Man asks his mother to leave after finding her lying in his wife's bed

A woman is fuming at her mother-in-law - what's new?

This time, the mother-in-law in question has sparked outrage after lying in her daughter-in-law's bed while watching her grandchild.

Writing on Mumsnet, the daughter-in-law explained she sleeps in a bed beside her son's cot in the nursery and when her mother-in-law comes round to watch her grandson, she feels like she can go in whenever she wants.

"Her argument is she needs to be able to put [the baby] down for his naps but the time she regularly comes doesn't overlap with his nap times, I always put him down before and after her visits.

She may need to go in there occasionally to get a muslin, but I feel she needs to be more respectful and only go in when necessary."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But things got bad when she found her in her bed. "I walked into the nursery to find her half on the bed with her face up to him. I thought she was in the living room!" she wrote.

Her husband asked his mother to leave their house.

People sympathised with her in the comments.

"This is all kinds of odd," one wrote.

"I simply wouldn’t leave her alone in the house to do this sort of nonsense she clearly needs supervising!"

But others thought she was being unreasonable. "It's nice she feels like family and not staff," one said.

"She probably sees it as a bed for whoever is in the nursery at the time rather than your shared bedroom," another said.

And a third wrote: "She might think you're unreasonable for sleeping in a nursery. I wouldn't love it but would probably suck it up for free childcare."

What do you think?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.