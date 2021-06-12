The Queen insisted she use a sword to cut a cake and Kate couldn’t stop laughing

If you’ve got the opportunity to cut a cake with a giant ceremonial sword, then, of course, you’re going to take it – and that’s exactly what the Queen did in Cornwall on Friday.

The monarch cut the cake at the Eden Project, during an event for The Big Lunch initiative and its celebration of “community connections”.

The Queen’s insistence at using a sword to slice the cake was just the latest cheeky moment from Her Majesty after she asked world leaders attending the G7 summit if they are “supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourselves”.

As she was handed the sword to hack into the food by Edward Bolitho, the lord lieutenant of Cornwall, the 95-year-old can be heard saying: “I don’t think this is going to work.”

After an aide told the Queen “there is a knife available if you want”, she simply replied: “I know there is! This is something that is more unusual.”

The monarch was helped by Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, while the Duchess of Cambridge couldn’t contain her laughter at the rather absurd scene that was unfolding in front of her.

The unconventional choice of cutlery has already been praised on social media, with many people also seeing the funny side:

Stay classy, Liz.