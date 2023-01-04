mick lynch

Mick Lynch and Richard Madeley have clashed for the third time in three weeks

Mick Lynch accuses Tory minister of 'not telling the truth' about rail …
Sky News

Pantomime season might be over now that we're in 2023, but the drama between Mick Lynch and Richard Madeley keeps on coming.

The pair have been engaged in one of the more unexpected feuds over recent weeks, after clashing on Good Morning Britain.

Lynch previously called Madeley an Alan Partridge impersonator after the general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) spoke about the strikes on the programme.

The interview saw Madeley criticise the industrial action and even tell Lynch to “jog on” at one point, with the pair clashing on two separate occasions in the space of a few days.

Now, they’ve been at it again.

Appearing on Tuesday’s programme (January 3), Lynch didn’t take very long to land the first blow.

The presenter read a stat that claimed the strikes had cost hospitality in the UK £1.5billion in December alone.

When Madeley asked if he was right to bring these sentiments up during their last interview, Lynch jokingly replied: “Well Richard, you’re always right as everyone in this country knows.

“The hospitality industry is rightly cross," he added. "I met with the head of [UK Hospitality] and she [Kate Nicholls] was livid at the government’s inaction and the fact that this government has now subsidised this government’s dispute, the train operating company side of it, by £320million.

“They spent that money insuring that the train operating companies suffer no losses and in fact that they’ve made profit on every day that strike action has taken place. Indeed, they’ve made profit all the way through the pandemic…”

“So while hospitality workers and hospitality businesses from this dispute along with a lot of our members and the travelling public, the rail companies, the train operators are indemnified. They make no losses whatsoever. That’s [Secretary of State for Transport] Mark Harper’s responsibility. I wish Mr Harper a Happy New Year and hopefully we can work together to get a solution to this.”

Somehow, we don't think it will be long until they clash again.

