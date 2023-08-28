Air Traffic Control live pictures show the chaos caused by delays

UK airspace has been hit by a network-wide failure for air traffic control systems, a British airline has said.

Loganair warned customers on X/ Twitter, that flights may be subject to delays due to the outage.

In a statement, the Glasgow-based airline said: “There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.

“Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local co-ordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights maybe subject to delays.

“If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport.”

In a statement, National Air Traffic Services (NATS), which provides air traffic control services in the UK, said: “We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

“Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Out of interest those who aren't stuck on planes have turned to live flight trackers just to see what sort of chaos is unfolding in the skies above the country and have been greeted by an image of hundreds of planes stuck in European airspace all trying to get to the UK.





Gallows humour has also seen numerous memes pop up mocking the farcical situation unfolding at air traffic control.

















Ryanair passengers waiting at Stansted Airport in Essex said there were cheers when two flights to Copenhagen and Paphos were announced for boarding amid delays caused by a UK air traffic control failure.

They told the PA news agency that they had heard airlines cancel around five flights while they had been waiting at the gate.

Flights are continuing to take off across the UK at reduced levels due to technical issues.

Additional reporting by PA.

