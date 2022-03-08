Amazon UK has been slammed by social media users for selling a pro-Russia shirt with the "Z" symbol.

Eight garments in five different colors were listed on the site from £11.99, with the most expensive at £21.99.



"Saw a post saying you can get Russian ‘Z’ branded clothes on @amazon @AmazonUK Didn’t believe it, but turns out you can. Disgusting. Take them down Amazon FFS.



"I sent a complaint in today and they said they've passed it on to whoever is in charge of not having the logos of child killers on there," someone else wrote.

As well as selling products directly, Amazon is a marketplace where businesses and people can sell individually.

Many people called on Amazon to remove the product from their site. And, as of writing, it appears as though the items have since been taken down.

