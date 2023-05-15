Couple who quit gruelling NHS jobs for OnlyFans reveal staggering amount they make

A couple who quit their NHS jobs to become OnlyFans stars say they've stopped getting burn out, and earn their former daily salary in just 20 minutes these days.

Kayley Winterson, 26, and Emily Rose, 28, who were ambulance technicians can make up to '£150 in half an hour', rather than working 40-hour weeks plus overtime.

"Everyone used to say I had a good bum in my uniform so I'd joke and say that if for any reason this went t*** up I would do an Only Fans", Emily joked.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters