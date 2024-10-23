Nintendo Switch 2 is 'ready' and its release date has been revealed by a games boss

A release window for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 has been revealed by the CEO of a games accessory company, according to a report.

Nintendo previously said it would reveal details of a successor to the Switch, currently known as the Switch 2, before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025.

There hasn't been any official news from Nintendo since that announcement was made back in May but a Metro report claims the boss of a video games accessory company called Blade has revealed when it's likely the new console will drop.

Ruben Mercado is the CEO of Blade which is reported to be making accessories for the Switch 2 and he appeared on a podcast for Spanish website Vandal.

The release window for the Nintendo Switch 2 console has been revealed by a games accessory company boss / Felix Marx, iStock

In that, he said the console is "done" and "ready" and that his company has access to versions of the hardware that are nearly completely finalised.

"Mercado states the console, dubbed the Switch 2 by fans, will launch in either March or April next year," the Metro report said.

"He speculates the release date will depend on Nintendo's financials for the current fiscal year, believing it could launch in March if sales are below expectations, or at the start of the new financial year in April if the figures are solid."

This comes after recent images and renders of a Switch 2 console that leaked online were said to be "genuine" by tech experts.

There hasn't been any official reveal of a console or news from Nintendo at the time of writing.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.