TikToker finds Louis Vuitton bag worth over £1,000 in TK Maxx

A TikToker has shocked luxury lovers by spotting a Louis Vuitton bag worth over £1,100 in TK Maxx.

The Speedy 30 is one of the most iconic, timeless bags Louis Vuitton produces, and it was left out casually on a shelf in Kensington, London, with a clearance sticker for £950 on it.

However, the lucky finder, Esther Akins, admitted the 'staff wanted it for themselves' and refused to scan the bag.

But some say it's a lucky escape though, saying they wouldn't pay such a high price for something straight off the shelf with no dust bags or box.

