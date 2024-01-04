It’s cold, it’s dark and everyone seems to be on a health kick and trying to save money, but London always has something great to offer everyone – even in January.

No booze? No problem. Dry January might be in full force for thousands of people in the capital, but plenty of places are switching things up and making life as interesting as possible for those laying off the sauce.

Having a good time really doesn’t need to cost the Earth, either. Things are tight for a lot of people after a big Christmas blow out, and it’s never been a better time to explore some of the affordable cultural hotspots and enjoy free events in the city.

Let’s not forget that some people are still in the mood to party as the new year begins, too, and plenty of venues are planning for a lively month.

These are our picks of the best things to do in London this January.

*Make sure to book in advance and check for availability before heading venues as events are likely to sell out ahead of time*

Raise a glass to Dry January at Torstig London

Torstig

Giving up the booze doesn't mean you can't go out this month - quite the contrary, in fact. Brighton's alcohol-free bar Torstig is moving to Hoxton for a two-week pop-up event and reminding us how much fun can be had without the booze. The award-winning bar was first founded in celebration of Copenhagen's low and no-alcohol culture, and the Torstig team have dreamed up a selection of cocktails for punters looking for a little Scandi inspiration during Dry January.

January 5-20, 93 Kingsland Road, E2 8AE | torstigbar.com

See Women in Revolt! at the Tate Britain





Head down to the Tate Britain this month and you'll find a celebration of some of the most thought-provoking feminist art ever produced in the UK, with Women in Revolt! showcasing the work of more than 100 women artists. It's the first time that some of the work has been on show since it was first exhibited during the 1970s and 1980s and visitors can expect to discover a selection of politically charged art that reflected a key time for women and society in the UK.

Until April 7, tickets £17, Millbank, SW1P 4RG, tate.org.uk

Experience My Neighbour Totoro like ever before at the Barbican

Studio Ghibli

Catch a staging of My Neighbour Totoro this month, with the Studio Ghibli masterpiece reimagined at the Barbican where the 1988 film has been adapted by the Royal Shakespeare Company and Executive Producer Joe Hisaishi. The surreal childhood tale is just as strange and wonderful as it was when it was first released, and fans can experience a whole new dynamic to the classic film at the esteemed venue this month.

various dates, tickets from £25, Silk St, EC2Y 8DS, barbican.org.uk



Enjoy Veganuary with The Cinnamon Collection

Cinnamon Kitchen





If you’re looking to give up meat this month, the Cinnamon Kitchen has a range of specially selected dishes ready to mark Veganuary. Executive chef Vivek Singh is one of the most celebrated Indian chefs working in London today, and the Cinnamon Club (Westminster), Cinnamon Bazaar (Covent Garden), Cinnamon Kitchen City and Battersea are all offering dishes like green pea kachori chaat and grilled pink aubergine with tamarind sauce to celebrate meat-free dining this month.

Various locations, from £35, thecinnamoncollection.com



Rave with Danny Avila at Egg

Egg

Techno heads, look no further – one of the best clubs in the city, Egg in Kings Cross, is welcoming Danny Avila for a three hour set on January 20th, while Kyle E and Will Lewis will also be doing their thing. It’s the perfect chance to shrug off the January blue, enjoy the buzz of the dancefloor and get partying again.

January 20, tickets from £5, 5-13 Vale Royal, N7 9AP, egglondon.co.uk

Celebrate Burns Night at Skylight Peckham

Skylight





The New Year is well and truly with us, and that means Burns Night is just around the corner. Celebrate one of the great Scottish traditions by heading down to Skylight Peckham, which is teaming up with Glenmorangie to host its annual Burns Night Bash on the rooftop.

There’ll be sharing plates to get stuck into (and yes, haggis will of course be a big part of the dishes on offer), as well as Scottish Ceilidh dancing. Tickets come with a complimentary Glenmorangie cocktail on arrival.

January 25, tickets from £9, Theatre Walk, 120 Peckham Hill St, SE15 5JT, skylightbars.co.uk

Saturday comedy nights at Angel Comedy Club

Catch up and coming stars of the London comedy circuit before they make it big at the Angel Comedy Club. Plenty of their regulars have gone on to massive things, and the club’s venue at the Bill Murray pub is one of the most relaxed and friendliest places to see comedy you’ll find anywhere.

January 27, 39 Queen's Head St, N1 8NQ, angelcomedy.co.uk

Go climbing with Beavertown and CALM

Beavertown/CALM

Beavertown brewery has teamed up with charity Campaign Against Living Miserably in a bid to tackle loneliness this month and get people socialising with a special series of climbing sessions.

Sign up for a host of free events at Lakeland Climbing Centres and London Climbing Centres (LCC), helping people make new friends and try something new. Get involved at one of the free Newbie Sessions if you fancy reaching new heights (literally), or book in for the Friday Socials or End of Jan Party to unwind with new friends.

Various locations and prices, beavertownbrewery.co.uk

Kurt Rosenwinkel at Union Chapel

Union Chapel

Union Chapel in Islington is worth visiting at any time, given how gorgeous the building is, but it’s always a great spot to catch live music too. January 31 will see revered jazz guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel bring his musical stylings to the north London venue for what promises to be an intimate night of live music, with selections from a career that's involved collaborations with the likes of Eric Clapton, Q-tip, Brad Mehldau, and Steely Dan's Donald Fagen.

January 31, tickets £30, 19b Compton Terrace, N1 2UN, thejazzcafelondon.com





