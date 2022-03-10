When it comes to choosing a safe password that's hard to guess, we've all heard the warning of making your lock be something simple like "1234."

That easy-to-guess password can be cracked in no time with little to no effort and is almost always a combination people think of first.

So what's a good password then you might ask?

Well, according to new research, any lock with six characters, regardless of whether numbers and symbols are included, can actually be cracked instantly.

According to US cybersecurity company Hive Systems, all of these passwords can be guessed in about 39 minutes.

This is also true for anything that is seven or eight characters and consists of numbers or lower case letters.

Hive Systems made a color-coded table showing how safe users' passwords really are.

The company noted that its data was "based on how long it would take a consumer-budget hacker to crack your password hash using a desktop computer with a top-tier graphics card."



"Hackers solve this problem by cracking the passwords instead. In this context, cracking means making a list of all combinations of characters on your keyboard and then hashing them," they explained. "By finding matches between this list and the hashes from the stolen passwords, hackers can figure out your true password - letting them log into your favorite websites. And if you use the same password on multiple sites, you’re in for a bad time.

"If you use the same password on multiple sites, you're in for a bad time," Hive Systems explained in a blog post.

