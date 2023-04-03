OnlyFans creator with two vaginas says she uses one for 'work' the other for 'play'

A OnlyFans creator has opened up about how an unusual medical condition has helped her forge a successful career for herself on the platform.

Evelyn Miller, 31, has an “extreme” form of uterus didelphys, which means she has a double uterus, two sets of ovaries and two vaginas – all of which are fully functional.

For years, the mum-of-two was reluctant to open up about her condition with sexual partners, but now she embraces it and earns £12,000 a week on OnlyFans and Pornhub.

Evelyn, a marketer from Australia’s Gold Coast said: “I avoided sex for so long - guys didn’t know what they were doing and they’d just end up slamming their penis against my urethra. I just didn’t know what was wrong with me.”

She was 19 years old when she was first diagnosed with the condition, having struggled to insert a tampon six years before, and for years felt deeply anxious around sex.

However, she said: "OnlyFans has helped me to finally embrace my condition. Creating content and having people complexly fascinated by my condition is really great."

She set up an OnlyFans account in 2018 and started creating content with her husband Tom.

The couple have since started a marketing business together, but they still create explicit content, and Evelyn says their success peaked while she was pregnant.

Evelyn said: “I was always curious about sex work, and sometimes other men are involved, too. It doesn’t feel like cheating really – I’ve got one vagina for work and another for play.

"It’s massively paid off for me, because people are really curious – they love the fact that I’ve got two vaginas. It might sound bad to say it, but that can feel incredibly validating.”

She also celebrated how the platform has enabled her to raise awareness of uterus didelphys.

"I get so many women messaging me who have had the worst time with it,” she explained. “Some are completely unable to have children, which is heartbreaking. I think I’ve been very lucky there.”

Despite initially worrying her condition would leave her infertile, Evelyn was able to conceive in her right uterus in October 2020, and again in November 2021.

She now has two children: Andrew, who is 20 months old, and Georgia, who is eight months.

“There was always a risk I could be pregnant with two babies at the same time,” the content creator said. "When I was pregnant with one, we’d still have to use condoms if we wanted to have sex in the other vagina.”

“There were also complications after I gave birth. Both of my babies were born very small and needed to spend months in intensive care. Thankfully, they’re both happy and healthy now.”

Evelyn said people are “really thankful” to see someone being so open about uterus didelphys, and she uses TikTok to educate her followers.

“I’m so lucky to have this platform, and I’d encourage any young women to get checked out if they feel like something’s not right,” she said.

