED model Felix Marx, iStock The highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 console is rumoured to be announced and released very soon, according to the latest leaks online. According to a rumour posted in Weibo and the Famiboards gaming forum, the Switch 2 console will be announced in January and released in March. The Weibo rumour also says shipments of the consoles have already been sent out to a number of different regions with around 650,000 units shipped so far. Read the full story here.

