Celebrity make up artist Anna Lingus celebrates Pride through breathtaking make-up artistry

Danielle Sinay
Monday 28 June 2021 18:37
Identities

Renowned celebrity make up artist Anna Lingus is celebrating Pride through her artistry. From left to right: Thomas Tatum, Jade Laurice, Faye Dickinson.

(Photo Credit: Anna Lingus)

Renowned celebrity make up artist Anna Lingus is celebrating Pride through her artistry, having embarked on a captivating creative project in honor of the LGBTQ+ community through out June.

“Pride is a celebration of people coming together in love and friendship,” Anna says of the project. “It is about ‘acceptance, equality, celebrating the work of LGBTQ+ people, education in LGBTQ+ history and raising awareness of issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community.’”

For the art piece, Anna created a unique make-up looks for every individual based on the color they selected from the LGBTQ+ flag.

“I have been so blessed to meet some incredible individuals that are a part of the LGBTQIA+ community and because of them I have learnt so much,” she continued. “The hope with this project is to not only celebrate pride in beautiful way and spread love, but also to educate others too.”

Recommended

Now that pride month is coming to an end, Anna has shared photos from her project — the final results of which are breathtaking. See below for the images as well for exclusive insight as to what pride means to each participant, as well as the artistic inspiration behind each look.

Faye Dickinson

She/her, Influencer & Content Creator

Faye Dickinson.

(Photo Credit: Anna Lingus)

“Pride to me is living my truth and accepting others’ truth as well. Regardless of any label, Pride is my acceptance of me—in my truth—by me!”

Faye chose the colours pink white and blue from the trans flag. “The traditional colour for baby girls (pink) and baby boys (blue) and the white stripe in the middle is white for those who are intersex, transitioning or consider themselves having a neutral or undefined gender,” Anna explains.

Jude Guaitamacchi

They/them, Public Speaker and Model

Jude Guaitamacchi

(Photo Credit: Anna Lingus)

“Pride to me is about remembering our history and celebrating those who paved the way and fought for our rights. It’s about looking how far we’ve come but being aware of how far we still have to go. To me it’s also about uplifting and celebrating all the love and vibrancy in our community. On a personal level it’s about unapologetically being myself and being proud of who I truly am.”

Jude chose green, which to Anna, represents nature. “I combined nature with the non-binary flag. Nature (as we know) can refer to all living things… plants, animals etc however it can relate to someone’s nature too and I felt this was fitting because someone’s gender identity doesn’t define who they are as a person,” she explains.

NAHLI

She/her, Artist in Music and Paint

NAHLI

(Photo Credit: Anna Lingus)

“Pride is a privilege. To know that so many people went through hell and back to allow us to be here, is truly a blessing. I’m so thankful to their courage and strength to pave a better path for gay people. P.s. Girls are hot.”

NAHLI chose red, which to Anna, represents life. “Butterflies are powerful representations of life, hence why I took my inspiration from a monarch butterfly,” she says of the look.

Thomas Tatam

He/him/his, Hair Stylist

Thomas Tatam

(Photo Credit: Anna Lingus)

“Pride for me means never having to apologise for holding my husband’s hand. One day I hope to be able to book a holiday without having to do a web search if it’s illegal for me to truly be myself there. We have come so far, but there’s still a long way to go.”

Thomas chose blue, which to Anna, represents harmony. “I took my inspiration from the ocean as I’ve always found the sea peaceful and having a calming effect,” she says.

Jade ‘Jadwuh’ Williams

They/them/she, Creative and Clothing Line Owner

Jade ‘Jadwuh’ Williams

(Photo Credit: Anna Lingus)

“Pride is so much more than the colours that get paraded around each year. It is the moment where I feel that bit more settled in my truth. It’s the month where the hardships faced for my authenticity are washed around. Pride is the educational birth and rescue for those unaware and finally awoken to our oh so colour reality.”

Jade chose orange, which to Anna, represents healing. “A Phoenix rising from the ashes represents rebirth and signifies a journey a through adversity(fire) hence a ‘healing’ process.”

Austyn Farrell

He/him, Professional Dancer

Austyn Farrell

(Photo Credit: Anna Lingus)

“Pride means proud to me. Whatever it is you do, doing or sexually it is so important to be proud of your pride. Each step we take in life must be walked with confidence, rainbows and a smile!”

Austyn chose yellow, which to Anna, represents sunshine. “The sun is pure energy so I went very literal with this look.”

Jade Laurice

She/her, Artist and Content Creator

Jade Laurice

(Photo Credit: Anna Lingus)

“Pride to me is a time to pay homage to all the fabulous people that paved the way for us by celebrating and supporting everyone from the LGBTQ+ community. I also get to celebrate myself for how far I’ve come by being who I want to be and kissing who I want to kiss. Pride screams authenticity and it means everything to be exactly who you’re supposed to be!”

Laurice chose purple, which to Anna, represents spirit. “Spirituality is a feeling…it’s energy…it’s ethereal…. Like the universe itself.”

The final product. From left to right: NAHLI, Jade ‘Jadwuh’ Williams, Austyn Farrell, Jude Guaitamacchi, Thomas Tatum, Jade Laurice, Faye Dickinson.

(Photo Credit: Anna Lingus)

“And remember...This world would be a whole lot better if we just made an effort to be less horrible to one another,” Anna concludes.

